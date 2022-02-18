Top Stories
In the School Board’s future: renovations, opt-out forms, food service contracts
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) on Wednesday, February 16 provided Warren County School Board members with details on a hefty plate of topics they will need to vote on in the coming months.
Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins gained information from WCPS staff about planned renovations at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School and the Blue Ridge Technical Center; the accessibility of counseling opt-out forms; and proposed food service contracts, among other items.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger also presented the board with the division’s fiscal year 2023 proposed budget — which the Royal Examiner covered in a separate story — and in action, voted to accept the meeting agendas despite some pushback from one board member.
In the proposed budget for the school year 2022-2023, Ballenger pointed out that WCPS has identified $8,100,025 in federal funds to help support a renovation project at LFK, which is considered one of the school division’s highest-priority expenditures.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith explained to the School Board that the 46-year-old LFK had additions constructed in 1988 and 1993, and a parking reno occurred in 2012, but the school hasn’t had major updates since then.
Situated on 10 acres, the 60,000+ square-foot school, which serves 535 students, has an open pod classroom design concept that Smith said was popular in the 1970s, but which doesn’t serve students well today. The School Board last year approved Grimm + Parker Architecture Inc. to design the renovation and HVHC replacement and in November 2021, WCPS staff began working with the firm to develop the design and construction timeline, Smith said.
Stephen Mundt, a partner with Grimm + Parker, updated board members on the LFK schematic design, which also includes replacing all the school’s electrical systems, including fire alarms, the intercom, the PA system, and clocks. A new generator also would be installed for the building, he said, and all the lighting and technology infrastructure would be replaced.
Additionally, Mundt said a new, restricted, secure entry vestibule would be created at the front of the school to replace the open area that visitors walk into when they enter LFK. After the reno, visitors entering the school would move into a registration area for check-in with the school office where staff would then buzz them into the school.
“This is very important for the safety of the school,” said Mundt, adding that a new, electronic card system would be installed for all the doors to also enhance security.
The design also includes building real walls to provide classroom separations and to eliminate the open concept, he said, noting that all windows and glass doors would be replaced, as would all flooring and ceilings.
ADA-compliance improvements also would be made, such as in the restrooms, and the clinic and offices for the principal and assistant principal would be relocated. The stage in the cafeteria would be removed to increase space and kitchen renovations and storage also are planned, according to the design.
The tentative schedule would be to start construction in January 2023 with a completion date set for the summer of 2024, said Mundt.
Because there’s an existing stage in the LFK gymnasium that would be updated with new steps, board member Rinaldi asked if those steps could somehow be childproofed. He said he was concerned about kids being in the gym and accidentally “flying into the steps.”
Mundt responded that the design would not make the steps “any more childproof than they are now,” but that the suggestion could be discussed with division leadership and the LFK principal.
Board member Funk was curious about why the design proposed moving school administrators from their location within the front-of-school administrative offices. Mundt said the current school leaders no longer want to be located behind the main office because they think it is less accessible to students. Instead, he said the principals want to be more connected with the student body. “It is a common design to pull them out,” Mundt said, “and this is an arrangement they were most happy with.”
More information will be made available to the School Board on the design schematic and related work bids for the project, according to Smith and Mundt.
Opt-out forms
The second work session item was a discussion on the accessibility of opt-out forms being included in the Student Code of Conduct and Yearly Review of Counseling/School Superintendent Materials.
While WCPS plans to update its website and locate all forms online, School Board Chair Pence said the conversation needed to be started about how the board wants to make the opt-out and/or permission forms accessible in print to parents and guardians — for instance, should all the forms in the Student Code of Conduct be available in the front of the handbook or in an appendix, or should supplemental pages be added.
Ballenger said that the plan is to have the new website up and running for the start of school this August, and a division committee is looking at possible vendors now.
Pence suggested that in addition to the website forms and printed forms, the division also could have information tables set up during Back-to-School nights. The idea is similar to presentations made recently by WCPS counselors on their programs and lessons during the recent open houses after the board voted to suspend the Second Step Social-Emotional Learning Program, which has since been restarted.
“That would be a perfect time for parents to review materials in person,” she said.
“We can have opt-out forms available there, too,” suggested Ballenger, who reminded everyone that parents also may request to come in and view the counseling materials at their school.
Board member Lo suggested getting some feedback from the counselors on the content of the actual opt-out form, which is in a format requesting an opt out from the entire counseling program rather than specific lessons. While several checkboxes on the form would be too overwhelming, maybe the counselors could help guide the board on finding a middle ground between the two, Lo said.
Pence asked for opt-out form samples to be available for board review in May. WCPS leaders agreed to provide them.
Sodexo contracts
Smith made two presentations on proposed food service-related contracts: the Sodexo Food Service Management Contract Renewal and Sodexo Custodial Contract Renewal for the school year 2022-2023. Board action on the renewals will be requested at a future meeting, Smith said.
He called the division’s relationship with Sodexo, which has provided such services to WCPS for several years, “a model partnership” and said WCPS recommended both contracts be renewed for the following year.
One highlight of the foodservice management contract, Smith said, is that WCPS does not pay for meals that are not served nor items that are not used, creating a strong incentive for both WCPS, which saves money, and for Sodexo, which strives to serve high-quality meals that get eaten. Sodexo also contributes thousands of dollars in scholarships and charitable giving to the division.
The management contract would increase $11,000 over the current contract, said Smith, who noted that WCPS “can handle the increase quite easily.” Overall, he added, the increase isn’t bad considering the nation’s current 7 percent inflation rate and the increased rates being charged for lunches and breakfasts.
The proposed Sodexo Custodial Contract Renewal, which covers 56 employees, would increase 2.5 percent for the next school year, which Smith said is cheaper than if WCPS employed those 56 individuals and provided them with benefits.
The board will consider the contracts at its March 2 meeting.
Board action
Prior to the start of its work session on Wednesday, in usual business, the Warren County School Board had to vote whether to accept or modify the agenda, and then to do the same for the consent agenda.
Board member Rinaldi made a motion to accept the agenda. While awaiting a second on the motion, Salins objected, saying a personnel item was added too late and it also needed to be made available to the public for comment.
The item she was referring to was a personnel matter that was going to be discussed during a closed meeting held at the end of the work session. Personnel issues are not typically made public, according to WCPS staff.
Salins was reminded about the WCPS Policy Manual, revised as of September 1, 2021, which states:
“Agenda Preparation and Dissemination — The Superintendent and Board Chair shall prepare an Agenda for each regular meeting and work session. Except as permitted at the discretion of the Superintendent, every item to be placed on the Agenda shall be received in the Office of the Superintendent and distributed to the school board, by the close of business on the Monday (48 hours) preceding the meeting.
“The Superintendent may add an action item within 48 hours prior to the meeting with the approval or at the direction of the school board chair. Items that are critical to the operation of the school system may be added prior to the start of the meeting. This may include personnel matters, finance, or items critical to the operation of the division.
“After the initial publication of the meeting agenda, Board members will be provided a description of any changes or additions to any agenda items.”
This policy is available online HERE.
Lo then made a second to accept or modify the agenda and the board voted 4-1 to accept it with Salins voting nay.
Then the board had to vote on the consent agenda, which includes the January 5 meeting minutes; the February 16 clerk’s report; the February 16 personnel report and personnel report addendum; and a compulsory attendance request for release. Following a motion by Rinaldi to accept the consent agenda, with a second by Funk, the board voted 4-1 to accept it with Salins voting nay.
The board then voted unanimously to convene a closed meeting to discuss the employee personnel issue, as well as the superintendent’s midyear evaluation.
School Board work session covers WCPS proposed 2022-2023 budget
Local builders say trust must be earned after Town fast-tracked mayor’s subdivision request
As noted in a related story, at the invitation of Front Royal Town Councilman Gary Gillispie Warren County Builder’s Association President George Cline was invited to speak to council members at the Tuesday, Feb. 15 work session. On the agenda prior to Cline addressing the group was a presentation by Town Manager Steven Hicks on the Town’s recently created Building Permits and Inspections Department.
Hicks told the builders the department was created to offer “one-stop shopping” and more efficiency overall. He also stated that the Town of Front Royal could not address blighted property without a building inspection department, which Cline noted appears to be untrue according to Virginia Code.
Gillispie, who works as a professional plumbing and gas inspector for Loudoun County, stated Tuesday evening, “We’ve got all the tools we need to take care of the blighted properties right now. – Period, as long as council has the appetite to do it.”
Local builders are no doubt concerned about what they perceive as Mayor Holloway getting special treatment from the town manager last year in fast-tracking a non-conforming six-unit subdivision request for the mayor’s company, Chris Holloway Construction, LLC.
An investigation late last year by former Town Attorney Doug Napier suggests that while no laws were broken, Hicks did assist Holloway in getting his subdivision approved outside normal processes. more quickly. Napier wrote in the report, “In this case, it is clear from all staff reports that the Town Manager in effect personally ‘carried the ball’ for Mr. Holloway’s application by the Town Manager himself making sure that the Planning and Public Works Departments and their staffs knew that the Town Manager was overseeing the re-subdivision application for Mr. Holloway, and the Town Manager wanted this application expedited as quickly as possible.”
When Cline addressed council on February 15, minus the mayor who was not in attendance, he referred to an email sent to him on January 26 by Hicks, asking why questions Cline emailed to council members were not sent to him instead.
“Town Administration beats Planning Commission to punch – releases report on Holloway LLC’s subdivision approval process Wednesday afternoon”
Cline stated,” I didn’t answer that question right away because I wasn’t sure how I was going to answer it. It was emailed to me. I’ve taken some time and I’ve thought long and hard about it because I really wasn’t sure how I wanted to answer it or if I wanted to answer it, but over the last couple of weeks, I’ve decided I know how to answer it.
“And this is my answer: The town and county’s taxpayers and citizens have suffered greatly from the lack of everyone’s transparency and accountability in this area in the last several years. There is no need to rehash what or why or because – everybody sitting here already knows why. It is truly sad that one individual cannot ask the town manager, a county administrator, or a department supervisor a question and know for sure he or she is getting the correct answer, with full transparency and accountability. Instead, we have to show up in groups of two or more, as you can see, so we have witnesses of each conversation.
“We have to do so much nonsense – things such as FOIA requests to know if the right decisions have been made with the citizens’ well-being put first and foremost. We have to research every decision and every approval to ensure that everyone is given the same process the same ordinance and the same treatment.
“The town council, board of supervisors, town manager, county administrator are all positions that we citizens should have the utmost respect and trust for. (They are) positions that integrity means everything. But because of the info and the documents that I have received in the last couple of weeks we now have no trust in our Town. We cannot send questions to just one person, we cannot send emails to a single address and be confident that we are truly getting the correct and fair answer. And this, Mr. Hicks, and the town council is why we do what we do”.
Cline said after the meeting that the distrust some builders felt would not be easily repaired. “They’ll have to earn our trust back,” he told Royal Examiner.
Following Cline’s address, there was some conversation between the council members and the group of builders who showed up for the meeting. Several of them expressed concern about the town’s building department, including the fact that several of them were about to get permits, but did not want to do so until a solution was implemented.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Town Council work session Tuesday evening, February 15.
Local builders voice concerns about new Town Building Department
School Board work session covers WCPS proposed 2022-2023 budget
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) would like to spend money during the next school year on hiring more than 20 new staffers, providing across-the-board salary increases, and paying for grounds maintenance at all of its facilities, according to its proposed 2022-2023 budget.
“This proposed budget represents the true needs of the school division in Warren County,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, who offered the proposed budget for review and discussion during the School Board’s Wednesday, February 16 work session.
Ballenger said the proposed budget “addresses many current and future needs within the school division,” — particularly for its more than 4,900 students — as the school division continues to work through and manage the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The projected revenue budget from WCPS funding sources is approximately $28.27 million (40 percent) coming from Warren County; $36.14 million (51 percent) from the State of Virginia; $5.95 million (8 percent) from the United States government; and $551,753 from miscellaneous funds, Ballenger told board members present during the work session, who included School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins.
Ballenger told the board members that these numbers are just projections for the time being as WCPS awaits final appropriations from local, state, and federal sources.
In total, the WCPS projected revenue budget for the fiscal year 2023 would be $70,930,366, an almost 11 percent increase over the current budget of $63,944,829, according to a draft proposal.
The proposed budget includes WCPS’ priorities for spending, such as:
- 5-percent raises for all employees, inclusive of the step for years of experience.
- 23.5 new positions, including a full-time English language arts teacher (1) and instructional assistant (1), elementary school counselors (2), elementary school art teachers (2), board-certified behavior analysts (2) to serve all schools, library assistants (2) for the high schools, math coaches (2), and technology integration coaches (2), among others.
- A $50,000 increase in the maintenance budget to paint and replace the carpet at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School.
- An expected cost of $425,000 for groundskeeping, which would cover four staff members, contracted services to handle the groundskeeping at all WCPS sites, and four mowers.
- New positions, including a director of communications and a transportation secretary.
- Increased contract hours for numerous positions, including bus drivers, a speech teacher, and a social worker.
- The acquisition of a new website for WCPS, instructional supplies, technology, and a comprehensive instructional program.
Ballenger said the increased maintenance spending is due to WCPS taking back groundskeeping from the Warren County Department of Parks and Recreation, which currently handles the duties. He said the division already put out bids for the services but plans to rebid the job because the numbers were higher than expected.
In summary, WCPS would spend a total of $55,324,974 on classroom instruction and instructional supports; $21,862,644 on facilities; $7,458,516 on operations and maintenance; $3,020,471 on transportation; $2,994,590 on administration, attendance, and health; and $1,498,320 on technology, according to the draft of the proposed budget.
Other highlights of the proposed budget include a wish list of high-priority capital improvements, such as a renovation and HVAC replacement at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School that would be funded in part by federal pandemic-relief grants. Board members also on Wednesday received an overview of the LFK schematic design from architects (covered in a separate Royal Examiner story).
Ballenger said WCPS also has funds in a capital improvement fund that will be used toward replacing the roof at the Blue Ridge Technical Center.
“The school division has identified $8,100,025 in federal funds to help support the project at Leslie Fox Keyser and $1,000,000 in the capital improvement fund for the roof at Blue Ridge Technical Center,” according to the draft budget proposal.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors — which is working on its own budget and provides WCPS with a large chunk of its revenue — will discuss the school division’s proposed budget next week. School Board members will vote on it during their March 2 regular meeting. A proposed final budget will be offered in late spring.
“This proposed budget will be approved in March by the School Board,” Ballenger said. “We’re still a long way from finishing it.”
Click here to review the proposed WCPS 2022-2023 school year budget.
Watch the Warren County School Board Work Session in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local builders voice concerns about new Town Building Department
The Front Royal Town Council work session Tuesday evening, February 15, covered several topics over the span of four hours, but the bulk of the meeting involved a discussion with around 20 local builders, members of the Warren County Builder’s Association.
Association President George Cline, the owner of Cline Construction, Inc. was invited to speak to council by Councilman Gary Gillispie. Before Mr. Cline took to the podium, Town Manager Steven Hicks gave a presentation on the Town’s recently created Building Permits and Inspections Department.
Hicks explained to council and builders what he hoped to achieve with the new department, “Why council wanted to create a building department — one-stop shopping, more efficient,” Hicks said as he began his presentation.
“I’d encourage you all to call every place I worked in the development community because you will find out that I am pretty flexible. I don’t pull people going over two miles over the speed limit,” Hicks continued.
“Let me also tell you about the way I see things for everyone. You know, when you buy a car, you don’t buy it to buy fuel. You buy it to move forward. When you create a division or department you don’t create it for the purpose of bureaucracy or red tape. You create a department for the purpose of service, quality of life, and helping the town out. Without a building code division, we can’t do anything (regarding building maintenance) unless the county is willing to kind of help out and say we will focus on the process.”
Hicks stated that he was not certified as a building inspector but under Va. Section 105.1.2 “an acting permit building official shall be certified as a building official in accordance with VCS within one year after being appointed as acting or permanent building official.”
Hicks recounted past projects, saying “having managed over $600 million dollars of projects … I’ve built two police headquarters, three fire stations, one community center, one golf course club, and multiple little bathrooms, renovations. I understand the frustration because I was on the other side building stuff. I was the former acting building code [official] in James City County.”
Hicks indicated that he planned to be very hands-on in the role of building inspector, saying he would answer code questions if there were a discrepancy between the third-party inspector and permit holder, and that, “Once the decision is on my plate a decision is going to be made. Who makes the final decision? The buck stops at the building code official. At the end of the day, it’s his decision.”
The Town Building Department is set up to have inspections done by a third party, Engineering Consulting Services, Mid-Atlantic. LLC, or ECS, which charges $145 per hour, for plan review.
According to Hicks, the revenue for the department would come from building projects in town. He cited permit fees for 3,000 square-foot buildings costing about $600,000 to build, as a chief source of revenue. Builders would have to pay $975 to the Town, plus also pay County fees. A two-story building with 6,000 square feet erected in Front Royal would cost around $1,600 in Town permit fees.
At the invitation of Councilman Gillispie, who is a plumbing and gas building inspector in Loudoun County, Cline addressed the council, “Mr. Hicks poured a beautiful glass of Kool-Aid. It was awesome!” Cline began somewhat sarcastically. “How many $600,000 houses do we build in town? You painted a beautiful picture, but it is not accurate. It does not fit this town. Nowhere does it fit this town. You inflated those numbers to make your program look well and I’m good with that.
“You give an analogy about buying a car. Let me give you one. A gentleman goes and buys a car. He sees a Corvette; he loves the Corvette. Brings it home. Pulls in the driveway, the wife comes out and he says ‘Honey, go get the kids and let’s go for a ride.’ The wife and three kids come out and he stands there and she’s going, ‘Where are the kids going to sit?’
“He buys a Corvette. Didn’t think about that. That’s kind of how this building program was put together. Great idea, you get what you want, but it’s not feasible. It’s not what’s needed. And that is where we are at today. Your research is phenomenal, you made a point about the tourists, about citizens paying twice. This is exactly what we are doing in the county and the town. Because our tax dollars still subsidize the building department in Warren County. We’re paying for our permit there and now we are going to pay for them here, so we’re going to pay double. Does that make sense?”
Cline said no builder in attendance at the Tuesday night meeting was against the town building department but told the council, “When we have to start paying an additional fee and relying on somebody to come from out of town to do our inspections there’s no way this works. It’s impossible.”
He also disputed the claim that Hicks made regarding needing a building department. “We come down to the blighted properties. The code, if you read it, you do not need a building official to do blighted properties. What the code asks for is a building property maintenance code certification is what you have to have to take care of blight properties. That is it.”
According to the Virginia State Code, Cline’s assertion of not needing a building department regarding blighted properties is valid.
36-49.1:1. Spot blight abatement authorized; procedure. A. Notwithstanding any other provision of this chapter, an authority, or any locality, shall have the power to acquire or repair any blighted property, as defined in § 36-3, whether inside or outside of a conservation or redevelopment area, by purchase or through the exercise of the power of eminent domain provided in Chapter 2 (§ 25.1-200 et seq.) of Title 25.1, and, further, shall have the power to hold, clear, repair, manage or dispose of such property for purposes consistent with this chapter. In addition, the authority and locality shall have the power to recover the costs of any repair or disposal of such property from the owner or owners of record, determined in accordance with subsection B of § 36-27. This power shall be exercised only in accordance with the procedures set forth in this section.
B. The chief executive or designee of the locality or authority shall make a preliminary determination that a property is blighted in accordance with this chapter. It shall send notice to the owner or owners of record determined in accordance with subsection B of § 36-27, specifying the reasons why the property is blighted. The owner or owners of record shall have 30 days from the date the notice is sent in which to respond in writing with a spot blight abatement plan to address the blight within a reasonable time.
Discussion amongst the builders and council members continued. Councilman Gillispie told the group that he had brought the issue of the blighted building to the council “a couple of years ago” and there just wasn’t money in the budget for a third party to handle those properties.
He continued, “We’ve got all the tools we need to take care of the blighted properties right now. Period — as long as the council has the appetite to do it.”
In further discussion, Gillispie expressed frustration that the Town building department would not be busy enough to hire individuals to inspect specific areas, such as plumbing and gas, electrical as well as a building inspector.
He cited the high cost of $145 for an inspection, with a second inspection costing an additional $145 as too costly. “Some of these costs that I’m receiving from the builders are blowing my mind. If we’re talking customer service here … I don’t understand that aspect of it.”
Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell told the group that she was under the impression that “this was going to be self-sufficient, that the fees were going to cover what the staffing would be. The other thing, I was under the impression that this was going to improve the process, make it more efficient. If we are not accomplishing that, if we need to put the brakes on for a little while and figure out if this is going to achieve what we were looking for, I say we need to look at it again.”
Amber Morris said she was concerned that the current model of the building department would cost small contractors big bucks, citing a $400 fee by the Town that would cost just $5 in the County.
Cline told the council that in 2021, 2711 permits were pulled in the town and county. Of those permits, 598 were in the town; 27 of those permits were new homes. “If I use your math, and I subtract the 27 from the 598, that leaves you 571 permits.”
Those 27 house permits, at an average of $600 in fees would only put $16,500 in town coffers.
Cline went on to say, “There is just no way right now that we can pay a minimum of $1,995 versus $391. There is absolutely no way. Mr. Hicks wears a lot of hats, which could be a conflict of interest if you have somebody on your board that builds and then you have your own inspectors come out and inspect the work, that is a conflict of interest.”
Other builders at the meeting echoed Cline’s concerns. Darryl Stout, of Teddy Stout Construction, Inc. said, “Warren County builders are fighting all the time to survive. We fight the weather, and some are getting treated differently. No appraisal will account for a $10,000 difference in fees. Builders will just not build in town.”
Council members agreed that the local builders had valid concerns which needed to be addressed. Councilman Gillispie said he was hoping to see changes in the town building department moving forward. Gillispie said he knew that the Town would not have enough activity to hire separate inspectors, which might cause certain things to be missed. Vice-Mayor Cockrell stated, “We want to hear you. We are leaving here tonight with no clear direction, and I don’t want to drag it out until March.”
Other council members voiced concern about the issues presented and indicated they would like to have a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors as soon as possible. Hicks said that it was appropriate to have a meeting to discuss and identify areas that staff could address, but he wanted to keep moving forward with the department.
Council members agreed to hold a special meeting on Wednesday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss how to subsidize the Town building department.
Town Council Work Session deals with the ongoing challenge of tourism funding and utility connections
Two adults in the room: Following Thursday meetings County and Town EDA boards move toward coordinated efforts
Communications, cooperation, and joint efforts toward community economic development were a crucial theme at a Special Meeting of the WC Economic Development Authority Executive Committee, Thursday morning, February 17. It was also the EDA board’s first official meeting with the new County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. Still also County Planning Director, at least till a successor is found, Petty clarified his position as a county departmental Director of Economic Development tasked with working with the EDA Board of Directors, as the half-century-old jointly created Front Royal-Warren County EDA remains a legally independent quasi-governmental organization. In fact, the potential of a name change for what is still legally known as the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development, or Industrial Development, Authority was broached to avoid future confusion among potential clients due to the town council’s creation of a unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority.
Other major topics were the FY 2022/23 EDA budget preparation process and updates to the EDA Strategic Plan. On the latter front, interaction with the newly created independent Town of Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) was a major topic of conversation. In fact, on the Strategic Plan update front spearheaded by Jim Wolfe, communication with FREDA was suggested to see that both EDA entities were in step, presenting a coordinated Economic Development strategy for the community on both sides of the town-county line.
Communications and coordination was a theme picked up at the FREDA Board of Directors’ second meeting several hours later, at noon in the Front Royal Town Hall. In fact, in the wake of the 9:50 a.m. adjournment of the open portion of the WC EDA Executive Committee meeting, Petty was sent as a liaison to the town EDA meeting just over two hours later by the WC EDA board to initiate that mutually beneficial line of communication. Chairman Browne noted that Town Manager/EDA Director Hicks had issued an invitation to Petty the previous day.
The bulk of the FREDA Board of Directors meeting was largely organizational as its members become familiarized with the role they are expected to play in conjunction with other Town departments, including Planning & Zoning as that department spearheads the first rewrite of the Town Comprehensive Plan this century. In fact, Town Manager Steven Hicks, chairing the FREDA meeting in his additional role as FREDA’s Executive Director, observed the last Town Comp Plan rewrite occurred in 1998. State law mandates that municipalities review their Comp Plans every five years to see if updates are advisable due to changing goals or circumstances.
As bylaws, responsibilities, and creation of various board officer positions were on the table, dates for a planned organizational retreat and its next board meeting were set for next month. The retreat will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, with its regular monthly meeting the following day, Thursday, March 17.
The one-two punch of a third board meeting directly following a full day of briefings on a variety of topics from future Town land use and development goals to State EDA support and grant availabilities, was cited as conducive to positive movement at the coming regular monthly meeting.
The WC EDA Executive Committee is comprised of Chairman Jeff Browne, Greg Harold, Jim Wolfe, and Jorie Martin, patched in by phone at the meeting’s outset while on the road with her husband. Martin arrived near the open meeting’s conclusion, and was on hand for the closed session to discuss the disposition of several identified properties including Baugh Drive and an Avtex parcel, and perhaps ironically considering all the positive communications discussion of the day, the dueling WC EDA-Town of Front Royal civil litigations.
After initial plans not to, the Town did videotape/stream Thursday’s FREDA meeting. And while the county EDA did not have videotaping capabilities at its Kendrick Lane office in the old Avtex Admin building, Royal Examiner cameraman Mark Williams was on hand to record that meeting’s open session.
Town Planning Commission approves draft short-term rental ordinance, new campground, and elects new leadership
The Front Royal Planning Commission at its regular meeting on February 16th put its finishing touches on a draft ordinance, Section 175.3 of the Town Code, that defines the permitting requirements for short term rentals in the Town of Front Royal. Warren County has been issuing permits for this purpose for half a decade, but the Town has not. Whether the resistance to this tourist-oriented activity comes from constituent opposition or environmental considerations, there was still some reluctance by commission members to approve the Ordinance Amendment prepared by the planning staff at the direction of Town Council.
One objection was expressed by Commissioner Daryl Merchant in that the ordinance draft applied to all zoning districts, which in his view would create a problem in Residential Single Family (R-1) zones. Vice Chairman Connie Marshner echoed his concerns and further expressed concern that by using the Virginia State Code of “Short-term Rental Operator”, the ordinance would permit corporations, leaseholders, or other non-person entities to run these facilities. With 42% of homes in the Town rented, she asked if that “was a trend we want to continue?”
Commissioners William Gordon and Josh Ingram were both opposed to restricting by ordinance the definition that the State Code used, which could open the possibility of a legal challenge to the ordinance. Ingram asked Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett if the town government had the legal right to discriminate between persons and non-persons such as LLCs or corporations. Answer: “Only if there is a rational basis for it.”
Gordon also reminded the members that this ordinance set forth a process whereby the prospective operators apply for a Special Use Permit (SUP), so the board would then review applications on a case-by-case basis, recommending approval or denial on circumstances specific to each permitting application. Should there be reasons to deny any one application, the commission could recommend that, and the final decision would be up to Town Council.
The commission then turned to Assistant Town Attorney Sonnett to ask him to draft a clause “on the fly” to the ordinance that would restrict the permitting in Residential Single Family (R-1) Districts to owner-occupied dwellings.
It’s not clear that the compromise reached – that of removing references in the town ordinance to the State Code’s definition of “Short-Term Rental operator” and adding a 15th provision in the permitting requirements list that would restrict short term rentals in the R-1 district to owner-occupied properties as a principal residence – would provide the neighborhood stability protections that are the stated intent of the restriction. In addition, the short-term rental as a category generally is differentiated from Bed & Breakfast accommodations by the fact that B&B’s generally have a host/owner onsite that provides a meal with the lodging, and Short-Term Rentals generally do not.
The net effect of the amended ordinance would be to preclude non-owner occupied dwellings to be permitted as short-term rentals. After further discussion the amended motion carried by a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Gordon and Ingram opposed. It remains to be seen whether the Front Royal Town Council will approve the finally drafted ordinance recommended for approval on a split planning commission vote.
Camping on the River
The commission also considered a Special Use Permit application for Poe’s River Edge LLC for a new 200-site campground on part of an industrial (I-2) zoned tract next to the Shenandoah River and the Norfolk Southern Rail line. It is adjacent to the old AVTEX site. The campground site would accommodate up to 2500 persons and is served by a series of roads either already in existence or to be constructed by the applicant. The commission heard Planning Director Kopishke brief the details and staff findings on the proposal.
Chairman Douglas Jones asked if the emergency plan was adequate to facilitate the evacuation of 200 sites should a flood emergency require it. The applicant representative, Joe Brogan, explained that constant monitoring of potential flood events and early warning, combined with the planned egress path, would assure that campground occupants would have ample time to evacuate. The applicant permit request package contains evacuation procedures and directions for guests. In the advertised public hearing, there were no members of the public present to offer opposition or support, so the commission voted to recommend approval of the permit request, which will now go to the town council for final approval.
New Officers
The commission annually selects its officers for the ensuing year, and Chairman Jones reminded the commissioners that he would not be seeking reelection as Chair since his appointment expires in September. He expressed his appreciation to the Planning Department and the commission members for their hard work, support, and friendship.
Forthwith, the commission nominated and unanimously elected Commissioner Daryl Merchant as Chairman and Commissioner William Gordon as Vice Chair. Commissioner, now Chairman Merchant brings a wealth of experience and background to the chairmanship – which we believe he will need. Along with a giant gavel!
The Commission adjourned the meeting at 8:15 p.m.
Three Town Council seats and mayor's slot up for grabs in November election
Come November, Front Royal citizens have the chance to elect three new members to Town Council, as well as seating a new mayor. Terms for Gary Gillispie, LeTasha Thompson, and Amber Morris all expire December 31, 2022. The mayor’s seat, which is for a two-year term, will also be up for grabs. For those of you who find yourselves less than enchanted with how the town government is being run, it is a chance to move toward positive change, and not necessarily just by voting.
Running for office is not that difficult but does require some planning. Anyone planning a run should have been a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia for one year immediately preceding the election, be registered to vote, and by filing time, be a resident of the Town of Front Royal.
Considering one meets those criteria, Warren County Director of Elections & General Registrar Carol L. Tobin can supply potential candidates with a packet of information that contains necessary forms and information needed. Her office is located at 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal, VA 22630, in the Health and Human Services Complex at the old middle school site.
Council has dealt with several controversial issues in the last several years, and any of them could inspire voters to go in a new direction when choosing someone to represent them. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick fired several employees, calling it “right-sizing” town government. He also axed the Visitor Center staff, eventually farming out tourism services to a contractor who lives at the opposite end of the state.
And then there were some legal wranglings: a longtime employee of the town filed sexual harassment and retaliatory firing suit in 2021; local Beer Museum owner David Downes filed a lawsuit against the town regarding off-street parking; and citizen Paul L. Aldrich sued the Town Council and Jacob Meza, who was appointed after not running for re-election, to fill a vacant seat created by Councilman Holloway’s mayoral win. Aldrich contended the appointment violated a Town Code prohibition on council members being reappointed for one year after leaving council. Meza eventually resigned his seat, leading to Morris’s elevation to the council.
Following a $24,500 fee to search firm Baker Tilly, a new town manager was hired. He then hired someone with whom he had worked before as the “Public Information Officer”, at $125 per hour, with no input from the council.
Currently, the town council has agreed to pay another $24,500 to Baker Tilly to secure a town attorney. Many are puzzled by that move because municipal attorneys are typically hired from a local pool, as they are familiar with the workings of the community and its government.
Royal Examiner reached out to Mr. Holloway, Ms. Thompson, Mr. Gillispie, and Ms. Morris, regarding a 2022 campaign. Only two responded. Ms. Morris said, “I am evaluating my options to continue my public service to our community. I will be making a definitive decision in the coming months.” Ms. Thompson said, “I am currently undecided.”
Ms. Tobin indicated via email Tuesday that no candidates have filed yet to run for council seats in the November 8 election.
