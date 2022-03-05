Humility and insight may come from giving up pleasures

Oh, how brilliant a simple sandwich tastes when you are really, really hungry.

Everyone has experienced the pleasure of finally enjoying that which has been denied because of circumstances, or perhaps decisions.

In Western society, though, we aren’t denied much and not for very long. But religious traditions recognize the value of self-denial, followed by celebration. In all traditional religions, some form of fasting and self-denial is mandated for various reasons, including:

To encourage thankfulness (Islam);

spiritual strength, self-mastery, and

penance (Christian);

atonement, commemoration, supplication (Judaism);

detachment from self and self-control (Buddhism);

to purify the mind and body (Hinduism).

The season of Lent, which in 2022 runs from Wednesday, March 2 to Thursday, April 14, traditionally includes fasting and abstinence from meat (hence the appearance of McDonald’s fish sandwiches) but other practices are also popular.

For example, can you give up a glass of wine for 40 days? Lent is commonly a time when people try to give up favorite foods or practices (no fair giving up the gym). Christian scholars are divided on whether giving up a vice is a valid practice for Lent. But people do that, too.

Blogger Joshua Becker of Becoming Minimalist writes that he has frequently given up ‘controlling influences’ like fast food or television during Lent. Among the things he has learned:

Humility: It’s what happens when you face the battle of change.

Intentionality: Replacing what is removed with something else.

Empathy: Greater understanding of the weaknesses of others since you experience your own weakness with clarity.

Self-control: Exercising it, using it, understanding it.

Excess: Perspective to walk away from excessive wants.