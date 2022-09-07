Opinion
If you have integrity nothing else matters
If you want to succeed, you need to have integrity. That means you need to stand behind everything you say. In fact, it’s one of the best things you can have when you’re working online.
The only thing worse than lying is not being honest. You should always be honest because that’s the only way to earn trust and respect from others.
I will share with you some of the best tips I’ve learned over the years about how to succeed online.
If you implement them all into your life, you will start to see results.
Integrity is one of the most important things in life.
It’s the ability to say “no.”
It’s being able to walk away from situations that are wrong.
It’s sticking to your word.
It’s making sure that your actions align with your words.
It’s not being afraid to make a decision that may seem wrong.
Integrity is one of the things that makes a good leader.
You can be a great leader and still not have integrity, but you cannot be a great leader and have no integrity.
Be Willing To Say “No”
Saying “no” is something that most people have to work on. They tend to be overly polite and try to make everything just right for everybody else.
However, saying “no” is a very important part of your life and needs to be done with care and thoughtfulness. In fact, you should be able to tell yourself the right reasons why you should say “no” before you even consider it.
This isn’t an excuse to just ignore or disrespect people, though. Rather, you want to make sure that your reasons are valid and justified in order to do so and that you have no ulterior motives behind it.
Saying “yes” to things you aren’t entirely sure about can be a waste of time and energy. It’s a big part of life, and it’s something that you’ll need to practice in order to do it successfully. The sooner you get used to it, the easier it’ll become.
The biggest thing you want to think about when it comes to saying “no” is that there’s no reason for you to have to say it in the first place. There’s no need to put people on the spot or to have them pester you to the point where you’ll be forced to say “no.”
Many people will try to guilt you into doing things or trying to pressure you into something. Instead, you need to look at the situation from the perspective of whether it’s in your best interest and whether you can say “no” without causing any harm.
Having a healthy balance in your life is always good, so it’s important to be willing to say “no” at the right times. It doesn’t mean you have to avoid saying “yes” altogether, but it’s just as important to distinguish between the two.
Be Willing to Walk Away from Situations That Are Wrong
Successful people are often willing to walk away from a situation where it’s clearly not the right thing to do. You might think that you’re in control and can make anything work, but the truth is, the situations you’re in are largely influenced by the environment around you.
You may think that it’s impossible for you to control the environment, but you can, especially if you’re willing to make the effort to do so. You should always strive to be in control, but if you can’t, then that’s okay.
For example, you might think that you’re in a great place, but that’s not the case at all. It’s simply because you’re in the right place at the right time. If you were stuck somewhere else, you might have been able to turn your situation around in a flash.
It’s easier said than done, but if you’re willing to put in the effort to make that happen, then you can. In order to do this, you need to be able to recognize when the environment is not conducive to your goals, and it’s always better to be proactive than reactive.
The key here is recognizing that you’re not in control of your environment and that you need to be willing to walk away from situations where it’s clearly not the right thing to do. This is because you’re essentially giving up on your goals when you stay in those situations.
Stick to Your Word
Sometimes, we may find ourselves in a situation where our word is all we must rely on. If someone tells us something will happen, it usually does, but that’s not always the case.
If you’re working with other people, then you may find yourself in situations where you have to back up your word. Whether you’re talking to an investor or a customer, it’s important that you stay true to your word and that you don’t let other people get the better of you.
Sticking to your word is a sign of respect and honesty, and there’s a good chance that it can turn a bad situation into a good one.
People often make promises without having the means to follow through, but when you’re able to keep your word, it shows that you’re trustworthy and reliable. You can give your word to people and expect them to do the same.
However, if you’re able to give your word and then break it, that’s not really much of a deal because you would have been dishonest, to begin with. You should be able to keep your word, and that’s an important part of being trustworthy.
If you’re working with someone else and you give your word that something will be done, then you must ensure it is. If you promise your boss that you’ll finish that report by 5 pm, you need to show up with it by then.
That’s just the bare minimum. You’ll need to keep your word because you don’t want to hurt the relationship. If you can’t be trusted with your word, then how can you be trusted with anything else?
The thing is, when you’re dealing with other people, you should always be aware of their reputation. When you keep your word and are honest with them, it creates a good reputation, and that’s how you get ahead.
If you can show that you’re trustworthy, then you’ll always be able to get ahead in your life.
Make Sure That Your Actions Align with Your Words
Do you ever find yourself thinking one thing but doing something completely different? When you start to think about it, you realize that you’re thinking one thing while doing another.
This is an example of cognitive dissonance. Cognitive dissonance is when two different thoughts are happening inside your head simultaneously. For example, you might be saying one thing but doing something completely opposite.
You might also be thinking about one thing but doing something else entirely. This happens to everyone from time to time, and it’s actually quite common.
The problem with cognitive dissonance is that you can end up making bad decisions because of it. If you want to avoid this from happening, you must ensure that your actions and words align.
One simple way to do this is by always being honest with yourself. Don’t hide anything from yourself. This might seem a little weird at first, but once you do it, you’ll realize that it becomes easier to live a truly honest life.
If you do something that you think is bad but later realize that it was actually good, you won’t suffer from cognitive dissonance. You’ll realize that you were wrong and that you need to change your ways.
If you do something you think is good but later realize it was bad, you won’t suffer from cognitive dissonance. You’ll realize that you were right and need to keep doing what you’re doing.
Don’t Be Afraid to Make a Decision That May Seem Wrong
One of the most common things you hear people say is that they don’t make decisions.
It seems they would be the type to make decisions because they can choose the right one for themselves. They may even make the right choices that others don’t make, and it’s hard for others to understand why they make them.
That said, that’s a myth that we’ve all been told since we were little. The truth is, it’s much easier for people to make decisions than they think.
Why is that? Because if you’ve made a decision you regret, you will not try to undo it. You’ll just live with the consequences and try to figure out a solution to the problem.
This can happen whether it’s something small, like choosing to stay home from school when you wanted to go out, or it’s a large, life-altering decision, like marrying someone that you’re not compatible with.
People will tell you that it’s a bad decision and that you’re making it for the wrong reasons. But in reality, you’re making it for the right reasons, and you know it.
If you’ve made the decision and feel it’s the right one, then you need to keep it in your mind. You’ll never really be able to change your mind, and there’s no reason to try to. You’re probably going to make a new decision in the future, and you’ll be able to make the best decision then.
So, instead of being afraid of making decisions, be proud of the fact that you’re able to do it. It shows that you have strong character and is also a sign that you’re self-aware. If you’re not making decisions, then you’re probably unaware of what you’re doing, which is usually dangerous.
Commentary: Obscenity suit exposed an outdated law and a society too reliant on government to raise kids
Last week, a court in Virginia Beach was asked to find two books depicting sexual activity obscene and ban their sale at a Barnes & Noble store to people younger than age 18.
The court declined, largely sidestepping the question of whether the content was legally obscene and instead deconstructing the anachronistic state obscenity law dating to 1950 under which the complaint was brought.
To be clear, this was litigation undertaken with an eye toward election year politics. It was filed by Del. Tim Anderson, a conservative lawyer, on behalf of fellow Republican Tommy Altman. At the time of the filing, Altman was running in the GOP 2nd Congressional District primary, attempting to run to the right of state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, the eventual nominee.
The complaint sought to have the court declare “Gender Queer” and “A Court of Mist and Fury” obscene and ban their sale to minors unless they had the consent of their parents. Had the court ruled in Altman’s favor, any subsequent sale of either book or even the lending of them from one person to another anywhere in the commonwealth could have subjected the seller or lender to criminal penalties, contends the ACLU.
“Gender Queer” may ring a bell. Maia Kobabe’s graphic novel memoir was published in a format similar to a comic book with illustrations depicting sexual contact, masturbation, use of a sex toy and, according to the Washington Post, an erotic scene of a man and a boy on what appears to be a Grecian urn.
The book became the most contested of 2021, based on an American Library Association survey that tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services.
In Virginia, it generated raucous debates at school board meetings, notably in Loudoun County but also in other localities, as outraged parents demanded the book’s removal from school libraries. Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful gubernatorial campaign seized on the issue, and it gained traction, notably in Democratic-voting suburbs, as he championed the rights of students’ parents.
In a way, Anderson and Altman were piggybacking on Youngkin’s success a year ago with the litigation, claiming that their lawsuit was intended to give parents oversight of what their minor children may purchase. Parental prerogatives make for potent and resonant politics, as former Gov. Terry McAuliffe learned the hard way after a televised debate with Youngkin.
But attempting to use a wobbly, antiquated law that trial Judge Pamela Baskervill noted would allow the government to exercise unconstitutional prior restraint against speech or expression is not the way to do it. The retired jurist, presiding for Virginia Beach judges who recused themselves because of the involvement of a lawmaker in a state where legislators appoint judges, also found the law unworkable because it could make criminals of people who sell or even lend books unaware that a judge in a locality hundreds of miles away had ruled the material obscene.
In comments to journalists after Tuesday’s hearing, Anderson and Altman pondered the prospect of appealing the ruling to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
In support of the intent, the men note the existence of age-based restrictions such as those that apply to movie theater admission and assert that similar systems should apply to books. Anderson said he is considering legislation for next winter’s General Assembly session that would establish such a system in state law.
Movie ratings, however, are not imposed by law. They are voluntary, a regimen put in place in 1968 by the Motion Picture Association of America that assesses the appropriateness of films for children and teens and designates them accordingly on a scale from G, for all audiences, to NC-17, forbidden to all under 17. Nobody risks arrest, a day in court or jail time if a 16-year-old watches an NC-17 flick.
But even arguing in 2022 over archaic constructs from the final third of the previous century is a fool’s errand – a doomed finger-in-the-dike approach to holding back oceans of digital content that children are far more adept at accessing than their parents. And much of what dwells online is more harmful than any book ever placed on the shelves of a library or bookstore.
It’s also mystifying why efforts to restrain expression focus so obsessively on sexuality, especially LGBTQ issues, with far less regard for mind-warping, gratuitous violence including interactive, immersive bloodlust fantasies and how-to kits for building bombs and firearms. A creative kid with a credit card number can access a gambling portal and squander untold sums in seconds. All of those arguably carry more potential for ruin than words or illustrations that explore one’s sexual awakening.
Sure, there are safeguards intended to deter children from abusing online venues they have no business visiting, and some of them have real teeth, but any kid worth his username can easily defeat them if left to his or her own devices absent parental supervision.
Ah! There’s that word again that Anderson, Altman, Youngkin and other Republicans have leveraged politically with varying degrees of success: “parental.” And credit them: they’ve rightly underscored for the political world how essential and difficult parenting is.
Both of my sons are grown and have long since ventured out on their own. The eldest has a child, and I worry about the world in which he and my daughter-in-law must raise him. The job that they have is much tougher than it was when my sons were children, with many of today’s threats unfathomable then. But sexual content – some of it explicit, even obscene – isn’t among those threats; it was around even before my long-ago childhood.
Unfair as it may seem, those heightened risks and the hard work of neutralizing or minimizing them resides first with parents. But it’s also incumbent on society and our communities to better aid and empower them. The most effective solutions are the least expensive and intrusive, and they needn’t involve government – three virtues that should gladden any conservative’s heart.
Communities owe it to young families to police themselves for situations that compromise the safety of children and call out habitually bad actors. Neighborhoods – and neighbors – owe it to them by being connected, mindful and watchful for one another and all the children in their midst.
Those concepts work, or at least they did in a simpler, less riven America. The term “it takes a village” was around for ages before Hillary Clinton appropriated it as the title for her 1996 book. The “village” approach accomplished far more than the heavy hand of government ever can.
I don’t know if villages of that sort are possible in the collection of quarrelsome tribes that our culture has devolved into over the past decade or so. That’s a shame because it leaves only inflexible legislation, exorbitant appropriations and still more divisive litigation as a sorry substitute.
But as poor an option as legislation and litigation are, those are easier for guys like Anderson to tout on 2023 re-election campaign materials than a genuine – even quixotic – appeal to the common good and the better angels of our nature.
Republican HQ open for your questions
I would like to invite all Republicans and conservatives to visit the new Warren County Republican Committee HQ, which will be opening Labor Day weekend.
In anticipation of the upcoming elections on November 8, 2022, members of the Warren County Republican Committee, for which I serve as public relations chairman, will be available to discuss political issues, hand out candidate information and merchandise, and accept volunteers for a variety of events and activities.
The HQ will be open on Saturday, September 3, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 4, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Monday thru Friday, September 5-9, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Please stop by and learn more at 119 Water Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630, where you can hear about the Republican Committee’s goals and discover how you can help elect people with conservative values that will help make America Great Again.
Sincerely,
Steve Heise
WCRC Public Relations Committee
Commentary: There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams
My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door of opportunity for us to get water for our cows to parts of the farm that didn’t have any.
There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams. Virginia this year provided a record amount of funding for its agricultural cost-share and related programs, totaling more than $280 million over the next two years. On the federal level, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is also receiving historic levels of investment in farm conservation practices. Private non-profit organizations are helping with funding and technical assistance as well.
In addition to benefiting farmers and cattle, these programs also prevent pollution to waterways from the Shenandoah River to the Chesapeake Bay. People downstream want clean water, and they are willing to pay for it through these robust programs.
Before we enrolled in Virginia’s cost-share program, our cows had one source of water: a creek on the north side of the farm. This meant we couldn’t make full use of our land. The cattle stayed near the creek to drink and were reluctant to walk almost a mile to graze on the south side of the farm.
We have a cow/calf operation, and we didn’t want our cows calving near the creek. Steep banks and wetlands are dangerous places for newborn calves to learn how to nurse.
Under the state program, conservation specialists helped us design a system of six watering stations strategically located throughout the farm.
We installed a mile of fencing to exclude our cows from the creek, a mile of internal fences to facilitate rotational grazing and a mile of underground pipeline that feeds water under pressure from a well to the six new watering stations.
It was a huge endeavor for us, but we got a lot of help. We were reimbursed more than 100% of the costs through three programs that provided the funds and technical assistance such as engineering designs and site inspections during construction.
The internal fencing and watering troughs help us to be more efficient and profitable farmers. We prefer to rotate our cattle to new pastures, but previously we didn’t have water for the cows where we needed it. The internal fencing was designed to not only rotate the cows to new pastures, but also help us get the cows into the barnyard when we need to work them.
Why do farmers fence their cows out of streams?
The number one reason is to get more abundant clean water for their cows distributed throughout the farm.
The number two reason is to exclude cows from calving risk areas like steep banks along creeks and wetlands. That exclusion fence is good insurance against a dead calf.
The number three reason is to improve herd health. If the herd drinks out of streams, the farmer’s biosecurity program to prevent diseases and infections is only as good as the worst farm upstream. At least 50% of all cattle ailments in the Mid-Atlantic states are transmitted through the fecal-oral pathway. If an infected cow defecates in the water upstream, the cows downstream could drink contaminated water.
The number four reason: well-designed fences make it easier to get the cows into the barnyard.
There are more reasons, but the bottom line is that it’s the right thing to do because cattle destroy streams and pollute the water.
It’s all voluntary now. But come July 1, 2026, Virginia’s bovine bill (HB 1422) could mandate that any farm with 20 cows or more must exclude them from all perennial streams. This trigger law only goes into effect if the Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals have not been achieved.
Livestock exclusion from streams is one of the most popular and cost-effective best management practices in Virginia. Right now, funding and technical assistance are at historic levels. To learn more or to sign up, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District or your local USDA field office.
Vote the candidate, not the party
Years ago, a North Carolina country pastor made a profound statement that remains valid today. While he was traveling the back country roads to visit his churches, he stated: “Be very careful of the rut you pick to follow because you will be in it for a long time.”
Our community has been in a rut for many years. This has increased in severity with the influence of Republican endorsements for candidates in nonpartisan local elections. Citizens running for office outside of party endorsement have not been able to beat back the influence from this disingenuous environment. There have been breakthroughs for short periods of time, but eventually, we fell back under the control of a self-serving group again and again. Like the old saying goes, “You can bring a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink.”
The citizens of our community work hard to provide for their families. There’s usually little time left to get personally involved in town politics. These neighbors rely on the honesty and integrity of the people who do have the opportunity to run for office. Trust is the issue. What’s best for our community? Who is (are) the best person (s) to make that happen?
It is insulting when officers in the local party advertise that the best thing for our citizens to do is to believe that the party’s recommendations are the most qualified and not investigate the other candidates’ capabilities, especially in local nonpartisan elections. Their mantra is ‘Vote the Party’ rather than the candidate.
It will be years before our community can recover from recent administrations and their self-serving leadership. This is very sad for me because I still think Front Royal could become the shining star example of one of the best small Virginia towns where to live and prosper. Instead, our community is the brunt of jokes as we continue to make negative national news coverage due to our community’s leadership and their shenanigans. Let’s hope this November will be different with new leadership and a new attitude. It’s time for a change but I hope that we just don’t continue to elect the same group of endorsed partisan people.
Let’s vote for Front Royal instead of the party.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Sepsis Awareness Month
As we are now in September, we ask everyone to be aware that this month is International Sepsis Awareness month. It is hard to accept the huge numbers of people all over the world who suffer and even die from this medical emergency condition.
In fact, more people worldwide die from Sepsis annually than from cancer and opioid over-dose combined.
We are so fortunate in this area to have two hospitals: Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital (part of Valley Health) which have received an “A” rating for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group (a well-known and prestigious hospital rating organization).
As publishers of the book: “IT WILL COME: ALASKA ADVENTURES PALE IN COMPARISON TO SURVIVING SEPSIS” by Todd Denick ( a former Virginian who now lives in Germany) we learned from him and our own research of the devastation caused by Sepsis in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and throughout the world. Covid and Sepsis are a dangerous, often fatal, combination.
Please learn about Sepsis, which can follow even the simplest untreated infection – and be aware of the emergency medical action needed if you feel it may be present for you or a person you care about.
Charles and Bryane Lickson
Front Royal
Editor’s Note: Sepsis defined:
According to the Mayo Clinic online: “Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues. When the infection-fighting processes turn on the body, they cause organs to function poorly and abnormally. Sepsis may progress to septic shock. This is a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can lead to severe organ problems and death. Early treatment with antibiotics and intravenous fluids improves chances for survival.”
Commentary: No solution, but gun buybacks can be a small part of overall crime prevention
They’re easy to sponsor and hold. They allow residents, especially in crime-ridden communities around the commonwealth, to feel encouraged. They take a handful of tools of murder off the streets.
Many localities in Virginia have sponsored gun buybacks this summer. They include Richmond, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Roanoke. The town of Dumfries adopted an ordinance paving the way for them.
The city of Richmond collected 474 firearms in August from 160 people, and organizers gave out gift cards of $25 to $250, depending on the type of gun and whether they even still worked. Richmond used $80,000 in federal pandemic aid for the event.
Are these buybacks effective? No, say university professors, independent studies, and other experts.
Yet even with that acknowledgment, a few caveats should be added. Gun buybacks aren’t a total failure.
First, the facts:
With an estimated 400 million firearms in America, anything collected by authorities during these events is negligible. Scooping up hundreds of guns means little in the scheme of things.
“Having a gun buyback is like trying to drain the pool with a dropper,” Alex Tabarrok, an economics professor who studies crime at George Mason University, told me Wednesday. “The people selling the guns are often happy to do so. … It’s not changing the demand for guns.”
“It may be good for some publicity,” Tabarrok added, “but it doesn’t do anything.”
That was the same basic conclusion of a study released in 2021 by the National Bureau of Economic Research, a private nonprofit organization. The depressing title: “Have U.S. gun buyback programs misfired?”
“We find no evidence that (gun buyback programs) reduce gun crime,” three university professors wrote.
“We also find no evidence that GBPs reduce suicides or homicides where a firearm was involved,” they continued. “These results call into question the efficacy of city gun buyback programs in their current form.”
Ouch. That’s a scathing assessment.
So why hold them at all?
Josh Horwitz is co-director of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at John Hopkins University, which researches and advocates ways to prevent gun-related injuries and slayings. Buybacks don’t recover enough guns to make “a populational effect,” Horwitz conceded. However, they “can be a way for communities to come together, build relationships and trust. There’s no harm in them.”
Are there other gun-related initiatives that would work better? Horwitz suggested several.
He said a growing body of evidence shows “community violence interventions” can save lives. Horwitz also cited Operation Ceasefire as one workable strategy. It’s a program where various community and law enforcement groups join to deter gang and youth gun violence while also offering individuals workforce training, employment, and other services.
Virginia legislators agreed this year to a $2.5 million annual grant fund that targets a small number of people most likely to shoot someone or become a shooting victim. House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, has been a major proponent of such a program in Virginia.
Horwitz also suggested the use of so-called “violence interrupters” who live in the same neighborhoods as potential criminals, may have been in prison themselves, and can influence young men before they face the same fate. “They’re very credible,” he said, “and they can offer solutions and services.”
One policy Virginia hasn’t adopted – but should, Horwitz believes – is a process called “licensing for buying a handgun” or “permit to purchase.” It goes beyond the usual steps for gun buyers to include things like enhanced background checks. The process deters buyers from transferring guns or selling to straw purchasers.
A paper from Johns Hopkins says nine states and Washington, D.C., “have handgun purchaser licensing laws that apply to virtually all handgun transfers.”
Tabarrok pointed me to research that showed something as simple as boosting street lighting could have a big impact. The 2016 study in New York City public housing developments found “communities that were assigned more lighting experienced sizable reductions in crime.” That seems like a no-brainer.
None of these steps focus on a persistent, pernicious problem – the disproportionate number of Black victims and suspects in homicides. Or the fact that so many gun-related slayings involve tons of foolishness and insanity, from possibly outsized reactions to a “spilled drink” at a restaurant-bar to domestic violence shootings that kill and injure and traumatize survivors who witnessed the carnage.
Steps like Operation Ceasefire and fighting a callous culture of death take more time, effort and money than gun buybacks. That’s why the latter are so alluring for many localities.
They don’t help much. They don’t really hurt, either. Buybacks can be a small step in a comprehensive approach.
Should communities spend more time and money focusing on proven deterrence? Of course.
Sometimes, though, folks just want a small victory against so much bloodshed.’
