I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of March 8, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.
Significant upcoming traffic impacts include:
• I-66 narrowed to one lane in each direction on Saturday, March 7, in western Fairfax County for demolition of the Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 East. Both directions of traffic will use I-66 East for about one mile. Details
• Utility work near Cedar Lane on the nights of March 8, 13, and 14 will narrow I-66 to one lane in each direction between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with occasional 20-minute stoppages. Details
• Overnight ramp closures at I-66 West to Route 28 North (Sunday, March 8); I-66 East to Route 123 (Monday, March 9); I-66 East to Route 28 North (Wednesday, March 11, through Friday, March 13); and Route 50 West to I-66 West (Thursday, March 12). Details
• Bridge pier construction will require overnight closures of two lanes on I-495 North and of three lanes on I-495 South near I-66 from Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13.
Current activities include:
• Bridge demolition at Bull Run Drive and Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286)
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along Route 28 and I-66 East and West near Route 28
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), expanded bridge over Compton Road, new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 West between Compton Road and Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)
Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect periodic 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-66 East and West at Bull Run Drive
Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
I-66 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction under Bull Run Drive. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 West during this period.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Tuesday, Mar. 10, through Friday, Mar. 13: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations.
I-66 West between Stringfellow Road and Route 28
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North
Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. The ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, follow signs to Route 29 North, then stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North.
I-66 West between Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) and Route 28
Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
Route 28 North between E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields and Westfileds Boulevard
Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
I-66 East from Route 29 Centreville to Route 28
Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
I-66 East from Compton Road to Route 28
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North
Wednesday, Mar. 11, and Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work at Route 28. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther east to Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
Route 28 South between Westfileds Boulevard and E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields
Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Mar. 9, through Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Mar. 16
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South from Fair Lakes Parkway to I-66
Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North from Lee Highway (Route 29) to I-66
Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 East between Monument Drive and Route 50
Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for crane mobilization.
Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West
Thursday night, Mar. 12: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South
Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
One lane will be closed on I-66 East for overhead sign removal. The ramp from I-66 East to northbound and southbound Route 123 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North and South.
I-66 West from Blake to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
I-66 East from Route 50 to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Tuesday, Mar. 10, and Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed on westbound I-66, and two left lanes closed on eastbound I-66 for equipment mobilization and bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect periodic 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane
I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane
Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication line. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-495 North from Route 50 to I-66
Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for bridge pier excavation.
I-495 South from Route 7 to I-66
Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane
I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane
Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication line. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
Local students thrive at Mountain Vista Governor’s School
The Mountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS) for Science, Math & Technology challenges area students to reach their full potential as independent thinkers who become capable of assuming leadership roles in an ever-changing global society.
MVGS — which serves high-achieving 10th, 11th, and 12th graders at the two Lord Fairfax Community College campuses in Middletown, Va., and Warrenton, Va. — offers a research-based, technology-enhanced, integrated program in math, science and the humanities.
“Recently, students from both Warren County middle schools attended a showcase at the Governor’s School and when they came back they were absolutely raving about the things and the projects that they saw,” Alan Fox, director of secondary education for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), told the Warren County School Board during its regular March 4 meeting.
Students attend MVGS during the morning and then attend classes at their WCPS home schools in the afternoon, said Fox, who on Wednesday introduced Dr. Rosanne Williamson, director of MVGS, to School Board members.
Williamson provided a presentation on the school, while several WCPS students discussed their classes and activities at MVGS.
“We just wanted to share with you some of the things that have been happening at the school,” Williamson told the School Board members.
MVGS opened in 2006 as one of the state’s 19 governor’s schools, she said, noting that Virginia is unique in that its governor’s schools operate via a regional program that requires at least three school divisions to come together to serve a community of learners.
MVGS was formed by seven northern Virginia school divisions that joined to serve gifted high school students from Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock at the Lord Fairfax Community College Fauquier Campus, and those from Clarke, Frederick, Warren, and Winchester City at the college’s Middletown Campus.
The sites are connected by technology for two-way interaction among teachers and students, and existing lab facilities support project-based and technology-enhanced learning opportunities, said Williamson.
“Students have opportunities to get together, to learn, to do projects, to do research — to do a different kind of program,” Williamson said.
The MVGS curriculum revolves around math, including math analysis, calculus, and statistics; humanities like English, philosophy and U.S. government, among others; science, such as chemistry, physics, and biology; and electives, which are comprised of research, computer science, psychology, and economics.
The collaborative, interdisciplinary environment also enables students to gain college credit while attending high school.
In fact, most classes are dual-enrolled, with students able to earn more than 60 hours of college credits, allowing them to graduate high school with an associate’s degree.
Currently, MVGS enrollment for the school year 2019-2020 is 210 students, a number that Williamson said has been the average for the last four school years.
To date, she said that 701 students have finished the MVGS program.
And once MVGS students graduate high school, they tend to go on to seek a four-year degree, with roughly 75 percent of MVGS alumni attending Virginia institutions of higher education and approximately 25 percent of alumni attending out-of-state universities, Williamson explained.
Of the MVGS alumni who opted to attend college in-state, she said 28 percent went to the University of Virginia; 16 percent attended Virginia Tech; and other top choices were William & Mary, James Madison University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and George Mason University.
Meanwhile, out-of-state choices have included Notre Dame, Harvard, Columbia, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Brown, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Georgetown, among many others, Williamson said.
While attending classes at MVGS, “not 100 percent of our students are hard-core math people,” said Williamson, who added that some students are more interested in the humanities or research, for example.
With MVGS daily instruction being on-site four days a week for 4.5 hours, every Wednesday is set aside as a Focused Learning Experiences (FLEX) day that includes seminars, field research, and special events, among others.
The MVGS Foundation continues to be successful, sponsoring two major annual events, as well as participating in the Give Local campaign, Williamson added.
She also said that MVGS is working to increase its diversity and this year made the student application available in Spanish and produced a Spanish-language video to encourage more diverse participation in the MVGS program.
School Board members James Wells and Kristen Pence thanked Mr. Fox for bringing in WCPS students to report on a variety of their educational opportunities.
School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., agreed saying, “It’s not the first time we’ve had students in here and it’s great to see… where we are, where we’re going, and how bright and intelligent these students are.”
“Kudos to those who raised them through our school system or outside our school system,” Williams said. “That’s a community and that’s what we’ve got to have. I greatly appreciate it.”
New Sheetz at Shenandoah Motel
While there will never again be new, fresh sheets on the beds at the Shenandoah Motel on North Shenandoah Avenue, as we know there will be a new Sheetz convenience store at the site in the near future.
Demolition of the Shenandoah Motel on the northern entranceway into Front Royal began this week. Workers at the site estimated that demolition and clean up should be completed by the middle of the coming week. The opening of the Sheetz has been projected for mid to late summer if the project stays on schedule.
And what is this we hear about the possibility of a Wawa’s convenience store coming to Front Royal’s southside at a prominent location? We are investigating.
Stay tuned …
I-66 reduced to one lane in each direction in Centreville area tomorrow night, Saturday, March 7, for bridge demolition
Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 is being replaced as part of Transform 66 Project
FAIRFAX – Demolition of the old Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 in western Fairfax County will require reducing I-66 to a single travel lane in each direction for about one mile from 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 East to allow crews to safely perform bridge demolition activities over the westbound lanes of I-66.
Posted travel speeds will be reduced to 25 miles per hour through the work zone. The Manassas rest areas on I-66 East and West near the work zone will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, until around 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in this area.
Details include:
Saturday, March 7: 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m.
I-66 East and West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Route 29 Centreville
• Around 9 p.m.: The left-most lanes of I-66 East and West will close between Sudley Road and Route 29 Centreville.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 West traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right. Traffic will cross through a gap in the median barrier to travel west in the I-66 East roadway and will remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Westbound traffic will then cross back to the I-66 West roadway through a gap in the median barrier and resume normal travel.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 East traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right and remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Eastbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where westbound traffic crosses over to I-66 East.
• Between 10 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.: Two-way traffic on I-66 East will be separated by traffic barrels and two closed travel lanes. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.
• By 8:30 a.m.: Traffic will return to normal patterns with a single lane closed in each direction. All lanes will re-open by 9:30 a.m.
• Travel speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.
Similar overnight lane closures for bridge demolition over the eastbound lanes of I-66 are planned to occur next Saturday, March 14, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. Portions of the bridges not directly over I-66 will be demolished during daytime hours, and will not impact traffic on I-66. Demolition of the bridge piers will occur after the decking has been removed and will require the closure of multiple lanes.
The new Bull Run Drive bridge partially opened to a single, alternating lane of traffic in mid-February and will be fully open to traffic (one lane in each direction) in early March. The old bridge is being demolished to allow space for new highway lanes underneath.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following Saturday(s) if inclement conditions occur.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center warns against use of lead bullets in hunting
Last month, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) admitted four bald eagles, our country’s national bird, three with lethal levels of lead in their blood due to hunters’ use of lead-encased ammunition. The fourth eagle was treated for an electrocution injury.
It was only last July 10 that the Royal Examiner published an article – “Unlicensed, ignorant hunters poison environment with lead ammo” – under its “Local News” banner. The story, in effect, asked local licensed hunters to turn to non-lead ammunition if they hadn’t already done so; and suggested a previous disregard of available information concerning an outbreak of lead poisoning among the Valley’s wildlife, likely by unlicensed hunters, was at cause.
According to BRWC’s veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Riley, scavengers like hawks, vultures and eagles prey on shot animals and ingest poisonous lead and eventually die from lead toxicity. Last summer, Riley, who treats more than 2,000 mostly indigenous animals a year at the Boyce center, voiced alarm at the increase in lead toxicity among her patients, particularly birds, hastening to absolve licensed hunters who are “frequently ardent conservationists” and blaming illegal shooters.
In a release on March 1, BRWC again brought public attention to the dangers of lead poisoning “in our nation’s birds,” saying in regard to three of the four eagles under treatment, “These cases are very sad, but not unusual. We see lead poisoning cases every year… and these cases closely follow deer and bear hunting seasons.
“When ammunition that contains lead is used to hunt… ‘gut piles’ are left in the field (by hunters) containing lead fragments which are ingested by birds of prey,” the release noted, adding, “Any type of ammunition that contains lead can result in these fragments being left behind, including solid lead bullets, lead-tipped bullets, jacketed lead core bullets and shotgun shot.”
Riley was kept busy last month attempting to remove lead from the four bald eagles’ blood, as well as treating other issues including kidney disease and fractures. All were reported as stable and healing.
The release recognized several “news outlets” – but not the local online Royal Examiner – for “helping get out the message regarding the dangers of lead in our environment.”
Nonetheless, the Examiner is pleased to continue its assistance in getting the word out.
School Board OKs another A.S. Rhodes renovation contract, reviews proposed budget
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday approved another contract for the ongoing renovations at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and reviewed updated information from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) staff on the district’s proposed budget for the upcoming school year.
Front Royal-based Syntax Communications Inc. was awarded an $88,550 contract by the School Board to handle the renovation of the school’s network infrastructure.
Due to the overall new construction at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, the data closet must be moved to a new location and new cabling has to be installed in the renovated areas, explained WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant, who said the temporary classrooms at the school also will require network connectivity during construction.
“This will require installation of cabling in the temporary classrooms that then has to be removed after construction is completed,” Grant said, adding that when the permanent wiring is installed it will support the school’s telephones, Wi-Fi and intercoms.
Warren County School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower motioned to accept the recommendation that the contract be awarded to Syntax Communications, with a second from School Board member Kristen Pence. The motion carried with a unanimous vote from School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, Bower, and Pence.
Funding to cover the $88,550 cost of the project will come from construction funds, Grant said, while the services and materials will be purchased through the school division’s IT contract with the Town of Front Royal.
In other action during the Board’s regular meeting on March 4, members also unanimously approved entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lord Fairfax Community College and Northern Shenandoah Valley Adult Education to continue a partnership that provides GED classes to Warren County residents and citizens from surrounding counties.
The MOU for the 2020-2023 grant period requires that WCPS provide not less than a 15-percent local match of the federal funding allocated for the county, as well as the allocation of classroom space and technology resources. The local match for the first year is $9,510.80, said Jane Baker, principal for WCPS Career and Technical Education who also sits on the Shenandoah Valley Adult Education Board.
The grant sequencing will last for three years, taking effect July 1, the day after the current grant expires at the end of June, she said.
Lastly, the Warren County School Board unanimously voted to accept “with gratitude,” a $500 donation to the Skyline High School band and a $500 donation to the Warren County High School band from Gordmans, where the drum lines from both schools played last weekend during the new department store’s grand opening in Front Royal.
Following its regular meeting, the School Board members went into a work session where they received updated WCPS staff reports related to the school district’s proposed 2020-2021 operating budget.
George “Bucky” Smith, WCPS director of personnel, announced that the school district’s medical insurance provider, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will decrease employee health insurance rates by 6.7 percent for the next school year.
That’s an even larger decrease than the initial 5.9 percent decrease that Smith discussed during a previous School Board meeting and will allow WCPS to pass on the decrease to those WCPS employees participating in the health insurance plan.
Smith said WCPS also is considering adding another tier to the health insurance plans it offers to employees, as well.
The district’s objective with proposing to increase salary scales and provide solid benefits at reasonable costs to employees is to make Warren County, Va., more competitive so that it can retain skilled staff, he said.
“We’re trying to mirror the places where we’re losing people,” Smith said, pointing specifically to Frederick County, Va. “All of these things can be very impactful,” he said.
The Virginia General Assembly is set to adjourn on Saturday, March 7, according to WCPS Finance Director Robert Ballentine, who said lawmakers then will make school budget information available, allowing the state’s school districts to finalize their local budgets.
“It will be really nice to know where they stand,” Ballentine said.
WCPS Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard told School Board members that staff will present them with the finalized state budget, as well as final WCPS budget recommendations, during the Board’s March 11 meeting, which will be held at 5 p.m. at the School Board Office.
Fauquier Health welcomes new surgical robot
Fauquier Health is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. The da Vinci Xi robotic system was a $1.8 million capital improvement investment that arrived on February 4, 2020. The first three robotic-assisted procedures were completed on February 20, 2020 and included one hernia repair by Dr. G. Benjamin Wampler, General Surgeon, a second hernia repair by Dr. Andrew Gordon, General Surgeon and a gastric sleeve by Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, Bariatric and General Surgeon. The robot will be utilized at Fauquier Health to perform a spectrum of minimally invasive procedures to patients in the areas of bariatric and general surgery.
By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.
Since robotic-assisted surgery is conducted by making tiny incisions and uses smaller surgical movements, there are many patient benefits when compared to traditional surgery methods, such as:
- Tiny incisions and smaller surgical movements mean less pain
- Shortened hospital stays
- Quicker recovery times
- Fewer complications like blood loss and infection
Not to mention, the benefits for the surgeons themselves. Years of traditional laparoscopic surgery generally cause some “wear” on surgeons. However, preliminary data for robotic surgery suggests that robotic surgery can take less of a toll on the body of the person actually performing the surgery. According to Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, “This could potentially prolong the professional lifespan of the surgeon. These findings, in conjunction with the prediction that there will be a very serious shortage of general surgeons in the next decade, suggests this technology could prove invaluable from a long term economic standpoint.”
The da Vinci Xi System is an expandable technology platform that is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access. Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health commented on the acquisition of the robot, “We are thrilled to bring additional options for minimally invasive procedures, through robotic-assisted surgery, to the residents of Fauquier County, and surrounding areas.”
For more information on surgical services at Fauquier Health visit FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
