Humane Society’s Polar Plunge event registration now open
Join us for our second Annual Polar Plunge! Help our warm, lovely shelter animals by encouraging friends and family to sponsor your plunge! For more information on the event, please reach out to Meghan with the Humane Society — contact info below.
REGISTER:
- CLICK HERE to register.
DETAILS:
- January 16th, 2021
- 4H Center Culpeper Lake
SEEKING SPONSORS:
- We are also welcoming sponsors to join us this year.
- Please reach out to Meghan at director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or 540-635-4734 for details!
Show your support for the Warren County High School Band with their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser
Purchase healthy, grove fresh fruit from Florida Indian River Groves.
Warren County High School Band is beginning our Fruit Sale Fundraiser to help raise needed funds for our organization. Please show your support by purchasing fresh fruit for you, your family and friends to enjoy over the holidays! To place your order online, simply CLICK HERE.
After placing your online order, you will receive a receipt for your purchase via email. You will also be contacted via email regarding delivery and/or pickup options. Please retain a copy of your receipt for your records.
This year, we plan on being able to handle customers who have purchased online with touchless pickup by just having you pop the trunk, and we will place it in there for you.
For those who pre-order but plan to pay at pick up, you may use cash, check, or credit card on site.
For any additional questions, please contact our Fruit Sale Chairperson:
- Chairperson: David Dingess
- Email: ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us
9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event to be held virtually on Saturday, November 14th
The Humane Society of Warren County… “Providing compassion and care for the animals of Warren County since 1947.”
Join the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, November 14th, for our 9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event. Tickets are only $10 as we are going virtual in 2020. We will hold an online auction, and your ticket purchase gets you the link to our bidding site and entry into the door and grand prize drawings. Grand prize includes a one-night stay at the beautiful Mimslyn Inn, dinner for two, tickets to Luray Caverns, a $100 VISA gift card and two Tails and Ales souvenir glasses.
You must provide your email address when purchasing tickets. We will send you a link to the bidding site (Bid Beacon) two weeks prior to the event to preview baskets. The auction will begin on November 14th, and end on November 16th. 50/50 tickets will be sold directly from Bid Beacon.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Humane Society of Warren County, located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, over the phone by calling 540-635-4734 ext 221, or directly from our website.
HSWC would like to thank our sponsors: Front Royal Federal Credit Union, Caroline Craig and Peace of Mind Pet Sitting!
Veteran benefits application assistance offered this Friday at Able Forces
Military and Veteran families are welcome to come by the Able Forces Foundation office if you have issues with VA benefits, or need assistance or guidance on issues. Andre Miller of the Department of Veterans Services, and Danielle Cullers, our area’s Homeless Advocate, will be at our office from 9AM to Noon on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Please call for an appointment if possible: 540-631-9600. Our office is located at 115 Chester Street, Suite B, in Front Royal. Strict COVID protocols will be followed.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 23rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 23:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Come Play”
- “Freaky”
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
- “Let Him Go”
Make a dog’s day with a free bag of treats
Join the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties in celebrating Make A Dog’s Day. On Thursday, October 22, we invite you to mask up and stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, in Winchester, between 10AM and 5PM. You can pick up a free bag of treats for your special pooch, and make your dog’s day!
Doggie bags will be handed out while supplies last. One per pooch. Pooch need not be present.
This ‘all treats, no tricks’ event is made possible by our friends at CMA’s Subaru of Winchester and our local Petco Retailer.
Samuels Public Library celebrating National Friends of Libraries Week with annual book sale
Samuels Public Library is joining libraries across the nation October 18th-24th to celebrate Friends organizations who do so much to support local libraries around the county.
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) was established in 1994 and over the years has raised more than $75,000 to support library programs. Currently, FOSL boasts more than 200 members who contribute annually to FOSL, and nearly 30 of these members actively volunteer their time to assist the group with fundraising efforts that include operating Epilogue, a used-book store, sponsoring informative programs and Samuels Library’s annual fundraiser, A Taste for Books, and hosting an annual used book sale.
“The library is a priceless asset to the people of our community and our local friends’ organization is dedicated to supporting the very best library programming and resources that are available for free for everyone to enjoy,” said Melody Hotek, FOSL president.
This year, FOSL will host their annual fall Book Sale during National Friends of Library Week. The book sale will feature a variety of more than 4000 books and DVDs. The sale will run October 23rd – 24th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm with a special preview night on October 22 for FOSL members only. Books range in price from $.50 – $3.00. A special Name-Your-Own-Price Day will be held October 26th from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be in place including a requirement of face coverings, only 10 people will be allowed in book sale area at a time, and entry/exit to the book sale will take place through patio door ONLY.
“This has been a challenging year for everyone with COVID19,” said Michelle Ross, library director. “We are so thankful for our very active FOSL group that supports our exceptional programming, but also volunteers at our library to help us provide the best services and resources to the citizens of Warren County.”
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
