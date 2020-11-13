Community Events
Humane Society’s “Give Thanks” adoption event begins November 15th
The Humane Society of Warren County will be hosting a “Give Thanks” adoption event over the next two weeks. It begins Sunday, November 15, and runs through Saturday, November 28.
“In honor of the holiday season, we ask that you give thanks! Give thanks to your local shelter worker, a family member, a neighbor, a teacher, your local grocery clerk, your pets, and the list goes on. The staff at HSWC wants to give thanks to all of you! Our sponsors, donors, adopters and supporters, you are appreciated!” says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager. The HSWC will be offering a “Pick your price Adoption Tree” for the event.
HSWC currently has more than 50 animals who are ready to find their ‘furever’ homes. HSWC has an additional 75+ waiting to become available for varying reasons – waiting on spay/neuter, vaccinations, to finish out their medical holds and get healthy, gain weight and/or underage kittens in foster homes.
There is a small Christmas tree decorated in fall décor with a variety of price tags on it in our lobby; Take your pick, and thank you for adopting! The more animals we can place in loving adoptive homes, the more animals we can save! Can you open your heart and home to a furry friend?
All adoptions are being done by appointment only with approved applications, so head on over to our website and get started with the adoption process today! We also regularly post videos and photos of available pets on our Facebook page.
Those of you who are not able to adopt at this time, but would like to participate in the event, are welcome to “sponsor” an adoption or donate to the care of the animals in our facility.
For more information, please visit our website at www.humanesocietywarrencounty.org or give us a call at 540-635-4734.
Virginia Sons of the American Revolution commemorated veterans in multiple Veterans Day ceremonies
During the week of Veterans Day, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Color Guard participated in three Veterans Day ceremonies.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. It commemorated the veterans of World War I, for which an armistice ended the fighting at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918. In June of 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed to officially end the War to end all Wars. In 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11th to be the first commemoration of the victory. It was June 4, 1926, that Congress passed a concurrent resolution to officially recognize the end of the Great War. On May 13, 1936, an act was passed to officially recognize November 11th as a national holiday known as Armistice Day. In 1954, because of World War II and the Korean War, the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor veterans of all wars.
On November 10, 2020, in coordination with the American Red Cross, VFW and AMVets, a private ceremony to honor veterans was held at National Cemetery, Winchester. The SAR color bearers Marc Robinson, Allan Phillips and Sean Carrigan led veterans Ralph Hensley and Anthony Barns as they presented a wreath. Charles Hunter played Taps to honor veterans of all wars.
On November 11, 2020, the SAR Color Guard presented colors for Middletown during their 5th annual ceremony to honor veterans. Due to inclement weather, it was conducted indoors at the Middletown Fire Station. Ray Steele emcee’d with Rev. Clay Knick providing chaplain services. SgtMaj Richard Van Norton, Jr. USMC (Ret.) was the guest speaker. The Color Guard consisted of musket men Brett Osborn and Allan Phillips, flag bearers Marc Robinson, Erick Moore, Dennis Parmerter and Dale Corey with sentinels Paul Christensen, Eric Robinson and Sean Carrigan. A wreath was presented by Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV and SgtMaj Van Norton, followed by a three volley rifle salute by VFW Post 2123. This was followed by Taps played by Andrew Paul.
On November 12, 2020, the Color Guard presented a ceremony to the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Participating for the SAR were Dale Corey, Virginia SAR President Bill Schwetke, Marc Robinson, Dennis Parmerter, Doug Hall, Allan Phillips and Sean Carrigan.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 13th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 13:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
FREE ”Coping with a Money Crunch” Webinar – November/December Dates
Virginia Cooperative Extension’s webinar, Coping with a Money Crunch, can help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who are struggling with financial hardships because of the pandemic! Get information about relief options, budgeting, community resources, prioritizing, contacting creditors, and avoiding scams and risky loans. The webinar will show participants how to make their own plans to cope or help someone they care about get through the crisis. Attend at no cost by phone or through Zoom. November/December dates are as follows:
Thursday, Nov. 19th from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 2nd from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15th from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
People can visit https://tinyurl.com/moneycrunch2020 to register. Download the November/December flyer at https://tinyurl.com/WarrenResourceList2020 or contact kpoff@vt.edu or at 540-635-4549 to receive a copy by e-mail or mail.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
Rotary Club of Front Royal’s annual Cash Fair to be held virtually on December 5th
It’s that time of year for Rotary Club of Front Royal’s annual Cash Fair, and we are going virtual this year due to COVID. This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year and a big reason we were able to give over $160k back to the local and global community last year. We hope you will join us in purchasing a ticket and participating in the drawing!
Upside?
- No gatherings
- You can stay at home in your PJ’s!
- Still 1 in 300 chance to win $10,000
- We’ve lowered the price to $100 each
Downside?
- No gathering
- No free food
- No free adult beverages
- No entertainment
Purchase Tickets:
- You can purchase a paper ticket by check, and mail it to: Rotary Club of Front Royal, PO Box 85, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Or you can purchase online through THIS LINK
LFCC honoring service members in virtual Veterans Day celebration
Join us as we pay tribute to our veterans on Wednesday, November 11, with an online Veterans Day ceremony.
The Zoom event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a video honoring veterans and their families. Some of LFCC’s veterans, including biology instructor Jerome “Butch” Austin, LFCC Police Officer Brian Higgins, alumnus Jobe Wood and student Erich Galaviz, will share their personal stories and memories of their time in the service.
You can join our virtual program via Zoom at vccs.zoom.us.
LFCC is inviting the community to take an active role in supporting service members this year. You can submit a picture with the name of a veteran or veterans for a virtual wall of honor. Please include their military background and any message you would like to submit.
This virtual wall of honor will be featured during the Veterans Day presentation, and will also be available to view later. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, through this link.
Additionally, LFCC students, staff and faculty can sign up to complete a pack of 10 holiday cards for service members as part of America’s Adopt a Solder program. Sign up between November 9 and 13 through this link.
LFCC Campus Life and Student Engagement Specialist Chris Lambert started the Veterans Day program on the Fauquier Campus in 2013.
“I’m excited to offer it across the board to the entire LFCC community this year virtually,” Lambert said. “I’m also excited that we can record it and offer it for anyone to view at a later date! The popularity of the program has grown each year, and for the past two years we’d moved it to the Barn, and it’s been packed each time.”
Both the Middletown and Fauquier campuses have their own dedicated Veterans Center where veteran students can meet with their academic advisors/school certifying officials, use free printing services, and share coffee and fellowship.
During the spring semester, about 200 veteran students were served by LFCC. Every year for the past decade, the college has been named a Military Friendly® School by Viqtory, which connects military members to civilian jobs, schooling and more.
As a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) partner, LFCC has received education and training in the best practices of recruiting, hiring and retaining employee veterans. Learn more about LFCC’s veterans services at www.lfcc.edu/veteran.
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial on November 11th
The 64th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony honoring Virginia’s men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces will be held at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, 11 a.m. EST, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, attendance at the 2020 Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony is capped at 250 pre-registered guests.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and CBS6.3 in Richmond. It will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Virginia War Memorial, the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, WTVR CBS6, (Richmond) WTKR News Channel 3 (Norfolk) and other select social media channels.
Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the ceremony. Scheduled speakers will be senior Virginia leadership, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos L. Hopkins and Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) Commissioner John Maxwell.
Patriotic music will be provided by the 380th Army Reserve Band and the bagpipes and drums of the Combined Bands of Clan MacLeod and Benedictine College Preparatory of St. Andrew’s Legion. The program will also include recognition of winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.
“One in every 12 Virginians is a veteran,” noted Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “As our Shrines of Memory, exhibits, and documentary films here at the Memorial showcase, Virginians have proudly answered the call to duty to defend and protect our nation and our commonwealth in peacetime and in war for over 250 years. Veterans Day gives all of us the opportunity to honor and thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice.”
“We regret that we must cap the number of attendees at the ceremony this year because of COVID-19 guidelines, but we encourage everyone to participate by viewing the event as we livestream and broadcast across the Commonwealth on November 11 at 11 a.m.,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell.
For more information about the 2020 Commonwealth’s Veteran Day Ceremony, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. The Memorial is open Monday through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, visitation to the Memorial’s Galanti Education Center and Wright Pavilion are limited to 50 guests at one time. Social distancing and facemasks are required. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
