Humane Society’s massive intake day: 30 animals from 1 home
On Tuesday May 2nd, the Humane Society of Warren County accepted 30 animals from one home due to an eviction. The pet owner contacted several rescue groups in the area, but none could accommodate him urgently. We brought in 4 dogs and 26 cats in one day from one home.
- 27 of these animals need to be spayed and neutered. Total cost: $1,990
- 30 have no vaccinations. Total cost to the shelter: $300
- 30 have fleas.
- 30 animals need microchips. $150 cost to the shelter.
- 30 animals need combo tests $330 cost to the shelter.
- 30 animals need shelter. Cost to the shelter = $450 per day!!!
We HAD to say yes because no one else would. No one else could. Please help us get this lovely group of animals back on their feet.
Randolph-Macon Academy celebrates International Day
Randolph-Macon Academy celebrated International Day in Melton Gymnasium last week. Students planned and organized this special day for the Academy. The following countries were represented: Argentina, Cameroon, China, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Uganda, Ukraine, USA, and Vietnam.
Over 50 students participated in the event in a variety of ways, from showing off a country’s clothing in a fashion show to setting up tables offering foods from all over the world!
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu
Laurel Ridge Educational Foundation again receives generous contribution from Axalta to support STEM education
In support of the STEM education Laurel Ridge Community College provides to area students, the Axalta Coating Systems manufacturing center in Front Royal recently donated $20,000 to the Laurel Ridge Educational Foundation as a continuation of the Axalta Bright Futures Scholarship first established locally in 2021 with a $40,000 gift. Axalta’s Front Royal plant mainly manufactures car paint for auto repair centers.
The donation will benefit student scholarships, as well as the Building the Future Fund in support of skilled trades education on Laurel Ridge’s Middletown Campus, said development officer Andy Gyurisin.
“It has been an honor to work with Axalta Coating Systems, one of Warren County’s leaders in manufacturing, to develop the Axalta Bright Futures Scholarship in 2021,” he said. “Seeing them invest in our Laurel Ridge Community College students a second year only underscores their dedication to developing future leaders and economic success within our community.”
When it comes to the scholarships, preference is given to students who live in Warren County, are employed by the company or have parents employed there, to students enrolled in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or math) programs, and to first-generation students.
Axalta is committed to furthering STEM and vocational education, as well as the health, safety, and environment in its communities. The company, which also produces coatings for a wide range of industrial applications; light and commercial vehicle coatings; and refinish surface preparation and coating systems for autobody shops, has more than 100,000 customers across more than 140 countries.
“We are supporting Laurel Ridge because of their academic investments in STEM, which is helping to support the future leaders in our industry and beyond,” said Jessica McDuell, Axalta’s director of external communications. “Laurel Ridge is close to one of Axalta’s manufacturing centers, Front Royal, which allows for networking, internship opportunities, and other interactions between the college and the company.
“For our more scientific roles, an array of STEM degrees is helpful, including engineering, chemistry, computer science, and information technology.”
Axalta employs 1,300 scientists, engineers around the globe, and other technical experts and has four major research and development centers.
Learn more about scholarship opportunities or how your gift can help a student in need at laurelridge.edu.
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” May 2023 Theme: Speak Kindly to Yourself
The Warren Coalition has announced that the May 2023 Theme for We See You, Warren County (WeCUWC) is “Speak Kindly to Yourself.”
The theme goes hand-in-hand with the fact that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. One of the greatest challenges we face is how we treat ourselves. “We say things to ourselves that we would never say to someone we love or respect,” points out Celeste Brooks, Warren Coalition’s Community Outreach Coordinator. “There is truth in the statement that we are our own worst critics. We forget that when we speak to ourselves, we are actually listening to and believing what we say.”
A prime example of this is when a person makes a mistake, they will often say something negative about themselves, such as “I can’t believe I did that. I’m so stupid!” We should all remember that everyone makes mistakes. It is important to take responsibility for our mistakes, apologize for them when appropriate, correct them if we can, and then move on without berating ourselves.
In relation to reaching out to others through the WeCUWC campaign, the Warren Coalition staff encourages everyone to pay attention to how others are treating themselves. “If you hear someone putting themselves down, take the time to talk with them and encourage them,” says Brooks.
Speaking kindly to yourself—such as giving yourself a bit of grace when you make mistakes or encouraging yourself with positive statements each day—might feel awkward at first, and it is not a magical self-help tool. But done consistently in conjunction with other steps, it can help improve your outlook on life, your self-confidence, and even your overall mental health.
The WeCUWC challenges this month include reciting positive daily affirmations to yourself, sharing with others three positive things about them, greeting ten strangers this month, and speaking kindly to yourself, among others.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates a sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 225 registered partners, and over 1050 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Ratsnake
This adult Eastern Ratsnake was brought into care after being found tangled and constricted in garden netting. As is typical for trapped animals, this snake was also significantly dehydrated.
If left alone, this snake would have died slowly from dehydration and constricting injuries as they continued to attempt escape. Luckily, the snake had not been stuck long.
After careful removal from the netting we determined that all injuries were superficial—small lacerations and damage to the scales.
Most of these issues should resolve with access to proper husbandry and a good shed. The patient is currently receiving antibacterial soaks daily to help mend the skin damage and provide hydration.
We see dozens of patients (predominantly snakes) every year brought in due to mesh entanglement. Most of the cases we see, the netting wasn’t in use at the time and was not properly stored.
To avoid this, consider replacing your netting with more rigid materials such as metal grating, coated wire, or fine mesh intended for insects. If you cannot remove your mesh, please make sure to monitor it multiple times per day for any caught animals, such as snakes, frogs, bats, songbirds, and others that may become entangled.
When disposing of or storing garden netting, it should always be put in a sealed bag or box to prevent animals from accessing it. This image shows how we disposed of the netting by wrapping it tightly in surgical gloves before placing it in the trash.
If you find an animal caught in netting, please call us at (540) 837-9000 or your closest licensed rehabilitator.
Do not attempt to free the animal from the netting. Instead, cut the section of mesh around the animal and bring the entire unit to the Center. This type of emergency requires professional removal to prevent further damage and injury.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
‘Gunshot wound to the head’ reported in southern Warren County on May 1 – Sheriff’s Office posts release on incident following afternoon
Updated with new information: Social media reports posted Monday evening from “an unofficial and non-affiliated incident page for Warren County VA and surrounding areas” called Warren County VA Fire Wire reported the dispatch and evacuation by “AIRCARE” medivac crew to Warren Memorial Hospital of a victim with a “gunshot wound to the head” from the Harmony Hollow/Remount Road area of southern Warren County. However, it was later learned the victim was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital by ground transport after it was judged inadvisable they make a helicopter flight.
No other information was available until 3:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major Jeff Driskill was the first to respond to Royal Examiner’s multi-agency request for official information on the incident. That initial press release, posted a short time later on the WCSO Facebook page, indicated a possible confrontation over the abuse of minor children, with the father of one of the victims on the way to confront the alleged perpetrator.
That WCSO release and topic headline are below in their entirety, with later information received on the times of the initial call and location of the victim between 9-and-10 p.m., added. As noted above, it was also determined inadvisable that the victim be transported by helicopter.
“Investigation into single victim shooting incident 05/01/2023”
“Front Royal, VA – On May 1st, 2023, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:11 p.m. from an out-of-state resident concerning the alleged sexual abuse against two minor children, involving a relative of theirs. The Sheriff’s Office was also informed that the father of one victim was en-route to confront the alleged abuser, with concerns raised about the potential involvement of firearms. Based on the potential for escalating violence with weapons, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the suspect’s address.
“Warren County deputies arrived at the scene near the 4000 block of Remount Road, where they discovered a solitary vehicle parked by the property’s edge. A cursory search of the property led to the discovery at 9:49 p.m. of an injured male with head wounds consistent with a gunshot. Emergency medical services were immediately summoned, and deputies attempted life-saving measures. The injured individual was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case as a death incident. Evidence suggest this to be an isolated occurrence, and at present, investigators suspect the death likely to be a self-inflicted response to the sexual abuse allegations, with no evidence indicating otherwise. Due to the nature of the initial report of abuse involving minors and the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released. If anyone has any relevant information about this case, please contact Investigator Clark McDaniel at 540-635-7100 ext. 3.”
End of WCSO release
The WC FIRE WIRE website post contained the following reports initially posted around 9 to 10 p.m; Monday evening, May 1:
“Agonal breathing” and “WCSO (Warren County Sheriff’s Office) O/S (on site);
“Deputies carrying the PT out of the woods, Aircare 4 on standby;
“AIRCARE 4 launching, landing zone at 4-H Center” and “Diverting to WMH with AIRCARE 4 crew”
First lady jockey in U.S. horse racing helps promote Rotary fundraiser to eradicate polio: Diane Crump of Linden
As a former Thoroughbred race horse owner and breeder for some 20 years, I met a lot of jockeys but none quite as loquacious as Linden’s Diane Crump, the first female to ride a horse (Fathom) in the Kentucky Derby (1975) and a lady jockey who scored many firsts way-back-when, including the first to even ride in a parimutuel horse race.
Crump, 74, still the diminutive woman who paved the way for the hundreds of women who entered the sport after her, continues connected with horses, now as a sales agent (“something like a realtor, but I sell horses!” she exclaimed) after completing many years as a trainer following her riding years.
No, she was not a regular at our “local” Charles Town Race Track. “I think I only road there twice,” she said, but she and her family have lived most of their lives in the area – her last house was in Browntown, which she sold 15 years ago to local family physician, Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christie. She wants the Balls to know what a “great job” she thinks the couple has done in updating the historic house she used to call home on Gooney Manor Loop.
I interviewed Crump with the great enthusiasm of a former horseman at a Rotary Club of Front Royal fundraiser to reduce the incidence of polio throughout the world last Friday, April 28.
Crump, in fact, spent much of her time breaking the equivalent of the female jockey’s “glass ceiling” in Kentucky and in Florida wracking up 288 winners in her racing lifetime. But she was well prepared. She’d begun riding ponies as a 4-year-old and in 1969, just 17 years later, she rode in her first professional Thoroughbred race aboard a horse named “Tiny Star” at Gulfstream Park, FL. This was followed by riding in some 2,000 races abroad — France, Venezuela — as well as In the United States.
Crump was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in 2015, and is also in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame in Saratoga, NY.
She tells a story of discrimination and harassment from male jockeys and trainers when she first set out but she said she persevered, continuing to enter races, and eventually was accepted.
So, what was she doing at the Rotary fundraiser at a Main Street eatery and bar on a Friday evening? The Rotary organizing group felt her presence would be appropriate with Kentucky Derby week opening the following Monday. The race is on Saturday, May 6, and the favored horse is a local one, Forte, born and bred on a farm in Clarke County!
Wanna bet?
(Ms. Crump, a licensed equine sales agent, may be reached by calling 540-631-4972 – in the event you wish to buy a horse!)
