Humane Society of Warren County’s 10th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!

The United States Border Collie Handlers’ Association (USBCHA) has again selected Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, Virginia as the site for their annual National Sheepdog Finals. The competition will take place October 5-10, 2021.

The National Sheepdog Finals are the North American championship of working dogs and their handlers from across the United States. One hundred and fifty competitors have earned the right to compete in Finals through their success at local sheepdog trials throughout the year. This is the fifth time that Belle Grove has hosted the National Sheepdog Finals. It was last at Belle Grove in 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome some of the best handlers and dogs in the world back to the National Sheepdog Finals. Belle Grove is the perfect location with sweeping fields and ample space for the entire competition,” said Sandy Payne, Co-Chair of the 2021 National Sheepdog Finals Committee.

The event will be on the large front field at Belle Grove and will begin with open preliminary rounds Tuesday through Friday in preparation for Saturday’s semi-finals. Six hundred and fifty Dorper sheep will be brought to Belle Grove from Askin Land and Livestock in Wyoming for the Finals. Shepherds on horseback will move a small group of sheep onto the field for each competitor. Each team of dogs and handlers must collect the sheep from more than 400 yards away. Using whistle and voice commands, the handler instructs the dog to move sheep through a series of obstacles. As the handlers battle against the clock, judges from across the country will score the teams for accuracy.

The top dogs and handlers will compete in the final competition on Sunday. It is the most difficult test of handler and dog communication, the Double Lift, in which the dog must fetch one group of sheep, bring it to the handler, and then go back and fetch another group.

The competition will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7:00 a.m. on Sunday and continue until all the runs of the day are complete (around 4:00 p.m.). On Sunday there will also be an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and an awards ceremony when the competition concludes in mid-afternoon.

In addition to the main competition, there will be concurrent Finals for nursery dogs (under three years of age) that will take place Wednesday through Saturday. This will take place on another field at Belle Grove and is included in the spectator ticket for the event.

Food and merchandise vendors will be on the property during the entire event. Spectator tickets include touring Belle Grove’s Manor House, which will be open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Museum Shop will also be open these hours. Belle Grove requires masks to be worn when indoors.

Spectator tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org until Monday, October 4 at 4 p.m. EDT and then will be available at the gate during the event. Cash and all major credit cards will be accepted. This is a rain or shine event and there will be no ticket refunds. Ticket prices are:

Adults $14 per day (any day), $36 for a three-day pass (any three days), or $60 for a six-day pass;

Youth 7-16 and Seniors 65 and older $7 per day (any day), $18 for a three-day pass (any three days), or $30 for a six-day pass;

Youth 6 and Younger May Attend at No Charge.

Free event parking is provided and will be on the grass. Handicapped parking on gravel will be provided for those with a valid placard. Visitors may bring chairs and some tent cover will be provided. Comfortable clothing, sturdy and closed-toe shoes, and a pair of binoculars are recommended to fully enjoy the event. There is no outside food or drink, or smoking allowed on event grounds. Spectators may not bring dogs to this event.

More information is available at www.bellegrove.org and www.sheepdogfinalseast.com.

About Belle Grove: Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a legislated partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.

About the U.S. Border Collie Handlers’ Association: The United States Border Collie Handlers’ Association, Inc. (USBCHA) is the sanctioning body for sheep and cattle dog trials throughout the United States and Canada. It was founded in 1979 and has grown into an organization of more than 800 members. Members who qualify at sanctioned Open trials during the year are eligible to compete in the USBCHA National Sheepdog and Cattledog Finals to determine the champion Open dog and handler for that year. USBCHA members come from varied walks of life and professions. They share a common love for the Border Collie and work to promote the herding instincts that make the Border Collie the premier herding dog. The result of their work is on display at every USBCHA sanctioned trial.