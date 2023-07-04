State News
Hundreds of new laws poised to transform everyday life in Virginia
From granting new rights to tenants and employees to ushering in crucial reforms in electricity regulation, hundreds of new laws came into effect in Virginia on July 1. These measures range from niche designations, such as naming the Chincoteague Pony as the state’s official pony, to those with far-reaching implications, like a minimum staffing ratio for nursing homes set to take effect in July 2025.
Among the most impactful laws, a significant reform in the regulation of Dominion Energy, Virginia’s electricity monopoly, promises to slash power bills by eliminating three surcharges. Meanwhile, landlords with more than four units will be required to provide tenants with a 60-day notice before increasing rents, and employers can no longer pay new employees with disabilities below the minimum wage.
Building upon workplace rights, the legislation bars employers from enforcing nondisclosure or confidentiality agreements that hide the details of a sexual harassment claim. The new state Department of Workforce Development and Advancement will centralize and bolster Virginia’s job training and job-finding services.
In a bid to promote greater transparency, companies offering services with automatic renewals or free trials that turn into paid services must give customers a 30-day cancellation notice. And with an eye toward consumer protection, entities suspected of violating state consumer finance law can now be investigated by the Attorney General.
Virginia’s health sector will also witness pivotal changes. Health insurers will now have to cover the cost of hearing aids for minors up to $1,500 every two years. Licensed midwives can administer drugs and devices within their practice scope, and pharmacists can refill insulin prescriptions in emergencies.
Other notable changes include stricter rules on “swatting” — prank emergency calls resulting in the dispatch of police or other emergency personnel. Additionally, it will now be a felony to orchestrate organized retail thefts or threaten to disseminate non-consensual intimate images of another person.
The changes set to take effect promise to alter the landscape across various sectors in Virginia substantially. While the immediate focus will be on implementation, the long-term impacts of these laws will be keenly observed and assessed. As Virginians navigate through these changes, the comprehensive impact of these new regulations will be felt in everyday life, molding the state’s socioeconomic structure in profound ways.
Agriculture
Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread in Virginia, causing cattle worries
As Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread throughout Virginia and the United States, scientists are racing to understand how the species is expanding so fast and how they can keep a virulent parasite carried by the ticks from infecting herds of cattle.
“There’s a geographic niche for these ticks, and we are reaping that,” said Dr. Kevin Lahmers, associate lab director of Virginia Tech’s Animal Laboratory Services and a professor with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. But, he added, “We still have a lot to learn.”
Asian longhorned ticks have likely been in the U.S. since 2010, but seven cattle deaths in Virginia’s Albemarle County in 2017 found the species was carrying a new threat to livestock: a virulent form of the Theileria orientalis parasite, which can cause a disease known as theileriosis characterized by anemia, fever, jaundice, respiratory problems and weakness in cattle. In some cases, cows become so depleted that they spontaneously abort fetuses; in other cases, cattle die. Research has estimated this particular form of Theileria, known as the Ikeda genotype, causes mortality rates between 1% and 5%.
Still, variation is wide, said Lahmers. “There are herds that have zero percent mortality. And we have some that have had 25%.”
A new tick plus a new disease equals a double threat to Virginia cattle
In 2019, when the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) began testing cattle at sales barns and livestock auctions for Theileria, Lahmers said about 1% to 2% of cows turned up positive. That percentage has grown dramatically: While he has not yet finalized his data for publication, Lahmers said he’s seen a “10- to 20-fold increase” in positive cases.
Neither he nor VDACS has firm estimates of cattle deaths linked to theileriosis, but Lahmers said that “if we count cattle deaths and abortions, we’re probably in the thousands.”
“It spread easily,” he said. “It doesn’t cause death in the majority — similar to COVID, it’s only a problem for a few, but the way the cattle industry works, there isn’t that much margin for profit. So if you lose 5% of your herd or 5% abort … that’s enough to take you from marginally profitable to significant financial losses.”
At the same time, Asian longhorned ticks are also showing up in more Virginia counties. In 2019, they had been detected in 24 counties, largely following the spine of Interstate 81 and then stretching west into the coalfields region. By this June, the number of counties had jumped to 38.
“It seems to be the higher elevations along the I-81 corridor,” said Lahmers. “All of those counties are positive or are going to be positive soon.”Virginia isn’t the only state grappling with the ticks. Between 2019 and April 2023, the number of states that had detected the species rose from 11 to 19, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifying it in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as Virginia.
“I’m not sure that the expansion in Virginia is any faster than anywhere else,” said Lahmers.
Scientists aren’t sure yet how the tick is managing to spread as quickly as it is, but they have identified several possible factors. One is the species’ willingness to feed on an array of animals, including migratory birds, which means they have less trouble finding sustenance to survive and reproduce. Another is the tick’s asexual method of reproduction, which allows it to reproduce without relying on a mate.
“As there is no cure, treatment should focus on supportive measures including stress reduction, nutritional supplementation, and above all, prevention in the form of tick control,” said Dr. Charles Broaddus, Virginia’s state veterinarian, in a VDACS release.
Furthermore, Lahmers warned just because a cow tests positive for theileriosis doesn’t mean that any subsequent illness it might suffer is due to theileriosis.
Despite the spread and the concerns, Lahmers said there’s no need to panic. Most cattle survive theileriosis, and researchers are actively working to better understand the disease and its connections to the Asian longhorned tick through cooperative agreements between the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
In 2019, he said, “It was a Virginia problem.” But “with time, we have found out it wasn’t just a Virginia problem, and it has continued to spread.”
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Virginians will no longer be able to access Pornhub, one of the internet’s most popular pornography websites, after the company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into effect this Saturday.
The law requires pornography websites to use age verification technology to more stringently determine whether a person is 18 or older to gain access to the site. The legislation passed the General Assembly on a nearly unanimous vote this March. Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, the patron of the bill, told the Mercury this March his legislation aims to address the “epidemic” of childhood exposure to pornography.
Under the law, websites must verify users’ age and identity but can select the specific method of verification, such as uploading copies of government-issued identification or other unspecified commercial technology.
Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk
However, Pornhub, in a message posted to its site Thursday, is arguing the law is not the most effective solution for protecting people visiting its site, and puts children and user privacy at risk.
“Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Virginia,” wrote Pornhub.
Virginia now joins Utah, which has a similar age verification law, as states where Pornhub has blocked residents’ access to content due to legislation.
In Virginia, the law applies to any website where 33.3% or more of the content is “material harmful to minors,” such as websites exclusively containing pornography. Social media sites like Twitter and Reddit, which allow adult content on their platforms but are not predominantly made up of adult content, would not be subject to the law.
In Virginia, the law will allow people to sue pornographic websites that don’t use proper age and identity verification methods “for damages resulting from a minor’s access to such material.”
However, Beth Waller, attorney and chair of the cybersecurity and data privacy practice at Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black law firm, said technology limitations could make it difficult for pornography websites to follow the requirements. She also questioned Virginia’s ability to enforce the law in the first place.
Waller said Louisiana, which has a similar law, allows adult content websites to access the state’s central driver’s license online database to verify age and identity. Virginia, she said, doesn’t have a similar system.
That means websites will have to use third-party verification methods from other companies that don’t have access to a central state database, she said, raising questions about how identification will be processed and verified.
“It’s not like walking into a bar where somebody can take the ID and use an ID reader to see if it’s valid,” Waller said.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office did not respond to multiple requests from the Mercury for information about how officials plan to enforce the new law.
Free Speech Coalition Executive Director Alison Boden said the laws in Louisiana and Utah haven’t been enforced despite going into effect months ago.
“Because the laws are so poorly written, it’s impossible to know whether a site could be held liable for violating the law even when it’s made a good-faith effort to comply,” she said. “Website owners certainly worry that even though they’re following the law as they understand it, they could still end up being sued because young people understand technology like VPNs much better than politicians do.”
VPNs, or virtual private networks, are encryption methods that allow easy access to websites regardless of what state they live in.
Uploading personal information through non-state verification methods also runs the risk of the information being exposed in a cybersecurity data breach, said Waller.
“The intention behind the law is good,” Waller said. However, she added, “I do think that anyone who wants to bypass a law like that, they are properly motivated and tech savvy and will find a way to do so.”
The message shown on Pornhub.com as of June 29:
“Dear user,
As you may know, your elected officials in Virginia are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website. While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk.
In addition, mandating age verification without proper enforcement gives platforms the opportunity to choose whether or not to comply. As we’ve seen in other states, this just drives traffic to sites with far fewer safety measures in place. Very few sites are able to compare to the robust Trust and Safety measures we currently have in place. To protect children and user privacy, any legislation must be enforced against all platforms offering adult content.
The safety of our users is one of our biggest concerns. We believe that the best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their devices and allow access to age-restricted materials and websites based on that identification. Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Virginia.
Please contact your representatives before it is too late and demand device-based verification solutions that make the internet safer while also respecting your privacy.”
Virginia GOP leaders praise affirmative action ruling, schools vow to keep pursuing diversity
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Thursday praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision striking down affirmative action at higher education institutions.
“Today, after the Supreme Court’s ruling, we are closer than ever before to ensuring that an individual’s future opportunities are unlocked based on the trajectory of their potential, their aspirations and the quality of their capabilities as opposed to simply on their race,” Youngkin said on Twitter shortly after the country’s highest court struck down race-conscious admissions in a case involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who in 2021 became the first Black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia, also applauded the outcome, saying it will “ensure college admissions are based on a student’s merits, not the color of their skin.” Earle-Sears noted she had joined a legal brief supporting the plaintiffs who challenged affirmative action policies.
Attorney General Jason Miyares, who did not comment on the ruling, also signed onto a brief supporting the plaintiffs.
Virginia Democrats had sharply different reactions to the 6-3 decision ruling that consideration of race violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said the decision “undermines an important effort to address racial inequality caused by our nation’s history with racism,” adding, “The impact of 246 years of slavery and 100 years of Jim Crow on our communities and institutions did not go away with a magic wand.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who began his career as a lawyer fighting housing discrimination in Richmond, said the “strength of Virginia’s—and America’s—higher education system lies in its diversity.”
“Today’s sad ruling means we have even more work to do to address our nation’s ugly history of racism and root out the system inequities that unfairly burden diverse communities, like Black and Latino Americans,” Kaine said. “Not only are those system inequities plain wrong; they hurt all of us and hold our economy back.”
What the court ruled
The majority opinion penned by Chief Justice John Roberts found Harvard and UNC “fail to operate their race-based admissions programs in a manner that is ‘sufficiently measurable to permit judicial [review],’” haven’t sufficiently proved a connection between those programs and goals like increasing diversity and training future leaders and haven’t identified an endpoint by which the programs would no longer be considered necessary.
Additionally, the court ruled that the universities’ programs “fail to comply with Equal Protection Clause’s twin commands that race may never be used as a ‘negative’ and that it may not operate as a stereotype,” pointing to a lower court finding that Harvard’s process resulted in fewer admissions of Asian American students.
The “assertion that race is never a negative factor in their admissions programs cannot withstand scrutiny,” the majority wrote. “College admissions are zero-sum, and a benefit provided to some applicants but not to others necessarily advantages the former at the expense of the latter.”
In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that the ruling will result in “further entrenching racial inequality in education” and will end progress toward more inclusive schools begun in Brown v. Board of Education.
“For 45 years, the Court extended Brown’s transformative legacy to the context of higher education, allowing colleges and universities to consider race in a limited way and for the limited purpose of promoting the important benefits of racial diversity,” she wrote. “This limited use of race has helped equalize educational opportunities for all students of every race and background and has improved racial diversity on college campuses.”
Thursday’s ruling, she concluded, “cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter.”
Impact on Virginia schools
Virginia universities reacted cautiously Thursday to the ruling.
Erin Jay, a spokesperson for William & Mary, said, “The university will take time thoughtfully to review (the ruling) and understand if there are implications to William & Mary’s comprehensive review process for admissions.”
The university reported that 32% of its students “identify as people of color” and, on its website, has said it is “committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity/equity, and diversity.”
In a statement, Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao said the school “has been preparing for some time by evaluating admissions procedures and considering the impact of this ruling.”
While he acknowledged that “we won’t know all of those answers right away,” he said that “many of VCU’s admissions procedures are unlikely to be affected.”
Rao noted that a third of VCU’s incoming freshman class are first-generation students, while a third of undergraduate students are eligible for Pell Grants.
George Mason University said flatly the decision will have no impact on the school because it doesn’t consider race in its admissions process and admits more than 90% of undergraduate applicants. In August, GMU said, the school will “once again welcome the largest and most diverse student body in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
“This diversity of origin, identity, circumstance, and thought is what drives our quality and defines our character,” GMU said. “When walking across one of our campuses, the rich diversity everyone sees is not artificially curated by an admissions process primarily defined by keeping students out.”
Virginia Tech said its administration is reviewing the ruling but will continue to live up to its motto “Ut Prosim (That I May Serve)” and its goal of providing a “practical education to all members of the commonwealth, nation, and beyond.”
“To accomplish this mission, we will continue to work hard to expand access to underserved and underrepresented populations,” Virginia Tech said in a statement from its communications office.
Dr. Eric Claville, a political and legal analyst and professor of politics and law at Norfolk State University, characterized the Supreme Court’s Thursday ruling as both expected and regressive.
“Higher education leaders have known for a long time that this challenge [to affirmative action] would come,” he said. “We need these policies to advance diversity and equity on campuses, and the law is the incentive to make and enforce those changes. Without that, we will not have the same protections for promoting diverse, inclusive, equitable student bodies in Virginia and elsewhere.”
Claville said the high court’s decision “will have far-reaching implications beyond limiting race-based admissions in colleges.”
“I believe that here in Virginia, we will see ripple effects – perhaps in the way we hire for jobs, in the ways we support our communities, in the work across many sectors – that could basically roll back advancement opportunities for non-white people,” he said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.
Celebrate Independence Day Responsibly: Virginia State Police urges citizens to drive safely this long July 4th weekend
As the Fourth of July weekend fast approaches, with many Virginians gearing up for a long weekend of celebrations, Virginia State Police urges the public to add one critical component to their holiday plans: safe, responsible, and sober driving.
According to Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, preliminary data from the first six months of 2023 show a grim picture, with traffic crashes across the Commonwealth claiming approximately 400 lives. “Virginia is averaging roughly two traffic deaths every day, and that’s unacceptable. Let’s make this extended July 4th holiday weekend Virginia’s safest ever and drive to save lives,” Settle said.
In the light of these alarming statistics, and considering the fact that ten lives were lost on Virginia’s highways during the 2022 July 4th weekend, and a dozen during the same period in 2021, there’s a pressing need for citizens to exercise due caution.
To combat the issue of drunk driving, Virginia State Police encourages those planning to drink alcohol at July 4 celebrations to arrange for a designated driver, use a rideshare service, taxi, or public transportation. They also urge party hosts to provide non-alcoholic beverages and help prevent guests from drinking and driving home.
Furthering its efforts to reduce traffic fatalities, Virginia State Police is set to ramp up patrols starting from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, until midnight Tuesday, July 4, 2023, under the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). This initiative, sponsored at the state level and recognized nationally, is aimed at reducing crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failure to use seat belts.
The 2022 edition of the Operation C.A.R.E initiative saw Virginia troopers arrest 69 drivers for DUI, cite 4,262 speeders and 1,585 reckless drivers, issue 429 citations for seatbelt violations, 131 for failing to secure children in vehicles properly, and 165 for violating the state’s hands-free law.
As Independence Day beckons, the spotlight is on everyone to make this July 4th weekend the safest ever. Changes have also been made to Virginia’s “Move Over” law, effective from July 1, 2023, extending protection to any stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights, warning signs, or flares. Virginians are urged to change lanes and proceed with caution when passing any of these vehicles, in addition to emergency and law enforcement vehicles displaying flashing lights. Remember, the key to a great holiday is a safe one.
What caused Virginia’s budget breakdown? Accounts differ.
Virginia’s budget negotiators don’t agree on whether they did or didn’t agree to a preliminary deal months ago.
House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, emerged this week from their budget talks — which the General Assembly conducts mostly in private until a deal is reached — with two starkly different accounts of how negotiations progressed this year before falling apart on Tuesday.
Knight has sketched out the details of a proposed compromise that makes several concessions to Democrats, such as dropping Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to lower the corporate tax rate and adjusting the state’s income tax brackets, which haven’t changed since 1990, in a way that benefits lower-income filers instead of the highest earners.
In Knight’s telling, Senate negotiators had already agreed to those terms but wanted to delay moving forward on the deal until after last week’s primaries.
“They said they were fine with it,” Knight said.
When meetings in Richmond restarted this week, Knight said, Barker — who lost his primary last Tuesday — insisted there was no deal and would not let Knight explain his proposal to other senators working on the budget.
Senate negotiators, in turn, have said there was never a firm deal struck in February, and it’s Knight and the House that tanked an evolving deal by insisting any agreement had to involve longer-term tax cuts rather than accepting an offer of nearly $900 million in one-time rebates.
“We were in the middle of negotiations, and they actually walked away from the table,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, characterized the breakdown in talks as stemming from “a basic disagreement about a conversation that occurred between the chairs.”
“Barry Knight has one version of what happened in that conversation. George Barker has another,” he said.
Because Virginia operates on a two-year budget cycle, the state can continue operating past the June 30 end of the current fiscal year without disruption. But the lack of a new budget bill has caused uncertainty for other public bodies that make decisions based on how much money they can expect from the state. The extended budgetary limbo also means roughly $3.6 billion in surplus funds still cannot be allocated to bipartisan priorities like teacher pay raises and more funding for the struggling mental health system.
As Virginia budget negotiations drag on, here’s what hangs in the balance
Tax policy has been the main area of friction between Democrats and Republicans. The Democratic-controlled Senate has balked at many of Youngkin’s proposed tax cuts, characterizing them as overly generous to the wealthy and corporations and potentially hazardous to the state’s long-term fiscal health. Republicans have argued state revenues are strong enough that the government can afford to give all taxpayers a break while spending significantly more in key areas.
The impasse is a long-running one, but it broke into the public this week in dramatic fashion when Knight announced Democrats had “decided to abandon” a deal he said the parties had reached in February but put off announcing due to a stiff primary challenge Barker was facing. On Tuesday, according to The Washington Post, Youngkin said he believed the stalemate was “a massive failure from the leadership in the Democrat party in the Senate.”
Republicans say uncertainty over who’s in charge of the Senate Democratic Caucus has contributed to the budget confusion, with both Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who co-chairs the chamber’s budget committee, heading into retirement. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, just campaigned heavily on the idea that she’s next in line to run the budget committee, and the odds moved in her favor last week when she won her primary, and Barker lost.
Knight said he feels more progress could be made if other Senate Democrats could be involved since Barker is now a “lame duck.”
“The only thing that’s changed is Janet was not there Monday because she’s in Japan on a trip she’s had planned for a year,” Knight said. “And George lost his election.”
Knight suggested Howell could verify there was an initial agreement. In remarks reported by the Washington Post, Barker indicated Howell was “a little more open” to the GOP’s offer than he was. Howell’s office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
It’s unclear how many other Democrats are fully in the loop on what Knight was offering. Deeds said other Senate negotiators didn’t see the tax bracket proposal until Tuesday.
“Barry Knight says he told George and Janet about it in February, but it was not communicated to us,” he said.
In an interview, Barker said the Senate conferees are “operating as a team” just like their House counterparts.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily appropriate to have him come in and try to say things that are not necessarily completely true,” Barker said in response to Knight’s attempt to present his plan to more senators.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said the caucus as a whole has not been briefed on any proposed deal.
“I think tax cuts would be a hard sell to my caucus,” Surovell said. “It sounds like George has made that clear in multiple rounds. But the Republicans have continued to cater to the governor’s demand for tax cuts.”
A closed-door process
The varied accounts highlight the opaqueness of Virginia’s budget process, much of which is conducted behind closed doors by an inner circle of negotiators.
“They don’t brief members outside of the Appropriations Committee about this at all,” said Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas. “We find out about stuff like this through news reports.”
Many lawmakers in Richmond say the complexity of budget negotiations and the requirement that the state balance its books make it necessary for smaller groups of legislators to hammer out the final details of an agreement.
“It’s logically infeasible to imagine all 140 members casting line item votes on every budget item,” said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who recently lost a tight primary against Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, one of the Senate’s budget conferees. “At some point you do need a set of people to sit down and close the gap between the House and the Senate versions.”
In Virginia’s system — which Roem says was “originally designed to be done in a smoke-filled back room” — those negotiations unfold almost entirely in private. Once the chambers choose the conferees who will participate in talks, no formal public meetings are typically held until the chief negotiators announce a deal and the House and Senate vote on the completed version.
That can lead to conflicts like the one that has emerged in Richmond this week, where there’s little ability to verify what was agreed to and when.
The House proposal
The three major components of the roughly $900 million tax relief plan sketched out by Knight are another increase to the state’s standard deduction for income taxes, tax rebate checks of $100 for single filers and $200 for joint filers and changes to the state’s income tax brackets that closely mirror a recommendation from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.
Youngkin had proposed dropping the state’s top tax bracket, which kicks in at $17,000 of taxable income, from 5.75% to 5%. Knight’s proposal wouldn’t lower the top rate but instead adjusts all the brackets to have the top rate apply to income over $30,000.
The proposed bracket structure aligns with a JLARC recommendation to tweak the brackets to account for inflation since 1990. Leaving the brackets the same creates so-called “bracket creep,” where the tax burden for low- and middle-income filers grows faster than their income because more of the money they make is taxed at the highest rate.
Knight said the numbers crunched on his plan show it “helps lower-income people a whole lot better than what we have today.”
“It was a recommendation of JLARC to do that,” Knight said. Documents outlining the proposal suggest the bracket changes were seen as a way to make the tax code “more progressive” without raising taxes on the rich.
By fiscal year 2025, the bracket adjustments would make up $655 million of the roughly $911 million impact on the budget. The standard deduction increase would cost $200 million, with smaller tax breaks for military retirement pay and business interest making up the rest.
Knight said he’s ready to meet with any other Senate Democratic leaders to discuss the proposal.
“I want a budget deal,” he said. “I am operating with them in good faith.”
What the Senate wants
Senate negotiators have instead pushed for one-time tax relief, largely in the form of rebates, while rejecting structural tax cuts that many say could imperil Virginia’s financial stability as federal COVID-era funds are spent down.
“We’re fortunate that we do have additional revenue,” said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta. “But the thing that I’ll continue to cite is you have to look at where that came from.”
Instead, Senate negotiators say they are prioritizing one-time investments in services like education and behavioral health, pointing to shortfalls like the estimated $25 billion needed to modernize and construct school buildings around Virginia and the state’s troubled mental health system, which in 2021 was forced to temporarily close admissions at five facilities. Youngkin has made the overhaul of that system a signature priority, rolling out an ambitious $230 million “Right Help, Right Now” proposal this December that has garnered bipartisan support.
“The reality from my perspective is we have starved some of our services for far too long,” said Deeds.
Barker’s counter-proposal was a bigger round of one-time tax rebates without structural tax cuts. Senate negotiators said they put forward two proposals this week: an initial $670 million tax relief plan that was rejected, followed by an $890 million plan that would have included a $200 rebate payment for single filers and $400 for couples as well as other tax changes.
“It gets money in the hands of the people of Virginia at a time where we have the resources to be able to do it,” Barker said, without “locking” the state into structural cuts that could cause budgetary damage if a recession occurs.
The proposal to alter the tax brackets has sparked tentative interest. Deeds said it “probably makes sense, but I think in order to make sure it’s revenue-neutral, you have to add another bracket at the top.” Hanger said while he’s in favor of changing the brackets, the policy needs to be evaluated more broadly.
“If you’re going to have a progressive tax code structure, the people who can afford it need to pay more than those who can afford it,” he said.
Both Hanger and Deeds emphasized the need to resume talks, although Deeds said the situation was not unprecedented, pointing to a 2001 standoff between then-Gov. Jim Gilmore and the Senate ultimately kept the General Assembly from amending its biennial budget.
“It’s totally unacceptable not to produce a budget,” said Hanger. “That is totally inadequate to the needs of the Commonwealth.”
Commonwealth secures top spot in Business Facilities 2023 State Rankings Report for Virginia Talent Accelerator Program
In a notable triumph for the state of Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on June 26, 2023, that the Commonwealth has been ranked as the number one state in the United States for Customized Workforce Training, according to the 19th annual Business Facilities State Rankings Report. This ascension marks a significant achievement for the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which held the second spot in the same category in 2021 and 2022.
Business Facilities, a leading national publication that has been guiding corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for over half a century, recognized the accomplishments of the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program in this latest report.
Governor Youngkin acknowledged the vital role the program plays in driving economic development in the state. “The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program enhances our competitiveness to win major projects and prepares Virginians with in-demand, marketable skills,” he commented.
Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Caren Merrick echoed these sentiments, emphasizing how this recognition reinforces the program’s crucial role in attracting and retaining businesses in diverse industries and regions across the state.
Launched in 2019, the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a workforce initiative designed by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners. The program, which provides fully customized recruitment and training services to new and expanding companies, has been instrumental in securing over 11,000 jobs across Virginia.
Anne Cosgrove, Business Facilities Editorial Director, praised Virginia’s progress: “Virginia takes the lead this year, based on continued notable successes to attract and retain business.”
Jason El Koubi, VEDP President and CEO, confirmed that the Program’s mission was to become the leading customized workforce solutions program in the nation within four years of its launch. Today’s recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Virginia Talent Accelerator team. The team is committed to further expanding the program’s impact, ensuring that Virginia continues to lead in attracting and training the talent essential to the success of new operations.
More information on the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is available here.
