Hunting: What’s in a hunter’s survival kit?

Published

6 hours ago

on

You must be prepared for every eventuality when you’re in the woods, from getting lost to getting injured. When you go hunting, be sure to have the necessary survival tools, just in case you find yourself in a tricky situation. Here’s a list of must-have items.

• One or more metal containers to heat and store food and water
• A knife to make traps and tools, or defend yourself
• A folding saw or commando wire saw
• A lighter, fire starter, or waterproof matches to keep you warm, deter predators, boil water or make yourself more visible
• A survival blanket
• A rope to firm up your shelter or make tools; you never know what you’ll use it for
• A filter or tablets to purify water
• Bear repellant or spray
• Mosquito repellant
• A whistle
• A small first-aid kit
• A roll of brass wire to make snares
• Orienteering tools, such as a compass, topographical map, and portable GPS
• A satellite device capable of sending a distress signal with your coordina¬tes, or at least a cell phone you can use when you have network access

Finally, be sure all items in your survival kit are in top condition before setting out.

Front Royal Virginia

September Celebrity Birthdays!

Published

6 days ago

on

August 30, 2022

By

Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?

JerryLee Lewis 1973

Photo from 1977 – Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, singer, musician (Great Balls of Fire), Ferriday, LA, 1935.

1 – Jung Kook, 25, singer (BTS), born Jeon Jung-kook, Busan, South Korea, 1997.

2 – Keanu Reeves, 58, actor (John Wick, The Matrix), Beirut, Lebanon, 1964.


3 – Shaun White, 36, Olympic snowboarder, San Diego, CA, 1986.

4 – Mitzi Gaynor, 91, singer, dancer, born Francesca Mitzi Marlene de Charney von Gerber at Chicago, IL, 1931.

5 – Bob Newhart, 93, comedian and actor (The Bob Newhart Show), Chicago, IL, 1929.

6 – Freya Allan , 21, actress (The Witcher), Oxfordshire, England, 2001.

7 – Michael Feinstein, 66, singer, pianist, Columbus, OH, 1956.

8 – Pink, 43, singer, born Alecia Moore, Doylestown, PA, 1979.

9 – Hugh Grant, 62, actor (Notting Hill), London, England, 1960.

10 – Harry Treadaway, 38, actor (Star Trek: Picard), Exeter, England, 1984.

11 – Elizabeth Henstridge, 35, actress (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Sheffield, England, 1987.

12 – Louis C.K., 55, comedian and actor (Louie), born Louis Szekely, Washington, D.C., 1967.

13 – Niall Horan, 29, singer (One Direction), Mullingar, Ireland, 1993.

14 – Walter Koenig , 86, actor (Star Trek), writer, Chicago, IL, 1936.

15 – Tommy Lee Jones, 76, actor (Men in Black), San Saba, TX, 1946.

16 –  Janis Paige, 100, singer, actress (Eight is Enough), born Donna Mae Tjaden, Tacoma, WA, 1922.

17 – Scott Hoying, 30, singer (Pentatonix), Arlington, TX, 1991.

18 – Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, actress (A Different World), Baltimore, MD, 1971.

19 – Columbus Short, 40, actor (Scandal), dancer, Kansas City, MO, 1982.

20 – Maggie Cheung, 58, actress (Irma Vep), born Cheung Man Yuk, British Hong Kong, 1964.

21 – Nicole Richie, 41, television personality (The Simple Life), Berkeley, CA, 1981.

22 – Andrea Bocelli, 64, tenor, Lajatico, Italy, 1958.

23 – Anthony Mackie, 43, actor (The Hurt Locker), New Orleans, LA, 1979.

24 – Ben Platt, 29, singer, actor (The Politician), Los Angeles, CA, 1993.

25 – Jordan Gavaris, 33, actor (Orphan Black), Caledon, ON, Canada, 1989.

26 – Jim Caviezel, 54, actor (The Passion of the Christ), Mount Vernon, WA, 1968.

27 – Lil Wayne, 40, rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., New Orleans, LA, 1982.

28 – Hilary Duff, 35, actress (Lizzie McGuire), Houston, TX, 1987.

29 – Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, singer, musician (Great Balls of Fire), Ferriday, LA, 1935.

30 – Ezra Miller, 30, actor (The Flash), Wyckoff, NJ, 1992.

Era of free or cheap shipping may be over

Published

1 week ago

on

August 27, 2022

By

Could the days of free and low-cost shipping be coming to an end? For several years now, consumers have been able to rely on Amazon and its Prime program, which offers free and fast delivery, among other things. Other companies have also boasted free and low-cost delivery, but we may be approaching the close of an era with rising fuel and labor costs.

With rising fuel costs, Amazon has begun charging sellers a 5 percent fuel surcharge on top of the already paid fees. Even if delivery itself remains free, products may become more expensive as sellers factor in higher shipping costs. Ultimately, these costs will likely end up passed on to customers in the form of higher prices.

Third-party retailers that sell goods through Amazon are a major revenue source for the retail giant. Amazon generated over $100 billion in fees paid by sellers in 2021. This means a 5 percent increase could net the company billions of dollars in revenue.

On the other hand, rising fees may encourage sellers to find lower-cost platforms where they can sell their goods. And if online shopping becomes more expensive, patronizing brick-and-mortar stores may become more tempting. Of course, even if it’s the biggest, Amazon is not the only web retailer. Competing websites also offer cheap or even free delivery. But these companies may also have to increase product prices or add delivery charges.


Amazon has already upped the cost of its Prime membership, which, among other things, provides people with fast and free shipping. Delivery companies like DoorDash may also have to raise rates. Could these developments portend the end of the free and cheap delivery era? We’ll have to wait and see what the future delivers.

Buying locally: A profitable gesture for us all

Published

1 week ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Collectively, we all have a lot to gain by supporting our local shops and producers. Indeed, every time we encourage the merchants in our neighborhood, we make a gesture that is profitable for ourselves and our community. We are contributing directly to our region’s economic development and strengthening its social fabric.

The people who offer products and services in our immediate surroundings are often our family members, friends, or neighbors. By supporting them we are, in a way, supporting ourselves. When we show solidarity with local enterprises, we are contributing, in concrete terms, to job creation and, consequently, to an increase in purchasing power and local employee revenues.

Moreover, we should remember that a region with a strong economy brings many dividends to the community, allowing it to prosper. This generally translates into creating and maintaining infrastructure and quality services for citizens. Building parks, playgrounds for children, libraries, sporting complexes, or landscaping communal areas are just some of the improvements directly tied to the local economy’s health. Collectively, this contributes directly to the improvement in the quality of life within the region and, to a certain extent, can even help in slowing down the exodus of young people and qualified manpower to large urban centers.

We are all links in the long chain of a regional economy, which we strengthen each time we buy locally. En­courage your local merchants, it’s profitable for everyone!


Every time we encourage the merchants in our neighborhood, we make a gesture that is profitable for ourselves and our community.

Into the metaverse: the virtual future

Published

1 week ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

If you follow tech news, you may have heard the term metaverse tossed around in recent months. In October 2021, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram rebranded itself as Meta.

Meanwhile, other companies, big and small, have been pouring investments into the metaverse. Wondering what that means? Let’s dig in.

The metaverse was first coined by Neil Stevenson in his 1982 classic novel “Snowcrash.” Before the Internet even went mainstream, Stevenson envisioned a world where society was connected by large data networks and gadgets. In Stevenson’s novel, people could use virtual reality and avatars to step into the metaverse — essentially a massive online environment where you could create avatars to go on dates, hit up clubs, and generally live life.

Technology in the early 1980s was a long way from making the metaverse a reality. But now, high-speed internet connections, 5G, VR headsets, and various other technologies are helping turn the metaverse from fiction to fact.


In line with this, Meta is expanding from 2-D social networks, like Facebook and Instagram, into immersive experiences. As the company put it during the rebranding:

“The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world.”

Meta/Facebook isn’t alone in investing in the metaverse. Microsoft, Google, and other big companies are exploring meta concepts, and many startups are also emerging to offer related products and services.

Want to see what the metaverse might look like? Reading “Snowcrash” is a great start. You can also check out the book “Ready Player One” (or check out the film adaptation) to see a fleshed-out virtual reality-powered metaverse. What will the real-world metaverse become? Only time will tell, but some believe it could be as revolutionary as the internet itself.

What do resource teachers do?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

Resource teachers specialize in the science of education. They assist students who need help learning or those who may be at risk of not completing their education.

Evaluation
Resource teachers are responsible for evaluating the needs and challenges of their students. They do this by talking with their teachers, observing the child, and assessing their performance in writing, reading, mathematics, and other relevant subjects. Resource teachers use various tools to determine what the child finds challenging and if they only require help in a single subject or have a broader difficulty.

Intervention
The resource teacher then outlines a short or long-term intervention plan, depending on the targeted challenges. They help motivate the student by providing strategies to facilitate or improve learning. Resource teachers also assist the teacher and advise them on adapting their teaching methods to meet the student’s needs. Finally, resource teachers communicate with the child’s parents so they can provide appropriate support at home.

Do you think your child may be having difficulties at school? Find out more about the support services and resources available at their school.


Scientists uncover thriving ecosystem in hidden subsurface antarctic waterways

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 18, 2022

By

The final frontier is space, but it turns out we’re still learning a lot about Earth.

New technologies allow us to explore the greatest depths of the oceans and hitherto impossible-to-reach places, like underneath the Antarctic ice. Scientists recently discovered a thriving hidden ecosystem beneath Antarctica.

Scientists have theorized that rivers and lakes have existed underneath the Antarctic ice for some time. And using cameras, they have begun exploring this sub-surface waterways network. Initially, scientists figured the waterways would be smooth but found rough surfaces. Scientists weren’t sure if the underground network could support life but have since found organisms thriving in complex ecosystems.

Scientists are using remote-operated vehicles (ROVs) to explore the hidden network of Antarctic waterways, some more than 1,500 feet below the ice. So far, they have discovered fish, soft corals, and algae; all adapted to thrive in harsh environments. Further exploration may yield more discoveries.


This wasn’t the first time scientists have encountered hidden and unexpected ecosystems using modern technologies. In 1977, scientists found organisms thriving around deep-sea vents. Previously, it had been assumed that these vents were buried under the pressure of too much water and that temperatures would be too hot to support life. Instead, flourishing ecosystems were uncovered.

As for the so-called final frontier of space, scientists haven’t discovered alien life yet. Scientists believe Mars may have been habitable in the distant past but have not uncovered proof of living organisms past or present.

Meanwhile, the James Webb Space Telescope came online in recent weeks and should allow us to peer deeper into the universe.

