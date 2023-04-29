Local News
In a volatile political environment School Board candidates vie for Warren County Republican Committee endorsement
At 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Warren County Community Center, the Warren County Republican Committee hosted a Candidates Forum for the three seats up for grabs this year on the Warren County School Board. Participating were current School Board Chairman and South River District representative, Kristin Pence, sitting North River District representative Melanie Salins, as well as Tom McFadden Jr. and Leslie Matthews.
Matthews challenged Pence for the committee’s endorsement for the South River District seat and was successful in that challenge during a vote at Thursday evening’s committee meeting following the forum. Pence, who appears to have established a good working relationship with her school board colleagues, including committee member Salins, told Royal Examiner that she intends to run for re-election in November without the committee endorsement.
Salins was running unopposed for the North River Republican Committee endorsement, as was McFadden for the Shenandoah District seat being vacated by Ralph Rinaldi. Rinaldi, who was present observing the forum, has stated his intention to run for the Shenandoah District Board of Supervisors seat currently held by Walt Mabe. The Republican Committee will hold a “Firehouse Primary” between Rinaldi and John Stanmeyer on Friday, May 5, from 2-to-7 p.m. at the North Warren Company 10 Fire & Rescue headquarters. All registered voters in the Shenandoah District are eligible to vote in that primary.
After introductory remarks by each school board candidate Thursday evening, they responded to a series of questions submitted by the committee. One primary issue of concern that emerged early was how and by whom public school curriculums and policies should be established. Should local standards of personal belief and political opinion hold sway over state guidelines, including Virginia Department of Education standards established with input from public school systems statewide, and/or can the two be balanced to a positive end result??
See this question and others addressed in this exclusive Royal Examiner video of the Warren County Republican Committee School Board Candidates Forum:
Rockland Community Prayer Garden formally dedicated at ceremony attended by hundreds
An overcast (but not rainy) day did not detract from the formal dedication of the spectacular Rockland Community Prayer Garden across from the historic local church just opposite. The dedication and opening on Saturday morning (April 29) prompted one visitor to remark, “This is quite the most beautiful, the most spectacular garden I have ever seen.”
And most, including visiting Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, agreed, as did the several hundred parishioners and visitors who, sheltered from any possible rain on the knoll overlooking the estimated three-acre plot that now is the site of a 40-foot long koi pond and surrounding area. The pond is highlighted by a life-sized marble, hand-crafted statue of Christ standing on the water, which will be illuminated at night.
The garden, resplendent in spring and upcoming summer flowers, is for the use of everyone wishing a quiet place for reflection, contemplation, prayer, or just to sit and read a book. Several church members met weekly for 18 months at the home of Sheron and John Piazza (he’s now the head deacon of the 75-year-old church on the corner of Rockland and Fairground roads) and where the now late Sheron Piazza, a retired landscaper, dreamed of, then designed, the garden and its updated environs. These, now for all to see, are footpaths, driveways, parking lots, paving with inscribed memorial bricks galore, benches and dogwood trees further decorating the landscape.
The hymn, “In The Garden,” sung by local opera personality, soprano Melissa Chavez, accompanied by the Randolph-Macon Academy choir, was perhaps the most appropriate rendition of the morning, joined in by all attendees.
Rockland Community Church’s relatively new pastor, Bill Orndoff, performed the official dedication ceremony with help from the entertaining though serious Lieutenant Governor and followed by the church’s longtime interim pastor, the Rev. Mark Jordon, a Front Royal Rotarian, along with George McIntyre, the church’s board chairman and one of the garden’s leading donors and activists. Also in attendance was the former longtime church minister, Bishop Vince McLaughlin, who gave the invocation.
“This is a garden for all the people. We pray it will be used by everyone, as this garden represents the unity of all people and the resurgence of faith in our local community and our nation,” Orndoff said in a written message.
Others remarked, looking skyward, “Sheron Piazza’s dream has come true!”
Watch the dedication ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Rockland Community Prayer Garden Dedication to feature Winsome Sears, Lt Governor of Virginia, as guest speaker
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 1 – 5, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight.
*UPDATE* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge work, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of May 10. Follow posted detour.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, 12 midnight Tuesday night through 12 midnight Wednesday night.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 16.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Front Royal’s 2023 Earth Day Celebration – Big Fun, Big Impact
On Saturday, April 22nd, Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) held their 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration in downtown Front Royal. And it was certainly a big success! There was the inevitability of afternoon showers, so the exhibitors, food, animals, and the crowd all showed up early to take full advantage of a beautiful morning of sunshine.
The overarching goal of the event is to introduce our community to the myriad conservation, environmental, and/or outdoor groups and organizations that are active in our area. It is also a chance to explore the many different opportunities that exist for connecting with the great outdoors. With over 45 local groups attending, there was a full palette to choose from, including fishing and archery, the state parks, several watershed organizations, the Smithsonian, a full line-up of state agencies, the Scouts, 4-H Center, our Anti-Litter Council, and many, many more. A big handful of school groups also attended to showcase their science and environmental projects and programming.
At midday, Mayor Lori Cockrell helped lead the formal Arbor Day proclamation, celebrated with the planting of stunning red blaze maple that will perfectly accent the new pavilion in the Town Square. The Town of Front Royal has earned and maintained the designation of Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 24 years and running, and that is something to be very proud of. Our local Tree Stewards have been longtime leaders in this effort, and in celebration of Arbor Day gave away 150 tree saplings. There is so much to be said for the beauty and sense of place that come with the ongoing care and expansion of our town’s trees, gardens, and wildlife corridors.
In the spirit of continuing to grow the event a little bigger and better each year, ESAC added a few special features this time around, including native plant sales, a great lineup of food truck options, and even a full-on petting zoo for kids to interact with some incredibly friendly and fluffy animals. It was a great success to see everyone walking around with plants and tasty food! There was also a consistent crowd circling Carmine, an incredibly talented agility dog owned by Susan Brogan, who spent the morning demonstrating how to pick up litter and how to properly recycle! And for the first time this year, House of Hope integrated their Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser into the mix, and spent the day selling beautiful hand-made bowls and locally-made soups to raise money for their important mission.
And since April showers bring May flowers and the Earth was anxious to make good on its promise, everyone ran for cover when the rains blew in at about 1pm. But everyone went home in good spirits!
The ESAC committee would like to give a special shout-out to the following:
- The Town of Front Royal for their ongoing support of this event, with an emphasis on Lizi Lewis, the Town’s Community Development & Tourism Manager.
- Our Mayor, Lori Cockrell, for leading the Arbor Day celebration (and also helping plant so many trees around town!).
- Explore Art & Clay, who puts forth a tremendous amount of volunteer effort with the creation and painting of so many of the bowls for the Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser.
- Kisha, from Card My Yard, who donated the eye-catching Earth Day signage.
- Starbucks, for donating a big carafe of warm coffee to help get the day off to a good start.
Lastly, there’s no reason you can’t carry on with the Earth Day spirit each and every day of the year. Plant native plants, help do your part to keep our landscapes and watershed clean, and don’t hesitate to follow-up with one (or more!) of the organizations from the event to get more involved.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center provides tips on wildlife rescue
This season, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center expects to rescue and raise more than 1,500 orphaned baby wild animals which will be found throughout the Northern Virginia region. Not all of these babies are actually orphaned and BRWC’s hospital director, Jennifer Riley cautions would-be rescuers to consider all possibilities before bringing babies to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center and to call the Center with any concerns.
Riley explained, “Every year, well-meaning people accidentally rescue young wildlife that appears to need help but actually does not.” Here are a few examples:
Baby birds without feathers that are uninjured can be successfully put back in their nests and the parents will continue to feed them. If you can’t find the nest, or it was destroyed, there are ways to create a new nest for the babies. Call BRWC for advice with this problem. If both parents are known to be dead, then the baby birds will need to be rescued.
Fledgling baby birds do not need to be rescued. Over the spring and summer, it is common to find young birds with short feathers on the ground that can’t fly or can only fly short distances. Most fledgling songbirds will leave their nests 5-7 days before they can fly. Their parents continue to care for them while they are on the ground, so they do not need to be rescued. The parents will not return to feed their babies if they sense there are predators in the area (including people). If you see a young bird with short tail feathers on the ground that cannot fly; keep people and pets far away from the area so the parents feel safe to return and resume feeding and teaching their young.
Baby cottontails normally leave their nest at a very young age. Finding a very small cottontail does not mean it needs to be rescued. If the bunny’s ears are standing up and its body is large enough to fill the palm of your hand, it is old enough to be on its own. At this age, they will freeze in place and will generally NOT attempt to run away from you. Keep dogs indoors or leashed during this period of 1-2 weeks until the youngsters leave the area on their own.
If you or your pets have accidentally uncovered a nest of cottontails, you can cover the nest again and the mother will return to raise the babies. There are ways to cover the nest to prevent dogs from getting to it while allowing mom to access the babies. Cats should always be leashed or in catios when outdoors.
If a bird, bunny or other baby wildlife has been in a cat’s mouth, it does need to be rescued even if it doesn’t appear to be injured. Exposure to the bacteria in the saliva in the cat’s mouth will make these animals sick, and they will succumb to infection in 2-3 days if not treated with antibiotics. If a dog has come into contact with the animal, it may be best to have it assessed at the hospital. Please call if you find yourself in this situation.
Young fawns are commonly found lying quietly on the ground, without a mother in sight. This is normal. Does (mother deer) will leave fawns hidden for most of the day while they go off to browse for food. Young fawns will not move until their mother comes back for them, and will frequently let people walk right up to them. These fawns do not need to be rescued. The mother doe will not return to her fawn if she senses there are predators in the area (including people), so please do not hover around the baby. If you find a fawn that is injured, please call BRWC (540-837-9000) for help. Be aware that there are regulations prohibiting the rescue and movement of deer across county lines due to the threat of spreading Chronic Wasting Disease. If a fawn is truly orphaned, other does will likely adopt that baby. Please give this process time and do not interfere. Call the Center with any concerns.
Remember, it is always better for wild animals to remain in the wild whenever possible. If they do need to be rescued, seek professional care for these animals and never attempt to care for them yourself. Be careful not to touch them with bare hands and do not give food or water. It is against the law for the public to possess wildlife without special permits and training. If in doubt, contact the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at 540-837-9000 or visit the website: www.blueridgewildfectr.org.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is the only wildlife-exclusive teaching hospital in Northern Virginia.
BRWC takes in wildlife with a goal of rehabilitating them and returning them to their original habitat. Jen Riley, DVM is the hospital director of BRWC. She has advanced training in wildlife emergency stabilization and critical care. The Center assists more than 3,000 native wildlife annually and does not charge for its services. For more information, visit www.blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Humane Society of Warren County hosts second ‘Dogs of War’ memorial at animal shelter May 27: regular Memorial Day ceremony follows at courthouse May 29
Memorial Day weekend in Front Royal will be a busy one, spanning two ceremonies in three days at, first, the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, 1245 Progress Drive, to salute the military’s war dogs and dogs used widely in local law enforcement (Saturday, noon, May 27), and second, at the downtown courthouse lawn (Monday, noon, May 29), where the fallen of all wars will be saluted for their service. The Monday event will be directed by U.S.Marine Lt./Col. Rob MacDougall.
At the shelter, on a plot developed by a former HSWC president, Malcolm Barr, Sr., this year’s ceremony will be focused not only on the thousands of dogs that served their country in many wars, but on law enforcement’s K-9s that may be seen working our streets and byways along with their handlers almost daily.
Barr, a military reporter in the mid-Pacific during the Vietnam war, stumbled on a military dog cemetery on the Pacific island of Guam in the 1960s, vowing then that it was time to gain more recognition, and a home life, for dogs completing, sometimes disastrously, their overseas duties. His memorial garden at the shelter was completed almost 60 years later while the military was building handsome statues honoring the dogs in various parts of the country, including Guam, and other parts of the world.
Barr said while preparing for this year’s memorial, and announcing the name Steve Herman, visiting chief of the U.S. State Department’s “Voice of America” (VOA) Washington, D.C. Bureau, as this year’s guest speaker at the Saturday ceremony, “I’m grateful to the HSWC for providing a small plot of land (across from the shelter’s main entrance) for our town’s dog memorial, a site noticeable for its life-size statue of a German shepherd “guarding” the site,” Barr said. “Also, I’m grateful to Steve for driving all this way to our small town to help recognize our war dogs and our K-9s at home.” He explained that Herman had become aware of, and intrigued by, our memorial during a recent visit to Warren County.
The local acknowledgement of military and law-enforcement trained canines in Front Royal/Warren County seems appropriate as the first fully trained dogs sent to the World War II battle front in 1942 were trained at a military facility here.
Meghan Bowers, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Warren County says, “I’m proud that the shelter can host such an important and eye opening memorial. Dogs have served an important part in our day to day lives as companions and best friends, but we cannot forget the other ways in which they have enriched our lives.”
When complete, the Saturday ceremony will, in addition to Herman, feature a local law enforcement guard of honor; a formal blessing of all service dogs by retired Baptist minister and Front Royal Rotarian, the Rev. Mark Jordon; the honor guard will accompany Front Royal Councilman Skip Rogers, himself a former U.S,. Army dog handler, who will lay a wreath saluting all dogs of war, and domestic K-9s, that have served and/or given their lives for their country, and for the brace of handlers who make up their active duty teams. The wreaths for both ceremonies are donated by Fussell’s Florist, upholding a years-long tradition by the retailer.
Following the 40-minute ceremony, light refreshments will be provided in the shelter’s boardroom, and shelter tours will be offered to those asking.
(From a release by the Humane Society of Warren County.)
Warren Coalition accepting nominations for Larry M. Funk Memorial Award
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Larry M. Funk Memorial Award for Outstanding Service to Children. This award was established by the Warren Coalition in 2022 to recognize an individual whose dedication and service to the children of Warren County have made a positive impact on them.
The award is open to anyone who serves children in any way, though if it is their profession, the nominator will need to explain the way in which they go above and beyond their normal job requirements. Nominators are asked to explain the contributions made to the children and youth of Warren County, cite some specific examples, and list five outstanding qualities of the nominee.
Nominations can be made online. A panel will review the nomination packages, and the selected recipient will be presented with a plaque and $500 cash at the Warren Coalition’s Annual Membership Luncheon in late July. Nominations are due May 26, 2023.
Larry M. Funk was a member of Warren Coalition for more than 20 years, serving in a number of positions to include Vice President and President during that time. The Warren County Sheriff Department employed Larry for over 28 years, and 27 of those were as the D.A.R.E. instructor and Community Policing representative. He received many awards and recognitions from community organizations such as Kiwanis, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Warren County Sheriff Department, Warren County Board of Supervisors, and American Legion Post 53, just to name a few. His many activities included presentations at events and distribution of educational materials for the youth of Warren County. This included many bike rodeos; Warren County Fair booths; Warren Memorial Hospital annual health fair; drug awareness displays; car shows; and car seat safety checks. He coordinated and organized the annual D.A.R.E. day, which was the culmination of a year of planning for the fifth graders of Warren County Public Schools as part of the D.A.R.E education during the school year.
At his church, Larry served as an elder, assistant Sunday school superintendent, and a youth Sunday school teacher. His family recalled that he would practice his presentations for hours until he got it just the way he wanted to present it. He took great pride working with the children of the community. Students and former adult students would frequently greet him with hugs whenever they would see him. Larry’s impact was great and long lasting.
Larry was married for 38 years; the proud father of two sons; and grandfather of five grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and especially teaching them.
The recipient of the first Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County, awarded in 2022, was Roger Smelzer.
