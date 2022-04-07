Regional News
In historic vote, Senate confirms Jackson as first black woman justice on Supreme Court
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next associate justice on the Supreme Court and the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.
The historic 53-47 vote was bipartisan, with a trio of Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah – joining all the Senate Democrats in supporting Jackson.
While President Joe Biden and Jackson watched the proceedings from the White House’s Roosevelt Room, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the confirmation vote.
“We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America,” Biden tweeted after the vote. “She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her.”
An ebullient Harris told reporters as she left the United States Capitol Building: “It’s a statement that on our highest court in the land, we want to make sure that there is going to be a full representation and the finest and brightest and the best. That’s what happened today. I’m very proud.”
Biden nominated Jackson on Feb. 25 after Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plans to retire at the end of the current session, which is expected to be in June or early July. Jackson’s confirmation fulfilled a Biden campaign promise that he would appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Jackson currently serves as a federal judge on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She previously served as a district judge for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, the vice-chair of the United States Sentencing Commission, and was a clerk for Breyer. She will also be the first public defender to be appointed to the Supreme Court.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in a press conference after the vote that Jackson’s confirmation was “a long, hard road as we tried to get to greater equality, less bigotry in America.”
He added: “It was often stepping backward. But when you have a day like this, it inspires you to keep moving forward. There’s no better group to have us move forward than this group.”
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, acknowledged the Republican senators that voted along with the Democrats.
“I can’t say enough for my three colleagues,” he said. “I held out the hope that at the last minute, several others would join them (and) realize they won’t be on the right side of history this morning. We’ve got to continue to work to build bipartisanship.”
An emotional Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, told reporters that in Jackson, “I see somebody extraordinarily well-qualified, somebody, who makes the court look more like America. Frankly, I could say to my children and my grandchildren, ‘Be proud. Be proud of what you see.’”
Both of Maryland’s senators, Democrats Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, voted for Jackson. After the vote, Van Hollen tweeted: “With today’s vote, both Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and the Senate made history…Like Marylander Thurgood Marshall before her, Judge Jackson is a trailblazer, & I know she will uphold equal justice under the law.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has repeatedly attacked Jackson and those who supported her. In Thursday floor remarks, McConnell said the soon-to-be-justice had two choices: “Either satisfy her radical fan club or help preserve the judiciary that Americans need.”
McConnell added, “I’m afraid the nominee’s record tells us which is likely. But I hope Judge Jackson proves me wrong.”
Before the final vote itself, the Senate public galleries overlooking the floor filled with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. In an earlier Twitter post, some caucus members in black t-shirts read “Black Women are Supreme.”
The final tally was delayed nearly 25 minutes by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, who did not join the full Senate chamber for the vote. Finally, the casually-dressed Paul (whose attire violated Senate floor rules) peeked out from a door to give his thumbs-down “no” vote.
After Harris announced the vote, the senators supporting Jackson and the people in the gallery stood and flooded the chamber with approximately 30 seconds of thunderous applause.
Most Republicans walked out during the applause, solemn-faced.
On Friday, Biden and Harris are scheduled to host a celebratory event with Jackson at the White House.
By MARGARET ATTRIDGE, ROSS O’KEEFE, CHRIS BARYLICK and ASHKAN MOTAMEDI
Capital News Service
Capital News Service reporter Tatyana Monnay contributed to this story.
Local News
New outpatient addiction treatment center offers on-demand recovery in Winchester
Hundreds of Winchester residents now have a new option for addiction treatment. BrightView, an outpatient addiction treatment program serving thousands of patients in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Delaware, announces the opening of a new outpatient addiction treatment center at 200 Faraday Drive, Winchester, VA. BrightView’s new center provides accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet outpatient setting.
Effective addiction treatment is increasingly important in Winchester. In 2020, Virginia reported that fatal overdoses reached an all-time high, mirroring the grim pattern of communities nationwide. The data, compiled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, included a near-doubling of the presence of methamphetamine in fatal cases from 2019.
BrightView’s treatment programs include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder. Each program is customized to meet the goals and needs of the patient, ensuring the best chances of long-term success. The company’s commitment to quality care includes providing masks and hand sanitizing stations onsite, social distancing, and offering telehealth and virtual treatment options.
The new Winchester center can serve virtually unlimited residents due to its outpatient model. By connecting patients to case managers and working with local agencies, BrightView also helps people find safe housing, reliable transportation, access to food, and even prepare for jobs. In fact, unemployment rates among BrightView patients decrease by 50% on average in the first 90 days of treatment.
“BrightView is enthusiastic about serving the Winchester area with innovative, research-based addiction treatment,” said Chad Smith, BrightView’s CEO.
“We understand from decades of research that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community. Building partnerships with local medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in developing continuity of care. We want to ensure that anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long-term recovery.”
People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day, and walk-ins are welcome until 3:00 pm on weekdays. For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.
“Our Winchester center treats adults seeking help with a variety of substance use disorders,” said Lance Woods, Virginia resident and BrightView Vice President of Operations. “This area is our home and the BrightView team is committed to helping people recover by providing accessible, substance use care in a friendly, non-judgmental setting. Our goal is to create a healthier, happier community for everyone in Winchester.”
In addition to helping individuals and their families, effective outpatient addiction treatment reduces pressure on the criminal justice system and local hospitals. BrightView patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70% on average during their first 90 days in the outpatient program. Patients also report a 33% reduction in emergency room visits in the first three months and a 50% reduction after one year.
About BrightView:
Founded in 2015, BrightView provides comprehensive, evidence-based outpatient addiction treatment to thousands of patients in recovery from substance use disorder throughout Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Delaware.
The organization’s more than 57 centers provide a practical treatment approach that includes medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, and wraparound social services, as well as work on co-occurring disorders. Locations are generally able to dispense medication on-site, which makes treatment comfortable and convenient for patients.
BrightView’s compassionate and professional staff create an accessible and welcoming environment for physical and emotional healing. BrightView is committed to treating each patient with respect, providing positive reinforcement, and achieving long-term wellness. To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com.
Regional News
Virginia War Memorial seeks personal photos of Virginia Vietnam War Veterans taken during their service during the war
The Virginia War Memorial is seeking personal photographs of Virginia Vietnam War veterans taken during their service in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The photos will be reviewed by the Memorial staff and may be used for the upcoming exhibit entitled, 50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience.
“We plan to feature photos of fifty Vietnam veterans from Virginia in the exhibit which will open January 27, 2023 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords which officially ended the Vietnam War,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial. “These photos will be used alongside professional photo portraits of the selected veterans taken today.”
The Virginia War Memorial is collaborating with award-winning photographer and US Navy veteran Laura Hatcher to take the contemporary photos of the Vietnam veterans selected.
The Memorial staff is currently collecting “in-country” photos from the Vietnam War, personal correspondence, mementos and oral histories of veterans who served. Virginia Vietnam veterans should submit digital photos in jpg, tiff or PDF formats to the Virginia War Memorial by April 30, 2022 for consideration to be included in the upcoming exhibit.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance of Vietnam veterans and their families in this project. Please be assured that the Virginia War Memorial will not reproduce, publish or copy any photos submitted during the selection phase for the exhibit,” Dr. Mountcastle added. “Once fifty veterans are selected, the Memorial will secure written permission from the veteran submitting the photo for use.”
To submit photos and other materials, please go to vawarmemorial.org/50yearsbeyond
Photos and materials may also be submitted by mail to:
Fifty Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience
c/o The Virginia War Memorial
621 South Belvedere Street
Richmond, VA 23220
For more information about this project, please email exhibits@vawarmemorial.org or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Regional News
Virginia schools and youth groups kick off statewide campaign to encourage safe teen driving
More teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year, statistics show. To help save lives and prevent crashes during the high-risk warm weather months, Virginia schools are kicking off a statewide teen safety campaign this week to establish safe driving and passenger safety behaviors. The campaign, called “Arrive Alive,” focuses on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during the spring and summer months and during prom and graduation.
Thirty-six high schools, middle schools, and youth groups are participating in Arrive Alive which kicked off April 4th and runs through May 6th. During the campaign, students will work in peer-to-peer groups to develop programs and social media messages that influence their peers to be safer on Virginia roadways.
High school students will focus on preventing such risky driver and passenger behaviors as texting and driving, speeding, driving with too many passengers, not wearing a seat belt, underage drinking and driving, and joy riding or “cruising.” Middle school students will focus their campaign on how to be a safe passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist. Both middle and high school students are being asked to submit plans for continuing promotion of the campaign throughout the summer to reach students while on break.
“YOVASO encourages all schools, youth groups, parents, and teens to join the Arrive Alive campaign and help save lives during this critical time for our youth,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “A simple reminder to buckle up, a safety talk with your teen, a message to slow down, or a teen encouraging a friend to drive safely can make a difference and save a life, King emphasized. “So please, use and share the Arrive Alive resources and keep spreading this important message to teens in your school and community throughout the summer.”
During the three year period from 2017-2020, teen drivers in Virginia were involved in 31,517 crashes during the months from May through August, with 118 of those crashes resulting in a fatality to themselves or other motorists and passengers.* During the same three-year period, 97 teens aged 15-20 were killed, 10,414 were injured, and 1,291 were seriously injured in crashes between the months of May and August.
Throughout Arrive Alive, students at participating high schools and youth groups will develop a creative project designed to influence change in risky driving behaviors and attitudes among their peers. In addition, they will hold pre and post seat belt checks to measure the campaign’s impact on increasing seat belt use among students. Other activities will include wrecked car displays, mock crashes, pledge signing events, organizing safety rallies, and other creative messaging and programming.
Middle school students will complete similar activities and focus their creative project around good passenger and pedestrian safety habits including seat belt use, bicycle helmet use, and how to be safe when walking and biking in neighborhoods.
Arrive Alive is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) and the Virginia State Police, and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV. In addition, grants from State Farm will support prizes and educational incentives and materials.
For more information or to register your school or youth group for the Arrive Alive campaign, contact Mary King, Program Manager at (804) 461-0396 or visit the campaign page. YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Schools, organizations, or youth groups can continue to register for the campaign and order materials throughout the spring and summer. The campaign and resource materials are free to all schools, organizations, and youth groups to remind teens, youth to slow down, buckle up, and Arrive Alive safely to their destination during this high-risk period. Membership in YOVASO is also free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 90 active member schools.
Here are tips to help keep teen drivers safe during the high-risk warm weather months:
- Buckle up every time and in every seating position.
- Slow down and obey posted speed limits.
- Limit the number of teen passengers in the vehicle and obey Virginia’s passenger limitation law for teens. Remember, teens under 18 are only allowed to carry one passenger under age 21 for the first year of licensure unless accompanied by a licensed adult.
- Drive distraction-free. It’s illegal in Virginia to use a hand-held device while driving.
- Drive alcohol and drug-free. Virginia’s Zero Tolerance law makes consuming alcohol or driving under the influence of any amount of alcohol a serious criminal offense for teens under the age of 21. (Va. Code 18.2-266.1)
- Avoid “cruising” and joy riding with friends. This leads to an increased risk for teen crashes.
- Obey Virginia’s midnight curfew which restricts teens under 18 from driving between midnight and 4 a.m.
- Never Drive Drowsy. Never drive if you are sleepy or on medication that causes drowsiness.
- Celebrate responsibly during prom, graduation, and summer celebrations. Make a commitment to being safe and arriving alive.
Regional News
Social Security Administration to resume in-person services at local Social Security Offices
“I am pleased to announce that local Social Security offices will restore in-person services, including for people without an appointment, on April 7, 2022, said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner: Social Security Administration.
He continued, “To avoid waiting in line, I strongly encourage people, who can use our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, to call us, and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment. Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office. I thank the public for your patience as we work to increase service.
Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices. Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times.
Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. We will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them.
Thoughtful planning and preparation have shaped our process to restore in-person services. Social Security employees are dedicated to serving the public, and we are ready to welcome the public back to our offices. Our local managers understand and can address the needs of their communities. We have also implemented office-to-office support as well as brought recently retired employees back to assist the public. We thank the many interested stakeholders including the Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living and national advocacy organizations for your help.
Throughout the pandemic, millions of people have used our secure and convenient online services and received help by phone. People who have access to the internet should first try our online services before calling us or visiting an office.
As we transition to a new modern phone system, some people may experience a busy signal or be unintentionally disconnected from their call. We sincerely regret this disruption and recommend people call when our National 800 Number may be less busy, such as before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. local time or later in the week. Like our offices, our waits are generally shorter later in the month.
To learn more, please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/gethelp/ and www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices/.”
Regional News
New box cranes arrive at NIT increasing the Port of Virginia’s ability to handle big ships, more cargo
The Port of Virginia on Friday, March 25, welcomed a pair of massive container cranes to Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) South, the final pieces of equipment needed to complete the South Berth’s $450 million optimization project.
“These cranes will expand our lift capacity, berth productivity and the ability to handle multiple ULCVs [ultra-large container ship] simultaneously,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “This benefits the port’s users and it says, very clearly, to the ocean carriers and the industry that we are prepared to handle big ships and growing cargo volumes safely, swiftly and sustainably for decades to come.”
These cranes will be able to accommodate ultra-large container vessels, or ULCVs, that make regular stops in Virginia and even higher-volume ships of the future. These cranes have the capacity reach across a vessel that is 26 containers wide, which is three-to-four containers beyond the reach of most cranes.
The new cranes will go into service in late May giving the port 30 ship-to-shore cranes capable of handling ULCVs: Virginia International Gateway (VIG) has 12 cranes, NIT North has six and NIT South will have 12.
“These cranes complete the $800 million in land-side investments we made at both NIT and VIG,” Edwards said. “We started the effort in late 2016 and the result is 1 million units of additional lift capacity. We’ve modernized our terminals from the gate to the berth and created a twenty-first century, world-class port.
“Combine our land-side investments with the widening and deepening of the Norfolk Harbor and its channels, the expansion of NIT’s Central Rail Yard and our plans for optimizing and modernizing NIT’s North Berth and we will have all of the pieces in place to drive cargo growth, job expansion and economic development across Virginia for the next generation. It also means that, in parallel, we’re providing a high-level of efficiency, service, and care to our customers and users of The Port of Virginia.”
Crane Specifications:
- Builder: Shanghai-based Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, (called ZPMC),
- Crane height = 170’ (52m) lift above the dock
- Boom-out length = 226’ (69m) from the rail closest to the water
- Total height with the boom up = 446’ (136m)
- Width between the legs = 59’ (18m)
- Rail Gage = 100’ (30.48m)
- Unit weight = 1,827 tons
- Lifting capacity = 65 long tons under a twin-20-foot spreader or 100 long tons under cargohook
The port’s cargo operations remained fluid in February having handled more than 296,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 48 percent of which was loaded cargo imports.
February’s volume was more than 19 percent ahead of last February, which is an increase of more than 47,500 TEUs. Additionally, February’s volumes were a strong bounce-back from January, where volumes slipped because of lost workdays, Omicron-driven staffing challenges and a high number of vessels that were off schedule.
“We had a very high level of productivity in a short month,” Edwards said. “We are keeping our eye on a number of things that could have an impact on our operations. The Russia/Ukraine situation, inflation and rising oil prices are all things that require our attention, so we will watch and adjust if necessary.”
February Cargo Snapshot (2022 vs. 2021)
- Total TEUs – 296,201, up 19.2%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 88,582, up 1.3%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 143,476, up 30.5%
- Total Containers – 162,674, up 18.9%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 1,532 down 35.7%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 8,665, up 16.2%
- Total Rail Containers – 50,721, up 19.4%
- Total Truck Containers – 105,470, up 17.4%
- Total Barge Containers – 6,483, 45.8%
Community Events
Virginia Department of Veterans Services and partners to hold National Vietnam War Veterans Day special ceremonies
In honor of the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this conflict from 1955 until 1975. A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond.
All Vietnam War veterans and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend this ceremony. Every Vietnam War Veteran in attendance will be presented with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin in recognition of his or her service. For more information, please click here.
“It is especially important that all Virginians take the time on this special day to thank our fellow citizens who answered the call to serve our country,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “These veterans came back home, transitioned to civilian life, started families and became leaders in business, education, law, the arts, medicine, science, technology and public service throughout the Commonwealth. They deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment for their service and sacrifice.”
In addition to the ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, DVS will partner with Chapter 957 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and James City County for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration and pinning ceremony to be held March 29 at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park in James City County. Details regarding that ceremony may be found here.
The Marine Corps League, James M. Slay Detachment #329; the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Richmond Chapter 1965; the Virginia Department of Veterans Services; and Mission BBQ will be honoring Vietnam Veterans on March 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission BBQ Glenside location. Vietnam Veterans will be recognized, thanked, and honored for their service to the Nation during the Vietnam War. Vietnam Veterans who have not yet received their Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin (VVLP) will be presented with a VVLP and other material in recognition of the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Details regarding this observance may be found here.
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is a proud Commemorative Partner to the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
