I am an independent voter, not a Republican or Democrat. 

It was good to see the candidate forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, but it would have been better if all three candidates for the Board of Supervisors in the Fork District were invited to speak.

In the absence of such, and, In the interest of fair play, I hereby provide my own forum by using my concern about speeding on Route 619, which I presented to all candidates. Viewing their responses may help district residents select a candidate.

My concern

I’m a Fork District resident living on Walnut Court.

I am concerned about speeding on 619. When the cars traveling east on 619 speed down the hill toward the bridge crossing the Shenandoah, speeds can exceed the posted limit. They have been almost-accidents many times—especially at the intersection of Catlett Mountain Road and 619.

It is also dangerous in the other direction because the speed limit changes from 40 mph on 340 to 55 mph on 619, making it sometimes hazardous to a right on Catlett Mountain Road with speeding cars behind you.

What specific steps would you take with what specific agencies to address this situation?

Response by Vicky Cook

Good morning Mr. Van Zuijlen. Thank you for reaching out to me and sharing your concerns and experiences of speeding on 619. I will also post my response on my Facebook page.

My number one priority is making sure Fork residents are safe in our district. Vehicles going over the speed limit are not safe for the driver or the other people on the road as well.

My first step in resolving this issue would be to contact the Sheriff and inform him of the complaints received by our residents. I would insist that the Sheriff patrols this area of 619, and enforce the posted speed limits. This is a good interim deterrent; however, speeding may continue when there is no patrol car. I will also contact VDOT to do a speed study on 619, get the timeframe of when they will conduct the study, and the timeline for presenting their results and recommendations. If VDOT recommendations do not reduce the speeding on 619, I will continue to work with the Sheriff, the other Board Members, and VDOT for a permanent solution.

If you would like to speak with me, please give me a call at 703-626-9242 at any time.

Response by Dale Moxley

Good afternoon, there was a concern brought to my attention by a local resident.

The concern is speeding on route 619 coming down the hill heading towards the traffic light at Route 340, causing danger to automobiles trying to turn on to Catlett Mountain Rd. Also concerned about speed limit from 40 mph on route 340 to 55 mph on route 619 heading west, making it hazardous to turn right off of Route 619 onto Catlett Mountain Rd.

A. I would contact Warren County Sheriff’s department, Lieutenant Seal, advise him of concerns, and see if he would have a radar trailer placed in the area to monitor traffic and have more deputy present.

B. I would contact VDOT, Ed Carter, and advise of concerns. Ask for a traffic study and suggest possible signage warning of turning traffic, and if possible, rumble sticks to bring attention to turning traffic ahead.

C. Contact local Delegate Michael Webert’s office, of traffic concerns in this area.

Hope everybody had a great weekend.

Response by Steve Foreman

Job, thanks for the question. Ironically, the recent (and excellent) repaving provides a better road surface but might inadvertently encourage higher speeds there. I travel on Rte. 619 multiple times a day and I share your concerns, especially about the hilly section above the bridge. There are also multiple driveways as well as the Catlett Mountain Road intersection all of which create hazardous situations that compound the problem especially given the tendency to speed up on the downhill. The road is surrounded by high banks on either side as well making it even more hazardous. Occasionally I have been passed going uphill in the no-passing zone, which is frightening when you consider that someone else might be coming down the hill at above the rated speed.

I think there are mechanisms already in place that need to be engaged. Obviously, the Sheriff’s department needs to be aware of the issue. Given the close proximity of 619 to the Sheriff’s Department, perhaps they can increase their presence there but that is of course subject to their judgment and workload. I took the liberty of filing a notice with VDOT as I think any long-term solution needs to begin with them. I do not see a similar form for the Sheriff’s Office, so will make a phone call to inform them of our concerns. I will post responses here. Stay tuned.

Job van Zuijlen

Warren County

Editors note: The Royal Examiner confirmed each of these statements presented to be from the candidates.