“I need to eat every three hours”

If they could talk, your ferret could teach you some amazing things.

Although you play with me and tell me I’m adorable all the time, there are some things you may not know about me. For example, did you know that you should never let me play with my toys unsupervised? If left to my own devices, I could shred, destroy or choke on a piece of my toy.

You may have noticed that I love to move around and hide. In fact, I can squeeze through openings as small as one-inch wide. I love climbing but can be a bit clumsy and could fall and injure myself. Therefore, it’s best to block off any openings, like cabinet doors, that I might be able to open.

Similarly, you need to be very careful when letting me out of my cage. It’s a good idea to double-check that I’m not stuck inside the washing machine, dishwasher, or hide-a-bed. If you’re worried about losing track of me when you let me roam free, put me in a harness with bells on it.

Finally, you should know, it’s not because I’m greedy that I eat several times a day. I digest food very quickly and must eat something every three hours. Otherwise, I could suffer from low blood sugar and face serious health consequences.

Enough talk! Will you come and play with me?

Slinky XX

Dook-dook! (That’s the sound I make when I’m excited!)