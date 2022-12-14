Local News
Icy roads expected Thursday in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands – avoid travel
Motorists should avoid all unnecessary travel due to the freezing rain forecast for Thursday, December 15. Rainfall is expected to start in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands on Wednesday evening and transition to freezing rain and sleet during overnight hours. Hazardous conditions are likely during the Thursday morning commute.
About a quarter-inch of ice is anticipated for much of the region, with heavier ice accumulation in the northern Shenandoah Valley and higher elevations. Up to two inches of mixed precipitation is forecast through Thursday, so motorists should also be alert for ponding on roadways. Due to strong and gusty winds, downed trees, branches, and utility lines are possible.
Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin winter-weather operations between 8 p.m. and midnight Wednesday night. They will spread salt and abrasives on roadways throughout the 11-county VDOT Staunton District to melt ice and improve traction. Interstates and other major highways will be treated first, followed by secondary roads and subdivision streets.
Those who must drive should use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt. Bridges and overpasses freeze first, sometimes creating an icy glaze even when roadway approaches are wet. VDOT advises motorists closely monitor weather forecasts and postpone travel until air and road temperatures rise well above freezing.
Statewide road conditions and traffic cameras can be found at http://www.511Virginia.org. Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe, or closed.
Road condition definitions:
• Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
• Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
• Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
• Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
For a text listing of winter weather and road conditions, go to http://www.511Virginia.org and click “Text Views” on the orange bar across the top of the page. Then click on “Road Conditions Table” and use the pull-down box to select individual counties and cities.
Crime/Court
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
“We understand all motions were denied, which is a great victory for Warren County residents and the Warren County EDA,” Browne told Royal Examiner Tuesday afternoon by phone. Browne’s understanding is based on a December 13th letter from 26th Judicial District Judge Albertson to plaintiff and defense counsels in the five personal liability cases at issue. There are also two associated business liabilities.
“This matter was before me on November 30, 2022, for hearing on Motion(s) to Set Aside filed by Defendants. I deny each motion for reasons cited by Plaintiff,” Judge Albertson wrote involved counsel, citing preparation of a Final Order by plaintiff counsel and the noting of any defense objections to that order. It is possible defendants could appeal the court’s ruling to higher state courts.
The liabilities found by five Warren County Circuit Court civil case juries, four in July, and one in October, include:
- Truc “Curt” Tran ($1,821,192.01 compensatory, interest liabilities), Tran’s ITFederal company ($10,419,327.38 compensatory);
- Donald Poe ($604,973.12 compensatory, punitive, interest), Poe’s Earth Right Energy company ($948,646.25 in compensatory, punitive, interest);
- Samuel North (approximately $893,000 compensatory, punitive, interest, & statutory conspiracy);
- William Lambert ($296,555.34 compensatory, punitive, & interest);
- April Petty ($125,000 compensatory judgment liability).
See story on these motions hearings LINK-Judge ponders rulings in multiple defense motions to overturn civil case jury finding of liability in EDA financial scandal cases; as well as other related trial stories on the Royal Examiner website under “News” category, subcategories “EDA in Focus” or “Crime & Courts”.
Community Events
Even in the afternoon, ‘Night of Wonder’ presents an ageless musical celebration of the Christmas Season
A packed church in downtown Front Royal applauded the new Valley Chorale at the Town’s Episcopal Church December 11, a veritable treat for locals on this sunny Sunday.
“Night of Wonder” was, in fact, in mid-afternoon, billed as a “Celebration of Christmas” – And a celebration it was indeed!
For 50 minutes the program, new to Front Royal lovers of music from opera to concerts at the Gazebo, featured music dating back to the 13th century through World War II. The piano was played by David LeCuyer from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, and the “Night of Wonder” was conducted by Drew A. Young.
Young is a young and recent arrival at Shenandoah University from his Florida home. The program he conducted included seasonal music from Christmas’s past, starting with a 13th century “plainsong” and cruising through music popular in the 1500s, including a version of “Ave Maria” most had never heard before, and other music popular at Christmas-time in the 1600s through the 1800s, and so to the Canadian popular carol, “Angels from the Realms of Glory” introduced to the public in 1943.
Established in 1960 as the Front Royal Music Study Club, today’s 24-member choir stayed away from traditional Christmas music to bring before an enthusiastic Town audience the lesser known but otherwise entertaining music through the ages.
Choristers included Nick Barent, Madeline Berkle, Samantha Isely, and Christopher Limjuco, section leaders; Mackenzie Bryant, Paul Byers, Pat Casey, Al Copenhaver, David Freese, Ben Glenn II, Dale Houska, Chad and Susan Hrbek, Jim Johns, and Mark Jones, as well as, Sara Pavlik McGuire, Kadi Mellott, Genevieve Roesch, Sam Scalph, Ryan Stonerock, Annabel Thrush, Linda Tokarski, Lani Urreta and Ashlyn Wilkinson. Pianist Connie Gallond takes turn with LeCuyer to accompany the choir.
Said Young in a program note: “I came in (last year) with with a drive that was in equal parts received and given back to me by the ensemble … (a group) of hardworking and caring individuals who in a short period of time have developed the musical nuance that usually takes multiple years to come to fruition.”
The Valley Chorale is seeking additional singers for its 2023 Spring season. Young singers, age 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join. For information, visit thevalleychorale.org/sing-with-us.
The current singers and conductor were sent home with a standing ovation, well deserved and continuing a Christmas tradition that has persisted in Front Royal for more than six decades.
Local News
Warren County Rotarians team up with Santa to warm up a chilly Saturday morning at Front Royal Gazebo
On Saturday, December 10, The Rotary Club of Warren County sponsored it’s annual ‘Morning With Santa’, offering free photos for close to one hundred attendees throughout the morning. Early Act Students from E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School helped as Elves, taking photos for families and handing out hot cocoa, coffee, and cookies.
Special thanks to the White Picket Fence Company, Penny Lane Hair and Beauty Salon for donating coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies, and C@C Frozen Treats (Nina and William Huck) for donating homemade ice cream treats to the children. Kudos to Robbie Sealock for ensuring that “Santa” was well cared for.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for December 12 – 16, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge deck over Route 840 (Water Plant Road), Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of December 22.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Skyline High School announces band teacher Daniel Holland 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year
Skyline High School is proud to announce that our fabulous band teacher, Mr. Daniel Holland is our 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year!
Danny has taught at Skyline High School for the last 5 1/2 years. He earned his undergraduate degree in Instrumental Music PreK-12 from James Madison University and his master’s degree from Bowling Green State University.
At SHS, Danny teaches guitar I and II, concert band, dual enrolled music artistry, and marching band. Marching and concert band require extensive time commitments both in school and after hours. Additionally, Danny teaches a jazz band group that rehearses before the official school day begins.
Through his expert instruction, he provides students with opportunities to connect through music, enhance positive school culture, and engage our greater community in school spirit and camaraderie.
The Skyline Marching Hawks perform shows each year at our football games, parades, and various competitions, where they have earned many accolades! Danny not only produces marching shows with excellent sound and great visual appeal, but they also convey important messages to the students and the spectators.
The 2022 competition show was entitled: “Try, Try Again,” and according to Danny, focused on the “idea and philosophy that success in anything, whether it be band, sports, academics, and so many other skills, can only truly manifest from learning to cope and grow from the mistakes and missteps we inevitably make.” This show was a gift to our school and our greater community.
Outside of school, Danny is an active member of the Virginia Music Educators Association, most recently presenting at their 2022 annual VMEA conference in November 2022. Additionally, Danny performs as a professional musician as the acting principal oboist of the Waynesboro Symphony.
Danny was nominated for this honor by his peers, colleagues, and students. Here are some of their beautiful words:
- “The immense amount of time and effort Danny puts into making the SHS band program the best it can go above and beyond. The support and safe space he provides to students are invaluable.”
- “I’m amazed by Danny’s dedication. He was not only present for interviews for my position but was present before the start of school working with the band. The marching band is present for so many events/games, and it seems like he rarely does not stay past normal hours. He is also helping with the cross-county musical. He has been very kind and helpful with my many questions. His students seem to find his room safe, and he has created a great work ethic with his students.”
- “Mr. Holland is an amazing teacher who wants the best for his students. He makes playing music fun and very enjoyable. I wouldn’t have been able to become the musician I am today without Mr. Holland.”
- “He is the best teacher I have ever had. He’s very supportive of his students and other faculty. He is the reason our marching band is great.”
- “Mr. Holland is so supportive and loves what he does. He will do anything to make sure you succeed in anything you do, and when he sets his mind to something, he will do everything he can to make it happen.
- “Mr. Holland is an amazing teacher in general, and he is very helpful and kind. I have struggled to pick up new skills, and he broke it down for me, so I got it quickly.”
The accolades of his colleagues and students are absolutely true!
Danny’s impact on his students, fellow WCPS fine arts teachers, and SHS colleagues is felt in so many ways! Danny models grit and perseverance through difficult situations daily, creating genuine and supportive relationships with his students through his love of music.
For these and many other reasons, Danny Holland is the Skyline High School 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year!
Local News
Thanksgiving officially second busiest Thanksgiving travel period in the history of the Transurban Express Lanes
Transurban, the operator of the 495, 395, and 95 Express Lanes, announced that the 72-hour travel window from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving Day itself was the second busiest Thanksgiving travel period in the history of the express lanes.
More than 155,000 customers took the Express Lanes, with nearly 1 in 4 traveling for free at least once with an E-ZPass Flex set to HOV mode.
Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the 10th Anniversary of the Express Lanes opening in November. In commemoration, Transurban released the annual ‘state of the lanes’ polling research that provides insights on how customers continue to value the expanded travel choices of the Lanes as well as a report detailing the significant impact the 495, 95, and 395 Express Lanes have had in transforming the region.
The primary research from a sample of 1,490 Washington D.C. area drivers found:
- 76% overall customer satisfaction
- 3 in 4 GWA drivers have used the Express Lanes, up from 62% in 2021
- Nearly 7 in 10 drivers (69%) see a regional benefit from the Express Lanes
- Drivers are more likely to say they have carpooled for free vs. paid a toll to travel the Express Lanes at least once a month in the last 6 months – 54% vs. 47%
Over the last decade, the 495, 95, and 395 Express Lanes have saved nearly 10 million Greater Washington Area (GWA) customers more than 33 million hours of time in one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S. The Lanes have saved time for those living nearby and supported growth in the local community. The Lanes have bolstered the local economy by creating an estimated 53,000 jobs and $8 billion in economic activity, including the growth of existing businesses and the attraction of some of the world’s largest employers, including Amazon, Boeing, Raytheon, and Capitol One.
“More than 10 years ago, we started a journey alongside Virginia leaders to introduce a new way to travel, putting technology to work to unlock congestion and tangibly improve the quality of life of travelers in this region,” said Pierce Coffee, President Transurban North America. “Now we celebrate this partnership that gives more people more time back in their day through choice and convenience.”
About Transurban North America
Transurban is one of the world’s largest toll-road operators and developers, working to get people where they want to go as quickly and safely as possible. By embracing collaboration with the government, our public-private partnerships deliver transformative infrastructure solutions across five markets. In the fiscal year 2020, our global customers saved 376,000 hours on average each workday across 2.0 million trips on our roads with faster, more predictable travel options. With a leading market share of transportation P3 investment in North America, we are pioneering travel solutions like dynamically tolled Express Lanes and are partnering with the government to think about the policies, technology, and infrastructure that will get you home today and ten years from now. Learn more about Transurban North America at: Transurban.com | Expresslanes.com | A25.com
Wind: 1mph SW
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 0
46/30°F
43/25°F