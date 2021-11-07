Hunting: 5 criteria to consider when choosing a firearm

If you want to purchase a firearm for hunting, it’s important to first define your needs and the type of game you want to hunt. Once you’ve done so, there are five criteria you’ll need to consider.

1. Material. Big game hunters prefer rifles made of wood because they’re easy to control and comfortable to hold. However, waterfowl hunters tend to opt for ones made of synthetic materials because they’re durable and easy to clean.

2. Weight. Purchase a lightweight firearm if you plan on trekking deep into the bush on your hunting excursions.

3. Length. Short rifles are practical if you plan on doing a lot of walking. However, long guns are better for long-range hunting.

4. Type of weapon. Since they automatically fire three shots when you pull the trigger, semi-automatic rifles are ideal for hunting waterfowl. Conversely, pump-action shotguns are versatile and a good choice if you plan on hunting different types of games.

5. Caliber. The ideal cartridge depends on your preferences in terms of sound, ammunition, and the type of game you want to hunt. For example, long-range shooting requires a powerful caliber. However, if you’re hunting white-tailed deer, a more modest caliber may be better suited.

To make an informed decision, speak with the sales staff at your local hunting supply store. These professionals will be able to recommend a rifle or shotgun that corresponds to your needs.