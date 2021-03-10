If it’s damaged, what’s best: repair or replace?

Appliances

There are numerous problems that can plague your appliances. Has your washer stopped spinning? Is your fridge making loud noises? Does your dishwasher leave residue on your glasses? If you consult your user’s manual and perform a few simple tests, you’ll likely be able to locate the source of the issue. In fact, replacing one or more parts is often enough to repair an appliance and prolong its lifespan. Be sure to check whether it’s still under warranty. In other cases, however, the appliance will be beyond repair, or the cost of replacement parts is nearly equal to that of a new model.

Pool

Owning a pool requires ongoing maintenance and care. Additionally, it’s important to be aware of problems you may encounter. Certain issues, such as a torn liner, broken pump, or blocked filter, are easy to repair with the right parts, tools, and experience. On the other hand, you’ll need to resign yourself to replacing the entire structure if there’s a major issue. For example, if your above-ground pool is leaking from multiple spots or if a fallen branch has caused one of the walls to bow or collapse. For an in-ground pool, replacement may be needed if the concrete is severely cracked.

Roofing

The roof is an essential component of your home. If properly installed and regularly maintained, it can help keep your home warm and dry for many years. Additionally, numerous roof issues are easy to repair such as damaged shingles or an uneven layer of gravel. However, every roof eventually reaches the end of its lifespan. Have you noticed signs of water damage on the ceiling or in the attic? Are the shingles faded and starting to curl? In these situations, the sensible option is usually to replace the entire roof.

Windows

Are the windows in your home hard to open and close? Are the frames damaged? Is one of them cracked? It should be noted that you can avoid having to prematurely replace your windows by regularly cleaning the tracks, replacing old caulk, and performing other maintenance tasks. In addition, hiring a professional to conduct repairs when needed is a must. Nevertheless, it’s best to replace windows that let in a draft, have fog between the panes, show signs of water damage, or are in poor condition. Be sure to choose models that have the Energy Star certification.