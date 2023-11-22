Humane Society of Warren County’s 12th Annual Tails and Ales Fundraiser Breaks Record

Local Salvation Army Calls for Volunteers and Donations to Support the Growing Needs of the Community.

The Salvation Army in Front Royal has launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign, a cherished holiday tradition that symbolizes hope and charity. With the iconic red kettles now gracing the entrance of Walmart, the familiar chime of the bell-ringers marks the start of a critical fundraising drive to support the needy in Warren County and beyond.

At the helm of this year’s effort is Captain Ann Hawk, who passionately emphasizes the direct impact of every donated dollar. “Every contribution made into these kettles goes straight to providing crucial services for our neighbors in need,” she states.

This year, the campaign is more than just about collecting donations. The Salvation Army is urging the community to support local businesses, volunteer for meaningful causes, acknowledge the tireless efforts of frontline workers, and engage in acts of kindness towards seniors and veterans.

Front Royal’s Council member Glenn Wood, who also serves as a Board Member for the Salvation Army and Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe, highlighted the growing demand for the Salvation Army’s services. “In the past year, we’ve seen a 40% increase in people seeking assistance,” shared Wood, stressing the urgent need for community support.

The campaign’s history dates back to 1891 when Captain Joseph McFee initiated the first kettle in San Francisco to fund a Christmas dinner for the impoverished. This humble beginning has blossomed into a global movement, with kettles appearing worldwide, from Korea to Chile.

As the need within the community intensifies, Captain Hawk reports a staggering increase in assistance requests, underlining the urgency of this year’s campaign. “We’re also inviting the community to our Thanksgiving meal,” she added, warmly welcoming everyone.

The Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set for November 22, 2023, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Open to everyone in the community, this event is an invitation to enjoy a warm meal and welcoming company, completely free of charge. Guests can look forward to a spread of traditional Thanksgiving dishes, with doors opening at 4 pm.

To make this event a success, they are seeking contributions of food and the generous time of volunteers. Those interested in lending a hand or donating food items for the dinner are encouraged to reach out to Jason Neale at (540) 671-1129. Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted, with checks payable to The Salvation Army (please mention “Thanksgiving Dinner” in the memo). Your support helps the Salvation Army ensure a memorable and joyous Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Front Royal is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a beacon of hope and community spirit. As the bells ring this holiday season, every ding represents a call for donations and a reminder of the shared responsibility to care for one another. The organization’s dedication to service, rooted in Christian teachings, is a testament to the power of collective goodwill in making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

To register to ring the bell, click here.