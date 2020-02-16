Local News
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of February 16, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include (new or updated items are bolded):
• The ramp from I-66 East to Route 123 North is scheduled to close Friday night, Feb. 21. Drivers will exit toward Route 123 South, stay left, then use two signal-controlled turn lanes to turn left onto northbound Route 123. Learn more
• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) and Fairfax County Parkway Route (Route 286)
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for underground drainage culvert work. Traffic will be detoured to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business.
I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to Route 29 Centreville
Wednesday, Feb. 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Compton Road at I-66
Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Compton Road will be closed under I-66 while crews install bridge beams over Compton Road. Traffic will be directed to Route 29 (Lee Highway) via Bull Run Post Office Road or Old Centreville Road as an alternate and then back to Compton Road. Learn more
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East
Wednesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 21: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramps from Route 28 North to I-66 East and West.
Compton Road at I-66
Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to Route 29 Centreville
Wednesday, Feb. 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 21: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 North from Route 29 (Lee Highway) to I-66
Monday, Feb. 17, through Thursday, Feb. 20: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages along northbound Route 286.
Route 286 South from Fair Lakes Parkway to I-66
Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Thursday, Feb. 20: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 21: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South
Thursday, Feb. 20, and Friday, Feb. 21: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge demolition. Traffic will be directed to Route 286 North, stay to the right and take the exit for Fair Lakes Parkway/Monument Drive, at the traffic signal make a left on to westbound Fair Lakes Parkway, then stay to the left and follow signs to Route 286 South.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Route 608 (West Ox Road) to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South
Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, Feb. 20: Midnight to 4 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22: Midnight to 5 a.m.
The ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South and the collector-distributor lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. Additionally, the right lane of I-66 East at Route 123 will be closed.
Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South from I-66 to Eaton Place
Friday, Feb. 21: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
One lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Route 123 for crews to implement a traffic pattern change at the ramp from I-66 East to Route 123 North.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
Ramp from I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South
Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp from I-66 East to the 495 Express Lanes South will be closed for utility work. Drivers will be directed to take the exit for the I-495 South general-purpose lanes.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
Overnight Ramp Closures for Closures planned at Route 234 Business, Route 50, and I-495
Several overnight ramp closures are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Details include:
Tuesday, Feb. 18
The ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North
The ramp from westbound I-66 to northbound Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) will be closed from midnight to 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
“Put a Little Love in Your Heart” and let’s See the good in Front Royal VA!
Teresa Henry of the Downtown Main Street Market, created the Facebook group page See the good in Front Royal VA several months ago. It has quickly become a place to visit and post about the POSITIVE things in Front Royal VA. Please be sure to join the page if it is a fit for you!
Often these group pages begin to become overwhelmed with business posts about products and services. In an effort to help keep true to the vibe of “seeing the good in Front Royal VA”, Jen Avery began a personal story sharing incentive. The belief behind the incentive is that the more people think about the positive things that happen in their daily life and share, the more that positive thought process grows and becomes contagious to others! Back in November Rachael Mae Cyr shared her story about the wonderful service she received from an associate at our local Walmart named Ms. Helen. Rachael and Jen were unable to track Helen down to make a video at first. Watch the video attached as they attempt to bring the story to life and say THANK YOU! This video was posted in See the good in Front Royal VA group page. It received many comments from others in the community who love Ms. Helen and praised her positive attitude & service. Rachael and Jen DID finally connect with Helen and made a plan to present Helen with a little gift of gratitude.
Rachael’s original post: Shout out to miss Helen at Walmart grocery pickup! She is always so nice but today she went the extra mile. I ordered gluten-free ranch (by mistake) she realizes what was in my bag was not gluten-free and went searching the store while the other girls loaded my car. She then came out with her arms full of different ranch dressing. I smiled and apologized and said I didn’t need gluten-free I ordered it by mistake. We laughed and then as she walked away my 5-year-old son asked if she had any candy and I shouted playfully he’s upset you didn’t bring candy.
WELL, she ran back in for the third time and came back out to his window with a handful of chocolate. Again I apologized that I was just teasing but she just smiled and said have a great rest of your day! She could have been aggravated with my order or just given me the wrong thing but she chose kindness 💜 she will also get a great review on Walmart.com
😉 Special note: Thank you, Rachael Cyr, for sharing and inspiring! Let’s all take a minute to support Rachael too. Check out her blog: Not Your Average Momma https://www.facebook.com/noyoavmo/. Rachael is also the Marketing Director for nonprofit Shenandoah Film Collaborative.
DO YOU HAVE A POSITIVE INSPIRATIONAL STORY TO SHARE? POST YOUR STORY FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A $25.00 GIFT CARD LIKE RACHAEL! https://www.facebook.com/groups/328457014769706/
#seethegoodinfrontroyalva
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 17 – 21, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 13, westbound– Left shoulder closure for guardrail maintenance, Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 730 (Shangri-La Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 27.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
A peek inside the former Simonpietri’s gift shop
WHAT MATTERS Warren: This video was recorded during the HGTV Home Town Takeover video filming for those of us who fondly remember the old Simonpietri’s (and for those who don’t who have often wondered what the “story” is behind the dilapidated building on the way to Skyline Drive). Enjoy this peek inside the once thriving corner with commercial Realtor, Bill Barnett (of Edward Ogletree JR. Commercial Realty Services), who shares some history about the property he has listed for $750,000. He encourages buyers to “bring an offer” and that Front Royal/Warren County is very pro-business. He shares that local government has worked well with the many investors who contact him because they see the potential and existing opportunities 22630 has to offer. Historic Main Street’s recent enhancements prove the fact that Front Royal is appealing to entrepreneurs. Bill has sold 10 properties on Main Street in the last 3 years himself.
Simonpietri’s was originally constructed in the 1950’s as a souvenir and gift shop for the newly constructed Skyline Drive. It was quite the tourist destination due to its location so close to the entrance of the national park, Skyline Caverns and the Shenandoah River. For more information, contact billbarnett@centurylink.net or 540-671-0278.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
TOWN TALK: A conversation with Walt Mabe
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with the Board of Supervisor Chairman Walt Mabe. Walt is our newly elected Supervisor, along with Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oats. We will talk about the EDA, tourism and a few other topics of interest.
Suspect arrested and charged for fraudulent use of stolen debit card
On January 14, 2020, the Front Royal Police Department initiated an investigation into fraudulent use of a stolen debit card. The stolen card was used at BB&T, Target and 7-11. Jessica Nicole Shell was identified as the suspect and warrants were obtained for §18.2-192 Credit Card Theft and §18.2-178 Obtain Money by False Pretenses.
On February 10, 2020, Shell was arrested by the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia where she was detained until extradited on February 13, 2020. Ms. Shell was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail and is currently being held without bond. The court date for these offenses are set for February 25, 2020, at 9:00am, in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with further information in reference to this case is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective L. Waller at 540-636-2208 or lwaller@frontroyalva.com.
