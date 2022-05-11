Connect with us

Humane Society of Warren County to host their second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser

Published

2 hours ago

on

Humane Society of Warren County’s second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser kicks off the River Season! Join us this Saturday, May 14th, for bluegrass, adult beverages, river fun, food trucks and a whole lot more!

To join in on the Canoe Race, register here: hswcevents.org/rough-tough-scruffy-team-registration

To stay updated on the event, join the Facebook Event Page.

  • Canoe Race begins at 10am
  • Festivities begin at 12pm
  • Bring lawn chairs
  • Lots of games: cornhole, ladder golf, yard Jenga and so much more!

Enjoy some photos from our past Rough, Tough and Scruffy event:

Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association offers “‘Fiery Trials’ of Bel Air During the Civil War”

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association (VPHA) is pleased to offer an inside look at historic Bel Air, home of Civil War diarist Lucy Buck. Coming of age during the American Civil War, Front Royal resident Lucy Buck kept a diary which preserved her thoughts and opinions of a southern planter family on the front lines of war at Bel Air. Such experiences include Confederate General Robert E. Lee stopping at the home with the Army of Northern Virginia on their way to Gettysburg.

Bel Air, the historic home of Civil War diarist Lucy Buck in Front Royal, Virginia

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 2:00pm-4:00pm, attendees will hear from Dr. Elizabeth R. Baer, editor of Shadows on My Heart: The Civil War Diary of Lucy Rebecca Buck of Virginia, who will discuss Lucy’s life at Bel Air, opinions on southern society, and the war waged on her doorstep. We will also be joined by Architectural Historian Maral S. Kalbian, who will discuss the history of the preserved house and property, and its significance in Front Royal.

The event will take place at Bel Air in Front Royal, Virginia. The discussions will take place outside (weather permitting), signed copies of Shadows on My Heart will be available for purchase, and afterwards there will be an open house with a beer and wine reception. Tickets are $65 for VPHA members $75 for nonmembers.


Parking will be available onsite.

The mission of the Virginia Piedmont Area Association is Preservation through Education—to educate about the history and advocate for the preservation of the extraordinary historic landscape, culture, and scenery in the Northern Virginia Piedmont for future generations to enjoy. For more information, visit www.piedmontheritage.org

Warren County Volunteer Fair to be held on Saturday, May 14th

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

For people looking for a valuable way to spend their spare time, the Warren County Volunteer Fair will present a variety of opportunities. Volunteering is an avenue to enrich your own life, create a positive impact in the lives of others, and strengthen your community.

“Volunteer – it’s good for the soul,” says Fern Vazquez, Volunteer Fair participant and coordinator of Warren County’s Community Garden.

“It is more than giving of self, it is giving to our community or County. Volunteer, let your actions speak louder,” adds Walt Mabe, Warren County Board of Supervisors Shenandoah District Representative.

The fair – hosted by The Wednesday Group, C-CAP, and Samuels Public Library – will be held from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 14 at Samuels Public Library, 330 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, VA.


The purpose of the event is to connect willing volunteers to non-profit organizations in need of help. With nearly 20 organizations currently registered, civic-minded people are sure to find an opportunity that suits their skills and talents. The event is free to the nonprofit organizations and would-be volunteers.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be furnished by The Wednesday Group.

“Bring the family and learn about many of the volunteer organizations that bring Front Royal and Warren County to life. It’s a wonderful way to get involved in your community while helping others,” exclaims Jeff Browne, member of The Wednesday Group.

Representatives of local nonprofits can register for the event by calling Samuels Public Library at 540-635-3153 or emailing Michelle Ross at mross@samuelslibrary.net.

Middleburg, Virginia to hold Town-wide career fair

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

Middleburg is a small, charming and historic town approximately 50 minutes west of Washington, D.C. and 30 minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport.  It’s in the heart of Virginia horse country and annually welcomes a number of celebrities, famous athletes, celebrity chefs and a host of other VIPs including U.S. Presidents.

With businesses from the world-renowned Salamander Resort & Spa and other inns and hotels to boutique retail, popular restaurants, wineries and breweries, art galleries, financial services and more, the town employs a wide array of people in a variety of sectors who either live nearby or enjoy the reverse commute from the Washington, D.C. region.

On Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Town will host a career fair at the Middleburg Community Center (300 W. Washington St., Middleburg 20117.)  Those interested in attending should sign up online.

The event is in partnership with Visit Middleburg, Loudoun Workforce Resource Center and Loudoun County Economic Development.


Participants include Salamander Resort & Spa, Boxwood Estate Winery, Northwest Federal Credit Union, Old Ox Brewery, Goodstone Inn & Restaurant Atlantic Union Bank, The Byrne Gallery, Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, The Middleburg Museum, Middleburg Common Grounds, Crème de la Crème, Brick and Mortar Mercantile, lou lou boutiques, Zest Clothing & Co., Market Salamander, King St. Oyster Bar. Job openings are full time, part time and a few volunteer opportunities.

Please contact Ali MacIntyre, director of business development and community partnerships with the Town of Middleburg at amacintyre@middleburgva.gov.

For more information on Middleburg, visit www.middleburgva.gov.

Get outdoors at the Izaak Walton League Youth Day

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

The Warren County Izaak Walton League is pleased to announce Youth Day 2022, an opportunity for families to come, play, learn, and discover the outdoors. This free public event is on Sunday, May 15, from 1-5pm at the Warren County Izaak Walton League park (3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville VA 22610).

With assistance from a local girl scout troop and student volunteers from Randolph Macon Academy, the Warren County Izaak Walton League is excited to offer a range of fun activities for the whole family:

  • Learn to fish in our pond
  • Go for a nature hike
  • Play in our huge beautiful park
  • Participate in structured outdoors activities
  • Discover what lives in our waters with science demonstrations
  • Get introduced to our shooting range and archery
  • Learn about how we can tell if our water is polluted
  • Face painting
  • And more

Hotdogs will be served.

For decades, the Warren County Izaak Walton League has promoted conservation, stewardship, and outdoor recreation in our area. Our chapter is located at a privately owned 19th-century homestead  in Browntown that we use as a park and open to the public for Youth Day once a year. The Izaak Walton League of America is one of America’s oldest conservation organizations, founded in 1922. Over the past 100 years, the Izaak Walton League of America has been a champion and defender of the nation’s soil, air, wood, waters, and wildlife.

Front Royal Virginia

Those who are able to donate to support our programs and activities are encouraged to do so.

  • What: Warren County Izaak Walton League Annual Youth Day
  • Where: Warren County Izaak Walton League Park , 3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville, VA 22610
  • When: Sunday, May 15 from 1-5pm
  • Cost: By donation.
Despite steady rain, Family Fun Day shines on

Published

3 days ago

on

May 8, 2022

By

At least it wasn’t a steady, HARD rain on the Family Fun Day Parade, as well as booths, rides, arts, and business displays officially opened at 10 a.m. with a scheduled closing time of 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7th. If not packed the entire day, there appeared to be a steady stream – oops, is that a poor choice of words in this rainy day report context? – of hearty attendees, young and old alike, through the Historic Downtown Front Royal Gazebo-and-Pavilion anchored Village Commons area.

Royal Examiner checked with Family Fun Day organizer, and C&C Frozen Treats proprietor William Huck on a dryer, if mostly cloudy following Sunday afternoon, on the impact of the uncooperative, if not extremely so, weather the previous day. The response was characterized by his familiar enthusiasm for what downtown Front Royal has to offer and the community that downtown serves.

“This community is the most amazing community – people came out in droves,” Huck began, noting that 555 pounds of crawfish purchased for sale for an event anticipated to be held under sunnier spring skies sold out regardless of the weather. And if there was a steady, if fortunately generally light, rain throughout the day, Huck noted that there was also “a steady flow of people to the end,” which came slightly earlier than the planned 6 p.m. close, between 4:30 and 5 p.m., he observed.

Let’s open this thing up with some candy tossing as a colorfully clad host tries to avoid puddle landings of the goodies thrown the crowd’s way. Below, candy, candy everywhere. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini


“Even through the weather there was sunshine and happiness across the board,” Huck said of the smiles on faces of those braving those threatening skies from shortly before the 10 a.m. parade launch for a good six to seven hours.

See Royal Examiner’s photographic record of that mixture of rain, sunny faces, and attractions below:

They must have been out in the rain before – this dance troupe did a well-coordinated umbrella routine. Below, even ghoulish participants didn’t interfere with a little help on the parade candy distribution front.

Let’s see what’s going on in here – do you think the Scouts have a k-9 troop, this dog may be asking mom.

More smiling faces arrive, and they haven’t even gotten to the food stands yet.

And what do we have set up down near the FR Train Co. caboose? Uh oh, a spinning animal ride – and they have pouches you can get out of the rain in.

Wait, are we welcome or not, this family may be wondering as they peruse the ‘Mason Dixon Boys Chainsaw Carvers’ display. That eagle might be a good lookout in the garden. There was even some on-site carving going on.

Some more opening parade shots …

And more treats on this end if you’ve had your fill of crawfish and what not on the other side.

 

C&C Family Fun Day Parade 2022

 

C&C Family Fun Day Parade 2022

Published

4 days ago

on

May 7, 2022

By

If you missed the 2022 C&C Family Fun Day Parade or want to see it again, sit back and enjoy!

The parade was hosted by Mike McCool, Publisher of the Royal Examiner. Thanks to Mark Williams for operating the video camera.

Enjoy the parade!

Local photographer Bruce Andrew Peters shares so of his images with us below.


 

