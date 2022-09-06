Job Market
Immigrants: transfer your skills to boost your career
If you’ve recently immigrated to the United States, you may not be able to practice the trade you did in your home country immediately. This is especially true for certain industries and positions with specific requirements. However, you can work on transferring your skills to launch a new career without starting from scratch.
List your transferable skills
Analyze your past experiences and make a list of your skills and education. If a job posting catches your eye, read it carefully and determine how your experience matches what the company is looking for. Use this information to build a convincing application.
Get your credentials recognized
It’s a good idea to get a credential evaluation. An independent credential evaluation service can analyze your non-U.S. qualifications and compare them to similar qualifications in the U.S. education system, labor market, or specific professions. This’ll allow you to apply for jobs with special education or skill requirements.
Go back to school temporarily
Depending on what you want to do, you can register for a higher education course related to your field. You may also be able to obtain missing credits for a diploma or write an equivalency exam to validate your professional license.
Are you unsure where to start? Meet with a career counselor or recruiter to discuss your situation.
Agriculture
4 little-known jobs in agriculture
The agriculture industry is indispensable, affecting both food supply and tourism. It presents various interesting job opportunities, some of which are less well-known. Here are four that might surprise you.
1. Mushroom growers are responsible for managing mushroom and compost production. They must also follow quality control procedures. Their schedule is variable and depends on the needs of the crop.
2. Orchard pruners trim apple trees in the summer and winter. They’re seasonal workers and don’t have any specific training. It’s possible to quickly learn the ins and outs of pruning on the job with more experienced workers.
3. Big game and ratite (flightless bird) producers raise animals like bison, wild boar, deer, ostriches, emus, and rheas. They also manage production, administration, and marketing, among several other tasks.
4. Floriculture (flower farming) supervisors coordinate and verify the work done by horticultural workers. They also perform a variety of tasks to produce flowering and ornamental plants.
The wonderful world of agriculture is full of possibilities.
Thorough preparation makes all the difference
Congratulations! You’ve been called in for a job interview. It’s not a sure thing yet, though! You’re going to have to prepare properly to maximize your chances of success. You can be certain that Recruiters want to ensure that you are the best candidate for the job. They will certainly try to unsettle you. Show them that they had good reason to ask you to come for an interview and… Dazzle them!
Initially, find out as much as possible about the company and any relevant information concerning the future assignments for the position you will eventually occupy. Consider the qualities necessary for performing these tasks and list your most convincing achievements. Determine the recruiters’ expectations, too: When they offer details about their organization, its mission, and corporate values, you will get a good idea of the type of employees they need. Learn your CV by heart to make it easier for you to control what you say during the interview. Then, identify what motivates you and what your career goals are. Prepare yourself mentally by starting with confidence and a winning attitude. Put aside all concerns that could block your energy.
Arrive at the interview with your CV. A well-groomed appearance, a firm handshake, and a confident smile will give a good impression. Greet the interviewer by name. Sit up straight and maintain eye contact with the people you’re talking to; be natural. Don’t interrupt, and don’t hesitate to ask for a question to be rephrased if you didn’t understand something. Show your interest and, at the end of the interview, don’t hesitate to ask a few questions. Remember to thank the interviewers and initiate handshakes with each of them.
Experience is worth its weight in gold
You’re over 40 years old, have lost your job, and fear that your age will only be a handicap on the job market? Right now, you’re probably in the process of questioning your abilities, and your self-confidence has hit rock bottom. What’s more, because of your accumulated years of experience, you don’t want to drop to the bottom of the ladder — you’re looking for a competitive salary. Employers are not always ready to pay well; yet, by investing in an experienced candidate, the company will gain efficiency.
Establishing a list of your achievements, experience, abilities, and qualities is an important step in your job search. This crucial process will allow you to realize your true value.
The majority of employers are favorable to the idea of hiring workers older than 40 for several reasons: Acquired experience, maturity, stability, performance, assiduousness, and availability. The person knows him or herself well, knows what they can offer the company, and has solid references.
Therefore, it is essential to see your age as an advantage. Having a positive attitude about your age is imperative because if you aren’t convinced of the benefits, how can you convince someone else? Perhaps you’re older, but you’re also a person who possesses many qualities and assets that make you the person an employer is looking for. Never doubt this. Have confidence in yourself and go for it!
Networking to the rescue!
Job hunting is a full-time job in itself and requires a good amount of planning. Looking at the help wanted ads on local job sites is definitely an excellent place to start; however, much more needs to be done. Along with keeping an eye on advertised job offers, many people also look for work through networking, which basically involves telling as many people as possible that they are actively seeking employment.
There are three different types of networks: Personal networks that include family and close friends, professional networks made up of people encountered in the working environment or during the job hunting process, and virtual networks that can include the two preceding groups as well as online encounters, particularly through professional networks. Sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter have become extremely popular ways for people to communicate.
People who have a good network participate in other people’s lives by giving and receiving information, advice, support, and commitment. By making use of this network, you will greatly increase your chances of finding the right job quickly and easily. Therefore, go for it, be dynamic and… Start networking!
3 universal training courses
Corporate training is often aimed at increasing an employee’s knowledge in a specific area, such as mastering a software program. But some training programs can help improve the productivity and motivation of all categories of employees. Here are three you may want to consider.
1. Time management
As the saying goes, time is money. After all, your employees must effectively manage their time to help improve your business’ success. Poor time management can lead to stress, mis¬sed deadlines, and inferior-quality work. Consequently, time management training can help your employees stay organized, efficient, and productive by giving them the tools and techniques to use their time wisely.
2. Effective communication
Businesses need employees with good interpersonal communication skills to improve collaboration. Basic communication skills can help avoid bad working relationships that could hurt your company’s success. Whether targeted at face-to-face meetings, Zoom conferences, or email exchanges, a course on effective communication will ensure your employees have the necessary skills to interact professionally with each other and your customers.
3. Leadership
It’s not always easy to tell which employees have leadership potential. That’s why providing leadership training to all your employees, not only managers and supervisors, is important. By improving their leadership skills, you’ll be helping your employees grow within your company, giving them the capacity to take on new roles and responsibilities.
Remember that today’s employees are tomorrow’s leaders.
Your resume is your calling card
Writing a curriculum vitae is a very important step for anyone looking for work. A CV describes your professional career, your skills, and abilities. While it should always be concise, a quick once over should attract the attention of prospective employers, encouraging them to want to know more about you.
You may think creating an eye-catching CV is easy, but nothing could be further from the truth! A few proven rules must be followed to allow you to stand out in this competitive world. There are no excuses for poorly written CVs these days: Countless examples and templates are available for writing, updating, or revising a CV for those who need a clear, concise document.
If you want more personalized help, many human resources consulting companies will, for a fee, write your CV with the information you will have provided, either in person or online via the Internet. These specialists study each client’s specific case, create new sections in the CV adapted to their particular situation, and build a strategic page layout with the predominant key points at the forefront.
No matter how you do it, your ultimate goal is to be called in for an interview. Therefore, be sure to put all the chances on your side!
