“I have a destructive side.”

If they could talk, your parakeet could teach you some surprising things.

Although we’ve known each other for a while, there are probably a few things you don’t know about me. I’ll let you in on a few secrets that could make our relationship stronger.

Did you know that when I sing or chirp, it’s because I’m happy and healthy? In fact, I love to mimic the sounds around me to create musical masterpieces. Some of my sources of inspiration include the radio, the TV, your voice, and other birds singing outside.

If I get bored because I’m left alone or don’t have any toys to play with, I might start pulling out my feathers. If you want to keep me happy, I suggest buying:

• Non-toxic toys and objects that I can chew and shred

• A small bathtub that I can use to clean myself

• A mineral block or cuttlebone to put in the corner of my cage

If you treat me well, I could live to the ripe old age of 15.

I feel so lucky to have you!

XOXO

Your beloved parakeet

Tweet tweet!

(It’s my way of saying hello)