If you drink, plan a sober ride! Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. While this year’s celebration may continue to look a little different in your hometown, however you celebrate, make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Paddy’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. This means that if you plan to drink, it’s essential that you plan for a sober ride home. Remember: A sober driver is one who hasn’t had any alcohol. To help keep your community safe, Warren County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many.

According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. Therefore, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), almost half (46%) of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint on March 5, 2022, to help deter intoxicated driving.

For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.