I-81 Northbound lane closure tonight (March 11) for emergency bridge repairs near Winchester
The right lane of northbound Interstate 81 is scheduled to close tonight (Friday, March 11) near mile marker 318 in Frederick County for emergency bridge work. This lane closure, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., allows contractors to make repairs to the concrete deck of the bridge over the CSX railway. The location is just north of the exit 317 (Route 7) interchange near Winchester.
Motorists should be alert for traffic congestion in this area. All work is weather permitting.
For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Valley Health transitions patient visitation from Level Red to Yellow
In a press release, Friday, March 11, Valley Health announced a softening of patient visitation guidelines, effective Monday, March 14. Moving to Level Yellow from Level Red will allow two “Designated Care Partners” to stay at the bedside of non-COVID diagnosed adult patients in the medical-surgical and critical care units, while diagnosed or suspected COVID positive patients may have one Designated Care Partner at a time. As explained in the release, purely social visitation remains prohibited at this time. See additional detail below in the full press release.
Winchester, VA, March 11, 2022 – Valley Health’s patient visitation guidelines will change to Level Yellow effective Monday, March 14, a welcome reflection of the declining prevalence of COVID-19 and influenza virus among hospitalized patients and the larger community.
Since late November, when Valley Health adopted a new three-tier visitation framework, Valley Health hospitals and outpatient locations have operated at the more restrictive Level Red as a precaution to protect patients, families and caregivers from surging illness and community positivity.
Under Level Yellow visitation, two Care Partners may now stay at the bedside of adult patients in medical-surgical and critical care units. (If a patient has confirmed or suspected COVID, only one Care Partner may visit at a time.) In Labor & Delivery, a third person may be present for the baby’s delivery. There is no social visitation; the only visitors must be designated Care Partners and wear a photo badge indicating the patient room number they are visiting. Exceptions are granted for end of life and other special circumstances.
Consistent with government guidelines for healthcare facilities, universal masking is still required for staff and visitors in all patient care areas.
“We are relieved to be on the other side of the most dramatic surge in COVID hospitalizations since the virus first presented in the Shenandoah Valley two years ago,” said Nicolas Restrepo, MD, Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “It’s been a challenging time, but I’m incredibly proud of how our team has continued to learn, adapt and work together to provide excellent, compassionate and safe care for all our patients.”
Today, Valley Health is caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, in stark contrast to a mid-January peak census of 273 COVID patients at the system’s six hospitals. The community positivity rate in Virginia’s Lord Fairfax Health District has dropped to 8.2%, and in Hampshire, Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia is now 4.7% – 6.4%.
“In our decision making, we have tried to balance our trust in the science and our own community data with the very real needs of our patients and families during an uncertain time,” Restrepo explained. “We are grateful for the extra efforts of our caregivers to help bridge the gap when family members could not be as present with their loved ones.”
“I urge everyone to remain vigilant and remember that vaccination and boosters are very effective at protecting against COVID and preventing severe symptoms if a breakthrough case should occur,” Restrepo said. “We continue to provide COVID care as needed, but are looking forward, focusing on helping our community catch up on missed health screenings, elective procedures, and other preventive and therapeutic priorities.”
Each hospital and outpatient facility across Valley Health will follow the Level Yellow parameters. For details, visit valleyhealthlink.com/visitation.
Don’t underestimate Saturday’s Winter wallop on Shenandoah Valley roads
Spring-like conditions will step aside for a reappearance of winter weather on Saturday, March 11. During the morning heavy rain turning to heavy snow is expected, followed by high winds with bitter temperatures. People should avoid traveling in the Shenandoah Valley area during the storm. Heavy slush and snow on roads are expected throughout the region, with more snow accumulating on ridge-tops.
High winds could cause branches and trees to fall on some roads. Drivers should be alert for changing road conditions and areas of debris. Sub-freezing temperatures are forecasted for Saturday night into Sunday. Any water on road surfaces will freeze creating slick driving conditions.
Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will be deployed on Friday night into Saturday to monitor and clear roads as conditions warrant. Tree crews are on standby and wreckers will be pre-staged in several areas. VDOT crews will remain on duty until the storm and any resulting road conditions are concluded.
VDOT advises checking the Virginia 511 system at www.511Virginia.org prior to travel. Downed power lines and downed trees may have closed some roadways or caused delays across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Always drive defensively and use a seatbelt. Daylight savings time begins on Sunday, March 12, and will appear in 511 time-stamps on traffic alerts.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at www.511Virginia.org, Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.
Road condition definitions:
Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
Mark your calendar: Humane Society adds New Event – Downtown Pub Crawl
The Humane Society of Warren County has added a new fundraising event to the calendar, a Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, featuring 4 local downtown restaurants.
The first-time event will start at 5 p.m. on March 17, 2022, at Pave Mint Smokin’ Taphouse. Front Royal Beer Museum, Vibrissa Beer, and ViNoVA Tapas and Wine Bar each have stops along the Pub Crawl. Each of the participating restaurants are contributing a portion of sales to the Humane Society, as well as donating an item to the prize package to be awarded to the participant who donates the most throughout the event.
Participants will earn bead necklaces for purchases at the restaurants, as well as earn beads for making donations to the shelter through their representative who is joining the crawl. At the end of the night, the prize package will be awarded to the individual who has earned the most beads. The prize package includes $150 in local gift cards, as well as merchandise, courtesy of our participating businesses.
“We look forward to a fun event, at some of our favorite places in Downtown Front Royal. The generosity of the restaurants is really something special, and I hope with the funds raised, we can do a lot of good for our community.” Says Meghan Bowers, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Warren County. “Our county is always so supportive, and we hope that everyone comes out to support our new fundraiser.”
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit, 501©3 animal shelter, who have been operating as a no-kill shelter since 2012. Each year over 1,100 animals come through the shelter. The shelter operates several community minded programs, including a free pet food bank, low cost spay/neuter clinic, rabies clinics quarterly, and runs a TNR (Trap, Neuter, & Release) program for community cats.
Fundraisers like this one go towards the ongoing care of the animals at the shelter, which costs $700,000 annually to operate. Their mission is to provide compassionate care to the abandoned, abused and neglected animals in our community, educate the public on the importance of vaccines and population control, and to provide loving homes to the animals in their care.
If you would like more information on this topic, please call Meghan Bowers at 540-635-4734 or email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler releases 2021 Annual Report
Despite the challenges that 2021 presented to most of us, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler says his staff did a commendable job of serving area citizens. The WCSO annual report, recently completed by Butler, indicates that strides were made in several areas.
Covid-19, Butler said, was a stressor on everyone, and presented some challenges, but he feels his staff rose to that challenge. The WCSO partnered with the Warren County Health Department to provide Covid-19 vaccinations to the homebound. “Operation Telephone” was implemented in 2021, which allowed deputies to regularly check in with the elderly. The department also reached out to those in need, distributing food drive donations.
2021 saw the 43 body cameras purchased in late 2020 used by deputies; additionally, three high-resolution in-car cameras were installed. The sheriff said the office now has the capability to synch cameras with several deputies, providing greater coverage during emergency responses or critical incidents
Statistics indicate that the WCSO saw an uptick in DUI arrests, and a spike in drug-related offenses. In 2021, the WCSO seized over $85,000 from illegal narcotics operations. Over three kilograms of cocaine was seized in a joint operation with federal authorities and the department intercepted a package containing counterfeit 1000 Fentanyl pills.
Sheriff Butler says his team worked with the social media site Nextdoor to increase citizen participation by about 31-percent over 2020. Warren County now has a neighborhood watch program established in 59 out of 61 neighborhoods, with about 5,760 citizens participating.
Butler said in a telephone interview Wednesday that his department strived to stay within its budget, and he appreciates the collaborative relationship with the Warren County Board of Supervisors. By carefully managing the WCSO budget, Butler was able to work five new deputies into the next fiscal year with just a $75, 000 increase over the current budget.
The WCSO, which had previously been accredited through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC) lost its accreditation in 2019. Butler vowed upon taking office in 2020 that his administration would work to gain accreditation. He began the process in 2020 and hopes to complete the process by September of this year.
Reflecting on 2021, Sheriff Butler said he has run his office according to his campaign promises, which included enforcing the law, protecting each citizen and his/her constitutional rights, performing community policing, and working to remove drugs from the community. He said of his staff, “I am proud of these guys. They made great strides, despite the challenges of Covid-19.”
Butler was elected in November 2019 and began his four-year term in January 2020.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department 2021 Annual Report can be read here.
Injured wildlife keep Blue Ridge Wildlife Center hopping, sets records, boosts staff
According to its 2021 annual report, the Boyce-based Blue Ridge Wildlife Center broke several records last year and generally experienced, statistically speaking, one of its busiest years in recent memory. Executive Director Annie Bradfield reported treating a record 3,331 birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians during the 12-month period, a 16% increase over the previous year that included a variety of animals the center staff was seeing for the first time.
Bradfield announced an increase in staff to meet the challenge while the board of directors elected a new chair, Russ McKelway, succeeding Beatrice von Gontard who stayed on as a member of the 10-person board.
The patient breakdown, tended to by Jennifer Riley, DVM, director of veterinary services, included 1,505 birds (45%); 1,491 mammals (almost 50%); 305 (9%) reptiles; and 31 amphibians (frogs, toads and salamanders) (1%). Some 933 songbirds dominated the injury list of birds followed by 331 doves, water and game birds, and 241 raptors. Turtles – 247 of them – dominated the list of reptiles along with 52 snakes and five skinks. Injured mammals included 515 Eastern Cottontails; 294 Virginia Opossums, 260 Eastern Grey Squirrels; and a mix of 422 foxes, bats and racoons. Among 15 counties served, Warren County sent 316 injured animals of all types to the hospital; nearby Clarke followed with 255; Shenandoah 191; Frederick with 697.
A longtime ambassador for BRWC, Rufio the squirrel, was there throughout to greet many of the patients. Rufio came to the center as a baby and celebrates his 7th birthday at the center on March 19. An open invitation has been issued to this family-friendly event, which includes an educational program about squirrels, as well as games, crafts, and – cupcakes!
Returning to the fact-filled annual report, many of the injury cases are blamed on “suspected hit by car” and “suspected cat attack” and trauma of unknown cause – while injuries caused by domestic animals to their wild brethren were split cats (70%) and dogs (30%) – but remember, survival instincts of the wild aren’t easily left behind.
Reflecting on some of her “most” rewarding cases of 2021, Dr. Riley first mentioned treating a Red-tailed Hawk, admitted last November with large, maggot-filled wounds over its back. Paying tribute to members of her team, Riley described herself “as a veterinarian with the benefit of amazingly skilled rehabilitation and veterinary technician co-workers.”
That team, headed by Executive Director Bradfield, lines up as follows: Bradfield and Riley; Jessica Anderson, rehab program manager; Jennifer Burghoffer, education manager; Carly Corbin, office manager; Cara Masullo, LVT; and Ashlee Lyons, front desk coordinator.
The newly elected board follows: McKelway, chair; Susan Galbraith, longtime secretary moved up to vice chair; Mark Merrill, treasurer; Cathy Kuehner, secretary; and board members Patricia Carter, Andy Ferrari, Heather Shank-Givens, Beatrice von Gontard, Joshua Kincaid, and J. Carter Wiley.
While BRWC is listed as a 501(c)3 organization caring for native wildlife by integrating veterinary medicine, rehabilitation, education and research it receives no government support, relying exclusively on private donations, and some 53 volunteers who contributed 3,730 hours last year, led by Kristi Titus with 619 of those hours. Another 29 interns contributed 4,512 hours. The intern with the most hours – 464 – was Kenna Frierson.
What’s new at the 2022 Bloom – Part Three
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part Three release below highlights tickets and information for events that are now on sale. Festival-goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.
Stonebrook Club Tennis Tournament
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is excited to announce the return of its annual USTA-sanctioned Stonebrook Club Tennis Tournament, presented by Partlow Insurance. Now in its sixth year, the event promises to be competitive and exciting for tennis players of all levels. The success of the tournament grows each year, attracting local and out-of-town tennis players and spectators. To register, visit www.thebloom.com. $50.00 entry fee for a single event. $25.00 entry fee for double events.
Registered participants receive tennis-themed items or locally sourced goodies. Trophies are awarded to champions in each division.
The tournament will take place at Stonebrook Club of Winchester on Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24, 2022. Stonebrook Club offers nine courts: four indoor and five outdoor. Two of the outdoor courts are clay-surfaced and lit for evening play. The facility is in a lovely area of rolling hills and blooming orchards in beautiful Winchester.
As the event date approaches, participants and spectators are encouraged to check for updates on www.thebloom.com or social media. You may also contact the Tennis Tournament Committee at sabftennis@gmail.com.
McDonald’s Esports Tournament (New Event)
The McDonald’s Esports Competitive Event presented by Shenandoah University Esports is a tournament-style event offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fortnite competitions hosted at the Shenandoah University Esports Arena. The event will be held on Sunday, April 24th and will run from 10am to 5pm EST. This event requires a registration fee to enter and must be submitted by 11pm EST on Saturday, April 23rd. A cash prize and other gaming related prizes such as Respawn Gaming Chairs will be available for tournament entrants to win. Competitors must be at least 13 years old to enter. Fortnite will be run on a PC, and it is recommended that you bring your own controller. Be on the lookout for specific details and additional information on www.thebloom.com as the event date comes around! Registration is $25.00 per player.
Spectators are encouraged to view the competition either inside the Esports Arena (25 spectators max) or at the Shenandoah University Business School located adjacent to the Esports Arena (250 spectators max.) Viewing tickets are only $5. Visit www.thebloom.com to register to participate or purchase viewing tickets.
Navy Federal Credit Union Veterans Dinner Show (New Event)
Come join us at “The Bloom” for a unique experience as we celebrate our veterans at the Navy Federal Credit Union Veterans Dinner Show, presented by Omps Funeral Home & Cremation Center at 5:00 pm on Tuesday evening, April 26 at Millwood Station Events Center. Cocktail hour will feature our local Veteran Service Organizations where you can meet Veterans, learn about who they are and what they do! Dinner will open with a missing man ceremony, remembering those who are no longer with us and posting of the colors. Enjoy a dinner show with the Pin-Ups on Tour bringing back the nostalgia of the 40’s and 50’s Salute to the Troops inspired show! You may even get a chance to snap a picture with one of our period dress folks and Uncle Sam! You will also see military memorabilia of past and present. So, don your best vintage dinner dress and come show support for our brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians!
PIN-UPS ON TOUR is a good time for a great cause. From the moment guests enter the event, they will be treated to something special. The PIN-UPS ON TOUR takes great pride in recreating the magic of the Hollywood Canteen that operated during the 1940’s as a club offering dancing, drinks and entertainment for service members, usually on their way overseas. The evening will feature dancing showgirls, comedy, variety acts, soulful lounge singers, vintage candy girls and more than a few surprises! With entertainment & atmosphere around every turn, guests will feel like they stepped into another era.
Tickets are $50.00.
The Willows at Meadow Branch Young at Heart Dance
The Willows at Meadow Branch Young at Heart Luncheon and Dance will spring to life at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28th at Millwood Station Event Center. Music provided by The Nitehawks Swing Band, to delight dancers and listeners alike as we spend an afternoon with old and new friends and dance away the day.
A highlight of event festivities includes a visit by the Queen XCV-designate and her court as she begins her whirlwind weekend.
The Willows at Meadow Branch Young at Heart Luncheon is truly a wonderful way to kick off your Apple Blossom weekend. We hope to see you there. Tickets are $35.00.
The Village at Orchard Ridge Queen’s Dinner
The Village at Orchard Ridge Queen’s Dinner, presented by F&M Bank has been held for more than four decades and ushers in the celebration of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® as Queen Shenandoah XCV-designate is presented. The Queen-designate and her court will enter through an arch of sabers held by cadets from Randolph-Macon Academy and a trumpeter’s fanfare. The evening is filled with tradition and festivities, including a delicious catered meal, and gifts and greetings from special dignitaries throughout the community.
The Queen’s Dinner will take place at Millwood Station Event Center on Thursday evening, April 28, 2022. Cocktail hour starts at 5:00 pm and dinner is at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $60.00.
The dinner is hosted by the civic clubs of the Winchester area.
Old Town Midway
The Old Town Midway continues to evolve into a festive and entertaining destination. The Midway features family friendly games including water balloon races, duck ponds, fishing games, mini basketball, and others many of which are prize every-time entertainment. A family-oriented Kids Zone featuring moon bounces, rock wall, face painting, and bungee jumping.
Food vendors from all over the East Coast serve traditional fair food as well as novelty and international cuisine. The live entertainment makes the atmosphere electric with local bands that have great followings.
Grab a Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy, or a corn dog and enjoy the fun atmosphere!
The Old Town Midway is open on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm each day.
Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon
The Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon, presented by Spring Arbor Senior Living began as an unofficial Festival event and informal luncheon in a private home. Now it is sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Virginia State Horticultural Society and recognized as an official event of the Festival. The luncheon has grown from a small gathering to a springtime celebration enjoyed by hundreds of people. It has always been one of the most elegant activities of the Festival.
A delicious lunch, an outstanding keynote speaker, wonderful door prizes, and table favors contribute to a time of food, fun, and fellowship. In the past, we have been entertained and inspired by authors, a finalist from Project Runway, and Winchester’s very own Lauryn Ricketts, a DC network meteorologist. Proceeds from this event provide scholarships for Virginia Tech horticultural students.
Margo Oxidine will be the featured speaker at the Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon. Margo writes columns for two newspapers and is a featured writer in the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative Living magazine, seen throughout Virginia.
The Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon will take place at 10:30 am on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Millwood Station Event Center. Tickets are $35.00. Please call the Festival office at (540) 662-3863 for ticket information.
Coronation of Queen Shenandoah
The Coronation of Queen Shenandoah, presented by Morgan Orthodontics, is one of the oldest and most notable traditions of the Apple Blossom Festival. Many Winchester residents recall the magnificent pageants produced for so many years by the late Dr. Garland R. Quarles. Pageants were held on the steps of John Handley High School where children from all of the schools in Winchester performed for the Queen and her Court.
Audiences will now enjoy a new Coronation Ceremony written and directed by Elaine Aikens. This year for the very first time, the children will participate in speaking parts for the Coronation of the Queen. The Narrator is Dr. Paul Ulich and the prelate is Reverend Mathew Borbor.
The traditional Royal Command Performance is presented by The Handley Singers to honor the Queen.
The Coronation takes place at John Handley High School on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $20.00.
American Woodmark Fireworks Show & TREX Music Fest
Fireworks and music will resonate through the streets of Winchester on Friday evening, April 29 at dusk immediately following the Firefighters’ Parade. Family and friends by the thousands will fill the streets and gather on the campus of John Handley High School for the TREX Music Fest and American Woodmark Fireworks show. Noted as the areas grandest fireworks show, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is pleased to partner with TREX and American Woodmark to bring back a free fireworks and music show to our springtime celebration.
Anthony’s Pizza Senseny Road Bloomin’ Sunday
How can you cap off the most amazing springtime festival around? End your Apple Blossom by visiting the Anthony’s Pizza – Senseny Road Bloomin’ Sunday on May 1, 2022, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Frederick County Fairgrounds and Stonewall District Ruritans Club Grounds.
This event has evolved and changed over the years to become what it is today. Maintaining some of the history and adding new activities, it is sure to entertain the entire family. There will be plenty of room for everyone to enjoy all that we have to offer including:
• The Artisan and Craft Show is part of Bloomin’ Sunday and attracts participants from all over with many different products being offered. This is an anticipated event by many and the attendance is always high.
• New Horizon’s Kids’ Zone Renaissance themed are is for the whole family with fun activities for everyone. The events include pony rides, petting zoo, puppet shows, apple pie eating contests, wildlife shows, magical acts, children’s talent show, and much more! Princes and princesses will meet the royalty of Ravenwood Faire!
• Live music by the Robbie Limon Band
• Midway area with food and games
• Open Auto Show and Motorcycle show featuring all makes, models and years of vehicles are welcome. Members of the Hoppers Car Club and Harley Owners Group will be on hand for registration from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The show will last until 3 p.m. at which time awards will be given. There will be 25 Top awards and one Best-in-Show award. There are no separate classes, but judges will make sure that all entries will be represented. Come and enjoy the great variety of vehicles.
Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 4-10. Children under 4 years old are FREE.
Firefighters’ Parade
For 88 years, members of the Winchester and Frederick County firefighters have coordinated the annual Firefighters’ Parade through the streets of downtown Winchester. In 2022, the Firefighters’ Parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, April 29th.
Come downtown to the Midway for carnival food, games and entertainment and then head over to the parade route to see the Antique Firetruck’s start with the pre-parade, some trucks date back to the early 1920’s! Our local Fire Companies are in the First Division to show off their equipment. There are celebrities, Miss Honorary Fire Company winners, bands and special units. There are 4 Divisions with Fire and Rescue Equipment from all over the Mid-Atlantic Region. The final division is the Siren Division where the Fire Companies sound their horns. This is a wonderful community event, where friends and families gather to Thank our first responders.
The first Torchlight and Mummers’ Parade in 1929 stepped off at 8 p.m. with each of the Winchester fire departments participating. Each firefighter carried a flaming torch. No parade was held from 1942 to 1945 during the war and 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic. From this humble beginning, it is now the largest and one of the oldest annual firefighters’ parades in the world.
glofiber Grand Feature Parade
Since 1941 the Winchester Host Lions Club has coordinated the glofiber Grand Feature Parade through the historic streets in downtown Winchester. In 2022, the Grand Feature Parade will step off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, April 30th and will include five parade divisions. From start to finish the parade is nearly 4 hours long!
The 195+ unit parade has special and equestrian units, floats, and marching bands. The glofiber Grand Feature Parade features bands like the Quantico Marine Band, Steelers Drumline, Community and High School bands from the Mid-Atlantic Region. The route winds for 1.5 miles around the historic downtown area and passes by the iconic John Handley High School campus.
After two years of no parades due to the COVID pandemic, we are pleased to announce that a special 5th “Hero’s” Division has been added to the glofiber Grand Feature Parade lineup in 2022. Join us as we celebrate and honor the hero’s in our community who helped us get through the pandemic.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.
