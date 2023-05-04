Humane Society’s massive intake day: 30 animals from 1 home

As a former Thoroughbred race horse owner and breeder for some 20 years, I met a lot of jockeys but none quite as loquacious as Linden’s Diane Crump, the first female to ride a horse (Fathom) in the Kentucky Derby (1975) and a lady jockey who scored many firsts way-back-when, including the first to even ride in a parimutuel horse race.

Crump, 74, still the diminutive woman who paved the way for the hundreds of women who entered the sport after her, continues connected with horses, now as a sales agent (“something like a realtor, but I sell horses!” she exclaimed) after completing many years as a trainer following her riding years.

No, she was not a regular at our “local” Charles Town Race Track. “I think I only road there twice,” she said, but she and her family have lived most of their lives in the area – her last house was in Browntown, which she sold 15 years ago to local family physician, Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christie. She wants the Balls to know what a “great job” she thinks the couple has done in updating the historic house she used to call home on Gooney Manor Loop.

I interviewed Crump with the great enthusiasm of a former horseman at a Rotary Club of Front Royal fundraiser to reduce the incidence of polio throughout the world last Friday, April 28.

Crump, in fact, spent much of her time breaking the equivalent of the female jockey’s “glass ceiling” in Kentucky and in Florida wracking up 288 winners in her racing lifetime. But she was well prepared. She’d begun riding ponies as a 4-year-old and in 1969, just 17 years later, she rode in her first professional Thoroughbred race aboard a horse named “Tiny Star” at Gulfstream Park, FL. This was followed by riding in some 2,000 races abroad — France, Venezuela — as well as In the United States.

Crump was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in 2015, and is also in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame in Saratoga, NY.

She tells a story of discrimination and harassment from male jockeys and trainers when she first set out but she said she persevered, continuing to enter races, and eventually was accepted.

So, what was she doing at the Rotary fundraiser at a Main Street eatery and bar on a Friday evening? The Rotary organizing group felt her presence would be appropriate with Kentucky Derby week opening the following Monday. The race is on Saturday, May 6, and the favored horse is a local one, Forte, born and bred on a farm in Clarke County!

Wanna bet?

(Ms. Crump, a licensed equine sales agent, may be reached by calling 540-631-4972 – in the event you wish to buy a horse!)