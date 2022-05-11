Humane Society of Warren County to host their second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser

The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association (VPHA) is pleased to offer an inside look at historic Bel Air, home of Civil War diarist Lucy Buck. Coming of age during the American Civil War, Front Royal resident Lucy Buck kept a diary which preserved her thoughts and opinions of a southern planter family on the front lines of war at Bel Air. Such experiences include Confederate General Robert E. Lee stopping at the home with the Army of Northern Virginia on their way to Gettysburg.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 2:00pm-4:00pm, attendees will hear from Dr. Elizabeth R. Baer, editor of Shadows on My Heart: The Civil War Diary of Lucy Rebecca Buck of Virginia, who will discuss Lucy’s life at Bel Air, opinions on southern society, and the war waged on her doorstep. We will also be joined by Architectural Historian Maral S. Kalbian, who will discuss the history of the preserved house and property, and its significance in Front Royal.

The event will take place at Bel Air in Front Royal, Virginia. The discussions will take place outside (weather permitting), signed copies of Shadows on My Heart will be available for purchase, and afterwards there will be an open house with a beer and wine reception. Tickets are $65 for VPHA members $75 for nonmembers.

Parking will be available onsite.

The mission of the Virginia Piedmont Area Association is Preservation through Education—to educate about the history and advocate for the preservation of the extraordinary historic landscape, culture, and scenery in the Northern Virginia Piedmont for future generations to enjoy. For more information, visit www.piedmontheritage.org