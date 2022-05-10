Regional News
In sheer numbers, U.S. and NATO forces far outstrip Russia’s military
WASHINGTON – In the more than two months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened the NATO alliance not to interfere.
Ignoring those warnings, the United States and its NATO allies have supplied Ukraine with weapons and intelligence that have been used to great effect.
And in the background, policymakers and subject experts have questioned whether this conflict in Europe represents the beginning of a new Cold War.
A central theme of the first Cold War was a race between the United States and NATO on one side and the then-Soviet Union on the other to compile the largest arsenal of weapons.
While war is not solely a game of numbers, having numerical superiority in firepower is certainly an advantage. So how do the US and NATO forces stack up against those of Russia?
From a purely quantitative point of view – very well: in fact, by all measures, Russia is outgunned by the western alliance.
Below, five numerical comparisons of military components of the United States, NATO, and Russia are represented. The figures are best estimates based on available information. Numbers for the United States are shown both individually and included in the NATO totals.
MANPOWER
The infantry is often referred to as “the queen of battle” – a chess reference recognizing the influence of boots on the ground. But not every soldier is a rifleman; the majority fulfill support roles, making the mobilization of the infantry possible.
(The first graphic comparing active personnel goes here and has the following embed code: )
The manpower chart represents the total number of active-duty personnel in the military of each force. The NATO alliance has more than three times the personnel Russia fields. The numbers do not factor in reserve or national guard members in each country.
ARMOR
A mainstay on the battlefield since World War I, main battle tanks have an imposing presence. Combining armor, a suite of weapons, and mobility, they are a pillar of modern military strategy.
(The second graphic comparing armor goes here and has the following embed code: )
The tanks chart represents the total number of main battle tanks in each arsenal, combining the number of vehicles actively fielded and held in storage.
Along with tanks, U.S., NATO, and Russian forces each have hundreds of thousands of armored fighting vehicles, trucks, and support vehicles.
SEA POWER
One of the main ways to project power in a foreign land, a navy allows a nation’s military to project force beyond its borders.
Aircraft carriers take this to the next level, greatly expanding the reach of sea power. While carriers are extremely visible, submarines operate below the waves in secret. And all are supported by a fleet of vessels ranging from destroyers to tankers carrying fuel.
(The third graphic comparing sea power goes here and has the following embed code:
)
The aircraft carrier numbers represent vessels meant to launch either airplanes or helicopters.
Submarines come in three types: attack subs meant to target other vessels, subs that can launch conventional cruise missiles, and subs that serve as a mobile launch platform for nuclear warheads.
AIR POWER
Air superiority is a dominant factor in the outcome of a battle - and even a war, providing large and pinpoint firepower at a moment’s notice.
The absence of Russian air superiority in Ukraine since the invasion has been a hot topic in the news. That shortcoming has hampered Russia’s ability to achieve its early objectives. Russia still has not achieved dominance in the skies over Ukraine.
(The fourth graphic comparing air power goes here and has the following embed code:
)
The combat aircraft chart shows the number of airplanes and helicopters used for combat. It does not include the transportation and fueling of aircraft in the U.S., NATO, and Russian fleets.
WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION
The scariest and most lethal weapons in any country's arsenal, nuclear warheads are considered the very last line of escalation in a conflict.
Aside from the two atomic bombs dropped on Japan by the United States at the end of World War II, nuclear weapons have never been used in subsequent conflicts.
With the capability to destroy entire cities within seconds, nuclear warheads primarily serve as a deterrent - a threat to the other side should they be contemplating a first strike.
(The fifth graphic comparing weapons of mass destruction goes here and has the following embed code: )
The numbers in the nuclear warhead chart show how many warheads are in the U.S., NATO and Russian arsenals. Some warheads are mounted to delivery devices such as intercontinental ballistic missiles and conventional bombs; most are held in storage.
Only the United States, the United Kingdom and France possess nuclear weapons in the NATO alliance.
While those three nations currently only have the large, city-destroying weapons, Russia has both the high-yield warheads as well as low-yield warheads, which have a blast radius of a few hundred yards and are easily portable. Experts agree that low-yield devices lower the threshold for use, making their usage much more likely.
What is not revealed by displaying only the numbers is the technology behind the personnel and equipment.
The United States, NATO, and Russia field updated versions of the weapons they deployed during the Cold War. These weapons were purpose-built to combat the other should a Cold War turn hot.
The numbers displayed in this article do not take into account the equipment Russia currently is losing in Ukraine. Estimates vary, but Russian personnel losses could be as high as 40,000 soldiers.
Ukraine is not a NATO member, and while that nation has surprised the world with its fierce resistance to the Russian invasion, the current size and state of its military is not known.
Finland and Sweden have recently expressed their intent to join NATO in light of the Russian aggression in the region. Both countries are set to make their decisions this month, potentially adding their manpower and arsenals to the alliance’s tally. The move would expand NATO defenses along the Russian border.
By RYAN WHITE
Capital News Service
Note: Research for this story is based on readily available public information from government and non-government, non-partisan organizations, as well as international sources and media reporting, including the Center for Strategic and International Studies, NATO, and Flight International.
Community Events
Middleburg, Virginia to hold Town-wide career fair
Middleburg is a small, charming and historic town approximately 50 minutes west of Washington, D.C. and 30 minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport. It’s in the heart of Virginia horse country and annually welcomes a number of celebrities, famous athletes, celebrity chefs and a host of other VIPs including U.S. Presidents.
With businesses from the world-renowned Salamander Resort & Spa and other inns and hotels to boutique retail, popular restaurants, wineries and breweries, art galleries, financial services and more, the town employs a wide array of people in a variety of sectors who either live nearby or enjoy the reverse commute from the Washington, D.C. region.
On Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Town will host a career fair at the Middleburg Community Center (300 W. Washington St., Middleburg 20117.) Those interested in attending should sign up online.
The event is in partnership with Visit Middleburg, Loudoun Workforce Resource Center and Loudoun County Economic Development.
Participants include Salamander Resort & Spa, Boxwood Estate Winery, Northwest Federal Credit Union, Old Ox Brewery, Goodstone Inn & Restaurant Atlantic Union Bank, The Byrne Gallery, Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, The Middleburg Museum, Middleburg Common Grounds, Crème de la Crème, Brick and Mortar Mercantile, lou lou boutiques, Zest Clothing & Co., Market Salamander, King St. Oyster Bar. Job openings are full time, part time and a few volunteer opportunities.
Please contact Ali MacIntyre, director of business development and community partnerships with the Town of Middleburg at amacintyre@middleburgva.gov.
For more information on Middleburg, visit www.middleburgva.gov.
Regional News
Opioids killed thousands of Maryland residents in 2021
In 2021 there were over 100,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States, with over 76,975 of these deaths being attributed to opioids, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Opioid and fentanyl-related deaths have been growing nationwide in recent years. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA), 70% of all overdose deaths in 2018 (some 46,802 deaths altogether) involved opioids.
Maryland saw an increase in opioid and fentanyl-related deaths in 2021. When looking at data spanning from January through September, opioid-related deaths increased by 2.09 percent from 1,865 in 2020 to 1,904 in 2021, and fentanyl-related deaths increased by 3 percent from 1,731 to 1,783.
In 2020, there were 964 deaths from opioids in Baltimore City, nearly triple the number of people who were victims of homicide.
In 2018, Maryland’s opioid-related death statistics were even higher than the national average, with 2,087 deaths, making up “nearly 90% of drug overdose deaths,” according to NIDA.
Synthetic opioid-related deaths other than methadone, including fentanyl, also increased in 2018 to 1,825 in Maryland and were involved in upwards of 90 percent of all opioid-related deaths.
These numbers increased in 2019, with the CDC reporting that nationwide, “overdoses involving opioids killed nearly 50,000 people in 2019, and nearly 73 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids.”
The CDC splits opioid deaths and overdoses into four different categories, natural opioids (which include morphine, codeine, and semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, and oxymorphone), methadone, synthetic opioids other than methadone (fentanyl and tramadol) and heroin.
According to the CDC, “reports indicate that increases in synthetic opioid-involved deaths are being driven by increases in fentanyl-involved overdose deaths, and the source of the fentanyl is more likely to be illicitly manufactured than pharmaceutical.”
The growth of fentanyl in the United States over the past decade has been substantial. According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, reports of fentanyl identified in forensic laboratories increased from 5,541 in 2014 to 100,378 in 2019 in the United States.
While opioid-related and fentanyl-related deaths have continued to grow, heroin-related deaths have trended downwards.
From 2018 to 2019, heroin-related deaths nationwide decreased by over 6 percent, while opioid-related deaths and synthetic opioid-related deaths increased by over 6 and 15 percent, respectively.
According to American Addiction Centers, fentanyl is cheaper, stronger, and easier to obtain, part of the reason for its popularity.
Fentanyl deaths are also on the rise among teens. According to a study conducted by The Journal of the American Medical Association, adolescent drug rates didn’t change much over the last decade, with the rate only growing by 0.2 percent between 2010 and 2020. Yet, the study found overdose deaths among teens grew exponentially, with the overdose mortality increasing by 94.03 percent from 2019 to 2020 and then again by 20.05 percent from 2020 to 2021.
The study found that fentanyl use among adolescents was “identified in 77.14% of adolescent overdose deaths.”
It was also found that American Indian and Alaska Native adolescents had the largest overdose rate at 11.79 per 100,000, something that remained consistent among the adult population in 2020 as well. Latinx adolescents were second with a rate of 6.98 per 100,000, followed by white, non-Hispanic, and black, non-Hispanic.
By Riley Brennan
Capital News Service
Regional News
Smithsonian museum exhibits winner and finalists in portrait competition
WASHINGTON – This year’s winner of the triennial Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery is artist Alison Elizabeth Taylor with her marquetry hybrid work titled “Anthony Cuts Under the Williamsburg Bridge, Morning.”
As the first-prize winner, Taylor will receive $25,000 cash and a commission to create a portrait of a living individual for the museum’s permanent collection.
“I was shocked and I’m still kind of shocked. But I’m very thankful and yeah, just humbled by this whole experience,” Taylor, who is based in Brooklyn, New York, said in an interview with Capital News Service.
Artists in various media who are living and working in the United States were invited to submit a portrait to a panel of experts chosen by the National Portrait Gallery.
Under the guidelines of the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, artists submit pieces that challenge “traditional definitions of portraiture,” including works of paintings, photography, sculptures, performances, and other media, according to the gallery.
Taylor’s piece in the Outwin exhibit took about a year to complete, she said.
Trained as a painter, she said she wanted to create her piece with mixed media including oil painting, photographs and wood dust from sanding. She began her work in May 2020 and completed it in a year.
When describing her subject, roller skater and barber Anthony Payne, Taylor said he had a “beautiful energy.”
Payne had been doing haircuts on the sidewalk outside his apartment after his salon was shuttered, Taylor said.
One day, it started to rain right after he set up and he moved his sidewalk salon under the Williamsburg Bridge. Many people in Taylor’s Brooklyn community admired Payne’s resilience and resourcefulness, she said.
“It’s funny when I was photographing and drawing him, sometimes the hair would wrap around my ankles because it’s really windy under the bridge,” Taylor recalled. “And I was like, wow, that actually feels good. Like you think that if you were in a salon that would be weird, but it felt really comforting and good.”
After telling Payne this, she said he responded, “Yeah, it’s like the energy of other people. You need that energy right now,” which she found beautiful.
“The Outwin 2022: American Portraiture Today” is premiering at the National Portrait Gallery on Saturday and will run through Feb. 26, 2023. The exhibit will then travel around the country.
This year’s 42 artworks by 43 artists were selected from a pool of more than 2,700 entries, according to the gallery.
“The other artists in the show are so great, and they’re so talented, and their perspectives and their subjects are so interesting. And it’s really kind of been amazing and collegial to be together and get to know everybody,” Taylor said.
Virginia Outwin Boochever, the late benefactor of the portrait competition endowment, worked as a docent at the National Portrait Gallery for nearly two decades.
“She saw the endowment as a unique opportunity to fill a void in the American art world,” the gallery said on its website.
Regional News
While Maryland enacts paid family and medical leave, Congress is stalled
WASHINGTON – Maryland earlier this month became the 10th state to create a paid family and medical leave program for workers, but Congress appears no nearer to enacting similar legislation.
The closest federal lawmakers came to overhauling family and medical leave policy came last fall when Democrats sought improvements as part of the Biden administration’s $1.75 trillion social safety net package, also known as the Build Back Better Act. But that legislation stalled, in part because of the inclusion of proposed family and medical leave changes.
Proponents of family and medical leave reforms, including Maryland’s two Democratic senators, are frustrated with the stalemate.
“For far too long, our nation’s lack of reliable family and medical leave has held our economy back and limited our workforce’s potential,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen told Capital News Service. “Hard-working Americans deserve to take leave when they are sick or caring for a loved one without worrying about losing their job or making ends meet.”
Van Hollen added that he was glad to see that the Maryland General Assembly had passed its own Family and Medical Leave Act and that assorted COVID-19 relief packages had been passed by Congress during the pandemic to temporarily extend family and sick leave, but American families needed a more permanent solution.
His colleague, Sen. Ben Cardin, agreed.
“The U.S. is the only OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) country without a paid leave program,” Cardin said. “Clearly, this is not the leadership example we should be setting as a nation.”
Maryland’s family and medical leave legislation called the Time to Care Act of 2022, passed April 9 by a supermajority vote in the General Assembly following Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto the previous day.
Maryland now joins a patchwork of states where leave benefits vary, depending on an employee’s location, choice of profession, and the size of the company an employee works for.
The limited leave policies in the United States stand in contrast to other nations that have become renowned for their more generous benefits, including paid extended leave and maternity leaves.
Bulgaria leads the world by offering 58.6 weeks of minimum paid maternity leave with a guarantee of job security, according to the World Population Review.
By contrast, the United States – under the provisions of the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 – currently offers 12 workweeks of leave in a 12-month period to care for a new child, care for a seriously ill family member, or recover from a serious illness.
Under the act, “employees are eligible for leave if they have worked for their employer at least 12 months, at least 1,250 hours over the past 12 months, and work at a location where the company employs 50 or more employees within 75 miles,” according to the Department of Labor.
That law has shortcomings, leave advocates say.
“The Family and Medical Leave Act, or FMLA, remains the only federal law that offers protection for private-sector employees who need time away from work to manage their own health or care for a loved one,” said Gayle Goldin, senior advisor to the Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau.
“While monumental, the FMLA only guarantees some workers unpaid time away from work,” she said. “Even when eligible for FMLA, many workers cannot afford to take unpaid leave.”
But expanding family and medical leave appears to be a reach with Democrats holding a bare majority in the Senate and at least one of their own party opposed to making those benefits part of a broader social safety net bill.
“I don’t think it belongs in the bill,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said on CNN in November, referring to the leave provisions in last fall’s Build Back Better Act. “That’s a piece of legislation that really is needed from the standpoint of if we do it and do it right.”
Manchin said he believed the policy could garner bipartisan support if it was done as a stand-alone bill.
“Let’s get it done in regular order through the process. It’ll last. It’ll be forever,” Manchin said.
In the meantime, the absence of more comprehensive and uniform family and medical leave policies poses a challenge for many families.
Vicky Prosser, 33, of Triangle, Virginia, was a high school Spanish teacher with the Prince William County Public Schools at the time of her second pregnancy. Her husband is in the military and he is changing assignments, requiring them to move.
Once the couple moves, Prosser said, “the likelihood of me being at a job for at least 12 months before I have a baby is just not high,” following the birth of her second child.
“And so it’s just really frustrating that because I moved with my husband for his military service, I don’t get the same benefits for my medical leave after delivering a baby as someone else would,” she said. “So I would love to see that updated to have allowances for military spouses who are having babies.”
Prosser noted that when she became a Spanish teacher with the Prince William County School system and was pregnant with her second child, she had not yet been an employee for 12-months, and did not qualify for family and medical leave act benefits.
“So, I had to take unpaid leave, and was not guaranteed a job at the end of my maternity leave…the whole thing was just incredibly frustrating,” she said.
Rachel Williams, 35, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and an employee of the Millipor Sigma pharmaceutical company, said she had a much easier experience with family and medical leave than Prosser, although it was still not without its issues.
“My company really streamlined the process,” she said, regarding the time off for her pregnancy. “The initial paperwork, basically, my provider filled it out, and submitted it several months in advance. The fact that I got 100% paid for 14 weeks was pretty incredible.”
Williams also noted that she previously had worked for a much smaller company, which was following federal guidelines from 2010 and only provided eight weeks of unpaid maternity leave.
For Katie Garber, a mother of two from Takoma Park, Maryland, who is a social worker in private practice specializing in care for older adults, her experience was more mixed.
Garber, who was working for a very small non-profit that didn’t have the required number of employees for federal family and medical leave benefits, said she wound up essentially bargaining for her time off to have her first daughter.
“They didn’t really have to give it to me,” she said. “But I was a valued employee, it was a small office, and my executive director at the time really wanted to set the precedent that they wanted to be family-friendly. So I took the 16 weeks.”
Garber added that she felt lucky that her job had been held for her while she was on leave. Under a different director managing her, it might have been a different story, she said.
“At the time, there was no compensation at all,” Garber said. “So, my husband and I went from a two-earner household, you know, basically two adults with two incomes, to three people – two adults and one child income – for several months, which was definitely challenging.”
“I was so lucky to get the leave the way I did,” she said. “And I don’t feel that that’s how, especially a federal regulation, should be.”
In the case of LGBTQ+ individuals, requests to employers for family and medical leave in states that lack explicit protections can lead to employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
“Some fear the stigma they could face if they reveal the need to take time off for HIV-related care or transgender-specific treatment,” according to the Human Rights Campaign website. “Too many others, especially transgender people of color and those who are low-income, may face other forms of anti-LGBTQ discrimination, housing instability, and violence.”
There are often additional obstacles with employers to overcome in the case of LGBTQ+ workers.
“The challenges faced by workers who request time off from work for medically necessary transition-related health care are significant and painful, ranging from health insurance plans that don’t cover comprehensive trans health care and worries about being outed in the workplace, to flat out harassment,” said Liam Miranda, senior research manager for the Human Rights Campaign.
The Biden administration still is advocating for more comprehensive leave coverage.
“This administration understands the importance of paid family and medical leave to protect workers, especially those from historically marginalized communities,” Women’s Bureau director Wendy Chun-Hoon said. “Studies show that access to paid leave improves child health and well-being, maternal health, families’ economic security, worker retention, labor force participation, and worker productivity and morale.”
The House last fall approved expanding leave benefits in the doomed Build Back Better Act. But Manchin’s objections and GOP opposition in the Senate remain.
Separate from the Build Back Better Act, legislation to expand leave benefits has been introduced by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. But neither bill has seen any movement.
“In Washington, there is never a shortage of competing priorities, so the more visible and vocal in their support that members of the public can be, the better,” Cardin said. “We need everyone to amplify their calls for reform and to communicate this as a priority.”
By CHRIS BARYLICK
Capital News Service
Regional News
Already OK on passports, “X” gender option is expanding to other documents
WASHINGTON – This month travelers for the first time had the option to select “X” in the gender indicator on passports and that designation is expanding as a choice on a variety of federal documents under initiatives by the Biden administration.
The changes come as many states and some airlines have taken steps to allow the “X” gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming people on an array of documents – moves championed for years by LGBTQ+ rights advocates.
Beginning April 11, the State Department accepted “X” gender markers on passport applications. Other department-issued citizenship documents will have the same option late next year.
The White House said on March 31 that, in addition to the passport changes, the Department of Homeland Security was changing its Trusted Traveler and TSA PreCheck programs to include “X” gender markers. That agency also has been working with airlines to broaden the use of the designation in ticketing passengers.
United Airlines and American Airlines already use the designation and Delta Air Lines announced earlier this month that it would make the option available for bookings later this year.
The Transportation Security Administration in February stopped using passengers’ genders when checking identification at airports.
While Social Security cards do not include any gender designation, the Social Security Administration in February said it would accept “X” gender designations on documents used to apply for Social Security numbers and replacement cards.
“X” gender designations also are being incorporated in employment discrimination complaints filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, applications for federal student aid, and even the visitor processing system at the White House.
Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, told Capital News Service that the “X” gender marker on passports is “a measure that’s overdue.” She added that it is important that all forms of identity documents, both at the state and federal levels, reflect people’s gender identity.
“So if you’re able to have an X marker on your passport, but you can’t on your license, or you can’t on your Social Security documents that it causes, both headaches for people but also potential safety problems as well,” Warbelow said.
Warbelow said the Human Rights Campaign has been advocating for the shift to “X” gender markers in its Blueprint for Positive Change, a roadmap for proposed federal government policy changes on LGBTQ+ issues.
The Human Rights Campaign says the use of the “X” gender marker is not consistent among the states.
Thirteen states have gender marker updates on only driver’s licenses and 23 have the update on both birth certificates and driver’s licenses.
“This is not just a federal issue, but a state issue as well,” Warbelow said. “We need to have a robust uptake of the ‘X’ gender marker across the board.”
The United States is not the only country that has adopted the “X” gender marker on passports. At least 15 countries including Argentina, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, and the Netherlands have already adopted the marker.
“It is unfortunate when we are reminded that the United States is not on the forefront of acceptance and diversity,” said Darren Vance, executive director at Rainbow Families, a non-profit focused on supporting and educating the LQBTQ community in Washington.
The United States has been accepting passports from other countries that have had “X” gender markers on them for over a decade, Warbelow said.
“It is always helpful to point to other jurisdictions that have done the same thing and demonstrated that it’s common sense and doesn’t have any unintended consequences,” she said. “And the fact that these other countries have been doing it for so long, you know, just shows that we are really behind the eight ball on this.”
Vance said the “X” gender marker is an “incredible step towards recognizing gender diversity.”
“I think about how a cisgender man would feel if they were to apply for a passport and the only option was female,” Vance said in an interview with CNS. “And how disempowering and disaffirming that would feel…And gender-affirming recognition is associated with a tremendous reduction in psychological distress and suicidal thoughts.”
“These small victories are absolutely significant and important and worth celebrating,” Vance said, “which is vital for affirming all people in our society who deserve the right to be represented for who they are.”
By JULIA ROSIER
Capital News Service
Regional News
House tries again on federal law to protect journalists and sources
WASHINGTON – Members of Congress have tried for five decades to craft a federal law that would protect journalists from revealing confidential sources – and they are trying again.
The latest proposed shield law called the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act, is sponsored by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Rockville, Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Kentucky, and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California. It passed the House Judiciary Committee unanimously on April 6.
“Without a federal shield law, we render reporters and journalists vulnerable to threats of prosecution or jail time simply for doing their jobs,” Raskin said in a statement to Capital News Service. “I introduced the PRESS Act to make good on the constitutional promise of a free press, and I look forward to the bill moving for a vote before the full House of Representatives.”
Shield laws protect journalists in legal proceedings from revealing their sources of information acquired during the reporting process. Reporters sometimes use confidential sources to obtain important information that would otherwise not be publicly available.
Efforts to pass a federal shield law date to the 1970s and have involved some prominent lawmakers – among them then-Rep. Mike Pence, R-Indiana, the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, and the late Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Indiana – but all have ended in failure.
Raskin previously sponsored a shield bill in 2017. The measure was based on one Pence proposed a decade earlier.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, last year introduced a version of Raskin’s bill but so far it has not had a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
Kevin Goldberg, an attorney and First Amendment specialist at the Freedom Forum, told CNS he remains skeptical that the latest legislation will pass the Senate.
Goldberg noted that the Free Flow of Information Act, a predecessor to the current bill, passed the House by voice vote on Mar. 31, 2009, but never left the Senate.
“This time around I am hopeful that it can pass because from what I’ve seen, Raskin has taken steps to address some of the usual concerns involved here,” Goldberg said.
Opponents of previous shield law proposals raised concerns over language regarding exceptions in situations where journalists gathered confidential information concerning national security, terrorism, or the potential loss of life.
Goldberg said the PRESS Act is “slightly narrower” than previous legislation and includes limited exceptions in which the qualified privilege would be waived for journalists.
Reporters still would be compelled to disclose information necessary “to prevent, or to identify any perpetrator of, an act of terrorism against the United States” and “to prevent a threat of imminent violence, significant bodily harm, or death,” according to the text of the legislation.
Shield laws not only protect journalists from revealing sources during legal proceedings but also ensure that the press doesn’t become an investigative arm of the government, according to Gabe Rottman, director of the Technology and Press Freedom Project for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP).
He told CNS that shield laws were “crucially important for the free flow of information.”
“If sources are concerned that speaking to a reporter will subject them to investigative scrutiny, they won’t talk to reporters and then the public loses out on newsworthy information in the public interest,” Rottman said.
Yarmuth, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, has more familiarity with the inner workings of journalism than many of his colleagues in Congress. He founded the Louisville Eccentric Observer (LEO) in 1990 and was a columnist there for 16 years.
“As the first Society of Professional Journalists member to be elected to Congress, I know how important it is that we protect journalists and their ability to speak truth to power without fear of retaliation or retribution,” Yarmuth said in a statement.
Forty-nine states and the District of Columbia have shield laws in place to protect journalists.
Goldberg noted that even if all 50 states had shield laws, without federal protection, a reporter’s promise of confidentiality cannot be guaranteed.
“You could be in a state like Maryland that has the oldest and one of the strongest shield laws, but if you end up in federal court, that goes away, it doesn’t apply, because Maryland law only applies in the state of Maryland courts,” he said.
“Nobody loves to use confidential sources,” Goldberg added. “When (reporters) do, it’s because the public is truly benefiting from the information that is being obtained.”
The Society for Professional Journalists is one of the media advocacy organizations that has endorsed the legislation.
“The Society of Professional Journalists applauds the House Judiciary Committee that voted unanimously to pass the PRESS Act,” said SPJ President Rebecca Aguilar in a statement to CNS.
Aguilar added: “Journalists are one step closer to doing their jobs, knowing the federal government cannot force them to reveal their confidential sources or research documents. The goal of all journalists is to seek the truth without obstacles that can prevent us from doing so.”
The reporter’s privilege, similar to doctor-patient privilege and the attorney-client privilege, is widely recognized as critical for a functional press, Goldberg said.
“Privileges exist under law…because somebody has made the recognition that the flow of information between two people is so fundamentally important to those people, to those relationships, and to society at large,” he said. “It is instantly recognizable as to why they exist and why they’re important. There is a good case to be made that the reporter’s relationship is that valuable to society that we need to protect it.”
Wind: 7mph ENE
Humidity: 26%
Pressure: 30.25"Hg
UV index: 3
61/39°F
59/41°F