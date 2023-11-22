Community Events
Illuminating Hearts: The Celebration of Lights, a 40-Year Beacon of Memory and Hope
A Time-Honored Tradition Reimagined for Tomorrow.
From its modest beginnings in 1982, the Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) Auxiliary’s “Celebration of Lights” has grown into more than just a festive event; it has become a heartfelt symbol of remembrance and a beacon of hope for the community. As the auxiliary marks the 41st anniversary of this cherished tradition, this year invites the community to a special ceremony that honors the past while shining a light on the future.
The inaugural event, featuring a grand fir tree on Shenandoah Avenue adorned with a thousand bulbs, was a vivid tribute to loved ones. The radiance of the “Starburst” light at the tree’s peak symbolized hope and unity, extending beyond mere festive illumination to ignite a spirit of communal support. The funds raised were crucial in nurturing future healthcare professionals through the WMH Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.
Yet, with the tides of change, the auxiliary adapted. The towering fir at the old hospital’s location gave way to a smaller yet equally symbolic tree at the new hospital. The traditional red and white bulbs transitioned into a more lasting form of tribute: a memory book. This book, filled with names and stories, serves as a poignant reminder of the lives touched by the community and continues to bolster the auxiliary’s mission.
The 2023 Celebration of Lights, scheduled for December 7th at 351 Valley Health Way, promises to be a blend of nostalgia and contemporary charm. Starting at 5:00 pm, the event will feature refreshments and the harmonious melodies of the Valley Chorale. It’s an evening dedicated to celebrating community bonds, honoring memories, and fostering the growth of future healthcare leaders.
The evolution of this event mirrors the story of Front Royal’s own transformative journey. The Celebration of Lights began as an offshoot of the Red Stocking Follies, a major fundraising production that concluded in 1981. The auxiliary’s creative pivot to the light celebration in 1982 breathed new life into their fundraising efforts, laying the foundation for a tradition that has stood the test of time. As the community gathers under the glow of the tree, they’re not just reliving a tradition; they’re rekindling a collective spirit and nurturing the seeds of future growth in healthcare.
National Shelter Pets Day at Winchester Area SPCA
The Winchester Area SPCA will celebrate shelter pets on National Shelter Pets Day, which is on the first Thursday after Thanksgiving. This year, it takes place on November 30.
The day brings awareness to sheltered pets. Most people who have adopted a shelter pet can testify that shelters are full of great pets that provide companionship and unconditional love.
Stop by the WASPCA Adoption Center at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, on Thursday, November 30th, and adopt a shelter pet for just $30. All adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home with a new family to love. Click the link to see who needs a new home: 24petconnect.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church Kris Kringle Market and Free Holiday Meal Dec 2/Dec 6 in Stephens City
“Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing, some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” Hebrews 13:2 NIV
Rev. Janice Marie E. (“JMe”) Lowden invites the Shenandoah Valley community to join Trinity Lutheran Church in both festive events.
Kris Kringle Market
The Trinity Lutheran Church Kringle Market will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Kringle Market is centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District in the Trinity Lutheran Church Parish Hall and parking lot on the corner of Main Street and State Route 277 (810 Fairfax Street).
“Modeled after the famous markets in Germany, the Kris Kringle Market will offer light displays, music, holiday food, handmade crafts, children’s activities, and a memorable shopping experience for all ages,” Chair of Social Outreach Ministry, Kim Begnaud, said. “There will be handmade Christmas crafts for children and adults to make. Also, festive lights and ample Christmas decorations and trees.”
Vendors will be selling soft pretzels, German brats, spiced cider, and hot chocolate. The Lutheran Women’s group will be selling homemade cakes, cookies, and brownies. Sewing for the Savior group will have handmade quilts for sale. A Kris Kringle actor will provide stories to get everyone in the holiday spirit. “Tours of the Christmas-decorated church, built in 1906, will be available and there will be a “selfie” photo option in our lovely parlor by the fireplace,” The Reverend JMe Lowden said.
According to Begnaud, there is planning for 20 vendors to set up in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot. The Kris Kringle Market is a fun and festive way to shop, and you can delight in viewing local hand-made and home-grown selections from baked goods, crochet, jewelry, custom shirts, tumbles, dog treats, wood crafts, alpaca scarves, hats and gloves and fleece items, placemats, holiday décor and more. “Bring your holiday shopping list and find unique Christmas items for everyone, including something enjoyable for yourself,” said Begnaud.
Free Holiday Meal with all the fixings
If one has read the Surgeon General’s 2023 report on America’s epidemic of loneliness and crisis of disconnection, one can then understand the significance that a Holiday Meal can have on the community at large. Meal sharing is a way to spend time with others, but more than that, it invites intimate conversations, laughter, and a spirit of togetherness. It is easy to come together in fellowship when food is involved.
As part of their monthly Community Meal offerings, Trinity Lutheran Church’s Annual Free Holiday Meal is scheduled for Wednesday December 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall. According to Holiday Meal Coordinator, Vickie Hollis, the community meal has been served each Christmas season by the Social Outreach Team for over 20 years with breaks in their service during the build-out of the new parish hall and throughout the Covid breakout.
The idea for the community meal began from a series of committee discussions about the time and talents of the congregation members. “We knew from many church suppers that our members had an incredible talent for cooking. These discussions led to the premise that Trinity could successfully host a large free Annual Holiday Meal inviting the public,” Hollis said. “Our first press releases listed a variety of reasons to attend. Kids are driving you crazy? More mouths to feed than money? Hate doing dishes? Come to downtown Stephens City and enjoy the Holiday Meal!”
Trinity Lutheran is passionate about reaching out to the local population. “We have found that many of our guests live alone and enjoy sharing a meal and fellowship with other visitors. We believe the fellowship is just as important as the food. Trinity received our finest compliment from a guest who informed us that we served love on a plate,” Hollis said.
The full menu includes roast turkey and dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, apple, cherry, pumpkin and pecan pies, coffee, iced tea, and water. The Social Outreach Team usually serves around 100 holiday meals. Meals are also delivered to homebound church members. “If there are going to be leftovers, the cooks pack up “to go” meals for anyone who wants to take food home,” Hollis added.
Congregation members prepare parts of the meal during the days before the dinner and transport the food to the church. The kitchen will be bustling on the day of the meal with 5 or 6 people prepping, chopping, dicing, peeling, slicing, cooking, or washing dishes prior to the big evening. It takes more than 20 volunteers to purchase the food, prep, cook, serve, clean dishes, and bus the tables in Parish Hall.
Plenty of big appetites will be coming through the doors on Wednesday night to sample the well-received Lutheran traditional dinner. Some will attend as families, some come alone seeking good fellowship, others to see what this traditional community meal is all about.
“Whatever the reasons, Trinity Lutheran Church will be ready,” The Reverend JMe Lowden said. “It is always a blessing to support our community. The meal is all about serving our neighbors near and far, as Christ has taught us to do.”
There is never a charge for any of the Community Meals. For those who choose to donate a love offering, those funds are sent to the Lutheran World Hunger Appeal to help feed hungry people in this country and around the world.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have a nursing student from Germana Community College provide blood pressure checks as a community service project for his degree. This student has 30 years of medical experience as a paramedic.
For more information on both events, contact Brenda Boldin at office@trinitychurchvirginia.org or visit trinitychurchvirginia.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church gathers for in-person worship with Holy Communion each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Veterans Day Native Tree Give-Away Sees 360 Young Trees Find New Homes Within 2 Hours
On Veterans Day, November 11, the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards and the Town’s Advisory Committee on Environmental Sustainability (ACES) teamed up for a native tree give-away in the Gazebo area of the Front Royal Village Commons park area in the town’s Historic Downtown Business District. Co-organizer Justin Proctor, ACES member, and Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council president, reported a rousing success with 360 young trees; we believe all that were available, comprised of six different native species leaving for new homes on citizen properties throughout the town and county. In fact, Proctor said that with a crowd gathering for the 10 a.m. opening, all the trees were gone within about two hours of the scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event.
“We’ll have to double our inventory, at least, next year,” Proctor said of the overwhelming show of public interest in the project. He also gave a shout-out to the Virginia Department of Forestry, specifically their Va. Trees for Clean Water program, which provided funding assistance for the event.
As noted in preliminary releases on the event, the goal of the native species tree giveaway is “to continue building out a diverse, native tree canopy across our community.” Organizers noted that tree species offered included Eastern Redbuds, Bald Cypress, Loblolly Pine, Flowering Dogwood, Swamp White Oak, and Red Maple. Tree Stewards present consulted with people on the best trees for their planned planting locations and provided instructions for planting and maintenance as necessary for the new tree “parents”.
Among the long-term benefits of encouraging such new plantings across the community that organizers listed were:
Creating shade and cooler temperatures in the summer while creating a more insulated buffer against cold temperatures in the winter;
Adding beautiful year-round color and structure to your landscape;
Providing food and shelter for wildlife, including nesting birds and pollinators;
Improving storm-water control and fighting erosion;
Sequestering carbon and organic matter into the soil;
And stewarding the next generation of trees for the next generations of children and grandchildren to enjoy.
Congratulations to the Tree Stewards and the Town Advisory Committee on Environmental Sustainability on the successful launch of what is planned to be an annual event.
A Festive Evening of Music: American Legion Community Band’s Christmas Concert
Celebrating the Holiday Season with a Free Concert at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Get ready to immerse yourself in the spirit of the holiday season! The American Legion Community Band is set to host a delightful Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. This free event, held at the Boggs Chapel at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA, promises an evening of enchanting music and community celebration.
The concert is a testament to community collaboration and support. The Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion proudly sponsors the Community Band. The band also extends heartfelt thanks to Randolph-Macon Academy for providing rehearsal space, equipment, and the chapel venue. Additional appreciation goes to Shen Valley Web Hosting for their generosity in hosting the band’s website and to National Media Services for their contributions in designing and printing promotional materials.
Formed in 1986, the American Legion Community Band has been a musical mainstay in Front Royal, offering free concerts and enriching the local cultural landscape. Comprised of volunteer musicians from the area, the band welcomes new members with open arms, fostering a vibrant community of music enthusiasts.
Under the skilled direction of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band’s repertoire spans various genres. From classical pieces to modern works, the audience can expect a blend of traditional and contemporary music, including popular tunes, marches, and operatic overtures.
The band rehearses every Tuesday from 7:30 – 9:00 pm at the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy. Interested musicians are invited to join. The band’s performance season runs from September through July, featuring indoor and outdoor public performances.
The American Legion Community Band’s Christmas Concert is more than just a musical event; it’s a celebration of community, collaboration, and the joy of the holiday season. Mark your calendars for December 12th and join in this festive gathering that is sure to warm hearts and lift spirits.
Slobber Appreciation Day at the WASPCA
Thursday, November 16th, is Slobber Appreciation Day! Dogs drool, and frankly that’s COOL! Come join us at the Winchester Area SPCA adoption center this Thursday as we celebrate the loving, happy, drooling canines in our lives, and take advantage of our $16 dog adoption event!
Doors open at 10am (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA). We will be open until 5pm and have lots of amazing droolers for you to choose from.
Click the link to see who’s looking for a new home: 24petconnect.com.
Warren County’s One-Stop Community Resource Fair: A Gateway to Local Services and Volunteer Opportunities
Connecting Community Members to a Wealth of Resources and Volunteer Opportunities in Front Royal.
The Warren County Department of Social Services is gearing up for its One-Stop Community Resource Fair on December 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. Meghan Bowers, the job developer for the Department of Social Services in Front Royal, shares insights into this much-anticipated event that aims to connect community members with a wide array of local services and volunteer opportunities.
Following the success of a recent job fair, which saw numerous connections made between job seekers and various businesses, the Department of Social Services is enthusiastic about the upcoming resource fair. The job fair, featuring on-the-spot interviews, catered to diverse employment sectors like construction, warehousing, and electrical apprenticeship programs.
The One-Stop Community Resource Fair is set to host about 20 organizations. This event is for those in need and individuals seeking volunteer opportunities or looking to support others. It’s a chance to discover the array of services available in the community, from rental support and therapeutic horsemanship to low-cost medical services and fire safety.
Organizations like Blue Ridge Housing offer rental and down payment support. Valley Health will provide free blood pressure screenings and information about food assistance and hot meal programs. The fair is also a great platform for veterans seeking guidance on benefits and resources.
For those looking to give back to the community, this fair is an ideal place to connect with organizations in need of volunteers. It’s an opportunity to meet decision-makers from various groups and find a volunteering role that suits your interests and skills.
The One-Stop Community Resource Fair in Warren County is more than just an event – it’s a shining example of the community’s spirit of giving and supporting one another. Whether you’re seeking assistance, looking to volunteer, or simply curious about the services available in your community, this fair is a valuable resource. It’s an embodiment of Front Royal and Warren County’s commitment to being a community that reaches out and helps those in need.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact Meghan Bowers at 540-635-3430, ext 3354.
