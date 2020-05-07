Local News
Improvements underway at I-81 interchanges in Shenandoah and Frederick Counties
Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation have begun ramp improvements at four interchanges along Interstate 81 in Shenandoah and Frederick counties. The upgrades include an extension of acceleration and deceleration lanes (on- and off-ramps) at the following exits on I-81:
• Exit 269 (Shenandoah Caverns) – Deceleration lane from northbound I-81 onto Route 730 (Caverns Road).
• Exit 279 (Edinburg) – Acceleration lane from Route 185 (Stoney Creek Road) onto southbound I-81.
• Exit 283 (Woodstock) – Acceleration lane from Route 42 (Reservoir Road) onto southbound I-81.
• Exit 302 (Middletown) – Acceleration lane from Route 627 (Reliance Road) onto northbound I-81, and deceleration lane from northbound I-81 onto Route 627
This week contractors began placing concrete barriers along the right shoulders of I-81 at exits 269, 279, and 283. Barrier installation requires overnight right lane closures. The barriers will remain in place 24/7 to protect the work zones during the construction of the ramp extensions. Motorists can expect occasional on- or off-ramp closures during overnight hours at these interchanges through early August 2020.
When work at the first three interchanges is complete, contractors will begin work on the acceleration and deceleration lanes for northbound I-81 at exit 302. At all locations, variable message boards will alert drivers to specific ramp closures and detour routes.
The I-81 interchange upgrades will improve safety and traffic operations by allowing vehicles to more effectively accelerate with interstate traffic, or slow to exit at the interchange. The upgrades are part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2019. The $2 billion packages of targeted improvements were funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.
On March 30, 2020, VDOT awarded a $2,153,924 contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Virginia, for the I-81 ramp extensions. The project has a contract completion date of November 20, 2020. All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 6, 2020; guidelines for opening coming on Friday
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Missing Person: Kevin Duane Smith still missing, information wanted
Kevin Duane Smith was last seen on January 21, 2020, in the Centerville/Manassas Virginia area, in a vehicle with four other people who said he left them on foot; however Kevin is from Front Royal, Virginia. Kevin was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie.
If you see Kevin, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Rivermont Baptist Church celebrates member’s 90th birthday with a parade
Sylvia Dawson, a member of the Rivermont Baptist Church in Front Royal, celebrated her 90th birthday! Other church members decided to honor this special day with a congratulatory parade, as they cannot meet at the church during this time. Sylvia enjoyed the parade so much that she wanted to share with the community:
Sylvia shared, “I counted over 26 cars! That was fun!” Congratulations Sylvia, and Happy Birthday!
To learn more about Rivermont Baptist Church in Front Royal, visit their website at rivermontchurch.com.
Fauquier Health marks National Nurses Month, celebrates the year of the nurse and midwife
Fauquier Health is proud to join the American Nurses Association (ANA) in celebrating National Nurses Month this May, in an expanded recognition of the positive impact our nurses have on the health and well-being of our community. National Nurses Week – observed annually May 6-12 – honors the men and women around the country who have dedicated their lives to caring for those who are at their most vulnerable and in need. This year, as the invaluable contributions of nurses have gained increased awareness amid the fight against COVID-19, that celebration is being extended into a National Nurses Month.
“Our heroic nurses are always on the front lines of caring for the sick and injured,” said Christine Hart Kress, chief nursing officer of Fauquier Health. “Their compassion, clinical expertise and servant leadership are fundamental to our ability to provide the high-quality care our patients have come to rely on. I am so proud to celebrate and honor their hard work – and not just during Nurses Month, but year-round. Their impact is an essential part of our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
The roots of National Nurses Week can be traced back to 1953, when U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare employee Dorothy Sutherland suggested a national day of recognition for nurses. After a series of proclamations and resolutions through the decades, the American Nurses Association affirmed a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress by establishing May 6 as National Nurses Day in 1982. The ANA expanded the celebration to a week in 1991 and, in 1993, designated May 6-12 as the permanent annual dates to mark National Nurses Week.
In addition to this year’s expanded, month-long observance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also declared 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife. It is another well-deserved recognition for a group of professionals that could not have come at a more appropriate time.
“By their very nature, nurses are special people who are committed to selflessly serving and caring for others no matter the circumstance,” Christine says. “During our fight against COVID-19, our nurses have truly stepped up and are making countless sacrifices daily to ensure the safety of patients and each other, and to help protect our community. They are heroes in every sense of the word.”
Fauquier Health encourages community members to leave their own special note of thanks at www.thankahealthcarehero.com or by tagging #thankahealthcarehero on social media.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
UPDATED Amber Alert: 3-year-old child found
Brianna Reyes-Cardoza has been found. Original Press Release below:
The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department for a child abduction that occurred on May 4, 2020, at 8:24 AM.
The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Burkwood Court, Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Abducted is Brianna Reyes-Cardoza, hispanic, female, black hair, brown eyes, 3-years-old, 3-foot 0-inches tall, weighing 36 lbs, last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz, hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 160 lbs, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.
There is no vehicle description at this time.
For further information, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.
Fauquier Health nationally recognized with an ‘A’ for the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Fauquier Health was recently awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Fauquier Health’s achievements providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
When asked about the recognition, Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health said, “We are proud to once again be recognized by The Leapfrog organization for receiving an ‘A’ grade. Receiving an A during the COVID-19 crisis is a testament to our team, for keeping patient care and quality at the center of what we do. Our board and medical staff have been instrumental in guiding the health system, on our journey on high quality, patient centered care.”
“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Fauquier Health. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Fauquier Health was awarded an ‘A’ grade on April 30, 2020, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see Fauquier Health’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
