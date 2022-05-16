“I’m not happy in a tiny tank”

If it could talk, your betta fish could teach you some amazing things.

Ever since you adopted me, I’ve noticed you admiring my shimmering colors and fluttering fins. On the other hand, I don’t think I’m wrong in saying that you don’t know everything you need to know about me. I’m happy to tell you these important facts about my species.

First, you should know that although betta fish are often placed in small glass jars (because we’re tough and pretty, I guess), we need ample space to feel our best. If you want me to live a long and happy life of up to eight or even ten years, I need a large rectangular or square aquarium with at least four gallons of 77 F water.

You may have noticed I like to go back and forth between the surface of the water and the bottom of my tank. I’ll be thrilled if the distance is about six inches. And be careful: my aquarium must have a lid to prevent me from jumping out onto the floor.

Next, I would like to tell you that I like to eat floating pellets made for my species. But I also enjoy variety, like occasional freeze-dried or frozen larvae or worms. Yummy!

Finally, I’ll remind you that although my nickname is the Siamese fighting fish, I’m quite peaceful. I only get defensive if you encroach on my territory.

I look forward to continuing to dazzle you for years to come.

Bubbles XX

Bloop bloop (I’m sending you a few bubbles to say “Hi”)!