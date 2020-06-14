‘In person’ Rotary awards to students as pandemic lockdown rules change

Students from three local high schools received checks and plaques “in person” from Rotary Club of Front Royal president Bret Hrbek at Skyline H.S. auditorium June 9 as lockdown rules were loosened by national and state fiat.

The annual scholarship awards amounting to $16,000 were shared by two students from Randolph-Macon Academy and Skyline, Katherine (Katie) Babineau, and Jenna Stanley. Funds raised by the club’s annual golf tournament have financed the awards since 1999.

Stanley, who the previous weekend had also received her associate degree from Lord Fairfax Community College, accepted her award from Hrbek. Babineau, with whom she shared the prize, was unable to attend due to illness. Stanley will attend the University of Virginia, planning to major in public policy and leadership. Babineau will attend Hollins University and eyes a future as a dermatologist.

Both also excelled at sports at their respective schools, Babineau making history of sorts at R-MA as being the only female member of the school’s otherwise all-male football team. Stanley played varsity soccer and volleyball Both were active Rotary Interact club members.

Babineau is the daughter of Joseph and Helen Babineau of South River Road, Front Royal. Stanley is the daughter of Doug and Jenny Stanley of Bowling Green Road in Warren County’s Rockland area.

Rotary Club past president Kym Crump presented Brigid Tamas of WCHS with one of two Student-Art awards. The other went to Alexandra Haffer of Skyline. Each received plaques and checks for $250.

Two Skyline students, Aaliyah Rose Chun, Northern Virginia’s athlete of the year, and Brandon Janes Ahlemann, were named the Rotary club’s top athletes of 2019-20. Each received a plaque and checks for $300 from past Rotary president John Marlow after whom, with fellow Warren County High School star athlete, the late Heidi Moore, the award is named.

In a separate “Zoom” ceremony on Friday evening, June 12, Front Royal Rotary presented 10 Warren County teachers with “Excellence in Educating Youth” awards:

Heather Becker, A. S. Rhodes Elementary School; Carly Altenberg, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School; Kami Robinson, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School; Bernadette West, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School; Ashley Wood, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School; Sonny Dyke, Skyline Middle School; Jenny Stanley, Warren County Middle School; Laura Wilson, Skyline High School; Charlie Dodge, Warren County High School; and Tammy Ward, Blue Ridge Technical Center.