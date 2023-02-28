In Memory of former Police Chief Richard Furr

This adult Red-tailed hawk was found last week in The Plains, sternal (laying on its chest) and unable to stand.

Upon admission the bird was thin, severely dehydrated, open-mouth breathing, and tremoring. Nothing on the patient was fractured or bruised, but there was inflammation, discoloration, and sloughing, scabby skin lining the mouth and throat.

Given the signs, we were quite concerned about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which would have been a fatal prognosis. Thankfully, we were able to test this individual quickly and a NEGATIVE test result was reported a few days later!

After receiving intensive fluid support, anti-inflammatories, and antibiotics over the past five days, this patient has greatly improved in demeanor.

We do not know what caused the mouth lesions and a cytology exam did not reveal any parasites or abnormalities. However, we have seen similar burns on other patients that were caused from toxins like pesticides or herbicides, or from biting down on an electric fence.

This hawk is slowly re-gaining weight and their mouth and throat are healing, with healthy skin being revealed as the scabs fall away.

Although we are not entirely sure why this bird was down in the first place or what caused these oral/throat lesions, we are hopeful for a full recovery!

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.