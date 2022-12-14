Icy roads expected Thursday in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands – avoid travel

Motorists should avoid all unnecessary travel due to the freezing rain forecast for Thursday, December 15. Rainfall is expected to start in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands on Wednesday evening and transition to freezing rain and sleet during overnight hours. Hazardous conditions are likely during the Thursday morning commute.

About a quarter-inch of ice is anticipated for much of the region, with heavier ice accumulation in the northern Shenandoah Valley and higher elevations. Up to two inches of mixed precipitation is forecast through Thursday, so motorists should also be alert for ponding on roadways. Due to strong and gusty winds, downed trees, branches, and utility lines are possible.

Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin winter-weather operations between 8 p.m. and midnight Wednesday night. They will spread salt and abrasives on roadways throughout the 11-county VDOT Staunton District to melt ice and improve traction. Interstates and other major highways will be treated first, followed by secondary roads and subdivision streets.

Those who must drive should use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt. Bridges and overpasses freeze first, sometimes creating an icy glaze even when roadway approaches are wet. VDOT advises motorists closely monitor weather forecasts and postpone travel until air and road temperatures rise well above freezing.

Statewide road conditions and traffic cameras can be found at http://www.511Virginia.org. Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe, or closed.

Road condition definitions:

• Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.

• Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.

• Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.

• Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.

For a text listing of winter weather and road conditions, go to http://www.511Virginia.org and click “Text Views” on the orange bar across the top of the page. Then click on “Road Conditions Table” and use the pull-down box to select individual counties and cities.