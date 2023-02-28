Connect with us

Local News

In Memory of former Police Chief Richard Furr

Published

6 hours ago

on

With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we regret to inform you of the passing of former Police Chief Richard Furr. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife, family, and friends during this difficult time. Chief Furr made significant contributions to public safety during his tenure, and we will always be grateful for his service.

Video by Front Royal Police Department

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red-tailed Hawk

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 28, 2023

By

This adult Red-tailed hawk was found last week in The Plains, sternal (laying on its chest) and unable to stand.

Upon admission the bird was thin, severely dehydrated, open-mouth breathing, and tremoring. Nothing on the patient was fractured or bruised, but there was inflammation, discoloration, and sloughing, scabby skin lining the mouth and throat.

Given the signs, we were quite concerned about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which would have been a fatal prognosis. Thankfully, we were able to test this individual quickly and a NEGATIVE test result was reported a few days later!

After receiving intensive fluid support, anti-inflammatories, and antibiotics over the past five days, this patient has greatly improved in demeanor.


We do not know what caused the mouth lesions and a cytology exam did not reveal any parasites or abnormalities. However, we have seen similar burns on other patients that were caused from toxins like pesticides or herbicides, or from biting down on an electric fence.

This hawk is slowly re-gaining weight and their mouth and throat are healing, with healthy skin being revealed as the scabs fall away.

Although we are not entirely sure why this bird was down in the first place or what caused these oral/throat lesions, we are hopeful for a full recovery!

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Local News

Rockland Community Church set to open five-acre public prayer garden in April

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 28, 2023

By

Rockland’s non-denominational community church is in the final stages of completing its five-acre public prayer garden and plans to open it to the general public at a Saturday, April 29 morning ceremony, including federal, state, and local officials, as well as church representatives from throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Visualized some three years ago by deacon and landscape designer Sheron Smith Piazza, the small — about 50-member — congregation came together to raise $200,000. A dedicated group, they met every Thursday evening since August 2021 to plot the progress of the project up until now. Unfortunately, the group’s guiding light, Sheron Piazza, did not live to see the end of the effort most dear to her heart. She died of cancer last year, leaving her husband, John, to take over the reins.

“Now, we are just about ready for the opening,” John Piazza told me as he proudly showed off the garden, just about 75% finished, at a recent walk around. “Now, we’re waiting for good weather to lay the turf, pave a parking lot for the handicapped, and take delivery on 5,000 more bricks to be laid, some as they are inscribed with additional sponsors’ names. When we finish, we will have what I believe to be a “Field of Dreams” where all members of the public may have a quiet place to sit and meditate and perhaps reflect on what he describes as “the resurgence of religion that is taking place in our country.”

Piazza feels the garden, unique to the area, will be a spectacular venue for many Americans and perhaps foreign tourists as it becomes known throughout the state of Virginia and perhaps the nation. “How small is our church and how enormous an attraction this will be to churchgoers and non-churchgoers alike,” Piazza, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, said.


Already in place is a life-sized marble statue of Jesus Christ standing at the head of a 40-foot-long pond, his feet in the constantly running water, which ultimately will be home to koi and decorated by lilies and other water-borne plants.

The walkways, of inscribed red brick, honor, among others, veterans, first responders, and other loved ones. Fourteen “Stations of the Cross” surround the garden, featuring benches, pink and white dogwood trees, planters, flowers, and other landscaping features.

Engraved personalized bricks may still be purchased and installed in the pond’s walkway. Trees may still be purchased. To order bricks and trees or to make a special donation, call 540-635-8312. Rockland is situated in Warren County, north of Front Royal, a small once Civil War-torn Northern Shenandoah Valley town with a population slightly above 15,000 of the county’s approximately 40,000 residents. Front Royal and Warren County are about 70 miles west of Washington, D.C. on I-66.

Jennifer Avery has produced a highlight of the garden in this short video. Enjoy.

 

Local News

R-MA National Honor Society cadets help St Luke Community Clinic prepare donations for Africa

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 28, 2023

By

Over the years, St Luke Community Clinic has been blessed to be the recipient of many donations from our generous community. They have included walkers, wheelchairs, medical equipment, bandages and all sorts of other usable medical aides. Many of the items are given out to folks in the Front Royal community who need and use them. However, donations were coming in faster than they were going out.

St. Luke volunteer, Joe Biggs (grandfather of R-MA alumni), believed that all of these surplus supplies could be helping more people. The challenge was to find a way to get what the clinic had to people who needed help. So he launched a search and discovered an organization called Medical Missionaries which operates out of Manassas, Virginia. A couple times a year, Seniors First provides a van which is loaded with surplus supplies and Joe & Bob Haas (Transportation Director for Seniors First) head to Manassas to deliver the supplies.

This year, Randolph-Macon Academy National Honor Society cadets played a key role in helping to load the van. Truly a community project! The supplies the cadets loaded will be headed to Africa to help villages in need!

R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference!

Check us out at www.rma.edu.

Local News

R-MA Hosts 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival, showcasing talented cadets from across the country

Published

1 day ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

From February 24-26, 2023, Randolph Macon Academy hosted the 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival, featuring performances by a concert band and a festival choir made up of military high school and college cadets, as well as a drum major clinic for cadets from these schools.

Colonel John A. Brodie, the Director of Music at Virginia Military Institute, led the Festival Concert Band. Stephen Cramer, a retired member of the US Army Chorus, a former Broadway star, and a current professor at the University of Wyoming conducted the Festival Choir. MUC James Anderson, the new primary drum major of the US Navy Band, instructed the drum major clinic.

The drum major competition was held on February 25th at the R-MA Melton Memorial Gymnasium, with ten cadets vying for the top spot. The competitors were:

  • John Classen, Cadet Sergeant First Class, Hargrave Military Academy
  • John Carlos Ahuja, Cadet Staff Sergeant, Missouri Military Academy
  • Charles Leventhal, Cadet Third Class, Coast Guard Academy
  • Alexandra Kammerer, Cadet First Lieutenant, New Mexico Military Institute
  • Trae Stencel, Cadet Private First Class, Army and Navy Academy
  • Joseph Church, Cadet Third Class, United States Coast Guard Academy
  • Kruze Hagan, Cadet Sergeant, Missouri Military Academy
  • Matthew Moore, Cadet Second Lieutenant, Fork Union Military Academy
  • Noah McMan, Cadet Second Class, United States Coast Guard Academy
  • Sarina Winters, Cadet 2nd Lieutenant, Randolph Macon Academy

At the festival band and choir concert held on February 26th, 2023, the winner of the drum major competition was announced. The top spot went to Kruze Hagan, a Cadet Sergeant from Missouri Military Academy.


The top spot of the drum major competition went to Kruze Hagan, a Cadet Sergeant from Missouri Military Academy.

 

The concert showcased high school and college cadets across various states, including California, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, and Virginia. The schools represented were:

Army & Navy Academy, Carlsbad, CA
Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham, VA
Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, VA
Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO
New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM
Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Saint John’s Northwestern Academies, Delafield, WI
U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Wayne, PA
Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, VA

Please enjoy these Royal Examiner exclusive videos of the drum major competition and festival concert.

 

Local News

Town of Front Royal scholarship application open until April 3, 2023

Published

1 day ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

The Town of Front Royal will begin accepting scholarship applications on March 1, 2023. The scholarships will be awarded to three (3) graduating high school seniors residing in the Town of Front Royal’s corporate limits and pursuing continued undergraduate or trade education at an accredited university, community college, or trade school.

The scholarships are in the amount of $1,000 each. All high school seniors who currently attend public or private schools and home-schooled students are encouraged to apply. Town Council will recognize the three scholarship winners at their regularly scheduled meeting in May 2023. Interested graduating seniors must complete and return the application by email, mail or hand-deliver to:

Clerk of Council Tina L. Presley
102 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
(540) 635-8007
Monday- Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
tpresley@frontroyalva.com

Deadline for applications is Monday, April 3, 2023


Click here to download the application.

Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 27 – March 3, 2023

Published

4 days ago

on

February 25, 2023

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.

INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of April 6.


PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.

INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 23.

PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right lane closures near Route 627 (Reliance Road) intersection for road work, Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control just north of Route 642 (Howellsville Road) for cleaning and debris removal on Shenandoah River bridge, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

King Cartoons

