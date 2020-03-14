Local News
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane Closures and Traffic Changes – Week of March 15, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.
Significant upcoming traffic impacts include:
• Demolition of Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 East will require I-66 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction on Saturday night, March 14, in western Fairfax County. Both directions of traffic will use I-66 West for about one mile. Details
• Overnight ramp closures at I-66 East to Route 28 North (March 15 and 16); I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South (March 16-19); Nutley Street South to I-66 East (March 16-19); Route 123 North to I-66 East (March 16 and 21); and the two left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East (March 17 and 18). Details
• Bridge pier construction will require overnight closures of three lanes on I-495 South near I-66 on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.
Current activities include:
• Bridge demolition at Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) and Bull Run Drive
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along Route 28, I-66 East and West near Route 28, and I-66 West near Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business, expanded bridge over Compton Road, new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 West near Bull Run
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 West for blasting operations.
I-66 East between Compton Road and Route 29 Centreville
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations.
Route 28 North between Route 29 and I-66
The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North
Sunday, March 15, and Monday, March 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two right lanes of northbound Route 28 will be closed for overhead bridgework. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther east to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
I-66 East between Compton Road and Route 29 Centreville
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts.
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East
Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes of Route 28 North and South will be closed for overhead bridgework. The left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther south to Route 29 North, stay to the right for Route 28 North, then follow signs to I-66 East.
Route 28 South between Westfields Boulevard and E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields
Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridgework.
Route 28 South between Braddock Road and Route 29
Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, March 20: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridgework.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, March 20, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, March 23
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 North and South from Route 29 to Fair Lakes Parkway
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, March 20: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for demolition of the I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
The ramp from Route 123 North to I-66 East
Monday, March 16, and Saturday, March 21: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp from northbound Route 123 to eastbound I-66 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther north on Route 123 and directed to I-66 West, take Route 50 East, then stay to the left and follow signs to I-66 East.
I-66 West from Blake Lane to Jermantown Road
Sunday, March 15: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
The ramp from Route 243 (Nutley Street) South to I-66 East
Sunday, March 15, through Thursday, March 19: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp from southbound Nutley Street to eastbound I-66 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther south, make a U-turn at Route 29, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
The ramp from I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp from eastbound I-66 to the southbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed. Drivers will be directed to the I-495 South general-purpose lanes.
I-495 South from Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) to Route 29
Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for bridgework. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
The human factor trumps political, accountability issues for one citizen
After offering some budget suggestions and wondering at the influence of one, appointed interim municipal manager on issues of mutual interest to the Town and County such as tourism and the rehabilitation of the joint Economic Development Authority, community activist Paul Gabbert took what he called a “personal” turn at the first of two March 10 Warren County Board of Supervisors work sessions.
That turn was public acknowledgment of the recent death of his and wife Bonnie’s daughter in Colorado, and an offering of thanks to two County officials he doesn’t always see eye to eye with.
“This past November our oldest daughter who lives in Colorado took her own life. I wanted to express in public, my wife and my thanks to Mr. Stanley and Mr. Carter, who I wish had been here,” Gabbert said in acknowledgment of Carter’s absence from the meeting, continuing “who reached out to us with their condolences.
“Both have received my wrath from this podium many times, but both took their time to reach out to us and give us their condolences, and that means a lot – that’s all I have,” an emotional Gabbert concluded before leaving the public speakers’ podium to shake County Administrator Stanley’s hand at his place on the board and staff dais, as he would have with Carter as well if the Happy Creek supervisor had been present.
It was an unexpected and moving break from the ongoing board and citizen critique of the public behavior of County, Town and EDA officials in the wake of the forensic audit of EDA finances in recent years, consequent civil litigations, criminal indictments and search for reasons and accountability.
It was a moment captured, and worth revisiting, on this Royal Examiner video – and Paul and Bonnie, condolences too, from us at the Royal Examiner and National Media.
Warren County Republican Committee holds mass meeting
On March 13, 2020, the Warren County Republican Committee held a mass meeting for the purpose of electing delegates to represent the Committee at the State Convention of the Republican Party on May 1-2, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Also, delegates to the 6th District Convention on May 30, 2020, in Woodstock, Virginia were elected.
Chuck Smith, a candidate for Commonwealth Attorney-General 2021 also spoke early in the meeting. Watch his remarks as well as others in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
RSW Jail suspends all visitation and programs until further notice
On Friday, March 13, RSW sent the following press release:
After reviewing the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office, we have decided to temporarily suspend all visitation and programs at RSW Regional Jail until further notice. We understand this will create some frustration on the part of family and friends, but we ask for your patience and understanding as we deal with this evolving situation.
Please understand that our primary concern is for the overall health of the community, and at this time, limiting the number of people entering the building is the most responsible thing to do. We have purchased additional sanitizing equipment that may allow us to operate public visitation through our video visitation system in the near future. In place of visitation, we are working with our inmate tablet/phone vendor to provide free calls/texts during this time so you can stay in communication with your friends and family. We will provide any updates or changes as this situation develops.
This temporary visitation suspension will not limit access to attorneys; however, we would encourage you to take care of matters by phone, if possible, or by utilizing video visitation in the lobby. In addition, we ask that if you are feeling ill or have possibly come into contact with someone that has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus that you please not come to the facility.
Again, we ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation while this situation moves forward. We are monitoring things closely and will do our absolute best to keep you informed.
Contact: Russell W. Gilkison, Superintendent
(540) 622-6097, information@rswregionaljail.com
Warren County Public Schools extends spring break – March 16-27, 2020
To Parents and the Warren County Public Schools Community:
After careful consideration and communication with health officials and the Virginia Department of Education, Warren County Public Schools has decided to extend spring break. Spring break will begin Monday, March 16 and extend through Friday, March 27. Currently, we expect students to return to school on Monday, March 30, 2020.
On Monday, March 16, continued deep cleaning and disinfecting will take place at each of our county schools and ancillary buildings to prepare for the return of students. Buildings will be closed to the community to allow cleaning to occur. All student activities and community use of buildings during this period have been suspended.
All buildings will be closed to both employees and the public Monday, March 16, 2020, for deep cleaning. Eleven and twelve-month employees will return to work on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Student meals will be available at no charge through a drive-through service at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School beginning Tuesday, March 17.
More information will be posted on the Warren County Public Schools website and through phone calls home.
During this time, Warren County Public Schools will be communicating in a variety of ways. We will use the Warren County Public Schools website and our phone messaging system to provide updates.
The CDC has provided guidance and preventative measures to keep you healthy during this time of uncertainty. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Sincerely,
Melody Sheppard
Interim Superintendent
Price gouging protections in effect as State of Emergency declared over coronavirus
~ Anti-price gouging statute was activated upon Governor Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency; covers items and services such as water, food, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, medicines, personal protective gear, and more ~
RICHMOND(March 12, 2020) – As public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus continues to grow, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessary goods and services during an emergency.
“When you’re trying to make sure that you and your family have all the necessities in order to protect yourselves against illness, the last thing you want to deal with is a scam or exorbitant price for a needed service or product. The sad reality is that there are unscrupulous folks out there who will take advantage of public health crises in order to make more money,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginia law offers protections for folks who find themselves in need of things like medicines, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, and other necessities during a public health crisis. I would encourage all Virginians to pay attention to any prices that seem too high, and contact my office as soon as possible if you think someone may be illegally overcharging for necessary goods or running a scam.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, medicines, personal protective gear and more. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Suspected violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act should be reported to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for investigation, as violations are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Price Gouging Complaint Form
• General Online Complaint Form
• Online Contact Form
Additionally, Attorney General Herring has warned Virginians to be wary of scams related to the coronavirus. Below are some tips and ways to protect yourself from coronavirus scams:
• Look out for emails that claim to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying that they have information about the coronavirus. For the most updated information, you can visit the CDC and the World Health Organization websites.
• Do not click on any links from unknown sources. This could lead to downloading a virus on your computer or phone.
• Ignore any offers, online or otherwise, for a coronavirus vaccine. If you see any advertisements for prevention, treatment or cures ask the question: if there had been a cure for the disease would you be hearing about that through an advertisement or sales pitch?
• Thoroughly research any organizations or charities purporting to be raising funds for victims of the coronavirus.
• Look out for “investment opportunities” surrounding the coronavirus. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, there are online promotions claiming the products or services of certain publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure the disease and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase because of that.
Randolph-Macon Academy suspends on-campus classes; students depart Friday, March 13
Given the rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus, Randolph-Macon Academy will be suspending on-campus classes at the end of the day on Friday, March 13 and asking students to depart campus beginning that afternoon.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the immediate area or associated with the school, as R-MA President David Wesley explained in an email to the school community. “We are guided by several goals: protecting the health of our students, faculty, and staff, and to help slow the spread of the virus,” he stated.
There will be no classes on Monday and Tuesday, March 16th and 17th, to allow the teachers time to adapt their lesson plans for online classes as needed. A full-time schedule of online classes will run from Wednesday, March 18th through April 9th, when the Academy’s spring break begins. The hope is that on-campus classes can resume after spring break, on April 20th, though Wesley wrote in his message to the R-MA family, “As we continue to monitor the situation off-campus, virtual learning may last longer as needed for the safety of our students and employees.”
The Academy had previously canceled plans to participate in several off-campus events, including the Band and Parade Unit’s Florida trip over spring break, the Drill Team’s trip to the Air Force Junior ROTC National Drill Meet in Ohio, and the Band and Parade Unit’s participation in the New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. In addition to these, the on-campus Leadership Symposium and TechPilots Day, both scheduled for March 28th, have been indefinitely postponed.
The SAT scheduled to be held at R-MA this Saturday, March 14th, will be held as planned. The open house on March 22nd is also planned to go on as scheduled, beginning at 2:00 pm, but plans for a possible virtual open house are also being explored.
