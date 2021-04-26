Local News
If you have a humming in your ear, it may be a harbinger of Spring in flight coming your way
On the evening of April 18th my wife and I were sitting on the back porch watching the sun go down. With a “humm” an old friend announced his arrival from South America. We record the date of this return every year.
He was a Ruby Throated Hummingbird who hovered in front of us as if to ask “Hey, where’s dinner?!?” You can follow their migration ONLINE and post your sightings.
Hundreds of kinds of hummingbirds nest in the American tropics, and more than a dozen in the western U.S., but east of the Great Plains there is only the Ruby-throat. They are fairly common in summer in open woods and gardens. Hovering in front of a flower to sip nectar, it beats its wings more than 50 times per second.
It is an aviation marvel, able to hover or move in any direction in a blink of an eye they announce their arrival with a humm coming from their beating wings. You have to have a high speed camera to catch their wings. Impressive migrants despite their small size, some Ruby-throats may travel from Canada to Costa Rica following the warm weather, and food. Some fly over open ocean but others travel down the coast of Texas. The colorful males come north earlier than the females.
They eat small insects and their long beaks are used to drink fresh nectar from colorful flowers.
We have been feeding them for over twenty years. Last year we had six pairs. You can make your own hummingbird food. It just takes one cup of refined sugar to four cups boiling water, mix well, let cool and fill your hummingbird feeder. Last year we were training them to land on a small feeder in our hand. We fill them daily. The one downside is that we had a bear that would visit our back porch every night and empty all off the feeders.
One very hot summer day several years ago, I had an exhausted male land and take a breather on my finger. Females or immature males are less colorful but just as aggressive as males vying for a spot on the feeder.
To prepare for their 2000 mile long migrations, Hummingbirds pack on the weight! According to the Audubon web site most “double their body weight in fat, or more, before embarking on migrations.” Some even gain close to half that in just four days. They need it since their metabolism is one of the highest of any animal on Earth. They require the human equivalent of over 150,000 calories every day to power their fast-moving heart and wings, which can beat 1,000 and 3,000 times per minute, respectively. That fat accumulated before migration is burned in a steady release of energy, ideal for the 2,000-mile journey many Ruby-throated Hummingbirds make twice a year.
So, Hummingbirds are the true harbingers of spring and they are always welcomed.
(Lisa Schwartz contributed to this story)
Big year for R-MA: record fundraising and in-classroom studies during pandemic year – with a campus graduation promised
Adding to what he earlier called “a unique Academy year”, Brig. Gen. David C. Wesley, USAF (retired), on Friday, April 23, announced the results of the academy’s third annual “Giving Day” – a record-breaking total exceeding $200,000. Wesley earlier announced another what he called “unique success” for the Front Royal school: Amid a global pandemic it promises an on-campus, in-person graduation ceremony next month for all its senior class students.
Wesley said in an email last week: “We have followed strict distancing, testing and cleaning protocols, not only to keep our (school) safe and healthy but to give the Class of 2021 what they’ve been working towards for years – an on-campus, in-person graduation.”
Two days later, an elated Wesley announced: “Yesterday was R-MA’s third ‘Giving Day’ celebration, and it broke all records in every category,” he said of total donations to the private school, founded in 1852.
He said 245 donors from 29 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as from Italy, Mexico, and the Netherlands, made gifts totaling $69,240. This, added to an additional $50,000 already in hand, and $80,825 in new pledges, produced a grand total of $200,655 – and counting!
Locally, R-MA’s Parents’ Association organized two competitions between classes, contributing almost $10,000 toward this year’s fundraising effort.
‘This training is priceless’ – FRPD Chief cites inter-agency relationships, fine tuning of methods in active shooter exercise
Before departing the Thursday, April 22nd Active Violent/Mass Casualty Incident Training Exercise (aka active shooter training), Royal Examiner tried to get a feel for the scope and potential impact of the three days on participants from area law enforcement, medical, and emergency services. During our Emergency Room visit, we spoke with one Valley Health observer about those impacts. In addition to Warren Memorial Hospital staff on training day three, personnel involved over the first two days included staff from all of Valley Health’s hospitals – Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah Memorial, and Page County in addition to WMH, as well as the Critical Access and Acute Care Departments. Valley Health staff alone accounted for 95 people present on day one, about 80 on day two, with Thursday’s count not yet tabulated while we were there.
“By the time it’s all said and done, we’ll have 300 people trained in these different areas,” ER Clinical Manager Delores Gehr said of medical, law enforcement, and emergency services participants, as well as Air Care and some community participants like HAM radio operators who asked to be involved. “So, it’s been an incredible opportunity to, not only help our entire team out but to really make sure we’re here to serve the community in the most efficient way that we can.”
Multi-agency response is illustrated in this parking area of some of the involved vehicles. Below, when a medical transport helicopter is needed at the new Warren Memorial Hospital, it won’t have to land in a parking lot – this heliport is next to the ER parking area toward Leach Run Parkway, just out of frame to left in next photo of hospital. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini
Then on our stop at the Unified Incident Command Post, we took the opportunity to speak with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis on the process and benefits of three days of intensive training in a life and death context. In addition to Front Royal Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, County Fire & Rescue, and the Valley Health personnel named above, Magalis acknowledged participants from related agencies Air Care, Valley Medical Transport, and regional hospital coalition RHCC.
“This training is priceless – and we’ve gotten a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, even though we’re kind of modifying how the exercise is, to be able to work in the new building and have all the personnel that would be involved in something like this have intimate knowledge of the layout of the building to more appropriately respond in the event anything should ever happen here, but also if something happens somewhere else a lot of it’s going to end up here. And they’ll have to manage things even if the event’s not here at the hospital. So, we’ve been able to build some really good relationships with Valley Health, which we’ve had in the past, but we’ve further solidified some of those relationships.
“So, to start from day one to day three, we’ve started to try to modernize some new techniques and protocols for dealing with these types of things. Actually, we began working on some of these operations last year,” the FRPD chief observed. “This is kind of the next phase. We’ve still got work to do. But the nice thing about going from where we started with the basic concepts training our folks up and actually be able to put it into play, is we’ve been able to identify the things that we are doing well and identify situations where we need improvement, especially with patients,” the chief acknowledged of this specific training site.
“It’s never going to go perfect – something like this is always chaos. So, the goal is to try to prepare to be able to control as much of that chaos as we can. I think it’s been a fantastic opportunity to find out where some of those gaps are, so we can fill them. And we’ve already just over the course of the past few days we’ve been able to find spots where we can fix things pretty quickly and identify, work on and adjust.”
Among those adjustments are modifying concepts developed in larger population areas where more response resources are available, the chief pointed out. “And we’ve been able to identify, here’s how we’ll have to scale things in order to actually be able to make our smaller organizations operate effectively.”
We asked Chief Magalis if departmental radio communications upgrades sought by county agencies in recent years had impacted the multi-agency response exercise. “The County’s (sheriff’s office) got their radio system pretty well squared away. We’ve got our new radio system – we both have gotten new radio systems within the past two years. Fire & Rescue is in the process now of upgrading its radio systems. And once they get their system finalized, then the hope is we’ll be able to create between the three of us, have at least one unified channel that we can all go to, and talk to each other. That’s kind of been the over-arching goal of all this since we started,” the chief said of facilitating direct inter-departmental radio communications both in the field and from command centers to all field units.
Sounds like a good idea and Town and County tax revenue put to good use, as was this week’s three-day training exercise – though the universal hope is that the mission those 300 or so participants trained for is never needed to be put into action in this community.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 26 – 30, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 26-May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 637 (Riverton Road) and Clarke County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Law enforcement, medical personnel prepare for worst case in order to minimize impacts if that day comes
Local law enforcement and emergency services in partnership with Valley Health and Warren Memorial Hospital staff engaged in three days of what was officially termed an “Active Violence/Mass Casualty Incident Exercise” or as described unofficially in dispatching this reporter to cover the event, an “active shooter” training exercise at the new, nearly completed Warren Memorial Hospital site, April 20 thru 22. The multi-day exercise allowed new teams each day to practice multi-jurisdictional and agency, potentially lethal first responder coordination.
Following completion of the exercise, all participants, along with “Exercise Control” personnel gathered near the entrance to the hospital Emergency Room used as a remote treatment location for the exercise. There, an “After Action Review” was utilized to critique the day’s exercise with the goal of establishing maximum team efficiency in any future real-life scenarios.
Invited as a media observer, I was outfitted with a reflective, day-glow green vest indicating a non-participant observer upon arrival. As the final day’s exercise was beginning around 8:30 a.m., I was led into the hospital, past vested construction workers aiming for the hospital’s targeted June opening date. After proceeding up a stairwell to the hospital’s third-floor, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall handed me off to Front Royal Police Captain and Public Information Officer Crystal Cline. Things seemed fairly normal as we encountered several other vested people, including Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers.
Normal, that is until several LOUD gunshots rang out, and I mean get-your-attention-and-hit-the-deck LOUD. I then saw, separately, two non-vested, non-uniformed individuals, first a woman, then a man, both with what appeared to be long barrel shotguns. Glancing down the hallway to where I had roamed slightly away from my escort and other vested non-participants, each gaze sent a momentary chill down my spine – a what if I didn’t have this vest on and what if this wasn’t an exercise – CHILL?!?
But the vest did its job. Armed with blanks, as were all participants, the shooters made their way down hallways and out of sight. Before long, uniformed law enforcement without vests entered the third-floor hallway, weapons drawn, in search of the now-vanished targets of the exercise. As I followed at some distance, I saw spent shells on the floor, as it appeared that one of the targets may have been cornered in a nearby room.
Shouted commands, more shots, more commands – “Put the weapon down” and shortly the male suspect was in custody, but not until according to earlier radio transmissions two officers had designated themselves as wounded and seeking extraction from the scene.
As I was escorted by FRPD Captain Cline off the third floor for a tour of outside exercise sites, including a Command Post and Staging Area, the law enforcement search on the third floor was proceeding, with the female suspect still being sought – wait, as we hit the stairway there was an internal radio transmission that she was “down”. However, with no count of the number of involved suspects yet established the exercise was not over.
A quick stop in the first-floor Emergency Room found staff readying for casualties. In an actual incident, the wounded would likely be taken to another medical location than one at which an unresolved situation with armed suspects was occurring. Some momentary confusion over this reporter’s role as observer versus participant media led to a stern admonishment from a nursing supervisor participant to put his interview recorder away and leave the ER as the incident was progressing. That led to a quick “Yes, ma’am” and some laughter upon the explanation that I wasn’t really there – I was just a ghostly non-participant observer who, had he been participating would have been as far away from the incident site as hospital and law enforcement personnel wanted him to be – especially after those earlier glances from the armed suspects on the 3rd floor.
A trip uphill from the Emergency Room parking lot to the Command Post found personnel from all involved agencies, FRPD, WCSO, County Fire & Rescue, Valley Health mapping out the target area with the latest information from participants inside the building, who were, in turn, receiving information on the target area layout from Command staff. We were able to talk with FRPD Chief Kahle Magalis about the dynamics and value of the “Active Violence Incident Exercise”, in this case involving multiple armed shooters. See that interview in the related Royal Examiner story that will be coming on Saturday.
Front Royal and Warren County first responders conduct mass casualty incident training at new hospital
This week, first responders from the Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Office of Emergency Management, Warren County Department of Fire & Rescue Services, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Air Care, and Valley Health Systems came together for Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training at the newly built Warren Memorial Hospital located off Leach Run Parkway.
Over the course of three days, there was over 250 personnel from these emergency service providers participated. Each day consisted of an active shooter scenario that simulated patients with multiple injuries. First responders specifically train on these types of incidents because it is crucial to ensure that all responding agencies can work harmoniously together to stop the threat and save as many lives as possible.
This is the second multi-agency training that has been conducted within the past year. During the first training event in August 2020 at Christendom College, it was discovered that there were some items that needed to be addressed to have a better operational response to a major incident within the Town of Front Royal and Warren County. Given an increase in active attacker-related incidents across the Country, Front Royal and Warren County first responders along with Valley Health personnel partnered together to facilitate this recent training exercise. Valley Health was gracious enough to allow the use of its new hospital to not only train the community’s first responders but also test the hospital’s emergency response plans during a major incident.
Chief Kahle Magalis of the Front Royal Police Department said, “We are pleased to see the forward momentum in this multi-agency initiative. Through these exercises, we are seeing improved response capabilities in Mass Casualty Incidents, specifically those involving acts of violence. We still have a lot of work to do and training to conduct, but the gaps close a little more with each evolution of training. I’d like to thank our partner agencies and organizations for all of their efforts in making this event successful.”
Regarding this County-wide training, Fire Chief James Bonzano stated, “We appreciate all the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement and Valley Health partners in making this training event possible. The threats of violence against our community are ever-changing. A fast, effective and coordinated response effort is vital in improving the safety of our community that can only be achieved by actively working and training together.”
Carolyn Trent, an Aire Care Flight Nurse, said, “We really appreciate Rick [Farrall] in including us in this training because in real life we would most likely be involved in these types of incidents. It’s helpful for our crews to experience how we would be integrated into handling a large incident.”
Bill Long’s Auto Care Clinic expands with 5 new bays
The Auto Care Clinic at 6768 Winchester Rd, Front Royal held the ribbon cutting of its new 5-bay garage on April 22, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Supervisor Delores Oates congratulated Bill and Sandy Long on their expansion.
The Auto Care Clinic is an independently owned and operated repair and service center based in Front Royal, Virginia. They service all automobiles up to one ton and specialize in Lexus, Acura, Mercedes, BMW, Honda, Toyota, and Subaru. The team consists of ASE Master Technicians that can do everything from oil changes to VA safety inspections. The Auto Care Clinic offers something different: car maintenance and mechanical repair center that is focused on customer service and repeat business.
