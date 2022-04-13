Regional News
In Ukraine conflict, Syrians and Syrian-Americans witness familiar Russian brutality
As Ukraine defends itself against Russian forces, it is getting unexpected help from Syrian and Syrian-American doctors, lawyers, and activists who have seen first-hand the brutality inflicted by Russian ground and air forces supporting Bashar al Assad’s regime for the last 11 years.
“We are seeing the same tactics in Ukraine now as we saw in Syria,” said Amjad Rass, a former Aleppo physician who heads the Syrian American Medical Society, which is placing doctors in Ukrainian facilities. “We can help our colleagues in Ukraine with war-related injuries, we can help them with how to deal with besiegement, massive displacement, attacks on healthcare, and how to document that.”
The Syrian Ukrainian Network was formed recently to match Syrians and Syrian-Americans with relevant skills to the humanitarian effort on the ground. Coordinator Olga Lautman, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis in Washington, is using her Ukrainian connections to arrange volunteer placements and to help obtain visas as well as translators, transportation, and housing inside the country.
The network has connected Syrian lawyers experienced in investigating and documenting war crimes to lawyers in Ukraine, she said. They are also linking outside advocacy groups fighting pervasive Russian disinformation inside Ukraine and elsewhere.
“There are things that Syrians can pick up easily, especially if it involves cluster bombs or mass graves,” Lautman said, “things that Syrians have already experienced – and that Ukrainians have not yet.”
Another of those is the use of chemical weapons on the battlefield.
Dr. Mohamed Tennari, a Syrian doctor who previously treated chemical-attack-related injuries, used Lautman’s network to go to Ukraine recently to help prepare physicians for the worst. When asked if he thought Russia would use chemical weapons, Tennari’s response was grim.
“If the Russians feel themselves in a bad situation, they can do anything. There is a big chance they can use it,” Tennari said.
Lautman closely followed Russian media during the height of the Syrian conflict and saw clear indicators of the coming chemical attacks. We are now seeing those indicators in Ukraine, she said.
“They’ve been laying the groundwork,” she said, by equipping Russian troops with chemical agent antidotes and by spreading false claims that Ukraine has biological weapons.
The most obvious similarity between the two wars is the bombardment of civilian infrastructure, including schools, apartment buildings, and hospitals, say humanitarian and military experts steeped in the Syrian war. Purposefully targeting civilians is considered a war crime under international law.
Samer Attar, a Chicago orthopedic surgeon who volunteered in Syria after learning hospitals there were being bombed during the war, entered Ukraine last week on a similar mission.
Speaking over an encrypted app from Ukraine, he described a man with a mine-blast injury. The injury reminded him of a child he was treated in Syria where such high-velocity injuries were common. The child had someone else’s bone fragments lodged in his skin from an airstrike on his school.
The injury “looks exactly like the ones that you would find anywhere in Syria,” he said from a hospital in the Brovary region outside of Kiev.
Ukraine says 158 children have been killed in the war, while the United Nations says 59 have died. The World Health Organization has reported 105 Russian attacks impacting healthcare facilities in Ukraine.
“On a humanitarian level, because of what we’ve seen in Syria, we know what the Russians will do and how brutal they’re going to be,” said Shadi Martini, executive director of Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees and formerly a hospital manager in Aleppo who escaped in 2012. “Mariupol was expected for us. We know what the Russians are capable of.”
As a tactic, the bombardment is meant to bring about starvation, he said.
Based on Russian actions in Syria, Russian troops are then likely to show up with food to save the population it just bombed, said U.S. Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III, the former spokesman for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria and a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.
“In a few weeks, we’re likely to see Russian infantrymen carrying bags of grain and baby formula and handing it to the civilians in these eastern cities as a way to show that they are the good guys,” he said. “They want to paint the picture that the Ukrainian government has abandoned its citizens.”
As in Syria, even the agreed-to ceasefires and humanitarian corridors are part of Russia’s propaganda campaign to portray themselves as saviors, said Carsten Wieland, a German diplomat, and senior United Nations consultant.
“This whole process of corridors and so on is part of that because suddenly the core of the war is 100,000 civilians being trapped in Mariupol,” he said. “And Russia is trying to use it for their own propaganda.”
Wieland said this could include Russians “distributing their Russian-marked packages of humanitarian aid in Mariupol to starving civilians who have no other choice but to accept it or opening corridors towards the east – towards Russia – where Russian cameras are standing saying ‘look, the Ukrainians are fleeing from their own Ukrainian government.”
Portraying Russians as humanitarian liberators is a disinformation tactic the Kremlin also used in Syria, where Russian officials justified bombing cities like Homs and Aleppo by claiming to fight Islamic extremism.
“Russia would claim that there were terrorist groups throughout those urban areas,” said Caggins. “While there was a presence of some terrorists, that in no way can explain the tens of thousands of civilians killed and maimed by Russians.”
In Ukraine, Russian authorities claim to be fighting Nazis, a label that is likely to appeal to the Russian population, said Caggins.
“Now, they’ve employed social media trolls, paid agitators, fake media personalities, fake experts, and fake anti-imperialist influencers … It’s basically rinse and repeat,’ said Caggins. “They did it in Syria. They got away with it. They’re doing it in Ukraine.”
Still, there are differences.
Retired Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack, the senior defense attaché at the U.S. Russian Embassy from 2012to 2014, says the Russians have mistakenly convinced themselves their success in Syria will translate to Ukraine.
In Syria, the Russian-backed Assad regime and the Russian military maintained nearly uncontested control of the skies. Ukrainian forces, however, have had considerable success downing Russian warplanes at low and medium altitudes, Zwack said.
At the root of Russia’s overconfidence, said Zwack, are incorrect, deeply-held biases.
“Russian authorities hold these core beliefs: Ukraine isn’t a real nation and they aren’t real people – they are part of us,” Zwack said. “That dismissive aspect has manifested in military planning. They thought winning a war in Ukraine would be a cakewalk.”
For recent volunteers with time in war-torn Syria, revisiting a war zone has not been easy. For Attar, who is consulting with Ukrainian physicians on the best ways to manage war casualties, the trip to Ukraine also meant revisiting the personal stress of war-torn Syria.
“I had to revisit that fear: of airstrikes, of another siege. But…there’s a strength and power of community that helped me overcome that fear. Especially when you’re in a hospital where everyone – no matter what their role – had one job: helping and saving others.”
By EVE SAMPSON
Capital News Service
Editor’s note: Eve Sampson is a former U.S. Army captain who was deployed to Syria in 2018.
Regional News
Lawmakers and advocates see new tool against hate crimes as lynching becomes federal crime
Some lawmakers and civil rights advocates are calling for the Justice Department to be more aggressive in prosecuting hate crimes now that lynching is a federal hate crime.
Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Illinois, and one of the main champions of the new law said he is looking for “expedited accountability” from the Justice Department.
“Wherever there’s a hate crime that’s reported in the media or allegations of a hate crime anywhere in our nation and if it involves two or more people, then the federal government must aggressively pursue and investigate that crime or potential crime,” Rush, a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, told Capital News Service.
The Chicago Democrat originally sponsored the Emmett Till Antilynching Act in 2019, the latest in a long line of similar legislation over the past 130 years.
Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who left his Baltimore seat to lead the NAACP for nearly a decade before returning to Congress in 2020, told CNS that he hopes the new law empowers law enforcement.
“We believe now that this is the law, that there’s got to be a willingness on the part of the Justice Department to enforce that law,” Mfume said. “Otherwise, there won’t be any accountability and nobody can predict whether something as heinous is going to take place like this again.”
Arusha Gordon, the associate director of the James Byrd Jr. Center to Stop Hate at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said the determination to prosecute is based on an internal commitment by an agency.
“There is this additional element in terms of showing bias motivation, and I think you really need to have people who are motivated to look for that evidence,” Gordon said.
Legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime was introduced and failed over 200 times in Congress, the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism reported in November.
But on March 29, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, making lynching a federal crime for the first time in the nation’s history.
While some lawmakers are pushing for more aggressive prosecution from the Justice Department, lawyers, outside groups, and even other lawmakers warn that the new law’s chief significance is symbolic rather than legal.
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-District of Columbia, and another senior Congressional Black Caucus member said that it would be difficult to get retribution for lynchings that have already happened, but it’s important for the federal government to make this historic declaration.
“It would have been outrageous not to pass it,” Norton said in an interview. “I don’t understand why it took more than 200 times.”
In hate crimes reports to Congress, the Justice Department repeatedly said it was prioritizing the prosecution of hate crime cases. But the agency reported in July that it declined to prosecute 83% of hate crime suspects from 2005 to 2019.
Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memo to Justice Department employees in May of last year outlining a multi-step plan to boost federal hate crime prosecutions.
“These actions will enhance our current efforts to combat unlawful acts of hate by improving incident reporting, increasing law enforcement training and coordination at all levels of government, prioritizing community outreach, and making better use of civil enforcement mechanisms,” Garland said.
“All of these steps share common objectives: deterring hate crimes and bias-related incidents, addressing them when they occur, supporting those victimized by them, and reducing the pernicious effects these incidents have on our society,” the attorney general added.
Mfume says he’s waiting to see to what extent the new commitment comes to fruition.
“You don’t want to tell the chief law enforcement officer that he ought to be prosecuting one thing or another,” said Mfume, who sits on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and was chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus in the 1990s. “But you do want to imply that in order to be accountable, there has to be enforcement of existing law. That’s what we have been trying to drive home from the beginning.”
Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, who sponsored the anti-lynching legislation in the Senate along with Vice President Kamala Harris before she left the Senate, said the new law is another tool for the Justice Department to use in hate crime prosecution, but he also hopes the law serves as a deterrent.
“For the federal government to be silent on this crime for all these years is reprehensible,” Booker told CNS. “So this is a very important statement to our country that this kind of terrorism and murder will not be tolerated.”
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said “it is critical that we make clear that racially driven harassment and violence have no place in our society and will be met with serious legal consequences.”
“…And with hate crimes reaching their highest level in years, having this additional federal charge in their arsenal gives federal prosecutors another tool in the fight for justice,” the senator said in a statement to CNS.
Biden and Harris emphasized the need for accountability at the March bill signing in the White House’s Rose Garden.
“Lynching is not a relic of the past,” Harris said at the signing ceremony. “Racial acts of terror still occur in our nation. And when they do, we must all have the courage to name them and hold the perpetrators accountable.”
The new law doesn’t limit the definition of lynching to the hanging of a victim from a tree. In fact, even in cases where a victim survives a lynching, federal prosecutors can still argue the violent act was a hate crime. The law also expands the type of behavior that is typically associated with hate crimes.
“Really what it does is it allows prosecutors to address a wider swath of…activity and it recognizes the conspiratorial nature that is often part of the hateful activity and hate crimes,” Gordon said.
The conspiracy section the new law adds is very narrow, according to Michael Lieberman, senior policy counsel at the Southern Poverty Law Center. Even so, he said he regards the law as one of the most important hate crime laws passed in the last four decades.
“The bottom line is, this legislation is really important to be able to finally close the loop on 120 years of trying to get this to be a federal crime for those rare instances where state and locals are either unable or unwilling to investigate and prosecute,” Lieberman said.
He cited as an example the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, where local prosecutors initially resisted investigating Arbery’s death.
Lieberman and Mfume believe the anti-lynching law can be used to teach Americans about the civil rights movement and the history of lynching.
“This is really an important opportunity for us to be able to talk about this horrific era in our history, that horrific aspect of targeted racial violence and the intimidation and terror that sprung from lynching,” Lieberman said. “It was intentional extrajudicial killings, in an effort to make sure that there was terror.”
Congress is considering additional bills that would address racial disparities and racism in the federal criminal justice system.
For example, the Congressional Black Caucus is urging Senate Democrats to get rid of the country’s sentencing disparities for crack and powder cocaine that disproportionately give Black Americans longer and tougher prison sentences.
“Making our justice system more just is the really critical thing,” Booker said.
There were more than 4,400 lynchings in the United States between the end of the Civil War and World War II, according to the Equal Justice Initiative. These lynchings and other modes of racial terror were often perpetrated by community newspapers in the 1800s and 1900s, according to an extensive analysis of news clippings by the Howard Center.
By TATYANA MONNAY
Capital News Service
Regional News
In historic vote, Senate confirms Jackson as first black woman justice on Supreme Court
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next associate justice on the Supreme Court and the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.
The historic 53-47 vote was bipartisan, with a trio of Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah – joining all the Senate Democrats in supporting Jackson.
While President Joe Biden and Jackson watched the proceedings from the White House’s Roosevelt Room, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the confirmation vote.
“We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America,” Biden tweeted after the vote. “She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her.”
An ebullient Harris told reporters as she left the United States Capitol Building: “It’s a statement that on our highest court in the land, we want to make sure that there is going to be a full representation and the finest and brightest and the best. That’s what happened today. I’m very proud.”
Biden nominated Jackson on Feb. 25 after Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plans to retire at the end of the current session, which is expected to be in June or early July. Jackson’s confirmation fulfilled a Biden campaign promise that he would appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Jackson currently serves as a federal judge on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She previously served as a district judge for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, the vice-chair of the United States Sentencing Commission, and was a clerk for Breyer. She will also be the first public defender to be appointed to the Supreme Court.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in a press conference after the vote that Jackson’s confirmation was “a long, hard road as we tried to get to greater equality, less bigotry in America.”
He added: “It was often stepping backward. But when you have a day like this, it inspires you to keep moving forward. There’s no better group to have us move forward than this group.”
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, acknowledged the Republican senators that voted along with the Democrats.
“I can’t say enough for my three colleagues,” he said. “I held out the hope that at the last minute, several others would join them (and) realize they won’t be on the right side of history this morning. We’ve got to continue to work to build bipartisanship.”
An emotional Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, told reporters that in Jackson, “I see somebody extraordinarily well-qualified, somebody, who makes the court look more like America. Frankly, I could say to my children and my grandchildren, ‘Be proud. Be proud of what you see.’”
Both of Maryland’s senators, Democrats Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, voted for Jackson. After the vote, Van Hollen tweeted: “With today’s vote, both Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and the Senate made history…Like Marylander Thurgood Marshall before her, Judge Jackson is a trailblazer, & I know she will uphold equal justice under the law.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has repeatedly attacked Jackson and those who supported her. In Thursday floor remarks, McConnell said the soon-to-be-justice had two choices: “Either satisfy her radical fan club or help preserve the judiciary that Americans need.”
McConnell added, “I’m afraid the nominee’s record tells us which is likely. But I hope Judge Jackson proves me wrong.”
Before the final vote itself, the Senate public galleries overlooking the floor filled with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. In an earlier Twitter post, some caucus members in black t-shirts read “Black Women are Supreme.”
The final tally was delayed nearly 25 minutes by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, who did not join the full Senate chamber for the vote. Finally, the casually-dressed Paul (whose attire violated Senate floor rules) peeked out from a door to give his thumbs-down “no” vote.
After Harris announced the vote, the senators supporting Jackson and the people in the gallery stood and flooded the chamber with approximately 30 seconds of thunderous applause.
Most Republicans walked out during the applause, solemn-faced.
On Friday, Biden and Harris are scheduled to host a celebratory event with Jackson at the White House.
By MARGARET ATTRIDGE, ROSS O’KEEFE, CHRIS BARYLICK and ASHKAN MOTAMEDI
Capital News Service
Capital News Service reporter Tatyana Monnay contributed to this story.
Local News
New outpatient addiction treatment center offers on-demand recovery in Winchester
Hundreds of Winchester residents now have a new option for addiction treatment. BrightView, an outpatient addiction treatment program serving thousands of patients in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Delaware, announces the opening of a new outpatient addiction treatment center at 200 Faraday Drive, Winchester, VA. BrightView’s new center provides accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet outpatient setting.
Effective addiction treatment is increasingly important in Winchester. In 2020, Virginia reported that fatal overdoses reached an all-time high, mirroring the grim pattern of communities nationwide. The data, compiled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, included a near-doubling of the presence of methamphetamine in fatal cases from 2019.
BrightView’s treatment programs include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder. Each program is customized to meet the goals and needs of the patient, ensuring the best chances of long-term success. The company’s commitment to quality care includes providing masks and hand sanitizing stations onsite, social distancing, and offering telehealth and virtual treatment options.
The new Winchester center can serve virtually unlimited residents due to its outpatient model. By connecting patients to case managers and working with local agencies, BrightView also helps people find safe housing, reliable transportation, access to food, and even prepare for jobs. In fact, unemployment rates among BrightView patients decrease by 50% on average in the first 90 days of treatment.
“BrightView is enthusiastic about serving the Winchester area with innovative, research-based addiction treatment,” said Chad Smith, BrightView’s CEO.
“We understand from decades of research that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community. Building partnerships with local medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in developing continuity of care. We want to ensure that anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long-term recovery.”
People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day, and walk-ins are welcome until 3:00 pm on weekdays. For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.
“Our Winchester center treats adults seeking help with a variety of substance use disorders,” said Lance Woods, Virginia resident and BrightView Vice President of Operations. “This area is our home and the BrightView team is committed to helping people recover by providing accessible, substance use care in a friendly, non-judgmental setting. Our goal is to create a healthier, happier community for everyone in Winchester.”
In addition to helping individuals and their families, effective outpatient addiction treatment reduces pressure on the criminal justice system and local hospitals. BrightView patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70% on average during their first 90 days in the outpatient program. Patients also report a 33% reduction in emergency room visits in the first three months and a 50% reduction after one year.
About BrightView:
Founded in 2015, BrightView provides comprehensive, evidence-based outpatient addiction treatment to thousands of patients in recovery from substance use disorder throughout Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Delaware.
The organization’s more than 57 centers provide a practical treatment approach that includes medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, and wraparound social services, as well as work on co-occurring disorders. Locations are generally able to dispense medication on-site, which makes treatment comfortable and convenient for patients.
BrightView’s compassionate and professional staff create an accessible and welcoming environment for physical and emotional healing. BrightView is committed to treating each patient with respect, providing positive reinforcement, and achieving long-term wellness. To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com.
Regional News
Virginia War Memorial seeks personal photos of Virginia Vietnam War Veterans taken during their service during the war
The Virginia War Memorial is seeking personal photographs of Virginia Vietnam War veterans taken during their service in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The photos will be reviewed by the Memorial staff and may be used for the upcoming exhibit entitled, 50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience.
“We plan to feature photos of fifty Vietnam veterans from Virginia in the exhibit which will open January 27, 2023 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords which officially ended the Vietnam War,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial. “These photos will be used alongside professional photo portraits of the selected veterans taken today.”
The Virginia War Memorial is collaborating with award-winning photographer and US Navy veteran Laura Hatcher to take the contemporary photos of the Vietnam veterans selected.
The Memorial staff is currently collecting “in-country” photos from the Vietnam War, personal correspondence, mementos and oral histories of veterans who served. Virginia Vietnam veterans should submit digital photos in jpg, tiff or PDF formats to the Virginia War Memorial by April 30, 2022 for consideration to be included in the upcoming exhibit.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance of Vietnam veterans and their families in this project. Please be assured that the Virginia War Memorial will not reproduce, publish or copy any photos submitted during the selection phase for the exhibit,” Dr. Mountcastle added. “Once fifty veterans are selected, the Memorial will secure written permission from the veteran submitting the photo for use.”
To submit photos and other materials, please go to vawarmemorial.org/50yearsbeyond
Photos and materials may also be submitted by mail to:
Fifty Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience
c/o The Virginia War Memorial
621 South Belvedere Street
Richmond, VA 23220
For more information about this project, please email exhibits@vawarmemorial.org or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Regional News
Virginia schools and youth groups kick off statewide campaign to encourage safe teen driving
More teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year, statistics show. To help save lives and prevent crashes during the high-risk warm weather months, Virginia schools are kicking off a statewide teen safety campaign this week to establish safe driving and passenger safety behaviors. The campaign, called “Arrive Alive,” focuses on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during the spring and summer months and during prom and graduation.
Thirty-six high schools, middle schools, and youth groups are participating in Arrive Alive which kicked off April 4th and runs through May 6th. During the campaign, students will work in peer-to-peer groups to develop programs and social media messages that influence their peers to be safer on Virginia roadways.
High school students will focus on preventing such risky driver and passenger behaviors as texting and driving, speeding, driving with too many passengers, not wearing a seat belt, underage drinking and driving, and joy riding or “cruising.” Middle school students will focus their campaign on how to be a safe passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist. Both middle and high school students are being asked to submit plans for continuing promotion of the campaign throughout the summer to reach students while on break.
“YOVASO encourages all schools, youth groups, parents, and teens to join the Arrive Alive campaign and help save lives during this critical time for our youth,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “A simple reminder to buckle up, a safety talk with your teen, a message to slow down, or a teen encouraging a friend to drive safely can make a difference and save a life, King emphasized. “So please, use and share the Arrive Alive resources and keep spreading this important message to teens in your school and community throughout the summer.”
During the three year period from 2017-2020, teen drivers in Virginia were involved in 31,517 crashes during the months from May through August, with 118 of those crashes resulting in a fatality to themselves or other motorists and passengers.* During the same three-year period, 97 teens aged 15-20 were killed, 10,414 were injured, and 1,291 were seriously injured in crashes between the months of May and August.
Throughout Arrive Alive, students at participating high schools and youth groups will develop a creative project designed to influence change in risky driving behaviors and attitudes among their peers. In addition, they will hold pre and post seat belt checks to measure the campaign’s impact on increasing seat belt use among students. Other activities will include wrecked car displays, mock crashes, pledge signing events, organizing safety rallies, and other creative messaging and programming.
Middle school students will complete similar activities and focus their creative project around good passenger and pedestrian safety habits including seat belt use, bicycle helmet use, and how to be safe when walking and biking in neighborhoods.
Arrive Alive is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) and the Virginia State Police, and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV. In addition, grants from State Farm will support prizes and educational incentives and materials.
For more information or to register your school or youth group for the Arrive Alive campaign, contact Mary King, Program Manager at (804) 461-0396 or visit the campaign page. YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Schools, organizations, or youth groups can continue to register for the campaign and order materials throughout the spring and summer. The campaign and resource materials are free to all schools, organizations, and youth groups to remind teens, youth to slow down, buckle up, and Arrive Alive safely to their destination during this high-risk period. Membership in YOVASO is also free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 90 active member schools.
Here are tips to help keep teen drivers safe during the high-risk warm weather months:
- Buckle up every time and in every seating position.
- Slow down and obey posted speed limits.
- Limit the number of teen passengers in the vehicle and obey Virginia’s passenger limitation law for teens. Remember, teens under 18 are only allowed to carry one passenger under age 21 for the first year of licensure unless accompanied by a licensed adult.
- Drive distraction-free. It’s illegal in Virginia to use a hand-held device while driving.
- Drive alcohol and drug-free. Virginia’s Zero Tolerance law makes consuming alcohol or driving under the influence of any amount of alcohol a serious criminal offense for teens under the age of 21. (Va. Code 18.2-266.1)
- Avoid “cruising” and joy riding with friends. This leads to an increased risk for teen crashes.
- Obey Virginia’s midnight curfew which restricts teens under 18 from driving between midnight and 4 a.m.
- Never Drive Drowsy. Never drive if you are sleepy or on medication that causes drowsiness.
- Celebrate responsibly during prom, graduation, and summer celebrations. Make a commitment to being safe and arriving alive.
Regional News
Social Security Administration to resume in-person services at local Social Security Offices
“I am pleased to announce that local Social Security offices will restore in-person services, including for people without an appointment, on April 7, 2022, said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner: Social Security Administration.
He continued, “To avoid waiting in line, I strongly encourage people, who can use our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, to call us, and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment. Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office. I thank the public for your patience as we work to increase service.
Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices. Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times.
Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. We will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them.
Thoughtful planning and preparation have shaped our process to restore in-person services. Social Security employees are dedicated to serving the public, and we are ready to welcome the public back to our offices. Our local managers understand and can address the needs of their communities. We have also implemented office-to-office support as well as brought recently retired employees back to assist the public. We thank the many interested stakeholders including the Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living and national advocacy organizations for your help.
Throughout the pandemic, millions of people have used our secure and convenient online services and received help by phone. People who have access to the internet should first try our online services before calling us or visiting an office.
As we transition to a new modern phone system, some people may experience a busy signal or be unintentionally disconnected from their call. We sincerely regret this disruption and recommend people call when our National 800 Number may be less busy, such as before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. local time or later in the week. Like our offices, our waits are generally shorter later in the month.
To learn more, please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/gethelp/ and www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices/.”
Wind: 9mph SSW
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
70/52°F
70/39°F