Humane Society’s ‘Barks and Bags’ back for 10th year in a row

On May 28, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in the 285th Anniversary Celebration of Patrick Henry’s Birthday at his plantation, Red Hill, in Brookneal, Virginia.

Patrick Henry was born in Hanover County on May 29, 1736, to John Henry and Sarah Winston Syme. At 18 he married Sarah Shelton with whom he had 6 children. After a stint as an unsuccessful farmer, he helped his father-in-law operate the Hanover Tavern.

In 1760, Henry became a self taught lawyer. In 1763 he successfully won a major case known as The Parson’s Cause. Reverend James Maury brought suit for back pay and won. Henry was asked to argue the vestry’s side when the jury determined how much Maury should be paid. Criticizing both clergy and British rule, he persuaded the jurors to grant token damages of one penny. His victory enhanced his legal practice and launched a political career.

In 1765 he won a seat in the House of Burgesses from Louisa County where he authored Henry’s Stamp Act Resolves, attacking Parliament’s claim to tax the colonies. After the Boston Massacre of 1770, he joined other Virginians in 1773 to establish an intercolonial committee of correspondence. The Boston Tea Party in December and Parliament’s Coercive Acts along with the closing of Boston’s port in 1774, drew the colonies closer together. In 1774, Henry attended the first session of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. During this session, he asserted “The distinctions between Virginians, Pennsylvanians, New Yorkers and New Englanders, are no more. I am not a Virginia, but an American.” After the first session, Henry returned to Virginia and organized a volunteer militia company from Hanover County. It was during this time that his wife died, and he became active in the Revolutionary leadership.

In March 1775 he led the call for preparedness with a resolution. It was then he made the speech that ended with “Give me liberty or give me death!”. Virginia’s royal governor responded by sending British marines to seize powder and guns stored in the Public Magazine in Williamsburg. As a result, Patrick Henry led his Hanover militia company to Williamsburg to demand payment to the colony for the cost of the powder and arms.

He remarried in 1777 to Dorothea Dandridge with whom he had 11 children. In 1776 he was elected as Virginia’s first governor, serving until 1779 and then again from 1784 – 1786. He again served in the Virginia Legislature. In 1790 he retired to practice law. In 1799, he was again elected to the State legislature, however on June 6, he died before the legislature convened. Although a modest individual who lived in a small house, at his death, he was one of Virginia’s largest landowners. In 1794, he purchased Red Hill Plantation, which became Patrick Henry’s final residence and place of burial.

The birthday commemoration was attended by Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution President Jeff Thomas and the Colonel Fielding Lewis, Colonel George Waller, Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Dan River, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason, George Washington, Norfolk, Patrick Henry, Richmond and Williamsburg Chapters of the SAR. Also present were three DAR Chapters and the Virginia Children of the American Revolution. Ken Bonner, led the Virginia State Color Guard in presentation of colors and a musket salute. Present for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were President Marc Robinson, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dale Corey with dual members Bill Schwetke, Ken Bonner, Charles Jameson and Mike Weyler.