Hunting waterfowl: a brief guide to decoys

When it comes to hunting waterfowl, setting up the right decoy spread is crucial to your success. Here’s what you need to know about luring in snow geese, Canada geese, and ducks.

Snow geese

Since these birds tend to move in flocks of hundreds, you’ll need to set upward of 1,000 decoys to attract them. If you’re relying solely on full-body decoys, however, about 200 to 400 should suffice to create a realistic setup.

Canada geese



Early in the season, about 20 to 30 decoys dispersed in groups of five to seven is enough. Once these birds begin to migrate, however, their flocks increase in size and you’ll need closer to 120 decoys. Toward the end of the season, reduce the number of decoys and opt for lifelike, full-body options.

Ducks

When you hunt ducks, the appropriate number of decoys depends on the body of water where you’re set up. A more expansive area will require a larger decoy spread to look realistic. For example, a dozen decoys will suffice for a pond, but you’ll need several dozen on a large lake.

Remember to check for changes to your regional hunting regulations before the start of each season.