Interesting Things You Need to Know
Iced tea discovered on hot day
Do you love a nice tall glass of iced tea on a hot summer day?
If you do, you are part of a relatively new tradition in the long and noble history of tea.
According to The Tea Companion (Macmillan, 1997), by Jane Pettigrew, tea was first poured over ice in 1904 at the St. Louis World Trade Fair. A group of tea producers had a booth at the fair promoting black Indian tea, different from the green tea popular in the U.S. at the time. Unfortunately (or fortunately) temperatures were especially high during the hot summer fair and the crowds avoided the hot tea.
Worried that their investment was for naught, Richard Blechnyden, the English supervisor at the Fair, packed ice cubes into their glasses and poured the tea over it. People flocked to sample the cold brew.
Since then, iced tea has become the most popular. In the U.S., in 2019, Americans drank 3.8 billion servings of tea with 80 percent of it served over ice, according to Tea USA.
Ironically, though it was an Englishman who invented the drink, icing tea never caught on in Britain.
Here’s how to brew a perfect glass of iced tea. In very hot, but not boiling, water put in double the amount of tea you normally use for a hot serving. Sweeten the hot tea immediately so the sugar will melt and the tea will not be cloudy. Fill another glass with a lot of ice and pour the hot tea over it. For a special garnish, add a slice of orange, or the old favorite, lemon.
Our soldiers: Protectors at home and abroad
Hats off to our local heroes!
Whether they serve on land, at sea or in the air, members of the armed forces are most defined by their courage, perseverance, and a desire to be part of something greater than themselves.
All soldiers, even if they enlist during peacetime, must be prepared for overseas deployment and combat. They need to be in peak physical condition and able to withstand the psychological toll of war. Soldiers sent to a conflict zone are often forced to confront humanity at its worst in their attempt to make the world a safer place for all.
The frontline, however, isn’t the only place where they contribute to global security. As the United Nations peacekeepers or military advisers, many soldiers help other nations defend their homes and preserve their values.
The military can also be an asset in domestic humanitarian relief efforts. Soldiers are trained to provide an efficient and synchronized type of response needed to mitigate the effects of a natural disaster. They’re frequently mobilized to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of hurricanes, wildfires and massive snowstorms.
Our paramedics: Heroes on the medical frontline
Hats off to our local heroes!
In an emergency, the medical care a patient receives on the way to the hospital can determine whether they live or die. This is the responsibility that falls on the shoulders of paramedics across the country.
When they’re called upon to help someone, they must be prepared for anything. During a single shift, they might go from the scene of a devastating car crash to helping a woman give birth in her home. Regardless of the circumstances, paramedics must learn to contain their emotions and focus on the patient in front of them.
Composure and quick thinking are crucial when delivering emergency medical care. Paramedics must be able to assess each patient’s condition and make decisions about the appropriate treatment, sometimes within seconds. In addition to extensive training, this job requires substantial mental and physical resilience.
Over the years, the emergency medical services profession has evolved. What began as a taxi service to the hospital has become a veritable emergency room on wheels. Paramedics don’t simply perform CPR and bandage wounds; they’re highly trained medical professionals with the expertise to administer intravenous medication, use advanced diagnostic equipment and perform minor surgical procedures — all from the back of a moving ambulance.
Our police officers: Unsung heroes in local communities
Hats off to our local heroes!
Good policing shapes communities. It enforces the rule of law and provides people with safe places to live and raise their children. Unfortunately, police officers are unsung heroes in many areas.
It can be difficult to appreciate the same law enforcement officers who dole out traffic tickets and hand out fines. Too often, such interactions eclipse the daily hard work and dedication of police forces across the country.
However, these officers put themselves in the line of fire to keep communities safe. Additionally, they solve and prevent crimes that range from robberies and drug trafficking to kidnapping and murder.
Their work puts them in contact with society’s most ill-intentioned individuals, but also it’s most vulnerable. Law enforcement officers, therefore, need the grit to take down criminals and the compassion to help crime victims.
Police officers strive to establish trust and mutual respect with the various cultural, socio-economic, and religious groups in their communities. They also frequently interact with individuals who struggle with substance abuse, mental illness, and homelessness. As such, it’s a profession that requires integrity, empathy, and highly developed interpersonal skills.
Red-light camera business suffers in virus crisis
Here’s a story that will bring a tear to the eye of every commuter.
The guys that operate the red light cameras are suffering big time in the Covid-19 crisis.
Redflex Holdings, an Australian company, operates red-light cameras (“traffic safety programs”) in 100 U.S. and Canadian cities.
Seems that when people run that red light or speed, Redflex Holdings gets a slice of the fine.
Problem is, according to the Wall Street Journal, people aren’t out driving. That means fewer tickets and less money to Redflex Holdings.
So they evidently have a liquidity problem. And the stock is down up to 46%.
Our firefighters: Courage that can’t be extinguished
Hats off to our local heroes!
Most people will flee from a burning building, but firefighters face the blaze head-on. Indeed, there are few professions that require the kind of selfless courage that’s displayed by members of the fire service. Plus, many are volunteers, particularly in rural areas.
In addition to putting out fires, firefighters are often the first responders during medical emergencies and at car accidents. As such, they must be trained to perform basic lifesaving interventions and assist paramedics. In some cities, they even carry naloxone to treat opioid overdoses.
Similarly, when firefighters are called to the scene of a car crash, their duties aren’t limited to extinguishing an engine fire. Firefighters must assist other emergency personnel to extricate victims from damaged vehicles and clear the wreckage. They may also receive special training to safely rescue people from confined spaces, collapsed buildings, and beneath the ice.
Firefighters carry out their duties in extreme heat and blinding smoke. They work long shifts, both day and night, and risk their lives. In recent years, many firefighters have even volunteered to help their colleagues in other cities and countries battle volatile wildfires. This is a profession where altruism knows no bounds.
Great gift for a loved one in a nursing home: How to write an old-fashioned letter (by hand!)
With text and email so prevalent today, it seems the art of the handwritten letter has fallen by the wayside. Yet now may be the perfect time to reintroduce the timeless practice of sending handwritten letters, not only for nostalgia’s sake but also as we are forced into social distancing for a potentially extended period.
If you are simply looking for a way to brighten someone’s day, this is also a good time to consider sending letters en masse to nursing homes and the like.
But do we even know how to write letters anymore? How do they begin and how do we sign off? Do they need to be written in cursive, with perfect grammar?
The traditional “Dear John,” still works when addressing people you know; for more formal letters, a “Dear Mr. Smith” and a colon suffices. As for the handwriting – make it legible, whether that’s in print or in cursive.
Here are some additional tips from etiquette guru Emily Post:
* Share news and information, mix good with bad news, respond to questions asked or the news shared in a previous letter, and ask about the recipient.
* In friendly notes, the most frequently used closings are “Cordially,” “Affectionately,” “Fondly,” and “Love.”
* A formal social or business correspondence is usually signed, “Sincerely,” “Sincerely yours,” “Very sincerely,” or “Very sincerely yours.”
* A good choice for closing a letter that’s in between formal and more intimate is “Kindest regards” or “Warmest regards.”
* Signatures: sign with first and last name if you’re writing to someone you’ve never met face-to-face; put your last name in parentheses if you’ve only spoken with the person on the phone; use your first name or nickname on letters to friends or business associates who know you.
