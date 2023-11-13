State News
In Rural Virginia, Communities Struggle to Find Enough Healthcare workers
FRANKLIN, Va. — On a sunny Tuesday in July, the blue door of Old Dominion University’s Medical Mobile Clinic opened onto a parking lot in Franklin, and a teenage boy went quickly down the steps.
“Have a great day!” Tammy Speerhas, director of ODU’s Community Care program, called after him. “Have a great football season!”
The city of Franklin, which is surrounded by Southampton County in Virginia’s Southside region, is one of the state’s most underserved areas when it comes to health care. According to the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority, Southside has one of the state’s highest concentrations of counties designated as shortage areas for primary care, mental health, and other medical services. That data is borne out on the ground: Speerhas said this summer that Franklin’s only two pediatricians were booked through the fall. The alternative for residents was to drive a half-hour to an urgent care facility in Suffolk, where most insurance does not cover routine check-ups.
That’s where the mobile clinic came in. Operating in Franklin starting this year, the clinic is treating K-12 students in need of back-to-school and sports physicals and then continuing to operate for other care.
“A lot of these kids aren’t playing sports because they can’t get their physicals,” said Speerhas, overseeing the team of nurses, medical professionals, students, and volunteers staffing the clinic. With the mobile unit, “we’re able to do these free sports physicals, and it also allows us to identify any other needs that they might have.”
Food insecurity, dental issues, and conditions like asthma and scoliosis are just some examples of additional needs discovered by medical workers during these physicals. Doing check-ups on the children has also helped build trust with parents, who have followed up for treatment themselves, Speerhas said.
“It’s amazingly fulfilling and rewarding to not only be able to give pre-care to a community that is so appreciative but to teach and educate students and have them see this population through a different lens,” Speerhas said.
The ODU mobile clinic is modeled after St. Mary’s Health Wagon, a remote area medical clinic that visits several sites in Southwest Virginia annually to provide services to residents who might otherwise have no place to go for health care. The projects are just two of numerous donation-driven and grant-funded initiatives across the state that seek to address the healthcare disparities found throughout rural Virginia.
But despite these efforts, gaps in healthcare access continue to widen. An analysis of July 2023 data by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a national policy center advocating for improved healthcare payment systems, found nine rural hospitals are currently at risk of closing in the state.
“Even before COVID, there were many hospitals — including rural hospitals, but not exclusively rural hospitals — that had negative operating margins,” said Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
There are numerous reasons why healthcare providers struggle in rural areas, but one of the key factors has been their failure to recruit and retain sufficient medical staff. Walker said shortages existed before the pandemic, but the outbreak exacerbated them as contract labor costs spiked.
Last year, the General Assembly tasked the Virginia Healthcare Workforce Development Authority with examining how to reverse staff shortages in the state’s healthcare industry. Published in September, the group’s final report said interventions were necessary to correct a downward trajectory.
“If current trends persist, nursing, primary care, and behavioral health workforce shortages will increase across Virginia,” the report found.
Data shows 102 of Virginia’s 133 counties and cities, accounting for 29% of the state’s population, meet federal criteria to be designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) for primary care. Many of these are in rural regions, which present other unique challenges, such as a lack of infrastructure and cultural differences.
Additionally, while Virginia trains many healthcare workers at schools such as ODU, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the University of Virginia, many also leave: According to the authority’s report, 40% of graduates from four-year nursing programs in Virginia go on to jobs in other parts of the country.
State investments
Based on those findings, VHWDA requested over $14.7 million from the state over the next two years to fund measures to support retention, recruitment and structural efficiency in the workforce. Whether that happens will be up to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who will present his budget proposal to lawmakers this December, and the General Assembly, which is responsible for crafting the state’s biennial spending plans.
“Virginia hasn’t dedicated a lot of operational dollars to support health workforce development initiatives,” said the authority’s executive director, Harrison Hayes.
In a report last year, the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Health Care said that the state ranked 38th in the country on public health spending. Hayes said the authority received funding from the state for the first time last year: $600,000 for operational costs and $600,000 for the workforce study. Although the authority was created in 2010, it was previously federally funded.
That lack of investment has forced rural providers like the Northern Neck Middlesex Free Health Clinic to come up with creative ways to keep their boat afloat. CEO Jean Nelson said balancing the checkbook has turned into a complicated game of searching for funding from alternative sources like private donors.
“We get probably about $170,000 from the state,” Nelson said. “170,000 is nothing. Our budget is $2 million.”
Hayes said one of the main missed opportunities by the state government is not providing supplemental funding to Area Health Education Centers. These federally funded facilities serve as conduits for local healthcare workers, connecting medical students with jobs and internships as well as sponsoring continuing education. There are eight AHEC regions in Virginia.
“North Carolina provides a significant amount, over $56 million” to its AHEC program, Hayes said. “Maryland provides nearly a million, Georgia $6 million. And then when you look at Virginia, we don’t provide any funding to ours.”
Part of the authority’s funding request is for roughly $1.1 million to go toward matching grants for the program over the next two years.
The state could also provide more incentives for young medical professionals, like loan repayment offers, said Nelson. A preliminary VHWDA study published earlier this year touted Virginia as having one of the top loan repayment programs among peer states but also said it could be expanded further.
That study said that in 2022, the Virginia Department of Health allotted $6.8 million for student financial assistance, while the state currently has $3.3 million dedicated to its loan repayment program. However, some of the repayment awards are as low as $1,000 — a drop in the bucket for the average medical student’s total debt.
Attracting medical professionals to rural areas — and keeping them there
Even with incentives, it can be difficult to attract young medical professionals to work in rural areas, said Tracy Douglas, CEO of the Virginia Community Healthcare Association.
“A lot of folks are focused on quality of life, and that means access to activities and events,” Douglas said. “Many of these rural communities don’t have those kinds of activities available.”
While they may not be as exciting as metropolitan areas, Douglas said rural communities still have a lot to offer, and her team has put together online profiles to help market them to aspiring medical professionals as places to both work and live.
The VHWDA report notes that when it comes to rural investments, Virginia has made progress in areas like broadband but still faces shortfalls in housing, transportation, and child care. The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 to develop a statewide telehealth plan that has seen great success in extending care to rural areas, and this year’s long-awaited budget deal included $10 million for mobile behavioral health crisis services in underserved areas. But Hayes said medical staff wanted modern conveniences other than just internet access.
“Some nurses would love to practice in rural settings but oftentimes go to an urban setting to do a travel contract because everything that they need is right in that area, and they don’t have to travel far distances in order to get the services that they need for their family, themselves or their kids,” Hayes said.
One possible solution: recruit more professionals from their rural hometowns. ODU Associate Chair of Nursing Carolyn Rutledge, who grew up in a rural area, said her program does just that.
“If you recruit them from there, you keep them there,” Rutledge said. “Then they’re likely to stay there.”
An additional barrier to getting health professionals into rural settings has been Virginia’s strict scope of practice laws, which limit what advanced nurse practitioners, physician assistants, dental hygienists, and other medical staff can do on their own without supervision.
In 2018, Virginia passed legislation that allowed nurse practitioners to operate their own standalone practices, but only after five years of full clinical experience. That restriction was temporarily lowered further to two years during the pandemic, but it has since been brought back up to five.
Today, Virginia is one of 10 states that still have restricted-practice authority laws for nurse practitioners. Many physicians say the limits are needed to protect patients, arguing nurse practitioners don’t have sufficient training or education to operate practices without a doctor’s oversight. But other groups say the system needs to be changed.
“A nurse practitioner should be able to do everything they were trained to do instead of having these artificial restrictions placed on them,” said Beth O’Connor, the Virginia Rural Health Association executive director. “Scope of practice could be a major issue for Virginia going forward.”
Burnout
One problem rural healthcare workers share with their urban and suburban counterparts is burnout. It’s an issue that only became more pressing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re burnt out,” Hayes said. “There’s an opportunity to ensure that we prevent burnout but also that we have a strong pipeline of nurses and healthcare professionals that get into the profession and actually enjoy being in the profession and staying in the profession.”
On top of the stress that comes with understaffing, many healthcare workers interviewed in the VHWDA report cited concerns related to safety, reporting a spike in workplace violence since COVID. Walker said that healthcare providers are five times more likely to be victims of workplace violence than workers in any other industry.
One person quoted in the final report said that as an emergency room nurse in Virginia, they had been “punched, slapped, bit, kicked, spit on,” and “confronted multiple knives and guns.”
“With every one of these situations, although hospital leadership preached a zero-tolerance policy to workplace violence, I was discouraged,” they said. “Nursing retention is difficult if the threat of physical harm is present every day.”
Facing so many challenges, the Virginia Healthcare Workforce Development Authority is putting together a coalition of healthcare professionals, schools, employers, and government agencies to try to reverse the more worrying workforce trends. While the General Assembly has passed roughly 60 bills related to healthcare workforce development in the past ten years, steep problems remain. Among the goals, VHWDA hopes the coalition will tackle are raising wages, reducing workplace violence and stress, offering more financial assistance to students, and making it easier for young professionals to find jobs.
Despite the obstacles facing rural healthcare workers, professionals like Speerhas and those at the ODU mobile clinic continue their work, many motivated by a simple desire to serve the community.
“I know it’s cliche, but we’re truly making a difference and making an impact,” Speerhas said. “To wake up every day and be able to do that, why would you not?”
by JW Caterine, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Voters Gave Democrats Control of the Legislature. What Will It Mean For Policy?
The two-year period before the arrival of Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the first time in decades that Democrats controlled both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly. Come January, they’ll be back in charge.
That sets up a policymaking dynamic that hasn’t been seen in Virginia since the 1990s: A Republican governor working with a fully Democratic legislature.
Because Youngkin will still be able to veto anything the slim Democratic majorities send to his desk, it won’t be anything like the burst of legislative breakthroughs on big topics that Democrats pushed through in 2020 and 2021. With a 21-19 majority in the state Senate and a 51-49 majority in the House of Delegates, Democrats lack the supermajorities needed to override vetoes and enact new laws over Youngkin’s opposition.
After a redistricting-fueled retirement boom earlier this year, more than a third of the candidates elected to General Assembly seats last week will be new to the body, adding a new element of unpredictability to how votes might shake out.
It’s unclear what might top the state’s legislative agenda once the new legislature is seated, but here’s a look at what last Tuesday’s results could mean for a few big policy issues.
A new push for abortion rights
It wasn’t a sure bet Republicans would have had the votes to pass Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban even if they won majorities. But new limits on abortion are now a nonstarter after Democrats won on promises to stop them.
Virginia Democrats triumph in statehouse elections, reducing Youngkin’s power
Winning both chambers gives Democrats the chance to play offense on abortion rights, and they don’t need the governor to do it.
At a post-election news conference last week, abortion rights advocates said they want the new Democratic majorities to begin the multi-year process of amending Virginia’s constitution to protect abortion access.
“Our victory on Tuesday allows us to work with these majorities to advance a constitutional amendment that will be on Virginia’s ballot in 2026 when we keep an abortion-rights majority in 2025,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.
Under Virginia’s system, constitutional amendments have to pass the General Assembly two years in a row, with an election in between. That means the General Assembly would have to pass an abortion rights amendment in the 2025 and 2026 sessions, with voters having the final say in the fall of 2026.
Though the Democratic-controlled Senate already passed an abortion rights amendment earlier this year that failed in the Republican-led House of Delegates, Lockhart indicated the amendment’s specifics could change now that Democrats have the ability to give it initial passage.
A similar abortion rights constitutional amendment that passed in Ohio this week included clear language allowing abortion limits past the point of fetal viability, usually around 24 weeks. The initial amendment proposed in Virginia didn’t mention fetal viability as a valid reason to restrict abortion access, leading critics to argue it could override Virginia’s existing law banning abortion in the third trimester. During the campaign season, many Democratic candidates said they wanted to keep Virginia’s abortion laws unchanged.
A shift on education?
Youngkin has portrayed himself as being at the vanguard of a parents’ rights movement by restoring a preeminent role for parents in K-12 schools that he says have been derailed by left-wing leaders. Democrats have attacked him as an enemy of public education and accused him of stoking culture war fights over critical race theory, sexual content in books, and accommodations for transgender students.
Those fights could very well continue, but the election results showed there’s a limit to the conservative pushback over the direction of public schools. Democrats can try to repeal or roll back some of Youngkin’s education policies, but the governor can still wield the veto, and his appointees will continue to control the Virginia Board of Education. A stalemate on more controversial school-related issues could precede a pivot toward the nuts-and-bolts elements of education, such as funding levels, teacher pay, testing reform, and student performance.
After campaigning on more school funding and better pay for educators, Democrats and their allies hailed Tuesday’s results as a clear victory for public education.
“This means that our communities want to fund our public schools fully,” House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said at an election party late Tuesday night when it became clear Democrats had won enough seats to make him the state’s first Black House speaker. “This means that our communities said, ‘Don’t turn teachers against parents and [have] students snitching on teachers for teaching about our history.’ They said, ‘No, we don’t want that. Don’t ban books. We don’t want that.’”
Youngkin also stressed education as an ongoing priority at his post-election news conference without dropping hints about specific areas of focus.
“Educational excellence, and making sure that our children have an opportunity to not just go to school but receive an extraordinary education, continues to be hugely important,” the governor said.
Youngkin has had mixed success pushing for more alternatives to traditional public schools, but those efforts are also likely to stall in a less friendly legislature.
New hope for weed dispensaries
Bipartisan efforts to legalize retail sales of marijuana have failed in the last two sessions largely because the Youngkin administration’s quiet opposition has prevented the legislation from reaching his desk.
A fully Democratic General Assembly might not be as inclined to let the governor avoid the issue.
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Fairfax, who has sponsored retail sales bills in the past, said he intends to keep pushing forward on the issue.
“It will still be an accomplishment if we can all agree on a bill,” Ebbin said in an interview.. “Whether or not we can agree on something that the governor will live with remains to be ascertained.”
Democrats legalized possession of small amounts of marijuana in 2021 and allowed adults to grow up to four marijuana plants at home; Democratic victories last week closed the door on the possibility of Republicans rolling back those laws. The state also has a small medical marijuana industry.
Authorizing recreational sales has been a tougher puzzle to solve because of differing viewpoints on how that industry should be structured and who should be allowed to profit from it.
Democrats and some Republicans have argued that moving forward with regulated retail dispensaries is the best way to rein in the booming, unregulated market for cannabis products.
JM Pedini, executive director of the pro-legalization group Virginia NORML, said the election result “clears a path” for something to get to Youngkin’s desk.
“However, without the supermajority of votes required to overturn a veto, any serious adult-use retail legislation must be both pragmatic and palatable in order to succeed,” Pedini said. “The bill should be easy to read, narrow in scope, and will absolutely require bipartisan support.”
Budget and tax cuts
Youngkin has gotten billions in tax relief passed in his first two years with bipartisan support, including the $200 per person rebate payments that went out just before the elections. But his more aspirational calls to cut the corporate tax rate and lower the top income tax rate are most likely dead under Democratic control.
Because the budget begins with the Youngkin administration, it will remain one of the most direct ways for the governor to lay out his priorities and make new proposals. However, any new tax-cutting plans he sends down are likely to face an even tougher reception now that Democrats are in charge of both General Assembly money committees.
Some bipartisan tax ideas — such as overhauling the state’s outdated income tax structure in which the highest bracket starts at $17,000 in income — were left on the table in the last round of budget negotiations.
There are also signs that the relatively flush years for the state budget coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending as federal relief dollars disappear. Earlier this month, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported next year’s budget is expected to be much tighter and that Youngkin is proposing spending cuts for some state agencies.
One of the governor’s main budgetary priorities has been overhauling the state’s struggling mental health system, a relatively apolitical issue that’s likely to continue to be a focus moving forward.
The governor is scheduled to introduce his budget proposal next month.
More gun-control bills
Though Youngkin ran as a gun rights supporter, he hasn’t fully embraced the absolutist rhetoric of groups like the National Rifle Association.
His views might be tested in the new legislature, with Democrats promising to push forward with enhancements to the state’s red flag law and toughening laws requiring gun owners to keep firearms locked up away from children.
“The first bill I will submit in the Senate is the safe storage legislation I’ve carried in the House. We can and must do more to keep our kids safe from gun violence,” Sen.-elect Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said on X after defeating Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant. “The Governor should sign it when it passes the House and Senate.”
After a 6-year-old student shot a teacher at a Newport News Elementary School early this year, VanValkenburg introduced a bill that would’ve created criminal penalties for gun owners if their firearms were taken by minors and used to commit a crime or violence. Opponents argued the state’s existing laws already criminalized that behavior in other ways. The mother of the Newport News shooter pleaded guilty to felony child neglect in August, but her charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm was set aside in court.
The recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, has also led Virginia Democrats to call for reinvigorating the red flag law their party passed in 2020 as part of a landmark gun-control package.
Democrats also could re-up their push to restrict the sales of assault-style weapons, but that could be a more difficult task, given their small majorities and the party’s inability to agree on the issue the last time it had control.
After realizing the legislature will not have pro-gun majorities, the gun-rights group Virginia Citizens Defense League said it’s planning to fight against gun control on multiple fronts.
“We will be using the courts to invalidate bad gun laws that we probably can’t repeal in the General Assembly as it is now configured,” VCDL President Philip Van Cleave said in a message to the group’s members.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Elections Overshadowed by Cultural Issues as Environmental Concerns Languish Despite Major Energy Lobby Funding
RICHMOND, Va. — Environment concerns rank low among surveyed voters and candidate platforms, despite the fact that climate change will impact Virginia citizens and that two of the largest campaign contributors are very different energy lobby groups.
According to Lee Francis, deputy director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, environmental policy is still an important topic to Virginia voters. He has been with the organization since 2015.
“Virginians, and a clear majority of Virginians, support efforts that the state is doing to address climate change [and] to expand clean energy,” Francis said.
Voter concern does not always show up in a poll.
“When you ask what a person’s top issue during an election is, the environment’s usually No. 5,” Francis said. “That doesn’t mean voters don’t support environmental policy but when you’re talking about the economy and health care and things like that, that is what usually breaks through.”
The Republican Party has shifted away from environmental issues and conservation, according to Francis.
“There have been past election cycles where Virginia LCV has worked to elect Republicans, has run programs to elect Republicans, has endorsed Republicans,” Francis said. “This cycle, not a single Republican would even go through our interview process to be considered for an endorsement.”
According to Francis, cultural issues have drowned out environmental issues in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly election.
“It is a noisy election cycle,” Francis said.
According to Alex Keena, associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University, candidates campaign on issues that can often be different than the sources of their campaign donations.
“Campaigns have focused on these cultural wedge issues, but if you actually look at the money, all of the money is coming from Dominion Energy and Clean Virginia,” Keena said. “This election is really about the future of how we use power … clean energy versus fossil fuels, and that’s really what’s at stake.”
Aside from Republican and Democratic political action committees, Clean Virginia Fund and Dominion Energy rank as top donors in 2023, funneling over $23 million combined into the statehouse races. Dominion Energy donations are mostly split between parties, and Clean Virginia mostly donated to Democrats, though not exclusively.
Traditionally, climate change discussion has been inconsistent during election cycles. It was discussed heavily — apace with the economy, health care, and immigration — in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. It was less of a pressing issue for campaigns in the 2016 race, according to the Brookings Institution.
While climate change remains one of the ten most important issues to voters, the number of voters who consider it the most important issue decreased by four percentage points from December 2022 to February 2023, according to a Roanoke College poll. The poll’s survey size was 680 adults and had a margin of error of 4.23%.
Key issues for the Virginia League of Conservation Voters include clean water, air pollution, land conservation, energy use, and offshore drilling.
Climate change has and will impact Virginia through rising seas and retreating shores, warming temperatures that affect people and agriculture, vulnerable infrastructure, and overall human health, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Previous legislation
Democrats passed several key environmental bills after they won the General Assembly in 2019. For a two-year period, the statehouse and governorship were led by Democrats.
The Clean Economy Act passed in 2020 helped establish energy efficiency standards. The bill had some support from a few Republicans because of the jobs it created, according to Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico.
The Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, also passed in 2020, entered Virginia into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap and trade program intended to reduce pollution in the state. It is known as RGGI and pronounced as “reggie.”
Virginia legislators passed a bill known as the Clean Car Law in 2021, which was adopted from a California standard. It created a timeline to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles, with a mandate that all new vehicles sold must be electric by 2035. The bill takes effect in January 2024.
Republicans, who control the House of Delegates, have spent the last two years attempting to roll back some of the environmental policies. But the General Assembly has mostly hit a legislative stalemate with Democrats in control of the Senate.
While some Republicans have opposed energy transition and pollution measures, party members have shown support for land conservation efforts and utility reform.
Youngkin bypassed state lawmakers through the State Air Pollution Control Board, which voted in favor of removing the state from RGGI. Willett called the administrative action unconstitutional.
“To repeal a law, you have to do that with another law or a budget amendment; you can’t do that with administrative actions,” Willett said. “It’s just a basic constitutional principle.”
Environmental groups have filed a suit to block withdrawal from RGGI. Virginia received over $730 million since its first RGGI auction in March 2021, according to the RGGI website.
The question remains if Republicans would actually overturn some of the legislation they recently opposed if they had complete control in the General Assembly. Or perhaps the bills were introduced in the past sessions, knowing the counter legislation would not make it past the Senate.
It could be a way to show they are taking action, and it changes the conversation, according to Keena.
“It gives them something to run on,” Keena said. “It says we tried; it gives them some credit claiming opportunities.”
Voters should consider environmental policy on Election Day, Francis said.
“If folks care about the air that they breathe, they care about having safe, clean water to drink, if they care about being able to access green spaces in their communities and get outside and enjoy nature, then they need to pay attention,” Francis said.
Francis also highlighted the importance of contacting lawmakers and simply getting involved with environmental efforts.
By Sam Brown
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia Democrats Celebrate Legislative ‘Blue Wall’ Built From Election Day Victories
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats maintained control of the Senate and narrowly took control of the House on Tuesday, in a contest some consider a mid-point evaluation of the governor’s leadership and influence.
All 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for election, with many new contestants due to redistricting. The previous majorities in both legislative bodies were narrow and remain tight still.
Democrats kept their 21-19 majority in the Senate. They flipped the House, but one race could hinge on mail-in votes, and the Democrat has not conceded. Their new majority will closely mirror the hold Republicans had and currently sits at 51-48 until the final race is declared.
This is the largest group of women of color to be elected to the state legislature, according to the political advocacy group Care in Action.
Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, will serve as Virginia’s first Black House Majority Leader. Virginians are ready to “move on,” he said, speaking to the significance of his historic appointment in the “oldest continuous democracy” in the U.S.
“To see that this will be the first time a Black person holds the gavel in the House of Delegates, and it would be me? It’s an honor,” Scott said. “All of the Commonwealth of Virginia, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, can be proud of this day.”
Democrats hoisted blue bricks at the victory party and thanked voters for giving them a “brick House” and a “blue wall” to stop the momentum of Republican policy, a reference to the “brick wall” often used by Senate lawmakers the past two years.
The campaign efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state Republicans were substantial but ultimately “rejected” by voters, according to a press release from the Democratic Party of Virginia.
Democrats reclaimed the majority they lost two years ago, but now under a Republican governor. Democrats could struggle to get the constitutional two-thirds majority needed to overturn a veto, meaning their legislative ability could be impacted.
Youngkin expressed optimism at a press conference Wednesday about working with what he described as a “pretty bipartisan-looking” General Assembly but said legislators need to be dedicated to cooperation.
Senate Republicans celebrated holding 19 seats, and the new freshman senators added to their ranks.
“We had so many partners who aided this effort, which was driven by strong nominees,” stated Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, in a press release. They said Youngkin was an “outstanding team leader” in the effort.
The caucus lamented the loss of Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and recognized her “leadership, strength, resolve, and selflessness.”
Dunnavant’s opponent, Schuyler VanValkenburg, won by just over 7,000 votes. He now moves from the lower chamber, where he represented Henrico as a delegate, into a four-year Senate term. VanValkenburg pointed to the victory as a “sign of social progress to continue” and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his first act as senator will be to advance legislation on the safe storage of firearms – something that failed to pass last session.
“Henrico County shows up,” VanValkenburg said in his victory speech Tuesday. “People come up, roll up their sleeves, put a smile on their face, and talk about the things that matter. Because of that, people show up to vote, and we win elections.”
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, nearly 800,000 votes were cast during the early voting period. This marks a decrease in early voter participation compared to previous years. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, final turnout numbers will not be available until after the election results have been certified.
Del. Kim Taylor, R-Petersburg, announced victory, though her Democratic opponent Kimberly Pope Adams said the race is “too close to call.” The 173-vote margin is too narrow, according to Adams, and there are still mail-in votes to count.
Republican Danny Diggs announced victory over Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, in the Senate District 24 race. Mason had not conceded as of Tuesday night, with a 1,022-vote difference.
Such tight margins were seen across several other races. This shows how important it is for voters to turn out.
“If you don’t wanna vote for yourself, vote for your children,” said Chesterfield County voter Patricia Ighodalo. “They’re your future. And if we wanna make a difference in our future, we have to vote.”
Republican early voter participation increased compared to previous years, according to VPAP data, possibly after a hearty endorsement from the governor that included a statewide bus tour. Democrats still cast more early votes this year.
“Sometimes people don’t vote, thinking that nothing’s going to change,” said Stafford County voter Carrie Schaefer. “When we come out in large numbers, things can happen.”
The last full General Assembly election in 2019 saw the highest turnout for statehouse elections this century, with over 42% of all Virginia voters taking part.
“People died for this privilege and right to vote,” said Petersburg voter Polina Norman, who grew up during the Civil Rights Movement. She was up early Tuesday morning, “bugging” her neighbors to go vote.
Chesterfield County voter Kirk Johnson said his parents paid a poll tax, which makes him value his ability to vote.
“All I have to do is come up here,” he said.
Elected officials have substantial decision-making power that influences everyday life, though turnout rarely matches the impact.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a presidential or local election,” said Chesterfield County voter Marlene Wheelhouse. “It’s important to vote at all.”
The election was historic money with a narrow return. Democratic candidates outraised Republicans, according to most recent finance reports. Democrats raised $62,2 million and $48.2 million in the Senate and House, respectively. Republicans raised $41.9 million and $36.8 million.
A lot of the races were predictable. There were only 11 races ranked as competitive – four Senate and seven House – and a handful of closely watched suburban races where turnout mattered. Competition is a positive for the state, said Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The majority of Southern states lack the same competitiveness, according to Keena.
“Virginia isn’t as polarized as other states where Democrats and Republicans can’t really work together,” Keena said, cautiously optimistic for bipartisan progress.
However, a Democratic majority in the legislature could prove troublesome for Youngkin’s future political odds.
“There isn’t a lot of appetite for Youngkin outside of Virginia,” Keena said, despite high in-state approval rates.
Democrats saw their victory as a voter resistance against an abortion ban and a win against Republican efforts to roll back some recent laws. Virginia is the only Southern state that hasn’t implemented new abortion restrictions after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“The number one thing is that [voters] rejected the extremism of trying to tell women what to do with their bodies,” Scott said.
Republican lawmakers “stand ready” to oppose Democrats despite their new majority, according to McDougle.
“[We will] promote our positive agenda of fighting inflation, lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, and controlling energy prices,” McDougle stated. “We will also stand strong against the Democrats’ extreme progressive agenda.”
Pundits believe Virginia is a bellwether state, and the election results could portend the lean of the 2024 presidential election.
Virginians were not just casting ballots for legislators this cycle. Voters made big decisions on referendums, such as the Richmond casino, which failed for a second time and on a larger margin.
“We are proud to have run a community-centered campaign to create more opportunities for residents of this great city to rise into the middle class,” organizers Richmond Wins, Vote Yes, stated in a press release.
Additionally, Hanover County voters rejected a contested measure that would have allowed them to elect their school board leaders with 52% of the vote. Gloucester County voters struck down a 2-cent per $100 assessed real estate tax that would have funded capital projects such as a fire station and renovation of school buildings.
By Ryan Nadeau
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia Takes Action Against Emergency Exploitation
Anti-Price Gouging Laws Enforced Amid Wildfire Crises.
In the wake of the burgeoning Quaker Run and Tuggles Gap fires, Attorney General Jason Miyares has underscored the enforcement of anti-price gouging statutes following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s emergency declaration. These statutes are crucial shields for Virginians against the soaring costs of essential goods in the throes of wildfire-related emergencies.
Safeguarding Virginians in Times of Need
With fires rampaging through Madison and Patrick counties, the necessity for fair pricing is critical. Attorney General Miyares stated, “The anti-price gouging laws in Virginia safeguard Virginians from exploitation by bad actors during a time of crisis.” He firmly asserted his commitment to prosecuting any violations of the laws, emphasizing the state’s dedication to consumer protection.
Understanding Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act
Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act, established in 2004, plays a vital role in times of emergency by prohibiting inflated pricing of necessities. It encompasses a range of goods and services, such as water, food, and home repair essentials. The Act evaluates unconscionable pricing by comparing costs to those in the ten days before the emergency, ensuring prices remain within reasonable bounds.
Enforcement and Consumer Protection
Any breach of the Act calls for action by the Office of the Attorney General under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The Attorney General’s office encourages consumers to report suspected price gouging. While general complaints are directly handled by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section, fuel-related issues are the domain of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Reach Out for Help
The protection of consumers is a priority. Residents are urged to report concerns and can seek guidance or lodge complaints through several channels offered by Attorney General Miyares’ office, ensuring support is only a call or click away.
A Shield Against the Flames of Injustice
As wildfires challenge Virginia, the state’s commitment to its citizens burns brighter than ever. With protective laws in force and vigilant monitoring, Virginians can take solace in knowing that while natural disasters are unpredictable, the defense against undue economic hardship stands firm.
State News
Madison County Wildfire Spreads to Nearly 2,500 Acres, Including Part of Shenandoah Natl Park
A Madison County wildfire that broke out near the community of Syria on Oct. 24 has now spread to almost 2,500 acres as state and local firefighters work to contain it.
While no structures have been damaged by the blaze to date, Madison County officials have issued a voluntary evacuation for residents north of Finks Hollow Lane, which lies near the border of Shenandoah National Park.
The Quaker Run Fire, named for another nearby road, has breached two containment lines since it began. Frequently called fire lines or fire breaks, these perimeters of earth are cleared by firefighters to halt a wildfire’s advance by depriving it of fuel.
Madison County wildfire expands to 425 acres near Shenandoah National Park
An initial 650-acre containment line was not completed before the fire advanced beyond its limits early last week. While firefighters went on to construct a larger 1,250-acre perimeter, the blaze broke through it Thursday and then, on Saturday, breached a 1,600-acre line.
Greg Bilyeu, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Forestry, said Monday that “due to the rocky terrain, it’s often more difficult to find workable areas to create those lines.”
“Wind is one common factor that can cause wildfires to jump fire lines,” he wrote in an email. “Once this occurs, firefighters have to establish a new fire line, in a new location (hence the growing containment figures.”
The current containment line encompasses 2,800 acres of both private and public lands. About 670 of those acres are within the boundaries of Shenandoah National Park.
On Monday, the National Park Service issued a hiking advisory for the Whiteoak Canyon and Old Rag trails, stating that they “are open but at times are impacted by dense smoke which may reach UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY levels.”
Overall, the wildfire has burned roughly 2,800 acres since it began, although firefighters have extinguished some areas. The Virginia Department of Forestry has not yet confirmed the fire’s cause.
While Virginia wildfires aren’t on the scale of those that have devastated California and Oregon in recent years, state forestry officials estimate there are approximately 700 wildfires in the commonwealth every year that affect just under 9,500 acres on average.
Virginia’s fall fire season, one of two times during the year when wildfire risk is considered to be highest, runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30. During this period, fallen leaves and dead vegetation provide abundant fuel for flames and wind and variably warm temperatures encourage the spread of fires that ignite. Drought and near-drought conditions through parts of Virginia this year have also increased risks.
The Virginia Department of Forestry urges Virginians to be extra careful when lighting fires through the end of November, noting that more than 75% of the state’s wildfires are caused by humans.
Among the precautions the agency recommends:
Avoid burning on dry, windy days. Keep your burn pile small. Have a rake or shovel and water hose on hand. Have a phone ready to call 911 if a fire escapes your control. Stay with your fire until it’s completely out (drown, stir, ensure it’s cool). Consider a “green” alternative to burning yard debris: compost your organic yard waste for your garden or yard.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Money Talks in Virginia: Unprecedented Funds Raised for General Assembly Elections
Everyone calls the upcoming General Assembly election high stakes, but it is also top dollar.
More than $158 million has been funneled into the House and Senate races this election cycle, a more than 30% increase since the last time all 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for election back in 2019.
The bloated war chests are a product of redistricting, which brought new competition to many districts. There are a lot of open seats with no incumbent.
“Add to this the fact that the contests for control of both the House of Delegates and the Senate are extremely close, and you have the recipe for huge dollar campaigns,” according to John McGlennon, a professor of government at William & Mary.
The Money Advantage
Democrats outraised Republicans in both chambers with the latest campaign finance releases. Those totals include in-kind contributions as well, which are non-monetary donations of goods or services.
But both parties have put a lot of resources into these races, so a money advantage in any particular race may not be overwhelming, according to McGlennon. McGlennon is also running for reelection to the James City County Board of Supervisors.
State Senate representatives serve a four-year term. Over $80.7 million was raised among the 40 state Senate races. That includes $29.9 million invested this year in the four races ranked as competitive by the Virginia Public Access Project. That number goes up when the $9 million is added in from the hot race between Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.
Senate fundraising is 50% higher than in 2019. Democratic candidates have raised over $13 million more than Republicans. Final campaign finance reports will be filed in December.
Delegates hold House seats for a two-year term, and candidates running for a House seat have had less time to raise money. This year, the combined 100 seats have brought in over $77.5 million. The seven House races ranked as competitive have garnered almost $31 million this year.
House fundraising is 15% higher than 2019. Democratic candidates have outraised Republicans by almost $10 million.
The amount of money a candidate raises is not necessarily indicative of their success on Election Day, according to Richard Meagher, department chair of the political science department at Randolph-Macon College.
Candidates can overcome fundraising gaps with better campaign strategy, tactics, more dedicated volunteers, or just by being a better candidate.
“But it’s much harder to win if you cannot at least stay competitive,” Meagher stated.
Grassroot Donations Under $100
Political readers and candidates follow donations like the stock market. But at the end of the day, what do the millions mean for Virginia voters? The top donors thrusting approximately $50 million into the statehouse races just this year are Clean Virginia, Dominion Energy, and the political action committees for both parties.
It’s not grassroots voters handing over buckets of cash to the candidate they believe in the most; it’s mostly players who hope to set policy down the road.
Grassroots donations are usually characterized as a number of small, recurring donations of around $5 or $10, according to Amanda Wintersieck, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
A look at the donations made under $100 tells its own story. This type of smaller money is usually from voters, not PACs, lobbyists or special interest groups. But these contributors are often motivated by ideological issues and tend to be further to the right or left than the typical voter, according to Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at VCU.
Capital News Service looked at smaller fundraising efforts this year in the VPAP-ranked competitive districts, including October totals. CNS also looked at the closely-watched Henrico County races between Dunnavant and VanValkenburg for the Senate and incumbent Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, against Republican challenger Riley Shaia for the House.
Every Democrat, except one, in a closely watched race leads their Republican opponent when it comes to smaller donations.
Democrat Russet Perry, a candidate in a northern Virginia Senate race, leads the pack with $168,490 in cash donations under $100.
At the other end, Republican Lee Peters brought in $5,412 for his Fredericksburg-area race against Democrat Joshua Cole. Peters was just ahead of an independent candidate for cash donations under $100.
Big Youngkin Money
Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC has been especially active, sending at least $14.4 million to Republican candidates this year. The PAC has recently donated millions to help Republicans win as races heat up statewide. These larger PACs are moving around hundreds of thousands of dollars regularly.
The benefits of a governor using their influence in statehouse races include securing allies, bolstering candidates, and raising the profile of a candidate considering a run for Congress or president.
Pundits have speculated Youngkin might make a bid for the 2024 presidential race, although the governor has not filed paperwork or committed an answer. But helping usher in a Republican majority would look good on the resume.
Youngkin has been more assertive with his PAC than most governors, according to Keena.
“One of the problems is we don’t really have campaign finance in Virginia,” Keena said, “Glenn Youngkin can get his buddies in the financial sector to donate millions of dollars and then he can use that money however he likes; you know, to donate to whoever he wants.”
Where’d All The Money Go?
So what happens to all the cash on hand once the election is over — win or lose? In Virginia, the answer might be a hearty shrug.
On paper, once candidates submit final reports, they must properly get rid of the excess campaign money. They can pay off debts, use it in a future election, or donate to a charity, candidate, or PAC.
It is technically illegal for candidates to use excess money for personal or immediate familial use.
However, unlike most states, there is not much of a mechanism to enforce the law or prevent “vague, unitemized expenditures,” according to a Virginia Mercury article.
Campaign finance reform has been attempted a few times in recent history but has failed on a bipartisan basis.
That being said, one way to spend unused campaign money is to save it for future campaigns. It’s speculation, but it wouldn’t be impossible for the Spirit of Virginia PAC to switch gears and help bankroll a Youngkin campaign for national office sometime in the future.
Trickle-Down Effect
“I look at where the funds come from other candidates, and there are plenty of people who can self-fund their campaigns,” said Crystal Varner Parker, a minister running for school board in the Fairfield District of Henrico County. “I can’t do that.”
The top-dollar stakes of statehouse races have driven up the campaign costs for local races, she said.
It’s a competitive race with five candidates on the ballot. Most of the money raised for her campaign came from grassroots donations, she said. Parker uses social media and word-of-mouth to encourage voters to come out to her events and contribute to her campaign.
Running during a high-profile election means more money is needed, she said.
“The cost of things when it comes to campaign marketing materials have gone up in price, that they are more expensive than they were four years ago, during the last round of General Assembly and local elections,” Parker said.
Her plea to voters is to support candidates they believe in.
“I’m not someone who donates to every campaign, but if you really believe in a candidate, you need to put your money where your mouth is because campaigns cost money,” Parker said.
By Alyssa Hutton and Jimmy Sidney
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Wind: 7mph W
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.24"Hg
UV index: 0
61/32°F
66/43°F