Hundreds of Virginia teachers have lost licenses over sexual misconduct or sex crimes
Approximately 280 Virginia teachers have lost their license over two decades for felony sex crimes with a minor or a student or inappropriate misconduct involving a minor or student.
That is just over 41% of the teachers who had action taken against their license, according to Capital News Service analysis.
The Virginia Department of Education has tracked the data since at least 2000. A teacher can lose their license for any misdemeanor or felony that involves a student or minor and also for misconduct considered to be detrimental to students, among other reasons. Not all conduct detrimental to students involves a crime or sexual misconduct.
Almost 700 educators had action taken against their licenses. The causes ranged from sex crimes such as sexual abuse of minors, production of child pornography using students without their knowledge, and sexting with students to felony convictions that involved drugs and murder.
Overall, it is a low number of licenses lost when compared to Virginia’s approximately 92,000 teachers. But the sexual misconduct or abuse allegations made annually against teachers are much higher. Many child safety advocates think child sexual abuse prevention, overall and in schools, could still be improved with better reporting mechanisms and more consistent discussion, training, and resources.
Legislation passed in 2008 required Virginia courts to report known teacher convictions for certain offenses. The law also called for local school boards to create policies to address complaints of sexual abuse of a student by a teacher or employee. A majority of actions against teacher licenses in the VDOE database were made after 2011, the year the state Board of Education passed guidelines to help prevent sexual misconduct and abuse in Virginia schools.
The guidelines called for clear procedures on how to report suspected misconduct and abuse and for the training of school personnel and volunteers. The guidelines also outlined types of inappropriate conduct with a student.
Tracking sexual misconduct in schools
Charol Shakeshaft is a professor in the School of Education at Virginia Commonwealth University. She began researching school employees’ sexual misconduct in the 1980s. Teacher-initiated sexual misconduct occurs more than it is reported, according to Shakeshaft.
“I believe that we have left it to children to keep themselves safe,” Shakeshaft said. “We need to stop expecting children to be responsible for their safety in schools and expect school employees to keep children safe.”
Children may be less likely to report sexual abuse by school employees for reasons such as threats, feeling that no one will believe them, or believing the behavior is acceptable, Shakeshaft said.
“I believe we care more about the comfort of adults than the safety of children,” Shakeshaft said. “Tracking this information shines a light on adult sexual misconduct and misbehavior.”
Students and school employees need training and education to better prevent abuse and to encourage better reporting, Shakeshaft said.
‘One case is too many’
Every Virginia teacher is required by state law to complete training in child abuse recognition and intervention as a condition of initial licensure. The training is not required for the renewal of a license if it has already been done once. Every Virginia teacher is required to report suspected abuse, according to state law.
Protecting students from adult misconduct is a shared responsibility that must be a priority at all levels, stated Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons in a release to Capital News Service.
“While the school employees who offend often represent a small fraction of the commonwealth’s teachers and support staff, one case is one too many for our children,” Coons stated. Coons will continue to expect “diligence in reporting and supporting state board processes to remove licensure for misconduct.”
Individual school districts maintain records of alleged sexual misconduct, according to the VDOE. School employees must report alleged or suspected abuse to school administrators and to the Virginia State Child Abuse Hotline or the Department of Social Services.
The DSS investigates and tracks the number of alleged reports made. The VDOE tracks when DSS makes a founded disposition against a teacher that leads to licensure action. That means the investigation met the required evidence standard, which is based primarily on direct evidence, not anonymous complaints. The actions must also be proven to be out of the scope of employment.
The VDOE reports all actions against licenses to a national database and checks the database monthly, Pyle stated.
There is a lot of variation between the number of abuse reports made to DSS, the number of found victims, and the number of licenses that were lost.
In a seven-year period, DSS received almost 12,000 statewide allegations of abuse or misconduct by a school employee or teacher. The number of allegations against teachers is higher. The most recent data available through the DSS accountability reporting portal was from 2013-2020. However, the action was only taken against 377 teaching licenses in that same time frame.
Proving sexual misconduct in schools can be ‘difficult’
Sexual abuse was the third most frequent type of child abuse in Virginia last year. There were just over 3,000 investigations of alleged sexual abuse by Child Protective Services, which is a part of DSS.
There were 809 cases of sexual abuse that met the CPS “evidence standard,” or 26% of investigated cases, according to the most recent DSS report. The burden of proof required by state code is just enough evidence to make it more likely than not that the asserted facts are true.
Schools are the No. 1 place outside of the family where abuse occurs. There were 48 found abuse cases in Virginia public schools last year and four cases in private schools, according to DSS. There were over 400 reports made.
CPS investigates allegations of sexual abuse that occur within a school or home, along with law enforcement, as the situation demands.
Both teacher advocates and CPS workers have previously expressed the need for improved guidance on sexual abuse complaints involving school employees, according to a 2019 report from the Virginia Commission on Youth.
The Commission noted that proving a case of sexual abuse by a school employee has additional reporting elements that can be difficult and that the scope of employment standard should not apply. Several recommendations were made to improve training material and reporting processes.
Record requests of sexual misconduct or abuse
CNS sent records requests to 10 of the state’s largest school districts to get the total number of any sexual assaults or misconduct reports made against faculty, staff, or employees in a recent three-year period.
Only four districts provided the records without charging a fee. Government organizations can charge the public a fee to fill out a Freedom of Information Act request.
Chesapeake City responded that there were 11 reports alleging sexual misconduct with a student since 2019. Henrico County reported 23 instances. Stafford County had four. Richmond City had five reports in 2022. The reports represent allegations made and should not be considered a confirmation of guilt or misconduct.
Other districts either did not respond, stated they had no available records, or quoted costs to fill the records anywhere between $125 to $418.
Chesterfield County told CNS multiple times that there were no records “responsive to the request.” CNS pressed the agency for clarification. The representative responded that they do not have an “existing” record and they would have to “pull individual records and create a report.”
The agency stated that they are not required to create a record in response to a FOIA request, and they considered the request closed. This is technically accurate, and the better request would have been just for all records of allegations.
However, no other school district denied the request due to wording.
CNS also sent a records request to DSS. The department pointed to a dashboard that provides an overview of alleged abuse or neglect reports. 2020 is the most recent year data is available.
The DSS dashboard shows higher numbers than what school districts provide, but it also includes other forms of abuse that could lead to action against a teacher’s license.
Combined allegations made against teachers and school employees:
- Chesapeake City: 118 total allegations in 2019 and 97 total allegations in 2020.
- Chesterfield County: 59 total allegations in 2019 and 50 total allegations in 2020.
- Henrico County: 116 total allegations in 2019 and six total allegations in 2020.
- Richmond City: 102 total allegations in 2019 and 62 total allegations in 2020.
- Stafford County: 20 total allegations in 2019 and 22 total allegations in 2020.
The number of actions against teaching licenses in the above districts since 2000:
- Chesapeake City had 12 licensure actions.
- Chesterfield County had 25 licensure actions.
- Henrico County had 31 licensure actions.
- Richmond City had 18 licensure actions.
- Stafford County had 12 licensure actions.
(Editor note: Two revocations in Warren County. March of 2017 and January 2018)
Audit finds excessive CPS caseload
Almost 53,000 children were identified as possible victims of child abuse or neglect in Virginia last year, according to the DSS. That includes mental and sexual abuse.
Of the total identified, 4,911 victims met the evidence standard in investigations. Some children experienced more than one type of abuse.
However, almost 40,000 of those children received a “family assessment response.” DSS uses that as an “alternative response” to an investigation. The assessment includes determining if there are immediate child safety concerns, the services needs of the child and family that could deter abuse or neglect, and the risk of future harm to the child.
The Office of the Inspector General released a statewide audit of CPS departments last year that recommended several ways the department could improve.
One finding from the report was that case screening was not always handled in accordance with CPS requirements. The audit found instances where referrals made to CPS, should have been assigned an investigation track instead of a family assessment track, and vice versa.
Another finding from the survey of local DSS offices throughout Virginia was that some workers feel they have an excessive caseload. There is no limit to the number of cases each CPS case worker may have at one time, according to the audit. Some offices were also reportedly understaffed.
The Inspector General’s office concluded that important details regarding a referral could be overlooked if an office was understaffed. A recommendation was to determine the appropriate workload standards for CPS staff.
There are over 40 open DSS jobs currently listed for family services positions that would work on such reports of child abuse.
Sex abuse awareness takes center stage
Forty years ago, conversations about good, bad, and secret touches were not common in Virginia schools.
The play “Hugs and Kisses” was launched in Richmond in 1983 to teach children how to identify, report, and protect themselves from sexual abuse.
The theater company estimated the play has served as an early intervention for the approximately 20,000 students who disclosed that abuse was taking place after seeing the play, according to Amber Martinez, the Virginia Repertory Theatre play coordinator.
There are about 150 performances of the play each year, and an estimated 45,000 to 55,000 students view it annually, according to Martinez.
Sexual abuse awareness education, based on state code and source interviews, is not consistently reinforced throughout Virginia schools. The “Hugs and Kisses” play is not mandatory, and schools choose how often they host the play, according to Martinez.
There has been pushback, especially in recent years, from school administrators and parents who are uncomfortable with discussion of “child sexual abuse,” according to Martinez. However, those schools will usually schedule a performance after they review the script and see testimonials, she stated over email.
“I will say that with the new governor, we’ve had, it’s been trickier, and that’s where politics and local voting is so important — it trickles down to what we teach and learn in schools,” Martinez stated.
Teaching children and adults
Each school locality can decide if it will offer family life education. Some have called FLE Virginia’s version of “sex education.”
The FLE curriculum must include age-appropriate and evidence-based programs on topics that include, among others, awareness and recognition of child sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment and assault, and the meaning of consent, according to state code.
The importance of personal privacy and how to honor boundaries are also taught. The curriculum is reviewed every seven years and was last updated in 2020.
Nineteen of the state’s 132 school divisions did not offer FLE, according to a 2021 Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction survey. The greatest concentration of school divisions that did not provide FLE are in Southwest Virginia.
Republican lawmakers in 2022, as part of the governor’s efforts to promote parental rights in schools, introduced a bill to require parental consent before a child takes the FLE courses and to allow review of any of the material in advance. The bill passed the House on a party-line vote but failed to pass in the Senate.
FLE does not replace the responsibility of adults to keep children safe, Shakeshaft said. But the training could lead to an increase in reporting abuse, she said.
“We need to teach students about boundaries,” Shakeshaft said. “More importantly, we need to teach the adults better about boundaries.”
Families Forward created the Darkness to Light program curriculum, which teaches adults to identify when a child may be experiencing sexual assault, said Jamia Crockett, CEO of the organization. Families Forward work with educators and mandated abuse reporters through the school system, law enforcement and mental health professionals.
They also provide parent-peer support groups through their Circle of Parents program. This allows parents to have a peer network to connect with the proper authorities to report issues if they find out their child is a victim of sexual abuse, Crockett said.
‘Adults normalize harm’
Laurie Tasharski is the director of institutional abuse prevention for Stop Child Abuse Now in Northern Virginia. A comprehensive training approach is needed to better understand and report sexual abuse, she said. Training should focus on the ways children often disclose they are victims, even in ways they often “hint” at how a person makes them feel.
Instagram has become a place where young adults disclose abuse, Tasharski said.
“Kids are far, far more likely to disclose to friends or to disclose on social media than to tell an adult,” she said. “I think part of that is that adults normalize harm between kids, and adults don’t react well.”
The burden of support for a survivor or a victim falls more heavily on younger people through the ways they disclose abuse, she said.
Virginia training is more technical and focused on reporting the crime ‒ such as names of children involved and ages ‒ than it is about helping kids disclose information, Tasharski said.
“What we want to do is have conversations that make it safe for kids to say, ‘that person makes me feel uncomfortable,’” Tasharski added.
Students need more education based on preventing sexual abuse, Tasharski said. There is a focus on school security in schools, such as metal detectors and active shooter drills. This is important, she said, but the number of children who have experienced abuse is also incredibly high. Approximately 3.5 million child abuse cases are reported annually, according to SCAN.
“Prevention work is always going to feel less important than anything that ends up with the police at your door or a criminal charge,” Tasharki said. “Unfortunately, we have a system that is geared to reacting when a crime is committed instead of preventing an escalation of harm.”
By Darlene Johnson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Though critiques persist, many agree Virginia’s new political maps are ‘quite balanced’
This is Part 2 of a two-part series on how Virginia’s new redistricting system is impacting this year’s high-stakes General Assembly elections and the future of the state legislature. Part 1, “How redistricting reform is launching the General Assembly into a new era,” ran yesterday, May 16.
When Brian Cannon and other advocates for reforming Virginia’s redistricting process were trying to come up with a name for their campaign to convince voters to support their cause, they settled on a generic but straightforward summary of what they were after.
“The salient question you got asked was, ‘What are we actually telling Virginians this thing was going to do?’” said Cannon, the former executive director of OneVirginia2021, a nonpartisan group founded in 2014 to advocate for systemic change to prevent future gerrymandering in Virginia. “That’s why the campaign was called Fair Maps. And that’s what we got.”
As Virginia enters a high-stakes General Assembly election year, the first playing out on electoral maps drawn by outside experts rather than incumbent legislators, many lawmakers, advocates and experts agree it looks like a fair fight, with neither party getting an undue advantage based on political geography alone.
The final maps look “quite balanced,” according to Sam Wang, a professor who leads the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which analyzes the partisan fairness of state redistricting plans and gave solid grades to both the new Virginia Senate map and the new map for the state House of Delegates.
“It looks like the outcome closely matched the intention of the law that was passed,” Wang said. “Bottom line is: It looks pretty fair.”
Despite fears that the new redistricting process could lead to backsliding in minority representation, a look at the field of candidates running this year indicates the legislature elected on the new maps will be more diverse, not less.
“It’s definitely fairer than the system was before,” said NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. “One of our main issues was making sure our communities of color were prevented from being torn apart or divided. So I think we achieved that.”
Opponents of the new process still contend their concerns about fairness were well-founded, and some of their predictions did come to pass. Many Democrats in the House of Delegates argued in 2020 that the plan for a bipartisan map-drawing commission made up of eight Republicans and eight Democrats, a combination of both sitting legislators and citizen members, was bound to fail because of partisan quarreling. And it did, initiating a backup process in which the conservative-leaning Supreme Court of Virginia hired experts to draw maps with no direct involvement by legislators.
“I hate to say I told you so. But this played out exactly as I told you so,” said Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, an opponent of the new redistricting process. “We knew the way that this process was set up that it was more about Republicans running the clock out and making the system benefit them.”
Bagby said he feels the court-appointed experts “tried to draw a 50-50 map.” And he’s not convinced that translates to an accurate reflection of the will of Virginia voters going forward.
“Outside of the 2021 race, Virginia has voted overwhelmingly for Democrats,” he said.
Cannon said the warnings from some Democrats that the state Supreme Court would produce a clearly biased set of maps were “flat wrong.” Unlike some other states’ experiences, he said, there have been no legal challenges yet claiming the new maps are tainted by partisan or racial gerrymandering.
“We were right on the Supreme Court doing the right thing,” Cannon said. “We always believed that.”
‘Worked out to be really competitive’
Calls to change Virginia’s redistricting process were arguably at their loudest prior to 2017, when Republicans had a massive 66-34 majority in the House of Delegates.
Because Democrats were on a growing winning streak in statewide elections at the time, the GOP’s overwhelming numbers in the House struck many reform advocates as a sign of a gerrymandering-prone system that was fundamentally out of whack.
That majority disappeared quickly in the suburban backlash against former President Donald Trump in 2017 and 2019, election cycles that propelled Democrats to a two-year period of full statehouse control. Those two years brought head-spinning progressive policy wins like raising the minimum wage, ending the death penalty, wiping away barriers to voting and decriminalizing possession of marijuana. With the momentum of demographic change at Democrats’ back, it looked like Virginia was headed toward blue-state status.
Then came November of 2021, when Gov. Glenn Youngkin led Republicans to a sweep in statewide races and a restored GOP majority in the House, campaigning on promises to end COVID-19 restrictions, cut taxes, banish perceived wokeness from public institutions and elevate the role of parents in K-12 schools.
After those sharp political turns, Virginia voters have another decision coming about which direction the state should go.
Republicans currently have a slim majority in the House, and Democrats have a slight majority in the Senate. Democrats controlling both chambers, Republicans controlling both chambers or another two years of divided control are all within the range of possible outcomes, depending on the electorate’s mood in November.
How redistricting reform is launching the Virginia General Assembly into a new era
According to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, which assessed the new maps based on data from the 2022 midterm elections, the Senate map has 21 seats that favor Democrats, 16 seats that favor Republicans and three seats considered toss-ups.
The same VPAP analysis for the House shows 50 Democratic-leaning seats, 40 Republican-leaning seats and 10 toss-ups.
Both maps look better for Republicans when measured against the GOP-friendly election results of 2021.
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, a critic of the new redistricting process who served on the unsuccessful map-drawing commission, said the math suggests partisan control could swing either way, depending on whether Virginia’s electorate looks more like the one that overwhelmingly backed President Joe Biden in 2020 or the one that elected Youngkin a year later.
“The overall map has arguably worked out to be really competitive,” Simon said.
Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker, an opponent of the new redistricting system, said she’s still frustrated about the process being handed over to “a Republican Supreme Court.”
She pointed to the 2022 midterm defeat of former U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Norfolk-area Democrat who lost her seat in Congress to current Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, running in a redrawn congressional district made redder by the same experts that drew the General Assembly maps. Still, Democrats beat expectations on the new congressional maps last year by defending two other seats Republicans were heavily targeting in Northern Virginia.
Swecker said she’s more interested in positioning her party to win than focusing on the “good, bad or ugly” of redistricting.
“That was then, and this is now,” Swecker said.
‘Got to go out and hustle’
The redistricting reform amendment was approved at a unique political moment, with both parties incentivized toward change because it was unclear which party would have the power to draw maps in its favor.
The General Assembly first approved the amendment in 2019, the start of an election year when partisan control of both the Senate and the House was seen as up for grabs. After Republicans lost their House majority that year, dozens of House Democrats who previously voted for the amendment flipped to opposing it. Some House Republicans who were once skeptical of reform embraced the issue with new urgency after being demoted to minority status.
Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson said he doesn’t see how anyone could deny the new system, particularly the built-in backup of sending the process to the Supreme Court if the commission couldn’t agree on what fair maps would mean, performed as advertised.
“The law worked exactly like intended,” Anderson said.
Some of the strongest opposition to the new redistricting process came from members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, who argued the plan needed clearer protections against the type of racial gerrymandering that led to two successful legal challenges after the 2011 redistricting.
The new maps have had clearly detrimental impacts on some Black incumbents, most notably by pitting Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, against each other in a Hampton Roads-area primary. That means one of the two senior Black lawmakers will see their service cut short, an outcome many Democrats see as unfortunate and avoidable if the district lines were drawn differently.
Philip Thompson, a supporter of Virginia’s new redistricting system who serves as executive director of the National Black NonPartisan Redistricting Organization, said the new process means some Black incumbents are simply going to have to work harder to get elected instead of relying on safe, “stacked” districts.
“A lot of these incumbents have this entitlement mentality that ‘that’s my seat,’” said Thompson, who called the new maps “very good” overall. “And it’s not your seat, it’s the people’s seat. Now Louise and Lionell got to go out and hustle.”
Other Black candidates are seeing new opportunities to rise.
Either former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy or former delegate Hala Ayala — both prior Black Caucus members who ran for statewide office in 2021 — will most likely join the Senate next year representing a diverse new district in Northern Virginia, a region that currently has an entirely white Senate delegation. Ayala was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor two years ago, while Carroll Foy was the runner-up to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the five-way Democratic primary for governor that year.
Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk, is the Democratic nominee in a potentially competitive Senate race in a racially mixed district covering parts of Hampton Roads and Southside Virginia. Adele McClure, the executive director of the Black Caucus, is also in the running for a strongly Democratic House seat in Northern Virginia. And former delegate Lashrecse Aird of Petersburg, formerly a progressive contender to lead the House Democrats, is challenging Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, in a closely watched Democratic primary.
Bagby said that according to his read of the electoral lineup, the membership numbers of the Black Caucus will either stay the same or grow after this year.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure, despite the redistricting, that we increase the number of Virginia Legislative Black Caucus numbers in this next Virginia General Assembly,” Bagby said.
The Senate, where Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears recently became the first Black woman to preside over the chamber and cast tie-breaking votes, is expected to diversify in other ways.
Either Indian American Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, or Palestinian American former delegate Ibraheem Samirah are expected to win another Northern Virginia seat being vacated by Sen. John Bell, a Loudoun Democrat who is stepping down after a cancer diagnosis.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, one of the first Latinas elected to the General Assembly, is challenging Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, in a primary expected to be competitive.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, the first transgender lawmaker in the General Assembly, is the Democratic nominee in a swingy Northern Virginia district drawn without an incumbent.
“It appears that this is the most diverse group of candidates seeking office that Virginia has ever had,” said Cannon, the former redistricting reform advocate who is now focusing on expanding the use of ranked-choice voting systems.
Jay Jones, a former Democratic delegate who unsuccessfully sought his party’s nomination for attorney general in 2021 and is widely seen as a likely future candidate for statewide office, said it’ll take years to fully judge whether the new process has produced a fair result.
“The answer is TBD,” Jones said. “I think we’ve got to get through a cycle to make a real assessment of it.”
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
How redistricting reform is launching the Virginia General Assembly into a new era
This is Part 1 of a two-part series on how Virginia’s new redistricting system is impacting this year’s high-stakes General Assembly elections and the future of the state legislature. Part 2, which examines whether the new maps are politically and racially fair, will be published tomorrow, May 17.
Since 2016, half of the 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates have turned over, bringing a wave of newcomers to an institution as old as American democracy itself. The churn will intensify this year when three dozen House members are either resigning or running for a different office.
The 2023 election cycle could bring even more dramatic change to the Virginia Senate, where key leaders from both political parties are stepping down in a retirement wave affecting at least a quarter of the upper chamber’s 40 seats. A dozen more sitting senators are currently facing primary competition, which could push the number of departures even higher after the June 20 primary elections.
The reasons for the 2023 exodus vary from legislator to legislator. For some, advanced age or illness was a decisive factor. But the dramatically different electoral maps created after voters approved a new redistricting process in 2021 have been a clear factor in the ongoing institutional shake-up, pushing many incumbents out and opening up more room for candidates to run in new districts other incumbents can’t fully claim as their own.
“A lot of oxes got gored on both sides of the aisle,” said Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson. “I guess in that sense, one could say it was a fair map.”
No matter which party wins control in November when all 140 General Assembly seats are on the ballot, Virginia’s legislature will look very different when it reconvenes next year. And that’s fueling both trepidations over the loss of longtime statehouse figures and optimism over the opportunity to build anew.
To describe the tumultuous dynamic he sees coming next year for lawmakers and lobbyists alike, former Republican delegate turned Gentry Locke lobbyist Greg Habeeb quoted an iconic “Game of Thrones” line: “Chaos is a ladder.”
“I genuinely believe chaos is a ladder,” Habeeb said. “That’s not a good thing, necessarily. But chaos is the opportunity for talent, for hard work, for all those things to rise.”
‘Who does that empower?’
With the General Assembly currently under split political control, this year’s elections will determine whether Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will have GOP majorities working with him to pass more of his agenda in the second half of his four-year term. Democrats are looking to defend their majority in the state Senate and flip control of the House, limiting or reducing Youngkin’s ability to enact conservative policies on K-12 education, abortion, climate change, taxes, voting rules, and a variety of other issues currently at a standstill.
Who might — and who won’t — be returning to the General Assembly next year
The new redistricting system may not dramatically change the legislature’s approach to those issues. But it’s bringing a surge of new players into the debate and potentially more prominent roles for current lawmakers looking to move up.
Some see the turnover as a net positive, a house-cleaning that will bring fresher perspectives to problems that weren’t necessarily top priorities for the older generation. Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, a supporter of the new redistricting system, said the House has already become more diverse and vibrant, with a broader range of people and professions than it previously had.
That’s “finally broken the seal on some untouchable topics in Richmond,” Hudson said, and she expects the new-look Senate to continue that trend.
“Should we be super surprised that Virginia hasn’t passed paid family leave when there’s one woman in the room when it comes time to make policy on how the workforce works?” said Hudson, who is challenging Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, in a Senate primary. Hudson was referring to the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, which has only one female member and defeated a paid family leave bill in 2021 when Democrats had full control.
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, an opponent of the new redistricting process, agreed the legislature will look dramatically different after this year. But he said there are clear downsides when too many senior lawmakers leave all at once.
“For the ‘throw the bums out’ crowd, that sounds good,” Simon said. “But who does that empower? The folks that are going to fill that knowledge gap are going to be lobbyists.”
Hudson said her experience has shown the opposite to be true. Newer legislators are often less deferential to “contract lobbyists,” she said, than the senior members who have been working with those lobbyists for decades.
“Some of those folks walking are also keepers of cultures that need to go,” Hudson said. “It’s going to be a brand new body.”
Some younger lawmakers feel the retirement boom was inevitable after redistricting because veteran lawmakers lost the power to shield themselves from electoral challenges by picking the precise shape of their districts.
“Most of the laments about the changes to redistricting are coming from senior legislators who had not had to run in competitive districts in some cases for decades,” said Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke.
The new redistricting system didn’t eliminate state lawmakers entirely from the process of redrawing the state’s political maps, which by law must occur once a decade to account for population shifts. The constitutional amendment approved by the General Assembly and Virginia voters in 2020 created a bipartisan redistricting commission made up of eight sitting legislators and eight citizens, with equal representation for both parties and both legislative chambers. Though reform advocates wanted a fully independent commission with no seats for General Assembly members, many lawmakers weren’t comfortable relinquishing their map-drawing power entirely.
‘Who do you think controls this?’ In redistricting reform battle, a sharp split on the role of legislators
An outside commission that still preserved a prominent role for lawmakers was approved as a potentially workable compromise. But the first group of commissioners failed to achieve bipartisan consensus.
As commissioners tried to negotiate a compromise map in the fall of 2021, the panel deadlocked on almost every significant vote, with no tie-breaking mechanism for getting past 8-8 votes. Its failure led to court-appointed experts drawing the maps on their own, with legislators cut out of the process.
Under the backup process overseen by the Supreme Court of Virginia, dozens of sitting lawmakers saw their careers imperiled by being paired with other incumbents or drawn into unfamiliar territory.
“They appeared to genuinely not give any special favor to incumbents,” said Sam Wang, a neuroscience professor who leads the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, an academic effort to independently assess the fairness of state-level redistricting plans. “In that situation, it’s inevitable that some incumbents are going to be displaced. That’s something that would have been almost impossible to imagine if legislators had been in charge.”
‘It’s the people that have run the place’
The list of lawmakers leaving this year includes some of the highest-profile names at the statehouse. Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, the longest-serving state senator in Virginia history and longtime leader of the chamber’s Democrats, announced he would retire at 83 instead of seeking another four-year term. His Republican counterpart — Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg — also chose not to run for reelection after being drawn into a district with a younger Republican who co-chairs the Senate GOP caucus, Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, a potential contender to be the Senate’s next Democratic leader, said the two legislative chambers have different cultures by design, and he’s concerned too much turnover could cause the upper chamber to lose some of its more collegial vibes.
“The Senate has always tended to be a more collaborative body and less into mortal combat,” said Surovell, who has served in both chambers. “The Senate is more like fencing, and the House is more like kickboxing.”
On the House side, former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the first woman to ever hold the job, is bowing out of public service for now after being drawn into the same district as Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax. That could help clear the way for House Minority Leader Don Scott, a Portsmouth Democrat who ousted Filler-Corn as the chamber’s Democratic leader last year, to become the first Black speaker in the institution’s history if his party regains a House majority in November.
Nearly half of the House’s current committee chairs won’t be returning next year. Even if Republicans defend their 52-48 majority in the chamber, House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, will have to promote several members of his caucus to fill key legislative roles left empty by the departure of long-serving legislators like Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle.
Former Del. Glenn Davis, a Republican from Virginia Beach who chairs the House Education Committee, has already relinquished his seat to take a job in the Youngkin administration. Davis had been drawn into the same district as Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, the powerful chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
The Senate departures will be acutely felt on the influential Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, where a roster of top senators make key decisions about government spending and taxation. Almost half of the committee’s 15 members aren’t returning, including Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, the committee’s co-chair. The other co-chair — Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax — is one of five committee members currently running in primaries. On the Republican side, the exits of senior lawmakers like Norment, Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, will leave a big hole on the committee for the caucus to fill.
“It’s not just rank and file leaving,” Habeeb said. “It’s the people that have run the place.”
Preston Bryant, a former Republican delegate who now works as a lobbyist and senior vice president at McGuireWoods Consulting, said there will undoubtedly be “a loss of institutional memory,” and the statehouse lobbying corps will have to get to know a lot of new members. But he emphasized that at least two-thirds of the lawmakers in each chamber will still be there.
“We still have the seniority system, so other returning incumbents will move up and fill those seats,” Bryant said. “From a lobbyist perspective, we will still be dealing with a lot of very good veteran legislators on all the big issues. That part won’t change but so much.”
The coming power vacuum on the Senate money committee is already stirring up drama among Democrats.
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who, thanks to redistricting, is locked in a competitive primary with fellow Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, recently took to her high-profile Twitter account to accuse several Northern Virginia Democrats of propping up Spruill in an effort to deny her a top job on the Finance and Appropriations Committee.
“I usually stand by and don’t call out bullshit publicly,” Lucas said in a lengthy Twitter thread to her almost 90,000 followers. “But to have colleagues working to raise money to try to defeat me because they don’t want communities like mine to have the kind of influence and power I have accumulated meant that I had to speak up. Enough is enough.”
Some Democrats Lucas targeted have publicly denied her accusation, saying their participation in a fundraising event for Spruill wasn’t an endorsement or part of a larger plot to push her out.
Because either Lucas or Spruill will lose, one of the two senior Black lawmakers will unwillingly join the ranks of departing senators.
‘Everything we said would happen has happened’
The new district maps have also created opportunities for voters to weigh in on whether some of their party’s most polarizing figures should stay in office or not.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who was formally censured by the Senate over comments supporting far-right activists who stormed the U.S. Capitol in 2021, is in a three-way primary race against former Sen. Glen Sturtevant and conservative activist Tina Ramirez. That race is unfolding in a suburban Richmond-area district that includes some of Chase’s current district, and part of the district Sturtevant represented before losing the seat in 2019.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond — who has not been able to steer clear of personal controversies since rejoining the General Assembly in 2019, five years after he was criminally charged over his relationship with his teenage secretary, whom he went on to marry — is facing a primary challenge from former delegate Lashrecse Aird of Petersburg, who is attempting to make the race a referendum on Morrissey’s anti-abortion stance.
Aird, a vocal critic of the new redistricting commission setup, acknowledges the new maps may be working in her favor against Morrissey, who is having to reach out to a substantial number of new voters in territory he hasn’t campaigned in before. But the district she’s running in, she added, isn’t a particularly cohesive one, spreading from Henrico County in the Richmond suburbs to Petersburg to the edge of Hampton Roads and into Southside Virginia. In Aird’s view, the turnover angst both parties are feeling is a direct result of the new redistricting process.
“Everything we said would happen has happened,” Aird said. “It’s actually far worse.”
Va. Redistricting Commission implodes as Republicans reject compromise and Democrats walk out
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who sponsored the redistricting reform amendment in the House and is now running for the state Senate, said he shares some of the concerns about the loss of experienced lawmakers. But a significantly younger legislature, he said, is going to have a “different relationship” to issues like housing costs and college affordability than older generations. In his view, the new redistricting process, despite the downsides, achieved the core goals of fairer maps, preventing gerrymandering, and creating “a more competitive ecosystem.”
“I think we are going to have a more representative body when all is said and done,” VanValkenburg said.
The 2023 cycle also features a rarity in Virginia politics: an independent candidate for the state Senate who appears more serious than others who have tried to run outside the two-party system. Monica Gary, who has a headline-grabbing backstory as a former stripper turned pastor, is running in a Fredericksburg-area district with a slight Republican lean. Unlike most independent candidates, she already holds elected office as a member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and had raised nearly $60,000 as of March 31. She’s running on an outside-the-box platform of preserving access to abortion and creating “a path for school choice that won’t adversely impact public schools.”
Having a new district drawn without an incumbent in mind, Gary said, was “definitely a factor” in her conversations with people who encouraged her to run.
“I think it just gave people some hope for something different,” she said.
Tomorrow: Whether the new maps are politically and racially fair.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia’s medical cannabis program has ‘improved’ but more needed to meet expectations
A former Virginia medical cannabis employee initially got into the business to help his wife with her multiple chronic ailments, including multiple sclerosis.
For the past five years, Bart Dluhy has grown plants and made extracts to see what might help ease his wife’s pain, he said. He began his cannabis career as a budtender in a Las Vegas medical facility, where he helped patients select products for particular ailments.
Dluhy completed online cannabis certificate programs through Syracuse University in 2022. He is certified in cannabis health care and medicine, and cultivation. Dluhy is also an official “ganjier” — think sommelier, but for cannabis.
His experience led him to work in a Virginia medical facility operated by Jushi, Dluhy said, where he made cannabis edibles, vape cartridges, and various extracted products. Dluhy left after about three months on the job.
“Part of the reason why I left is I didn’t feel good about myself working for a company that was not taking care of the patients that were their consumers,” Dluhy said.
The medical cannabis market is the only way to legally purchase cannabis in Virginia. But, current Virginia patients point to the program’s shortcomings, and cannabis advocates say top state officials and lawmakers are actively suppressing it. The main issues reported include registration fees, inconsistent supply, high prices, low potency, and overall access.
Virginia lawmakers decriminalized cannabis possession in 2021 with specific parameters. When the General Assembly adjourned this March, they did so without creating the anticipated recreational cannabis market that lawmakers have discussed for years.
“Virginia started as a medical state, and technically, we’re still in a medical state,” Dluhy said. “You can’t go and purchase it legally unless you get a prescription from a doctor.”
How it works: Buying cannabis
Virginia residents must first obtain a written certification from a registered practitioner, for a cost upward of $100, depending on the provider. The certification must be renewed annually. Medical cannabis patients are no longer required, as of July 2022, to register with the Board of Pharmacy for a card to access medical dispensaries.
But the card, which costs $50, can help verify a patient is approved to use cannabis for medical treatment, which can be a factor in employment. It also has to be renewed annually.
The approximate cost then would be $150 annually for a patient, in addition to any purchases. Cannabis is still considered illegal by the federal government, and patients could run into issues with insurance plans covering referrals and medical cannabis purchases.
There are 18 dispensaries located in Virginia. A government-issued ID must be presented at the dispensary with the certificate in order to make the first purchase.
Sales: Climbing, but losing Virginia patients to D.C.
The estimated number of patients with a medical card in Virginia is approximately 50,000. That’s based on BOP-provided information on the number of cards issued as of June last year before the card was not required and the total number since 2018. Otherwise, the number of medical patients with just a certificate could not be provided, according to the BOP.
Virginia medical cannabis purchases are tracked through the state Prescription Monitoring Program.
The number of products dispensed last year increased by 156% from 2021, when a medical card was required. The information is tracked by “dispensations.”
There were almost 562,000 “dispensations” in 2021, according to info provided by the BOP. That total was over 1.44 million in 2022. The BOP did not provide a total cash sales figure from the medical program by the time of publication.
Maryland’s medical program had almost 163,000 patients at the end of December. Its program officially launched in December 2017 after years of figuring out standards and regulations. Washington, D.C., has just under 30,000 currently registered patients as of March, but the population is smaller, and there is a thriving “gifting market” as a workaround to district law.
The small size of the Virginia medical market limits what processors can produce and sell, Dluhy said.
“It’s expensive for what you get, and when I don’t have some of my own growth, I’ll actually drive to Washington D.C. because they have much better products, much better regulations on their products, and have a better variety,” Dluhy said.
Washington-area medical dispensaries can sell to Virginia customers with certification and valid state ID. They used to require a BOP card.
There were over 1,200 unique Virginia patients served in Washington in March, according to the city’s Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration.
It is easier to find out exactly how many Virginia patients were served in D.C. in March than it is to get a detailed overview of the state’s own medical program. Both D.C. and Maryland post numbers on the managing authority’s website and compile public-facing reports.
The Cannabis Control Authority will begin tracking patient sales and totals when it takes over from the BOP next January, the Authority told Capital News Service. It will make that type of “data transparent and accessible,” like the district and Maryland.
Control: Three out-of-state companies own the market
When Virginia lawmakers introduced medical cannabis in 2016, they allowed for one pharmaceutical cannabis processor per each one of the five Virginia Department of Health’s designated health service areas. Pharmaceutical processors are facilities with permits to grow cannabis plants as well as produce and dispense medical products to patients.
“The biggest issue is that there are only four companies in the entire state, and each company has its own specific region, and what that does is that limits competition,” Dluhy said.
The state’s four licensed pharmaceutical processing firms are actually now owned by three out-of-state companies valued at hundreds of millions and traded on the stock market, based on Capital News Service analysis in 2022.
JM Pedini is the developmental director of NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws Virginia chapter. Policymakers and advocates alike increasingly consider the state’s limited licensure vertical models outdated, though the model is not unique, according to Pedini.
Patients in health district one, in the Northwest area, have to travel or rely on cannabis delivery. No medical processor has been assigned to the district because of a legal roadblock involving the company PharmaCann Virginia. The lawsuit was recently finalized, allowing the VBOP to re-open applications for patients in the area.
Patients are impacted by the lack of access to health district one, and some have medical conditions that make it laborious to travel, according to Dluhy.
“Either they get fatigued, or their back is gonna ache from being in the car for so long,” Dluhy said. “Or maybe they just have troubles with vision or lightheadedness, and they don’t want to be on the road on [Interstate] 66 on a big highway for two hours out of their day.”
Patient complaints: Product cost, quality, and offerings
Many registered medical patients complain about low product quality and limited offerings. A Reddit channel dedicated to Virginia medical cannabis users features regular posts about customer issues. The subreddit has over 6,000 people subscribed to it.
There are also posts where patients state they prefer the current medical system over illegal sales.
“There are certain things that a medical facility would do to optimize the product as medicine as opposed to recreation, and a lot of those things that should be done aren’t being done,” Dluhy said, who is active on the subreddit.
Virginia also offers a limited number of product types compared to other states, according to Dluhy. Virginia products can contain THC, or CBD, or a combination. Many other cannabis compounds can be medicinally helpful, according to Dluhy.
Cannabis compounds such as CBG have proven to be anti-inflammatory in mice and helped to slow the growth of colorectal cancer, according to Harvard Health. THCV has shown promise in test trials to help stabilize insulin levels and facilitate weight loss.
“All of these compounds have excellent medical value, and different ones are good for different ailments,” Dluhy said.
Other states offer products with different ratios of these compounds, something Dluhy said is important because everyone tolerates cannabis differently. Some medical programs can offer 20-to-1 ratios or even 5-to-1 ratios of different THC and CBD combinations. This can make it easier for patients to find the exact product to help their ailments, Dluhy said.
Virginia dispensaries are owned by corporations that operate in other states, but the same company in California can legally offer more variety due to demand and stronger products. Virginia medical cannabis sales are currently capped at 10 milligrams of THC per dose.
Other frequent complaints include pricing and inconsistent product availability, which can be hard for a patient who finds a medicine that helps but can’t find it again.
Similar products offered at a Virginia dispensary can cost less at the same company’s dispensary in another state, according to a Capital News Service review of products matched by brand, potency, and sales tier. A product that costs $60 in Virginia costs $35 for the same amount in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — from the same parent company.
Medical patients turn to the black market and use apps like Telegram to buy cheaper products that may also be better quality, according to Dluhy. However, this can be especially risky for medical patients, as black market products are not screened for heavy metals, pesticides, or other contaminants that would be found through state-mandated testing, he said.
Dluhy blamed these widespread issues on government restrictions and lawmakers’ delay in creating a legal recreational market.
“The longer they wait, the longer people are putting themselves at risk, wasting money, not getting the medicine that they legally should have access to,” Dluhy said. “I really put the fault of this on the government.”
“No one wants to sell crap, but they are restricted because of the legislation,” he added.
Legislation: Does Virginia stay, or does it grow?
The Virginia medical program needs to evolve, and the governor’s administration needs to help facilitate that growth and expansion, according to Pedini.
There were some failed legislative efforts in this session to expand the medical program.
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, introduced Senate Bill 1090 to increase the number of allowed cannabis processor permits from one to two for each health service area.
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, introduced House Bill 2369 to increase the annual number of cannabis dispensing facility permits from five to 12. It also removed the requirement that dispensaries must be owned by a pharmaceutical processor.
That would have allowed more competition in the market, which could help drive down product costs.
Medical cannabis-related legislation that passed this session included companion bills HB 1846 and SB 1337, which originally extended the shelf life of products to 12 months without stability testing. Stability testing measures a product’s longevity and integrity.
Stability testing is for products that expire after six months, and there is a 10% allowed deviation. The new bills expanded that deviation to 15%. The governor amended the legislation and kept the 15% deviation, but shortened the testing period back to anything after six months.
The legislation also allows for registered cannabis products to have slightly more THC than the allowed amount per dose by increasing the allowable product deviation from 10% to 15%, without having to submit a new registration to the BOP.
Any slight variance in a product requires it to be listed under another name, which can be hard to explain to customers, according to Pedini. Virginia has one of the lowest variances allowed in the country, according to Pedini.
Companion bills SB 788 and HB 1598 transfer oversight of medical cannabis to the Cannabis Control Authority. The Authority was created in 2021 with the anticipation it would regulate aspects of recreational sales.
The medical program will still operate the same, but patients will be better suited under an agency where regulators have expertise in this policy area, according to Pedini.
Jeremy Preiss is the acting head of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority. It will oversee the medical program starting January 2024. The Authority plans to connect with “patients, practitioners, and providers” closer to the date to provide “full awareness” of transfer details, Preiss stated.
“Legislation was passed this session to address this and other patient-specific concerns,” Pedini stated in a follow-up email. “While improvements were made, many more are still needed in order for Virginia’s program to meet the expectations of patients and practitioners.”
By Chloe Watson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for various media outlets in Virginia.
Virginia lawmaker hopes new posthumous diploma law will help grieving families and students
Graduation is coming fo approximately 90,000 Virginia high school seniors. For some, that milestone is cut short by tragedy.
When a high school student dies before graduation, it can be difficult for a family to obtain a posthumous diploma.
State lawmakers this recent General Assembly session passed House Bill 1514 to require the Board of Education to waive certain graduation requirements for senior students who die before graduation. The bill allows posthumous diplomas to be awarded at the request of parents if the student was in good standing in their senior year.
However, these waivers can still be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the bill.
Previously, state code only required such diplomas to be awarded if they were initiated by the Board of Education or requested by a local school board.
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, introduced the measure after the mother of a murdered Thomas Jefferson High School student reached out for assistance with her son’s goal to receive his high school diploma, Adams stated. Daveon Elliot was fatally shot in November 2021.
The family was told the school could only award a certificate of completion because he had not met the outlined graduation requirements, Adams stated.
Elliot’s senior yearbook picture had already been taken, the mother told WWBT NBC 12, so she said he should also receive the diploma.
Adams thought a line in the state code could be used for an exception to the requirements. But she said her appeals to the school division superintendent, governor and secretary of education were unsuccessful.
As the bill progressed, Adams said she heard from other families who were thankful for the bill, which unanimously passed both chambers of the General Assembly.
Amber Holsinger-Staton is the mother of Nicholas Coleman, a Prince George High School student who died in August 2021, right before his senior year started. Coleman was diagnosed with brain cancer a year prior. He completed work through an individualized education program.
“He was very sick, and he did what he could,” Holsinger-Staton said.
Her family did not get the closure they deserved at Coleman’s would-be graduation, she said. The school told Holsinger-Staton that graduation was a time for celebration and they did not want it to be a memorial, which she said upset Coleman’s peers.
School administrators sometimes worry that commemorative activities could upset students and staff, according to the Coalition to Support Grieving Students, a part of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement. But the death itself is what upsets students most, not discussions about the death, according to the coalition, which argues students need to be allowed to plan activities to honor their lost friends as part of the grief process.
“I get that graduation is a time of celebration, but these kids also lost somebody,” Holsinger-Staton said.
Peers can heal through the honoring of deceased students, Adams stated. Commemoration would “add to the occasion and make it more meaningful for all.”
After Coleman’s girlfriend went to the news, Prince George High School offered to leave a seat with flowers and a cap and gown for Coleman at his would-be graduation. Students also had a moment of silence.
Holsinger-Staton was denied what she really wanted — an honorary diploma. The diploma would have given her some closure, she said, adding something should be in place for students who die in junior or senior year. She also believes it would be beneficial if the bill were retroactive.
The bill could be expanded to other high school grade levels in the future, Adams stated.
“If nothing else, for the families going forward, I think it’s the most important thing,” Holsinger-Staton said.
Tammy Gweedo McGee’s son Conner Guido died in a car crash on the night of his homecoming dance in October 2019. He was a junior. His mother adapted the spelling of her last name to reflect her son’s nickname, “Gweedo.”
Guido maintained a 3.7 GPA and was active in many school sports at Tabb High School in Yorktown. It was “heart-wrenching,” she said, to know he could not graduate with his friends.
Gweedo McGee hopes “parents who have been robbed of the opportunity to see their child at graduation” can benefit from posthumous diplomas, as well as empty chairs at graduation, to honor their children.
The school had a celebration of life for Guido on the school soccer field. There were other recognitions that Gweedo McGee requested. She asked to pay for a bench on the soccer field or to plant a tree in her son’s honor, but the school told her they wanted to be consistent with commemorative actions, she said. A friend of Guido’s was also denied a request to allow “honor tassels” similar to club tassels like the National Honors Society and Key Club.
The Coalition to Support Grieving Students suggests commemorative actions such as reading names at graduation, possibly followed by a moment of silence or the designation of a yearbook page in honor of the student. The coalition suggested schools avoid things like naming buildings, planting trees, or placing plaques in school hallways to honor students if they are unable to apply these measures consistently to future deaths.
The school ultimately offered memorial pins for students to wear on their caps and gowns, but they would not allow an empty seat at graduation in case it retraumatized students, Gweedo McGee said.
“I’m not sure that there’s a great adjective for the pain that I felt inflicted upon me unnecessarily by a simple request to honor my deceased son at what would have been his graduation,” she said.
Any student who dies in good standing should be recognized, Gweedo McGee said. She was disappointed in the school district, she added but turned to advocacy to make a difference.
Gweedo McGee has helped pass two bills. Senate Bill 78 required an additional 90-minute parent and student driver education component to the classroom portion of its driver education program. The requirement is for the Northern Virginia area but encouraged outside of that planning district. The bill also requires education about the dangers of distracted driving.
HB 1918 requires driver education to cover the dangers of distracted driving and speeding. It also requires students to provide evidence of a valid driver’s license when applying for a school parking permit, and a standardized application form was created.
Gweedo McGee also created a website to allow teenagers to anonymously report the unsafe behavior of peers in an effort to save lives.
“While I’m left on this Earth, I will never stop honoring my son and using his tragedy to help others,” Gweedo McGee said.
By Darlene Johnson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Early voting could bump lower primary turnout in critical upcoming election
If it feels like campaign season started earlier than usual this year, it has, with early voting for the primary election already in full swing.
In a primary election, voters will pick their preferred candidate to square off against the other party’s candidate in November. All Virginia General Assembly seats, along with other local races, are on the ballot this year.
It is the first time Virginia voters have had the 45-day early voting period before a full legislature election. Voting will continue through June 17 at 5 p.m. for the June 20 primary day.
“That’s a big change from the way it used to be in Virginia,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor and director of the University of Mary Washington Center for Leadership and Media Studies. “Where most of the votes were cast on election day, that’s just no longer the case here.”
Primaries typically have the lowest levels of turnout, he said.
“Most people are looking at planning summer vacations, going to graduations and weddings, rather than showing up to participate in primaries,” Farnsworth said.
Virginia voters now have 45 extra days to work into their schedule.
“Virginia has made it a lot easier to participate; you can vote early right now,” Farnsworth said.
Another key change in this election is using the new redistricting map for legislative districts.
“The lines have been drawn in very different ways than they existed before the 2020 Census,” Farnsworth said.
New boundaries have brought new candidates to the field and pushed incumbents into new territory — with new constituents. Or pushed established candidates into a district where they face a colleague.
“What this has done is created a lot of opportunity for challengers to be competitive because even incumbents are going to be looking at an electorate different from the old electorate,” Farnsworth said.
Some Virginia legislators have announced their retirements rather than choosing to run for reelection in the new districts.
This will cause a large generational change in 2023, according to Farnsworth.
“The legislature that takes office next January will be much younger than the current legislature,” Farnsworth said. “It will also be a legislature that is less experienced; you’ll have many first-time candidates because there is a great deal of open contests this year.”
The election outcome will likely impact the rest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s term. If Republicans keep their House majority and take over the Senate, Youngkin might have a more successful final two years, Farnsworth said.
“That could mean tighter restrictions on abortion; it could mean more tax benefits for businesses,” Farnsworth said. “Those two things are probably at the top of the list of how things would change if there were a unified government in Virginia.”
Two years ago, the governor’s office and the House of Delegates flipped red and wrested away Democratic control of the legislative and executive branches. Since then, many legislative efforts have failed to pass the brick wall of each chamber.
Even if Democrats keep the Senate and win the House majority, there will still be some of the gridlocks of the past two years, according to Farnsworth.
Suburban districts will likely influence who gains legislative control, such as Chesterfield, Loudoun, and Stafford counties, according to Farnsworth.
Not every district will have a primary election. Some candidates run uncontested, and some Republicans will hold a convention in certain districts.
Early voting is done on weekdays at the local registrar’s office. Starting on June 10, voter registration offices will be open for early voting as well. The law requires early voting on the two Saturdays before the primary election day and allows localities to open on Sundays, also.
The deadline to register to vote or update registration is May 30. Voters can register after that date but will be given a provisional ballot. The deadline for a ballot to be mailed to a voter is June 9.
Anyone may vote in the primary of their choice for their district, regardless of previous party affiliation. A list of Democratic candidates can be found here. A list of Republican candidates can be found here.
More information on the upcoming election, including voter registration and ballot lookup, can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
By Chloe Watson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for various media outlets in Virginia.
Virginia joins Republican states pulling out of multi-state voter list program
Virginia is pulling out of a once-uncontroversial interstate program created to help states maintain accurate voter rolls that have recently drawn the ire of right-wing “election integrity” activists who see it as nefarious.
In a letter sent Thursday to the head of the Washington-based Electronic Registration Information Center, Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said the state would no longer participate in the data-sharing program despite being one of seven founding states in 2012.
Beals listed a variety of reasons, including increased uncertainty and the declining participation of other Republican-led states, concerns about the “confidentiality of voter information,” and “controversy surrounding the historical sharing of data with outside organizations leveraged for political purposes.”
“In short, ERIC’s mandate has expanded beyond that of its initial intent – to improve the accuracy of voter rolls,” Beals wrote.
The move may be the sharpest policy reversal yet for a Virginia Department of Elections now run by an appointee of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned on election integrity in 2021.
Less than a year ago, a high-ranking state lawyer assigned to handle election issues by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares defended ERIC’s usefulness in response to someone who contacted the office concerned that data gathered through the program was being shared with outside groups for partisan efforts. Josh Lief, whom the attorney general’s office has identified as one of the leaders of its election integrity unit, called ERIC “a benefit to the Commonwealth.”
“Virginia was a charter member, and it has grown to 33 states, including many conservative states like Texas and Florida,” Lief wrote. “Again, we joined when Bob McDonnell was Governor, and Ken Cuccinelli was Attorney General. ERIC is used to clean up voter rolls and check for people that vote more than once in multiple states.”
That email from Lief was included in documents the Virginia NAACP obtained from Miyares’ office last year through a Freedom of Information Act request seeking details about Virginia’s election integrity unit.
The attorney general’s office took a different stance on ERIC Thursday.
“Attorney General Miyares has expressed concerns about ERIC and supports the governor’s decision today,” said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita. “Our office stands ready and able to assist the department of elections during this transition.”
In her letter, Beals said Virginia would be able to “replicate favorable ERIC functionally internally.”
“We will pursue other information arrangements with our neighboring states and look to other opportunities to partner with states in an apolitical fashion,” Beals wrote.
On its website, ERIC says participating states “securely submit” voter registration data and motor vehicle department data that is merged with federal death and postal address records to create a more comprehensive view of who’s eligible to vote where.
“Utilizing these four data sources, ERIC provides its members with reports that identify inaccurate or out-of-date voter registration records, deceased voters, individuals who appear to be eligible to vote but who are not yet registered, and possible cases of illegal voting,” the group says in an overview of its mission.
The move to pull Virginia out of the program swiftly drew condemnation from Democrats.
“They are making our elections less secure to play footsie with the MAGA fever swamp,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico. “ERIC works. And it’s had bipartisan support for many years because it works.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
