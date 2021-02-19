Local News
Humane Society’s ‘Polar Plunge’ scheduled for February 20 postponed
Some 35 or more swimmers poised to throw themselves into the freezing lake at the county’s 4-H Center to raise funds for the Humane Society of Warren County will have to wait for another (warmer) day.
Humane Society of Warren County Executive Director Meghan Bowers announced the postponement “perhaps to next weekend (Feb.27)” today, Friday, February 19. Confirmation of a new date for the second annual “Polar Plunge” is dictated by future weather forecasts. A warming trend is forecast for next week.
Last year’s “plunge” was unexpectedly popular and raised almost $12,000 for the care of the shelter animals, attracting a crowd of several hundred spectators.
Warren County Public Schools will increase the in-person days for our middle and high school students
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger summarized the increase in the in-person days for Warren County students effective March 15, 2021, in the following release.
Warren County Public Schools will increase the in-person days for our middle and high school students starting on March 15, 2021. Students will attend school four days per week with Wednesdays being a remote learning day for all Pre-K – 12 students. Teachers will continue to support online learning with face-to-face (synchronous) instruction or through recorded or other learning modes of instruction (asynchronous).
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|PreK-12
|PreK-12
|Remote Learning for All Students
|PreK-12
|PreK-12
A student’s designation, as either virtual or in-person, will be locked until April 6, 2021. Students or parents will not be able to request a change from virtual instruction to in-person instruction during this time. Middle and high schools will be sending additional information out concerning the date for students to select their preferred choice of in-person or virtual learning.
To allow for the additional instructional days for middle and high school students, a start and end time change will go into effect for A. S. Rhodes Elementary starting March 1, 2021, and E. Wilson Morrison starting March 15, 2021. This time change is necessary to accommodate the increased transportation needs. Starting March 1, 2021, A. S. Rhodes will start at 8:00 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. On March 15, 2021, E. Wilson Morrison will start at 8:00 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.
Parents will be receiving information from the schools concerning these changes. Please reach out to your child’s principal if you have any additional concerns.
VDOT making steady progress on Shenandoah Valley roadways
The Virginia Department of Transportation continues plowing and treating roads throughout the Staunton District, which includes 11 counties in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Approaching mid-day Friday, interstates and most primary roads are clear. Secondary routes are in minor to moderate condition, which indicates varying amounts of snow or ice.
Motorists should be alert for re-freezing Friday night and early Saturday when temperatures are expected to drop into the teens. VDOT urges drivers to adjust their speed for weather conditions, allow for much longer stopping distances, and leave extra time to reach their destination. Drive defensively and wear a seatbelt.
VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads, and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus initially on roadways that are traveled most.
Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Friday:
Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, and Augusta counties.
Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties.
Primary roads – Minor conditions in Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, and Page counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, and Clarke counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocked the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush.
School Board says yes to district’s $64M proposed budget, employee bonuses
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, February 17 regular meeting approved several action items, namely the roughly $64.11 million proposed the fiscal year 2021-2022 annual budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS). It is a proposed budget contingent upon what the school division actually receives from its funding sources.
“As we face uncertainties on a daily basis, it is important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic will have lingering effects on the 2021-2022 school year,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger writes in the newly adopted budget. “However, WCPS will continue to focus on student, staff, and community needs as we plan for the upcoming year.”
The WCPS proposed budget gets adopted by the Warren County School Board each year and submitted to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The budget covers the fiscal year (FY) July 1 through June 30 of the following calendar year. WCPS receives funding from three main sources: state, local, and federal, with the district receiving 45 percent of revenue from Warren County for the operation of the school system and funding for capital improvement projects. Other miscellaneous funds generated from secondary sources provide additional revenue streams for the division, Ballenger said.
Here’s how the FY 2022 WCPS proposed budget breaks down:
View the proposed budget here.
The proposed budget also focuses on WCPS employees, “because they get the job done,” Ballenger said, adding that the budget directly addresses the division’s continued focus on ensuring that WCPS is competitive with salary and benefits.
An expenditures focus has been placed on ensuring steps and years of experience are aligned for all WCPS employees on all salary scales, according to the proposed budget, which notes that several salary scales required additional adjustments.
“The School Board appreciates all WCPS employees and this is a continuation of the work they started last year when they were able to address teacher salaries,” Ballenger wrote to the Royal Examiner in an email sent on February 18. “The top priority is personnel. This budget focuses on compensation and additional staff to support the division’s growing instructional needs.”
For example, the budget proposal includes a 2 percent salary increase and a step raise adjustment to the teacher scale, and updates and adjusts steps for instructional assistants, school administrative assistants, head secretary, secretary, therapist, and speech positions.
Administrator scales were not adjusted, but individuals were moved to the step that was consistent with their years of experience in an administrative role. Overall, this represents a cost to WCPS of $2,557,620 for the FY 2022 school year.
Among expenditures, the school division wants to address other instructional areas and requests funds for several new positions at a cost of $469,590. The positions are one English Language teacher; two Gifted and Talented teachers; a half-time Criminal Justice teacher; one History teacher; one Special Education assistant teacher; and one Sign Language Interpreter.
In an expenditure summary chart included in the budget proposal, WCPS breaks down costs and the corresponding percentages of the overall budget proposal this way:
1. Instruction: $49,008,120 (76.44%)
2. Operations & Maintenance: $6,627,383 (10.34%)
3. Pupil Transportation: $2,923,802 (4.56%)
4. Administration, Attendance & Health: $2,836,279 (4.42%)
5. Technology: $1,949,722 (3.04%)
6. Debt Service & Fund Transfers: $614,253 (0.96%)
7. Contingency Reserve: $150,859 (0.24%)
8. Facilities: 0 dollars.
[NOTE:] For more details, including on proposed Capital Improvements, the Royal Examiner provides a copy of the School Board-approved WCPS budget proposal below.
Following Ballenger’s presentation of the budget proposal, School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., was pleased to learn that the teacher retention rate is up, and he noted that WCPS and the board worked diligently on the proposed budget during a Work Session held on Tuesday, February 16 with the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
School Board member James Wells motioned to approve the proposed budget and a second was made by board member Ralph Rinaldi, with all members, including Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower and board members Kristen Pence, Wells, Rinaldi, and Williams voting yes.
Other board actions
The Warren County School Board also unanimously approved a one-time bonus for WCPS employees.
Superintendent Ballenger explained that when the FY 2021 WCPS Operating Budget was approved on May 6, 2020, salary increases for all employees except teachers were placed on hold due to the uncertainties with the evolving pandemic.
It was stated then that as the year progressed, conditions would be reassessed to determine if salary adjustments could be made mid-year. Two of the major concerns regarding the impact of the pandemic on the budget were impacts on student membership and sales tax collections — both drivers in determining state revenue. Through December 2020, Ballenger said, state sales tax collections have met targeted revenue projections and all three state-level current budget bills include holding school divisions harmless for student enrollment loss suffered due to the pandemic.
According to the superintendent, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the number of students enrolled in Warren County, with budget data showing that WCPS counted 5,204 students in the school year 2019-2020 and counted 4,994 students during the school year 2020-2021.
Because it is so late in the school year, Ballenger said that a salary increase would have minimal effect for employees while also creating an ongoing cost that the yet-to-be-approved FY 2022 budget may not be able to sustain.
For these reasons, he recommended, and the board approved, a one-time bonus that will be paid to all full-time and part-time employees on Friday, March 26, which is the last day of work before Spring Break.
Full-time employees will receive a net (take-home) payment of $1,000 while part-time employees will receive a net payment of $500. The total estimated cost of these payments is $1,213,980.
For employees hired after September 30, 2020, the payment will be prorated based on their hire date:
• October 1, 2020, to October 31, 2020: 75%
• November 1, 2020, to November 30, 2020: 67%
• December 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020: 50%
• January 1, 2021, to March 3, 2021: 25%
Among other actions, the School Board also approved two one-year contract extensions for Sodexo America, LLC to continue as the WCPS food management and custodial services provider for the period of July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. There is no cost increase for the 2021-2022 school year on either Sodexo contract, said Melody Sheppard, WCPS assistant superintendent for instruction.
Sodexo has done a phenomenal job, Sheppard said, and “we really appreciate their service to our school division.”
Watch the entire School Board’s February 17 meeting below.
All WCPS students to attend 4 days of in-school learning beginning March 15
A new Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) COVID-19 reopening plan received unanimous approval from the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, February 17 meeting.
Beginning on March 15, all WCPS students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 will attend in-person instruction four days per week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday) with every Wednesday reserved for virtual instruction for all students.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger reviewed the school division’s reopening plan, which calls for allowing additional days for secondary students in grades 6 through 12.
“We know how important it is for our students to be in class. We want them in class,” said Ballenger, who added that not being physically in the classroom has been shown to cause both short-term and even lifetime challenges for students. “We have to do what’s right for students,” he said.
The WCPS 2021 School Year Phase III: COVID-19 Reopening Plan incorporates updated guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released last week. WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Melody Sheppard, WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch, WCPS Director of Secondary Instruction Alan Fox, WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell, and WCPS Director of Elementary Instruction Lisa Rudacille joined Ballenger in outlining the new CDC guidance for the School Board members, highlighting how the school district has handled instruction, transportation, and mitigation strategies since schools were shut down statewide in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
For instance, Hirsch said that WCPS follows recommendations for its mitigation strategies from both the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health. Last March, said Hirsch, WCPS established a division-level COVID-19 team to analyze the impact the ongoing pandemic was having on schools and instruction.
Since then, “we’re stepping it up,” Hirsch said. “We’ve now implemented and activated school-based teams. So, there is a COVID-19 mitigation team at each school that’s going to look at related measures taken in each building and how it is impacting students.” Then, each team will communicate and share information with the division-level team, which then can have a more global view to make further improvements, Hirsch said.
Continuous communication remains ongoing between WCPS and the Lord Fairfax Health District every day, he added, and health and absenteeism data is being sent daily to the health department. “Our clinics and our care rooms are continuing to stock and update PPE [personal protective equipment] and consistently looking at new and improved equipment that’s coming out on the market that we can purchase to keep our staff and our students safe,” Hirsch said.
Additionally, WCPS has made social-emotional learning opportunities available at every school building and a whole new initiative has been started around those opportunities by the division’s social-emotional learning coach, who is focusing on students’ mental health, according to Hirsch.
Other mitigation strategies include efforts by families and students to “just stay home when they’re sick,” Hirsch said. “That mitigation strategy alone has done more good than all the others combined.”
WCPS faculty and staff also continue to encourage handwashing and the use of hand sanitizer — strategies that Hirsch said are now being taught to elementary school students and students with disabilities.
Another ongoing WCPS mitigation strategy is that face masks also must be worn when students are in school or on the bus. WCPS has purchased some additional face shields, which are placed over a person’s masked face for added protection when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as on a school bus, where the WCPS mitigation strategy calls for one student per seat.
Mitchell said the school district’s current ridership data shows that WCPS “should be able to maintain one student per seat with everyone going back to four days a week.” Ballenger added that because each school bus has a total of 26 seats, there are only three buses that would be over that “magic number” of having one child per seat and that the face shields will help in such instances.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower asked if the face shields are disposable and if not, are students or staff responsible for cleaning them. Hirsch said they can be cleaned and reused and WCPS “has purchased a significant amount of them.” Ballenger noted that each bus driver has extra masks for students who don’t have one, as well as the face shields for busloads carrying more kids than one per seat.
Board member Ralph Rinaldi asked if there was more than one student per seat, whether everybody on that seat has to wear a mask. Ballenger said yes, all students must wear a mask to ride the school bus or be removed.
These strategies are in addition to ongoing cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitization of the school buildings. “The custodial staff has been outstanding in keeping our buildings clean,” Hirsch told School Board members. “All of these strategies have become second-nature to us and our students. We’re staying vigilant to keep our students and staff safe during this difficult time.”
Updated federal guidance
The CDC’s new Recommended Implementation of Mitigation Strategies and K-12 School Learning Modes by Level of Community Transmission says that across the board, all schools are required to continue the universal and correct use of masks, as well as implement other key mitigation strategies, including handwashing and respiratory etiquette — also known as covering your mouth and nose with your arm if you sneeze — cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, and contact tracing and diagnostic testing in combination with quarantine and isolation, Sheppard said.
Likewise, CDC indicators and thresholds for community transmission of COVID-19 vary for each mode, said Sheppard, pointing out that a total of new positive cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days indicates which mode a school district falls into and what strategies should be used. For example, 0-9 positive cases fall into the Low Transmission mode; 10-49 positive cases are in the Moderate Transmission mode; 50-99 are in the Substantial Transmission mode, and over 100 positive cases would be in the High Transmission mode.
Currently, WCPS reports there are 69 positive cases district-wide, putting the division in the Substantial Transmission mode. What this means for WCPS is that the district should be providing hybrid education to all students, with reduced attendance for middle and high school students, and six feet of social distancing across all grade levels, per the new CDC guidance.
At the same time, sports and extracurricular activities should “occur only if they can be held outdoors, with masks and physical distancing of six feet or more required,” according to the CDC recommendations.
In considering all this data, Superintendent Ballenger said that WCPS would like to bring back all students to four days of in-person instruction while freezing its current elementary school plan whereby virtual students remain virtual and in-person students remain in-person under until after Spring Break. Then, a process will be established to consider formal requests to move a student from virtual instruction to in-person instruction, he said.
This strategy would help minimize an onslaught of students returning to in-person instruction that could potentially create a backslide in the transmission of the coronavirus, said Ballenger, adding that WCPS does not “want to open the floodgates and let everybody back in” at the same time.
School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., called it “a solid plan,” while Rinaldi appreciated “a very informative” presentation from WCPS Central Office staff.
Bower made a motion to accept the WCPS plan to reopen schools on March 15 at the secondary level while freezing the current schedule for now, “keeping in mind that we may need to make some changes as things progress.” Rinaldi seconded the motion, which received unanimous approval from Williams, Bower, Rinaldi, and School Board members Kristen Pence and James Wells.
The 2021 School Year Phase III: COVID-19 Reopening Plan for WCPS is available online here.
Watch the entire School Board’s February 17 meeting below.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – February 17, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers going down. Vaccination numbers are going up. 1.4 million vaccine doses given.
- Hospitalizations going down.
- Virginia Department of Health’s pre-registration website now live. Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to preregister.
- Warns about COVID-19 vaccine scams. The vaccine is free.
- Sporting events will be up to 250 spectators.
- Overnight summer camps will be allowed this summer.
- Schools for more in-person learning presented by March 15.
Winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 am Friday
Winter storm warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 6 am Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of north-central and western Maryland, northwest Virginia, and eastern West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
Here’s the weather forecast for the next several days:
Today -Snow before 3 pm, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 28. East wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Tonight – Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 3 am, then a slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Friday – A chance of snow, mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday – A chance of rain and snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain between 11 am and 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
