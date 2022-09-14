Opinion
Humility is not being a doormat
How do you build relationships in business? By being humble. In a recent podcast interview, Chris Guillebeau says, “Humility is not being a doormat.”
I love that quote because it reminds us that being humble doesn’t mean we give up our power. We’re powerful enough to own our mistakes and learn from them but also humble enough to be willing to admit when we’re wrong.
Humility is often misunderstood as a weakness, and in fact, humility is a strength.
A person who shows humility has a strong sense of self-awareness and knows their strengths and weaknesses. Humility helps us develop relationships with others because we know our strengths and limitations.
Humility helps us grow and progress as people because it allows us to see our shortcomings and weaknesses and empowers us to overcome them.
In other words, humility makes us better leaders, parents, employees, etc.
Humility is a virtue that has been lost in the age of “me first.” We’ve become so focused on our egos that we don’t care what others think of us.
If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a human being, not an android. You’re probably one of the last remaining humans humble enough to ask for help.
Humility means you accept the fact that you’re not always right. It’s about having an open mind to learning from others and seeing yourself as a student, not a teacher.
Humility isn’t just a concept; it’s a way of life. It helps you understand that everything you do matters. And it helps you put other people first.
Humility Can Help You Grow
Many assume that they know everything, but that’s often not true. They may think they’re the smartest people in the room, but others probably know things that they don’t.
The key to this is humility. You can grow as a person when you realize that you don’t know everything and that you’re not the smartest or the best. That will force you to step back and look at what you think you know, and maybe you don’t know everything after all.
Humility is a difficult mindset to maintain, and it’s easy to slip into a mindset of arrogance when you start to feel like you know everything. You probably don’t know everything, and you can only figure that out by stepping back and looking around.
The only way to be humble is to stop thinking that you know everything and admit that you don’t. That’s the only way to go about being humble. When you become arrogant and prideful, you close yourself off to many potential opportunities and avenues to explore.
Instead, it would be best to focus on the things you know and the areas where you’re not so good. The rest will naturally fall into place, but you must be honest with yourself.
Humility Is a Key Ingredient in Effective Leadership
If you’re an aspiring leader, you’ve got to understand that leading people effectively means humility, which is often overlooked.
You don’t need to be arrogant or anything like that, but you’ve got to understand that you’re not the smartest person in the room. You’ve got to realize that the people you lead are more important than you, and that’s why you should try to do things the right way, even if you know it’s not the most efficient or quickest way to go about something.
Being humble is a great trait to have as a leader, and it’s a key ingredient in effective leadership. In other words, you need to be able to be okay with admitting when you’re wrong or when you’re being stupid.
When you admit your mistakes, you’re showing your employees that you care about them and are more than willing to make corrections whenever necessary. You’re even willing to apologize for your mistakes, and you can do this even when you’re not entirely guilty.
You’re also showing them that you can admit when you’re wrong. This shows your employees that you’re willing to do the same, making them respect you even more as a leader.
If you’re not willing to admit you’re wrong, you’re not showing your employees that you can accept your mistakes. In fact, you’re just showing them that you’re a liar and a fraud, which will eventually come back to bite you in the butt.
You need to be able to admit your mistakes to show that you’re a natural leader and that you’re willing to do whatever it takes to make things right. Doing that will give your employees the feeling that they’re being treated fairly and that you’re a trustworthy and honest leader.
As a leader, you must understand that humility is key to effective leadership. When you’re willing to admit your mistakes, you’re showing your employees that you’re eager to make amends.
Be The Leader Your Tribe Needs
We’ve all heard stories of people who become leaders or take charge in the workplace by making bold and assertive decisions. They’ll challenge the other company members, saying, “I’m taking charge, guys, I’m running this show now, and we’re getting things done.”
We all love a good leader, but we also tend to question their methods. We wonder how they became that type of leader and what makes them tick. We don’t understand that, but that doesn’t stop us from wanting to know.
When you think about it, it’s pretty simple. A leader is a person who takes responsibility and assumes the role of making decisions and leading people. They’re the ones who can take control of situations that other people aren’t able to handle, and they make those decisions based on their experience and expertise.
What makes a great leader is their ability to see things from different perspectives and make decisions that others might not necessarily think are the best.
The reality is that we need leaders in our lives, and we need them to lead us, our friends, family, and companies. Without leaders, we don’t have anything, and there’s no one to make crucial decisions or provide direction.
In the military, there’s the term ‘Leader of the Pack.’ When the other soldiers are on missions and need a leader to follow, that leader is there to take the group out and lead them. If you’re in the military, you know that’s true.
A good leader has to be able to take charge, make decisions, and show everyone around him that he’s in charge. Without that, you don’t have a leader, you have a follower, and you don’t have a team; you have a mob.
You can’t be a leader unless you’re able to see things from different points of view and be able to make decisions that others wouldn’t necessarily make. You have to be able to set your own goals with an attitude that you will achieve them.
Be Humble To Lead Effectively
It’s easy to become self-important when you work with people. We all look at what we do and feel great about our accomplishments and contribution.
As leaders, we must remember that we’re just one link in the chain. When we lead, it’s not about being the boss but providing leadership and guidance to others.
It doesn’t matter how big or small the organization; everyone works together. The key is to provide the right leadership to all those around you.
You must be humble if you want to become an effective leader.
You may not realize it, but everyone has a role to play. And if you don’t accept it, you can’t expect to have the best results.
Humble people can lead because they know how to communicate in a way that uplifts others.
Being humble helps you develop empathy and compassion for others, and it helps you learn to appreciate others more and be more aware of how you may affect them.
Humility is also one of the most effective ways to lead. The best leaders know their strengths and weaknesses and use those to their advantage. They know when they need to ask for help and when they need to listen.
If you want to be an effective leader, start by being humble.
Opinion
Commentary: A bipartisan educational policy agenda for Virginia
As summer recedes and we head into fall, a new school year begins. Students, faculty and staff head back into schools and classrooms with hope and an understandable bit of trepidation. Fall is also a time when Virginia legislators craft their agendas and plan to pre-file bills for the next legislative session. Thus, it is worth thinking about how education and public policy might overlap in the coming year.
The polarized political environment with which our nation struggles has enveloped our educational system, with good and bad consequences. On the one hand, more (small d) democracy is good; on the other hand, the tone of the debates has not been helpful to the system.
That said, it is clear that during the pandemic most Americans came to recognize the importance of our public schooling system and its many connections to our economic system and our collective well being. We need our schools, for many reasons, and we need for them to be great.
Therefore, as we look back at the last two-plus years of the pandemic, we should think about an educational policy agenda that is informed by what we learned or (re)discovered during an exceedingly difficult time. Furthermore, there are some areas of educational policy where bipartisanship could and should prevail. Consider just the following:
School facilities modernization. A deadly airborne virus should have taught us to consider the environmental quality of the spaces in which we live, work and learn. Too many school buildings were unhealthy environments prior to the pandemic, and the virus held up a mirror to this reality.
Some school divisions have used COVID relief funds to upgrade HVAC systems, and that is a good start. We should also think about density and how people move through our school buildings as well as opportunities for students to learn in fresh air settings.
We have allowed too many school buildings in Virginia to become too old and obsolete; that bill will come due sooner than later. We need to seriously develop a long-term state and local initiative around building new, modern school facilities in which students, faculty and staff can be proud and safe to work and learn.
Teacher pay. Many school divisions were struggling with faculty and staff attrition prior to the pandemic, and it has only become more difficult. A pernicious (and gendered) narrative that we have allowed to persist is that teachers aren’t “in it for the money.” Certainly, many teachers feel called to the profession, but we are all humans who make rational cost-benefit calculations. At some point, working in unhealthy, high-pressure environments is simply not worth the benefits.
According to a recent NEA report, Virginia ranks 25th nationally in average teacher salaries and 18th in the nation for starting teacher salaries. We can and should do better. Fortunately, Governor Youngkin campaigned on improving teacher salaries, and we should all agree to work together to make that happen.
Early childhood education. The pandemic was particularly difficult for parents of our youngest children. Preschools and child care centers had to close and were not conducive to any kind of remote learning or supervision. This was detrimental to parents professionally and to many workplaces that found themselves without workers. It was most certainly not good for the kids.
Frankly, we have never invested in a system of high-quality, universal early childhood education, despite its obvious benefits for human and economic development. If we are truly committed to investing in the growth and development of young people in Virginia, we should take advantage of the clear return on investment from high-quality early childhood education.
Virtual learning. The research on the relationship between K-12 virtual learning and student achievement prior to the pandemic consistently showed negative effects. And during the pandemic, many students struggled to learn from a distance. Yet many families realized that their children might be better off learning from a distance, largely for physical and mental health reasons.
Additionally, educational leaders now recognize the need to be flexible and prepared should we be faced with additional health or climate emergencies. Demand for virtual learning opportunities is higher than pre-pandemic, and many school divisions have maintained virtual schooling options.
If we are to achieve student success for ALL students, then, we must ensure that virtual schooling is offered in a way that is cost effective. Local control of schools has value for traditional schooling, but in the virtual realm, we might be able to achieve cost efficiencies by thinking regionally and statewide. Virtual Virginia has been a great option for many students (and teachers) for many years, and we should think about how we might integrate it with regional virtual schooling endeavors instead of having every school division running its own virtual school(s).
These are just a few of the educational policy issues around which there really should be bipartisan support in the Commonwealth of Virginia. At a time when it feels like we, as a nation or a commonwealth, cannot agree on anything, let us consider that we do, in fact, have some common policy goals in education.
By Jonathan Becker
Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
Jonathan Becker, J.D., Ph.D., is an associate professor of educational leadership in the School of Education at Virginia Commonwealth University. He teaches courses on school law and the politics of education. He can be reached at jbecker@vcu.edu.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
The HOAX of “Climate Change”
The HOAX of climate change (formally referred to as “Global Warming”) is being widely perpetrated on the American people by politicians, activists, and flawed scientists. The real science and associated data are either being ignored or modified to fit the political narrative.
Organizations such as the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have modified/deleted “peer review” comments from scientists that challenge the IPCC Assessment Reports (AR1 thru AR5). In late 2009 a whistleblower leaked thousands of emails between scientists in high-ranking positions in the IPCC. These emails document their “unethical attempts to suppress contrary opinions and publications from climate skeptics.”
This “Climategate Scandal” (November 2009) exposed the data manipulation to hide the decline in air temperatures post-1980. Global warming stopped in the mid to late 90s. The data shows temperatures are actually cooling since that time frame.
The ultimate heat source for our planet is the Sun. Therefore, our temperatures are driven by the Sun. The history of sun activity is very revealing. From the Little Ice Age to the present decade, it has exhibited “cycles” of activity. These are referred to as “Relational cycles.” The “Dalton Minimum” circa 1793 is an example of these relational cycles. During these cycles, the Sun decreases heat output or solar hibernation.
The “bottom line” to this discussion is the FACT that humankind did not/cannot impact the natural cycles of the Sun. Climate change is a political hoax with no true basis in real science/data.
C.J. Cook
Strasburg, Va.
Opinion
Commentary: Now isn’t the time to reduce environmental review of energy permits
On August 22, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner (D) made a trip to Twin Valley High School in Whitewood, Virginia, where just weeks prior, the community was ravaged by flooding, with more than 100 homes destroyed.
During the meeting, residents described ruined homes and several areas still cut off from vehicle traffic because bridges and roads were wiped out. The damage is so extensive that it could be months before people in places such as Jewell Valley can be confident that an ambulance or fire truck will be able to reach them in an emergency.
People told the senator that the flooding did more damage because oil and gas companies built roads near their homes, throwing trees and vegetation into the surrounding creek beds that created impoundments. When the heavy rain came, flooding washed out these impoundments and picked up heavy amounts of debris, creating a torrent that smashed into homes and bridges, exacerbating the destruction.
Residents of this community — which has for so long been economically dependent on extractive industries such as oil, gas, coal and timber — talked to Warner and his staff about how the industries have completely changed the landscape, worsening the impacts of heavy rain and flooding. Oil and gas companies aren’t regulated enough, they said. Something needs to change.
I watched as Warner attempted to comfort these residents and discussed possible solutions. Perhaps oil and gas companies need more regulation regarding how the roads are constructed, or perhaps they need to pay a higher fee to pay into a disaster relief fund. The senator assured the community members that he would work to reduce the industries’ impacts to minimize the damage from flooding in the future.
However, at the same time Warner is making these promises to communities, the U.S. Senate is considering a bill to change how energy companies are regulated — including what environmental review processes are necessary and how impacted communities can provide input.
The exact text hasn’t been released, but the proposal by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) goes in the wrong direction — it reduces environmental oversight and community input. Warner must oppose the so-called “permitting reform” bill if he intends to keep his promise to those who are so badly affected by flooding. Now is not the time to attempt to green-light energy projects that will contribute to more flooding and more erosion — not when scientists tell us such flooding events will become more and more common. We must retain our environmental protection laws.
This isn’t the only part of Southwest Virginia dealing with the negative impacts of a poorly regulated gas industry. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a massive project, spanning 303 miles and cutting across steep slopes and fragile karst terrain. The pipeline developers are already responsible for more than 300 water quality violations in Virginia. The pipeline has hit roadblocks in court and is years behind schedule because it is a deeply flawed project that cannot meet existing environmental standards.
These standards aren’t senseless bureaucratic hurdles that legislators can manipulate without real-world impact — these regulations are the best protection for nearby residents and our vital water resources, and Virginians are counting on Congress to keep these protections intact. Any bill that attempts to pave the way for the destructive MVP and weaken bedrock environmental protections is an insult to all Virginians.
Some argue that we need permitting reform to speed up clean energy projects. While we must advance clean energy to tackle climate change and do our part to avert more record-breaking floods, a bill that decimates the Clean Water Act and National Environmental Policy Act is not the way to do it. A bill to truly expedite clean energy should be written explicitly for that goal, and passed on its own merits, not as part of a political ploy tied to other must-pass legislation. If he wants to keep his promises to residents, Warner must oppose Manchin’s “permitting reform” bill.
Chelsea Barnes
Legislative Director
Appalachian Voices
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
R.F.P. is a Recipe For Problems
I received a bit of a surprise via email late last week. An RFP for a downtown master plan was addressed specifically to me. This was a surprise because I don’t expect to receive such things, blame it on the fact that I am pretty vocal about my opinions on community plans. I have my masters in planning, I believe in planning, I believe most of us would have better lives if we did a little more planning, but I don’t think planning is the solution that most towns need, it’s just what they think they need. It’s what city leaders have been told time and time again that they have to have.
A little bit of background here for the uninitiated, RFP stands for request for proposals. This is a municipality’s way of announcing that they are seeking out firms to respond to a project- kind of like a casting call. They are asking qualified firms to submit a proposal for the work as described in the RFP. There are a number of inherent problems with the RFP process, but let us set that aside for now. This particular community that sent me an email is seeking out planning firms to put together a proposal for a downtown plan. Then a committee or project team working on behalf of the municipality will review proposals, select a few firms to interview and award the contract to one of those firms.
The idea behind a plan is solid. To put a guiding document in place which helps inform future decisions so a community has an opportunity to realize the outcomes it wants. In essence, decide where a town wants to go and then plot out how to get there. This makes perfect sense, but there is a problem. A plan rarely addresses the underlying issues plaguing most towns.
I stopped replying to RFP’s years ago. It is a flawed system that wastes too much money and time, but since this town sought out me out, I might as well provide my opinion.
So here goes…
Dear Municipal RFP Team,
Thanks very much for inviting me to participate in the RFP process for your community. While I am flattered that you consider me qualified, I have to respectfully decline to participate in the process as set out by your request. I cannot, in good conscience, give you a price to perform work that I do not believe would make a meaningful difference to the health of your city. While I do not know the specific details of your community, I am confident in saying that I understand the underlying challenges, because nearly every town shares them.
Most towns suffer from a lack of engagement, a lack of pride, and a lack of attachment. Nearly every town is dealing with rampant apathy and the struggle to make people passionate about the place they call home. These are the real issues at hand, and while planning has a role to play, if apathy and engagement are your problems (as they are with most) a plan will not provide the solution.
Nearly no town suffers from a lack of planning, if anything there has been too much planning. There are too many expensive documents sitting on too many shelves that were never enacted…plans that allow someone to say something was done, but that allows for nothing to ever get done. These un-utilized plans only help to foster more apathy. People will (rightfully) say, “We spent a lot of money for a plan, but then nothing ever changed”. This only breeds more apathy because it delays action and fosters the idea that progress is not possible.
Plans are great, if your community is suffering from a lack of direction, but I doubt that it is the case. Most cities already know where they want to go, but have no clue how to get there. Will another round of public input change anything? If your town has asked residents what they want dozens of times and you haven’t done anything with that information, why should they bother?
Another plan is likely to confirm what you already know- that people want a pretty town to call home, they want to feel safe, they want places to go hang out with their friends. Residents want to live in a town they can be proud of and a place where they don’t have to see the best and brightest move away. They want to be able walk their kids to ice-cream or a park without fear of being run-over They want to have a relationship with their town and experience a strong sense of community. They want all these things, because this is what everyone wants, everywhere, they just don’t know how to achieve it. The problem with the planning process is this – it addresses a problem you don’t have while ignoring the problem you do. At some point cities have to stop asking people what they want and start delivering it to them.
Most plans will provide a clear picture of where a community should go, but lacks an explanation on how to get there. A destination without a route is just wishful thinking and, quite frankly, hope is no strategy.
Plans don’t address civic apathy and community engagement, but THIS is what you are trying to overcome. Plans will not make anyone love your community or keep a single person from moving away. Plans will not convince someone that your town is worth emotionally investing in. Comprehensive plans were not built for this and therefore, cannot accomplish it.
It has been my experience that the heart of the matter is one we are unwilling to talk about, and therefore unwilling to address because it might be painful to admit. Most residents do not care about their community. This is the reality that we avoid dealing with, so it inevitably remains. Tourism, economic development and planning all have their role to play, but do very little to make residents care more about their community. Those organizations were not created with that goal in mind. No one has a mission of making a town better for the people that call it home, so the work remains undone and residents have no attachment to their town.
As local ownership has declined and the condition of the downtown has deteriorated, as car trips have replaced walks and social opportunities have faded, people have grown less engaged in their community. As our pattern of development has changed and spread us further apart, there is less for residents to care about in their place and the natural response is for them to care less. This is the issue that must be addressed before pursing another plan. Municipalities have to focus on growing attachment and building civic engagement. City leaders have to stop wishing that people will begin to care about their town in its current condition and instead, start providing them with reasons to care.
I appreciate the consideration, but I question the value of participating in the planning process when so few plans are ever implemented. This would be a poor use of my time and the community’s valuable resources. I am confident that it is possible to achieve a significantly greater benefit in far less time and for far less money by focusing on implementation. Instead of asking residents what they want, again, determine how to make it happen… remove the roadblocks, overhaul the processes, throw out what isn’t working. Let there be no sacred civic cow perpetuating status quo. Accept that no matter how efficiently you can perform a process, if it is the wrong process, nothing will improve. It is time for a different approach.
A plan cannot combat apathy, only action can. Only progress has the power to make residents believe. In giving people reasons to be engaged, a city can begin to foster engagement. City leaders have to move beyond WANTING residents to care and instead, PROVIDE them with reasons to do so. We keep repeating the mistake of thinking that if we just build enough consensus, people will be supportive of improvements, but this is backwards thinking. A city has to be willing to make improvements and be confident that residents will support the results. A city must be willing to change, grow and progress, knowing that this will win citizens over in a way nothing else can. Improvement builds pride. Success builds engagement. Action fosters passion and we need residents to be passionate about their town.
If a plan is still what you believe your community needs, consider yourself lucky. There are hundreds of qualified firms that will be able to provide you with a comprehensive quality downtown plan. You are in good hands.
If you believe issues of apathy and engagement plague your community, I would be more than happy to have that difficult discussion. Through my work at Revitalize, or Die. I focus on combating apathy by fostering pride and helping municipalities build back healthy relationships with residents. This work is generally carried out in five primary areas: improving aesthetics; increasing local ownership; raising standards; creating an identity; and building a sense of community.
While I am an independent consultant, I work with a number of other individuals and small firms that would be well suited to address issue specific community concerns. This includes specialists in the fields of branding, communications, business development, real estate development, marketing, and organizational development.
Plans are what cities are told they should want, but rarely do enough leaders stop to ask if this is what they need. I am not interested in convincing city leaders what they want, but to ask them what their community really needs. Please consider what residents are desperate for and what they have lost. Whether or not your community sees fit to follow up with me- please ask yourself the following questions before continuing down the current path.
-Will this plan make residents lives better and make them happier?
-Will this plan build civic pride and increase community engagement?
-Will this plan help increase residents’ emotional attachment to their community?
Residents are desperate to see their town experience progress, they want to know that improvement is possible and that their community’s best days are not in the past. Citizens would love to fall in love with their town if they were only given reason to, but cities must stop talking and start acting. They must stop planning and start doing. There are no silver bullets in this field and no short cuts. The simple truth is this, real revitalization will only come about by committing to relentless incremental improvement. The path forward is slow and steady and requires just one thing…getting a little bit better every day.
Thanks in advance for your consideration and best of luck in your process.
Regards,
Jeff Siegler
Revitalize, or Die.
Opinion
The Abortion Decision II
As I said in my last article, few decisions have been as controversial as the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. As such, I could not cover everything in one article. Last time I discussed the courts and politicians, but the new ruling has also set off the Internet warriors who have spewed their hatred towards anyone who might disagree with them.
The problem with abortion is that it is a moral issue. We argue plenty over things like economic issues, but those we can compromise on. We tend to reserve hate for moral issues, where we can see no compromise. What is interesting about this particular debate is that a second moral issue is occurring simultaneously, that of mass shootings and gun control. The interesting part is that both sides are making their arguments for or against abortion and gun control by using abortion and gun control as evidence of their superior position. Historically speaking, this concept is not new. During the 19th Century, the biggest moral issue was slavery, yet slaveholders justified their practice by attacking the moral practices of northern industrialists.
Since the announcement of the change in abortion laws, assigned talking points seem to come from both sides. When the left attacks the right over abortion, one of their talking points is to ask if the right is so concerned about babies, then why do they not pass gun control laws to protect children? Yet, at the same time, the right makes just the opposite argument when discussing gun control. They ask if the left is so concerned about protecting lives, then why do they support killing the unborn? Both sides try to hold the moral high ground on one issue by showing moral superiority on the other.
In the past, a similar argument started in 1794 with the invention of the cotton gin. With this new technology, cotton and the slaves who grew it became a vital part of the American economy. Suddenly, slave owners could no longer afford to look at slavery as the “necessary evil” that it was called during colonial times. Beginning in the 19th century, slavery became a positive good, according to the South.
The new reliance on cotton was not the only change. The growth of a new anti-slavery element known as abolition also grew. An anti-slavery element in the U.S. had always been present, but many people saw slavery as harmful to Whites. This new abolitionist movement saw slavery as morally wrong for both Whites and Blacks and called for its immediate eradication. Slaveholders now had to dig in their heels and show why slavery benefited everyone, including the slaves.
Slavery presented a difficult moral stance for slaveholders, but they found ways to support it. They argued that the Bible supported it, the ancient Greeks and Romans condoned it, and science proved that Blacks were inferior. However, a favorite talking point for slaveowners was basically people in glass houses should not throw stones. Instead of having to defend slavery, slaveholders instead attacked northern industrialists and the treatment of their workers. With the birth of industrialization, the condition of a growing urban population severely declined, leaving many to live in absolute squalor. It was easier for slaveholders to tell northerners to mind their own business, solve their own problems, and leave slavery alone. Many even went as far as saying slaves were better off than northern workers. Slaves received food and shelter their entire lives, no matter how they worked. Could northern bosses claim the same about their workers?
A similar argument today has come from the pro-abortion side. An Internet post shows a graphic showing all the children who are in foster care in each state with text that suggests if anti-abortion supporters care so much about kids, why do they stop caring once they are born? While this is a strong argument, I am sometimes asked by students if some slaves had it better than some northern workers. I always give the same answer. In some rare cases, that may be true, but how many of those northern workers would switch places with a slave and give up their freedom? As for today, while the foster care argument holds some validity, how many of those kids do you think wish their mothers had made a different choice?
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Opinion
Who Will They Serve?
Based on the past voting records of our community, 72% of our citizens are conservative and Republican. Also, based on history, most of the candidates running for the Town’s offices are conservative.
Why does the local republican party feel the need to endorse anyone in Town elections for positions that were established as nonpartisan in the Town charter?
If other conservative candidates don’t agree with the positions of the local party and do not receive the local endorsement, they work at a great disadvantage, fighting against the resources provided by the local party machine. Maybe if these endorsements are eliminated, we might elect quality conservatives who focus more on what’s good for our community instead of catering to the self-interest of the local party bosses.
We now have an opportunity to replace members of the Council and the mayor this election cycle with conservative candidates campaigning without the party’s endorsements.
Maybe this is the opportunity to change the focus of elected officials to serving the needs of our community instead of being indebted to the few in control.
Michael Graham
Front Royal