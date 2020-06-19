Local News
‘I have to wipe the crying from my eyes’
The above is the title of an epic poem – a lament – penned by our African-American neighbor, Sheila Lamonzs, which I’d cribbed from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) newsletter, requesting permission to publish as a contributing writer for Royal Examiner.
It initially was composed in the wake of the death of George Floyd but we held it to coincide with “Juneteenth”, today, the day that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gave state employees off to mark the end of slavery in the United States. “Juneteenth”, also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, is celebrated annually on June 19.
Lamonzs and her late husband, Harry, retired to Front Royal from New York state just 20 years ago building their new home in the Rockland community. As a former educator and a writer, she has become known locally through our media, penning articles, including book reviews, over the years. She spent 40 years in the New York state public schools system and since landing in Warren County has been active in the local Women’s Resource Center, Samuels Public Library and the Rockland Community Church.
Here is the original three-part poem, “I have to wipe the crying from my eyes,” by Sheila Lamonzs:
…1619, Jamestown
It was a crisp morning, brightly emboldened by cypress and oak.
Her feet touched this soil for the first time, this land of freedom.
But, for Angela, it was the antithesis,
Captured, bruised, driven from solace,
The taste of sweetness lingering on her lips no more.
A reality of enslavement ripping through her chest,
Encapsulating fear, despair, an uncompromising death.
The cadence of life surged forth, while gaining strength of body, heart, spirit.
Never yielding to the crack of the whip or the wailing of forced entry.
This Angolan treasure persevered and rose from the depths,
The pride and dignity embodied at youth embellishing her stance.
Then, on a crisp morning, draped by cypress and oak,
She surrendered to the land, now free
Never to wipe the crying from her eyes again.
… 1955, Mississippi; Buffalo, NY
He was a mere child of fourteen,
A northern boy of color, cocky, carefree.
Thrust into the murky waters where Crow was supreme,
Voices of hatred, ignorance
Gathered him up
Eviscerating the body, desecrating the soul.
Hence, a mother who literally exposed this outrage to the world,
Would be forever strained with the crying from her eyes.
Young, away from home for the first time…naive, dark-hued,
A freshman in college living a dream as the second in line,
Sent off with pride and an innate sense of integrity.
Luncheon with friends at a Woolworth counter
All served but one.
She did not understand but they did, her white cohorts,
They took her by the arm, lifted her up,
With a spirit of humanity she would never forget.
En masse, they shed that place,
Harnessed with a hope that would reign forever,
And a comfort to the tears in her eye.
…1999 to the present
Bronx, NY: Forty-one shots rang through the air,
Nineteen met their mark.
Dark uniforms surrounded the stilled target,
Diallo,Guinean, one more lost.
DONTRE JOHN EZELL ERIC MICHAEL TANISHA AKAI TAMIR JERAME ALMAUD
and, now, GEORGE
A few among scores.
Some, perhaps, not having lived stellar lives, whatever that is,
But gone before they had the chance to change; and, more importantly, to live.
Vanished by vicissitudes that emerged from the darkness,
A handful of garbed impersonators who should have been shields.
When do we say ENOUGH?
The miracle of life commences in a purity that evokes overwhelming joy,
Ripening the senses as never before.
Somehow, this stunning episode turns upside down,
Revealing an ignorance, fear,
Eradicating the innocence of creation.
Sadly, probity is fleeting,
Becoming tainted, perhaps irretrievable.
Yet, even with hesitant aspiration,
Goodness can be birthed again.
Perceptions discarded, allowing us to walk in the light, once more,
Hand in hand; heart to soul.
Seeking kindness, like flowing water on a lazy summer day.
Comforting, mesmerizing, effortless, soothing, clear, colorless,
Satisfying subtleties that are enveloped by all who partake.
Bringing forth a smile,
Internalizing its strength through gentleness,
Thus becoming healing waters,
As only kindness can do.
Some will not want to inhale the vapors; many will…many have!
Yet, we must steady the course…a greater journey hath no man.
Salvation will only come through hope, love,
Given the power to feel the warmth of goodness,
To stride in the sunshine while embracing each other.
To diminish grief, allowing anguish to become stagnant,
Striving to hold each other up as we traverse this land.
That is hope! That is love!
We can do it…collectively, we MUST do it.
For then, and only then, shall we wipe the crying from our eyes!
— Sheila Lamonzs, June 19th, 2020
Crime/Court
Rappawan, Campbell Realty civil hearing date set; April Petty, Jesse Poe pre-trial hearing request under consideration by court
Although neither she nor her attorney was present live or virtually for scheduled Economic Development Authority civil case hearings Thursday morning, June 18, Jennifer McDonald’s presence was apparent throughout defense motion’s hearing arguments in the cases of defendants April Petty and Jesse Poe.
Prior to those arguments a hearing date of July 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m. was set for pre-trial motions in the cases of Rappawan Inc., and principal William Vaught Jr. and Century 21, Campbell Realty Inc., and principals Walter and Jeannette Campbell. Attorneys for those defendants were among the few physically present in the older, larger Warren County Circuit Courtroom with Judge Bruce D. Albertson Thursday morning.
The Campbells were represented by Warrenton attorney Peter Hansen; Rappawan and Vaught by local real estate attorney Joseph Silek Jr., though it appeared Hansen might also have a hand in the Rappawan case. However, he said he would defer to Silek on the availability of the July 30 date for that client.
It was noted that coming motions reply dates were July 10 for a plaintiff response to defense motions, and July 24 for a defense reply to the plaintiff’s assertions in their reply.
‘They didn’t know’
In arguing for a pre-trial plea in bar hearing for his clients, April Petty and Jesse Poe – the latter not to be confused with fellow civil defendant Donald Poe – attorney William Shmidheiser III repeatedly told the court he was not disputing lead civil defendant Jennifer McDonald’s embezzlement of the amounts of money cited in real estate home purchases McDonald achieved for his clients, rather he was asserting his clients had no knowledge that that money (totaling $410,000) had been embezzled.
So, Shmidheiser told Judge Albertson his clients should have the right to present their cases to him at a plea and bar hearing prior to the primary civil trial alleging a conspiracy among all 15 defendants to benefit from McDonald crimes, admitted or alleged, in an amount totaling over $21 million dollars.
The amount of embezzled money he cited involving his clients was $125,000 in Petty’s transaction and $285,000 in Jesse Poe’s. Their attorney said his clients recruited McDonald to be their real estate agent for home purchases from knowing her through family connections. Poe dated a niece of McDonald’s at the time, his attorney said; and Petty knew McDonald as the successful “golden child” of relatives she knew socially.
Shmidheiser said that if his clients could be proven to not have been involved in the larger conspiracy alleged by the plaintiff in a pre-trial plea and bar hearing, it would serve the “judicial economy” in simplifying and speeding up the primary case.
Arguing for the plaintiff EDA after being introduced to the court over phone connection by lead Sands Anderson/EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer, was Sean Hudson. Hudson countered the defense “judicial economy” argument, noting that Schmidheiser’s clients weren’t denying that embezzled funds had been used in their real estate transaction, only that they weren’t aware it was embezzled at the time of their home purchases with former EDA Executive Director McDonald acting as their real estate agent.
EDA attorney Hudson also noted that neither Petty nor Poe had offered to return the embezzled money utilized in their home purchases; adding his firm had not yet been able to depose either defendant, a conversation between plaintiff and defendants that could lead to a pre-trial settlement offer.
Defense counsel Shmidheiser countered that once involved, he had offered multiple dates for depositions of his clients but that an impasse with Sands Anderson over a location for those depositions – the law firm’s Richmond home base or Warren County where the case will be heard – had occurred.
Their attorney also noted that neither April Petty nor Jesse Poe had been indicted by the EDA Criminal Case Special Grand Jury after testifying before it, in Petty’s case at least, multiple times. That indicated the grand jury believed his clients’ stories, Schmidheiser asserted to the court.
“She would like some closure. She has a lot at stake,” her attorney said, pointing to her federal emergency management job.
As the arguments concluded, Judge Albertson returned to the oft-touched topic of “fairness” and asked plaintiff counsel if he thought it “fair” that the court is allowed to at least “consider a pre-trial resolution for two or more defendants”.
After a long pause, Hansen offered that he thought keeping the defendants in the primary civil action would achieve the best chance of a pre-trial settlement, ultimately serving to streamline the case to the desired “judicial economy”.
Judge Albertson then took the arguments under advisement.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 18, 2020; no Phase 3 this week, maybe June 26th
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Numbers continue to look good, but no Phase 3 this week
- More details about Phase 3 coming soon
- Phase 3 could start Friday, June 26, not before
- Latinx communities to get more testing
- Mentioned the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of DACA
- Lee’s statute coming down
Local News
Warren County School Board, WCPS tackle COVID-19 era of education
Like every school district around the nation, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) is trying to figure out how summer and fall instruction will work this year as the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Warren County School Board and WCPS have quite a task ahead of them.
On June 9, WCPS received the Virginia Department of Education’s comprehensive plan, which includes a phased approach for Virginia schools to slowly resume in-person classes for summer school and the upcoming academic year. WCPS Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard said WCPS staff are currently reading through the document and planning for the reopening of schools.
All PreK-12 schools in Virginia are required to deliver new instruction to students for the 2020-2021 academic year, regardless of the operational status of school buildings, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said last week. The PreK-12 guidance is aligned with the phases outlined in the Forward Virginia blueprint and provides opportunities for school divisions to begin offering in-person instruction to specific student groups.
“We are currently in phase two, which is virtual learning for most students,” said Sheppard, adding that students in grades “pre-K through three, English learners and students with disabilities are eligible for in-person instruction.”
Continuing phase two for the summer, WCPS plans to offer virtual remediation in math and reading at the elementary level, said Sheppard, and parents may elect to have their child or children participate in one or both courses.
At the middle school level, WCPS will start virtual instruction within the next few weeks and recovery programs already have begun at both WCPS high schools. “So, our summer school programs are gearing up or have already started, and they will all be virtual,” Sheppard added.
WCPS plans to start phase three as the 2020-2021 school year begins in the fall. According to the governor’s plan, 6-feet of social distancing will be required in the school buildings and on the school buses, which “is going to be problematic,” said Sheppard.
“Our buses and our classroom space are really what will drive how we do school next year,” she said.
For example, WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell thus far has put together several scenarios on the number of students that WCPS can transport daily, Sheppard explained.
WCPS also is working on a healthcare plan that includes disinfection protocols and increased cleaning within the school buildings and on the school buses. The district also is coordinating with the local health department on the WCPS plan for reopening school, she said.
“As soon as all the details are worked out, we will submit our plan to the Virginia Department of Education,” she said. “Our plan is to offer as much in-person instruction as possible, however, we know that our buildings and our transportation won’t allow us to have all students in the buildings at one time.”
WCPS also tentatively plans to offer virtual learning, particularly for all students in grades 5-12 whose parents are not comfortable sending their children back to the school building due to COVID-19.
Additionally, the school division is scrutinizing the current 2020-2021 school year calendar, but anticipates reopening on August 11, although “there may be some changes” after that date, said Sheppard.
“There has been some discussion that there will be a resurgence [in the spread of COVID-19] in October and what that’s going to look like. So, we are prepared to move to virtual instruction if we need to,” she said.
The interim superintendent stressed that WCPS is in the infancy stages of preparation for the upcoming academic school year and is “working diligently to ensure it’s going to go as smoothly as possible.”
School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr. asked Sheppard about busing plans, particularly regarding the younger students. She told him that with “mitigating strategies in place,” WCPS would be able to put one student in each school bus seat.
“What we’ve worked out is that we could transport three elementary schools at one time, and we could transport our high schools in two separate sections,” Sheppard said. “We’re also looking at instead of a six-and-a-half-hour day, maybe a five-hour day, but none of this is set in stone at this point; these are just things we are considering.”
Also, most WCPS drivers work a four-and-a-half-hour shift and the district is considering a possible increase in hours, though she didn’t say how many hours total.
“We would be asking them to work a much longer day,” said Sheppard, adding that WCPS likely will have to spend some of its forthcoming federal pandemic emergency relief funds to cover the increased expense related to bus driver wages.
“Everyone is working hard to figure this out,” said School Board Vice Chair Catherine Bower. “It’s going to be tough.”
To utilize space during social distancing, Chairman Williams suggested maybe splitting up classes into multiple rooms. Sheppard said that every available space within a school building will be used, including gyms, auxiliary gyms, libraries, and cafeterias. “There will not be a space in a building that likely does not have kids in it, except for maybe our hallways when students need to use the bathroom or move between classes,” she said.
Serving breakfasts and lunches within the classrooms rather than the cafeterias also are under consideration, according to Sheppard.
“We are really going through all the scenarios to make sure we do everything we have to do to make sure our students are safe and healthy,” said Sheppard.
The hardest part, said School Board member Ralph Rinaldi, is going to be transporting students to the schools. He said he has told residents who have called him that “Everything is up in the air right now, but we’re planning for everything.”
None of the WCPS plans are finalized, reiterated Sheppard, “but we really need to start putting things into place and into writing. But we need to get it all figured out first.”
During the School Board’s regular meeting, which was held at Skyline Middle School, members unanimously approved several items, with present members Williams, Bower, and Rinaldi joined by School Board members James Wells and Kristen Pence.
For instance, the School Board unanimously passed two change order requests. The approved Change Order Number 002 totaling $202,488 authorizes Lantz Construction of Winchester Inc. to replace the existing flat roof with a membrane roof system and to relocate and resize the existing ductwork at A. S. Rhodes Elementary School. Approval of Change Order 003 totals $359,400 and authorizes Lantz Construction to provide and install casework and sinks at A. S. Rhodes Elementary School. Both jobs are part of the school’s ongoing renovation.
The Warren County School Board also approved the almost $25,000 purchase of the Alpha Gantry Computer Numerical Control (CNC) system, which will be financed through the CTE Competitive Innovative Equipment Grant.
“The Blue Ridge Technical Center has been awarded a CTE Competitive Innovative Program Equipment Grant for High-Demand and Fast-Growth Industry Sectors. This grant was written with a request of funds to purchase an Alpha Gantry CNC package from ShopBot Tools Inc.,” explained WCPS Career and Technical Education (CTE) Principal Jane Baker. “This system will support our Carpentry III and Project Lead the Way Engineering and Technology Transfer courses and provide industry-driven skill development opportunities to our students.”
The board also unanimously approved an instructional technology coordinator position.
“The demands on instructional technology support have increased since COVID-19 including the need for additional support for instruction with online learning initiatives,” WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant told the board members. “We anticipate this type of support will be a continued need for our teachers and students.”
The goal of the instructional technology coordinator is to work with the WCPS Instructional Resource Team to ensure that instructional goals and technology needs for students and teachers are aligned. The coordinator also would support the district’s Technology Integration Coaches, Grant said.
Also regarding technology, the School Board unanimously approved the purchase of Chromebooks in the amount not to exceed $452,200. The funds for the purchase will come from the WCPS 2019-2020 technology budget, a grant from the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the school district’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, said Grant.
To view the entire June 17 School Board meeting, which also included a personnel update, watch the Royal Examiner video below.
Jenspiration
Phoenix Project benefits from Tattoo Raffle by OHPMC
Last weekend on Saturday the Ohana Pride Shenandoah County held a rally to benefit the Phoenix Project. Several members gathered for a bike parade and raffle. During social distancing times, it is really difficult to host events and fundraisers that non-profits count on. Please consider your non-profits in these unusual times. Out of the box fundraising ideas are welcomed!
Watch this video to see the OHPMC crew introduction, ride, interview with Tammy Sharpe at Phoenix Project, and live raffle drawing. Thank you to everyone in the community for your support and encouragement!
Important note from Tammy: The community can help the Phoenix Project by spreading the word about their work. Their tag line is, “A communities response to domestic violence.” They are well trained and ready to help. Never hesitate to call. You can make a difference.
Phoenix Project
Office: 540-635-2302
HOTLINE: 540-635-2300
The hotline is answered 24/7
Local News
4-H Center Independence Day festivities, fireworks postponed to Labor Day
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center announced today, June 18, 2020, that their annual Independence Day festivities will be postponed to Saturday, September 5, 2020, to coincide with Labor Day Weekend. An annual celebration that easily draws over 1,000 visitors to the 4-H Center.
Director Jeremy Stanford said about the decision,“Last year’s event, despite the rain, was a great success. I was so excited at the prospect of making the 2020 event even better, and we look forward to hosting the event over Labor Day Weekend.”
Hosting the event over the 4th of July holiday would have been the perfect chance for the Front Royal/Warren County community to come together and celebrate after months of separation.
“Unfortunately, with details of the reopening phases so scant over the past few months, we simply ran out of time waiting to see if we would be able to host the event in July,” Stanford added. “The irony is not lost on me that we lack permission to celebrate our independence, but postponed until September does provide more time to ease into reopening society as well as time to raise the necessary funds to contract with the professional firework’s vendor.”
The event includes live music, food trucks, children’s activities, vendor opportunities, and a professional fireworks display. For participation information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jeremy Stanford at jstanford@vt.edu.
Local News
Christine Costello named Silver Agent
Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has named Christine Costello a Silver Agent during its annual sales conference held virtually this year due to the Coronavirus “Stay At Home” restrictions.
Christine Costello has been recognized as a Virginia Farm Bureau 2019 Silver Agent. In her 2nd year with Virginia Farm Bureau, Christine was recognized by her peers for outstanding sales and service to her members. “Christine excels at ensuring her members in Warren understand and have the insurance coverage they need. We are fortunate to have Christine representing Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance and congratulate her on this achievement,” says Ray Leonard, VP of Sales.
About Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance:
Founded in 1950, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance is committed to meeting the insurance needs of the people, families, farms and small businesses of Virginia. When Virginians choose Farm Bureau Insurance for their auto, home, health and life insurance, they become a member of Virginia Farm Bureau – an organization comprised of over 127,000 households throughout the Commonwealth whose vision is to create an environment where agriculture can prosper and improve the lives of all Virginians. For more information, visit vafb.com.
King Cartoons
