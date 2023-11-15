State News
In Virginia, Local Govts Increasingly Eye Speed Cameras to Slow School and Work Zone Traffic
Across Virginia, local governments are launching speed camera enforcement programs in school and work zones in an effort to slow an increase in accidents seen during the pandemic.
While recent data shows crashes have fallen to pre-pandemic levels, some local leaders are questioning whether the programs, which not only record when drivers are moving above the speed limit but issue them tickets for the infraction, infringe on people’s privacy rights.
“There should never be a time when a locality tries to simply put something in effect to make money from someone else’s misdoing,” said Shawn Graber, a member of the Board of Supervisors for Frederick County, which is considering installing speed cameras in school zones.
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation that authorized state and local law enforcement agencies to install speed cameras in work and school zones. The legislation was intended to help reduce traffic fatalities and encourage drivers to drive slower around children and construction workers.
Virginia lawmakers approve bill allowing speed cameras near schools and highway work zones
Traffic fatalities have spiked in recent years across the country, including in Virginia. A Stateline analysis of National Highway Traffic Administration data found that between 2019 and 2022, traffic fatalities increased by 20% in Virginia.
Since the passage of the 2020 law, several localities have already started using speed cameras to enforce limits, with what appear to be neutral or positive results.
According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, work zone crashes have reached pre-pandemic levels. Virginia recorded 3,849 crashes in work zones in 2019 and 4,741 crashes in 2022. Preliminary data, which officials note is subject to change, shows that there have been 3,541 work zone crashes this year.
At the same time, crashes in school zones remain relatively flat. In 2019, Virginia recorded 1,756 crashes in school zones compared to the 1,714 crashes in 2022. Preliminary data for the current year shows 1,416 crashes in school zones.
Adoption
Local governments that have already rolled out speed cameras in school and work zones include the town of Altavista, Fairfax County, and the city of Harrisonburg.
Altavista was one of the earliest localities to install cameras in its school zones, which it did in the summer of 2021.
According to Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks, the town has issued over 700 citations, with penalties going into the town’s general fund. He said one of the cameras’ advantages is assisting smaller departments with enforcement.
“I think it’s made a difference,” Merricks said. “I think it’s slowing people down.”
The program was paused briefly last year due to the absence of flashing yellow lights in school zones to warn drivers to yield to oncoming traffic, pedestrians, or bicyclists. As a result, the town refunded violation fees for any motorists hit with citations in those areas and retrofitted the zones with flashing lights before resuming the program last November.
“We wanted to get this program right,” Merricks said.
In Harrisonburg, city officials installed speed cameras in a work zone on East Market Street near Interstate 81 in June, according to The Daily News Record.
After a one-week study, the city found that thousands of drivers had violated the 25 mph speed limit in the zone, including more than 22,000 drivers going 37 to 49 mph, nearly 600 going more than 50 mph, and a dozen traveling at over 60 mph.
“It’s very clear following this speed study that steps have to be taken to improve safety while crews are working in this corridor,” said Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman in a June 23 statement. “Installation of these cameras has proven to reduce speeds in other communities where additional safety measures have been needed, so we are eager to see them lead, hopefully, to a reduction in speeds and an increase in safety on East Market Street.”
In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County officials implemented a speed camera program in both school and work zones in May after launching a pilot program last winter at nine schools and a work zone on Route 28.
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 17,903 violations have been issued through the program since May. The county has collected $601,211 from fines and deposited them into the general county fund.
Other local governments are also eyeing cameras as a solution. In the Piedmont region, Albemarle County officials announced in August that they would begin installing cameras, with county supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley telling CBS 19 they would help “keep our children, their parents, and everyone on the road safe.” Frederick County, too, is considering adding new cameras, the Northern Virginia Daily has reported. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are planning to roll out their own program this fall after delays due to COVID-19 and personnel shortages, according to a March 7 presentation.
Concerns
Nevertheless, some local officials have voiced concerns about how the cameras will impact motorists’ privacy, the risk of residents perceiving such programs as primarily intended to generate revenue, and whether camera programs are actually effective.
“There’s a lot of privacy issues here that these governments need to get squared away before they ever even consider going down this route,” Graber, the Frederick County supervisor, said, citing concerns over the sharing of license plate information with camera companies and law enforcement.
Additionally, he noted it could be a challenge for a vehicle owner to prove they are not responsible for a violation if a friend or family member is driving the vehicle.
State law limits the use of information from speed camera devices used in school and work zones. Information from the cameras must be protected in a database and “used only for enforcement against individuals” who are in violation.
Virginia crime board awards local law enforcement $1.6 million for new license plate readers
However, the broader use of traffic cameras, particularly license plate readers, has spurred debates between Virginia privacy advocates and law enforcement for many years. In 2021, a bill that prohibited law enforcement and regulatory agencies from using license plate readers to collect and store personal information without a warrant died in the House. Another bill also died last session that would have codified a 2020 Virginia Supreme Court decision allowing law enforcement agencies to use and store data from such readers while limiting most data storage to 30 days.
In Nelson County, an hour south of Altavista, officials fretted that the cameras might appear to the public as simply a “revenue generator” and could lead to fees some drivers could not afford to pay.
“For an affluent individual who’s just driving [from] D.C. — they are going to throw that $100 in that letter, send it to you, and call it a day,” said Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford. “They do not care, but it means a lot to a Nelsonian who might be on the way to work, and the last 10 feet pushed the gas a little bit too hard.”
Meanwhile, the National Motorists Association, which opposes speed cameras, has questioned whether the devices help reduce speeds or crashes, arguing there has been no independent verification that photo enforcement devices improve safety or reduce overall accidents.
“With properly posted speed limits and properly installed traffic-control devices, there is no need for ticket cameras,” said the association. “They can actually make our roads less safe.”
Merricks, the Altavista police chief, said he believes speed cameras are effective but understands they are not popular, particularly because they can lead to financial penalties against registered vehicle owners.
“I think studies have shown that slowing the speed down through school zones exponentially makes it safer if there is an accident,” Merricks said.
In July, Nelson County Sheriff David Hill encouraged supervisors to consider the proposal on the grounds that it would improve safety.
“Y’all have heard me gripe and moan about funding and getting people to work here to serve our citizens,” he said. “This would be a service for our citizens and our youth — our future.”
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Who Virginia Dems and the GOP Picked to Lead Them in the 2024 General Assembly
Ahead of the 2024 General Assembly session, Virginia Democrats and Republicans are picking their leadership. After winning narrow majorities in both the House of Delegates and the Senate, Democrats are poised to assume majority roles in the chambers, while the GOP will take up minority positions.
Here’s who the parties have picked:
Virginia Senate
Majority Leader: Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax
Democratic Caucus Chair: Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton
Democratic whips: Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, and Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Richmond
Minority Leader: Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover
Republican Caucus Chair: Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg
Republican whips: Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania
Virginia House of Delegates
House Speaker: Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth
Majority Leader: Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria
Democratic Caucus Chair: Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax
Minority Leader: Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah
Republican Caucus Chair: Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City
Republican whip: Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier
by Sarah Vogelsong,
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Less Driving But More Deaths: Spike in Traffic Fatalities Puzzles Lawmakers
Traffic deaths are lingering near historic highs in most states despite less driving overall, prompting policymakers to consider deploying more police or installing automated monitoring such as speed cameras to curb speeding and reckless driving.
People are driving fewer miles than they were in 2019, but more are dying on roadways. Traffic deaths spiked 18% from 2019 to 2022 — though miles traveled fell 3%, according to a Stateline analysis of federal records from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Experts blame bad driving habits that took hold when roadways suddenly cleared out as the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. At the same time, law enforcement agencies shifted their priorities away from traffic violations and many struggled to hire officers amid heightened scrutiny and criticism, especially after a police officer killed George Floyd in May 2020 in Minneapolis.
States and cities are trying to reduce the number of deaths caused by risky driving with a mix of more police officers and controversial technologies such as speed and red-light cameras. But many critics see those approaches as potentially troublesome, since traffic tickets are a heavier financial burden on low-income drivers. And others say cameras violate people’s privacy and right to due process.
“Law enforcement has really stepped back from enforcing traffic laws,” said Jonathan Adkins, CEO of the Governors Highway Safety Association. “We have to get police back out there and get support for police back. But this has to be done the right way, and it has to be done fairly. And we do want to look at technology — cameras don’t see race, they don’t see gender.”
The nation’s two most populous states, California and Texas, have taken different paths. In October, California approved a speed camera pilot program, to begin next year. Texas hasn’t reconsidered its 2019 ban on local speed and red-light cameras, but state transportation officials have asked local police to step up ticketing. Police in Fort Worth ramped up enforcement in response to residents’ complaints about reckless drivers, according to press reports, writing 12,000 tickets for speeding and careless driving between November 2022 and April 2023.
Traffic deaths were up 18% in California and 24% in Texas between 2019 and 2022, the latest full year available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In Washington state, traffic fatalities were up 38% last year compared with 2019, reaching a 30-year high. In response, the state is considering expanding its limited speed camera use. State officials plan a visit to Finland next month to see how that country used automated enforcement to reduce traffic deaths.
“When people see a sign, ‘Speed Camera Ahead,’ they slow down,” Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said in a June interview with the Washington State Standard.
Nationally, most of the change in fatal accidents has been caused by speeding, careless driving and drug or alcohol use, according to federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System data from 2019 to 2021, the latest year available from that source.
Driver deaths increased the most in that time, 21%. Deaths of pedestrians and motorcyclists rose by 18%, and bicyclist deaths by 12%.
Most of the increase from 2019 to 2022 has been in cities, suburbs and small towns, with rural areas less affected, according to separate federal statistics on deaths caused by traffic accidents kept by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Our driving behavior didn’t go back to normal. We have to learn to share the roads, and absent that we have to have better engineering and more enforcement out there, unfortunately.
– Jonathan Adkins, CEO of the Governors Highway Safety Association
Vermont, which has been struggling to fill police jobs, saw the largest percentage increase of any state from 2019 to 2022, a 64% jump from 47 to 77 deaths. Other states with large percentage increases included Connecticut (54%), New Hampshire (47%), the District of Columbia (39%) and Washington state (38%).
Traffic accidents are the most common cause of death for people under 40 in Arkansas, Nebraska and Texas, according to a September Stateline analysis.
The only states to see a decrease in traffic deaths from 2019 to 2022 were Wyoming (down 9%), Rhode Island (down 5%), North Dakota (down 3%) and Idaho (down 2%). Those four states did see increases in the first six months of 2023, however, compared with 2022.
About half of Wyoming’s fatal crashes in 2022 involved speeding or failure to wear seat belts, according to a state report.
Legislative efforts
In California, speed camera legislation has been stymied in the past by disagreements over fines and impacts on residents with low incomes. The compromise bill as enacted in October will allow community service in lieu of fines for low-income drivers who are ticketed in the pilot program, and limit placement of cameras to streets with speeding issues in a handful of cities.
Adkins, the CEO of the governors’ safety group, said other states should be similarly cautious.
“You have to be really careful with these camera programs. We don’t want cameras to be a ‘gotcha,’” Adkins said. “They should only be in areas that have a problem.”
Another state considering more speed cameras is Pennsylvania, where a pilot program put speed cameras on one street in Philadelphia and in work zones statewide. A bill to make the program permanent and expand it within Philadelphia passed the state House and is now pending in a state Senate committee. Pennsylvania’s traffic fatalities increased 12% from 2019 to 2022, according to the Stateline analysis.
In Virginia, local govts increasingly eye speed cameras to slow school and work zone traffic
In Philadelphia, speed cameras cut fatal accidents in half, saving an estimated 36 lives, and reduced speeding by 95% after they were introduced in 2020 on the 14-mile stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard, a main artery, according to city records obtained by Stateline. Cameras detected 8,305 speeders in February 2023 compared with 224,000 when they were first installed in June 2020.
States that have banned cameras for speeding and/or red-light violations often cite driver complaints about high fines and say it’s unfair for drivers to have to face accusations from machines instead of police officers. The National Motorists Association, a driver advocacy group, opposes red-light and speed cameras, saying they infringe upon due process rights.
Some Texas lawmakers called cameras a violation of constitutional principles of presumption of innocence and the right to confront one’s accuser as they passed a bipartisan 2019 measure that banned photographic enforcement. Other states with laws banning traffic cameras include Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a trade group.
The Missouri Supreme Court struck down St. Louis’ red-light cameras in 2015, saying they were unconstitutional because cameras couldn’t document who was driving the car. However, in the face of increased fatalities, the city announced in September it is considering a new plan for speed and red-light cameras that record drivers’ faces as well as license plates.
In Iowa, where 19 cities and towns use cameras for speed or red-light enforcement, Republican state Sen. Mike Klimesh said he plans to reintroduce a bill next year limiting fines and requiring revenue-sharing with the state to benefit a retirement fund for volunteer workers like firefighters. Cities should have to prove that the cameras are placed in areas where they improve safety, Klimesh said.
“This would require the cities to provide some data to prove it makes sense to put the camera at that specific location, that it’s not just a gotcha or a revenue generator,” Klimesh said. “We’re trying to make sure they’re looking first and foremost at law enforcement presence, officers in vehicles,” he added. Klimesh sponsored a similar bill this year that did not progress to a floor vote.
Risky behavior
As with Washington officials’ planned visit to Finland, states are increasingly finding inspiration in Europe’s mostly automated traffic control strategies that are cutting fatalities, said Andi Hamre, director of policy and research at the Eno Center for Transportation, a nonprofit traffic policy think tank. That interest could help revive “Vision Zero” initiatives, meant to eradicate traffic deaths entirely, that have recently seen numbers headed the wrong way.
States Consider Ending Right on Red to Address Rising Pedestrian Deaths
“We’re leaving a lot on the table as far as traffic safety goes, compared to some places in Spain, France, and Scandinavia. Vision Zero works. What doesn’t work is ‘Vision Zero Lite,’ which is what we’ve been seeing,” Hamre said. States such as Texas that have banned red-light and speed cameras “have just taken that tool away from localities altogether,” Hamre said.
Along with more speeding and careless driving, there has been a puzzling increase in the number of people killed in crashes who were not wearing seat belts. The number of drivers and passengers killed in crashes who were unbelted rose 24% between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The increases were highest for 25- to 34-year-olds, up 51%.
“It seems like there was something going on with people that was leading to this riskier behavior, and we really don’t know what was causing it,” said Jessica Cicchino, vice president of research for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
“Even when people weren’t driving that much, the people who were driving were doing it in a more risky way,” Cicchino said.
Adkins said the decline in seat belt use is “kind of nuts” but that other factors are more understandable, considering the early pandemic days let some people feel free to drive poorly.
“People started driving crazy because they could,” Adkins said. “They were so used to these roads being full. … And then our driving behavior didn’t go back to normal. We have to learn to share the roads, and absent that, we have to have better engineering and more enforcement out there, unfortunately.”
Stateline is a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org.
by Tim Henderson, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
In Rural Virginia, Communities Struggle to Find Enough Healthcare workers
FRANKLIN, Va. — On a sunny Tuesday in July, the blue door of Old Dominion University’s Medical Mobile Clinic opened onto a parking lot in Franklin, and a teenage boy went quickly down the steps.
“Have a great day!” Tammy Speerhas, director of ODU’s Community Care program, called after him. “Have a great football season!”
The city of Franklin, which is surrounded by Southampton County in Virginia’s Southside region, is one of the state’s most underserved areas when it comes to health care. According to the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority, Southside has one of the state’s highest concentrations of counties designated as shortage areas for primary care, mental health, and other medical services. That data is borne out on the ground: Speerhas said this summer that Franklin’s only two pediatricians were booked through the fall. The alternative for residents was to drive a half-hour to an urgent care facility in Suffolk, where most insurance does not cover routine check-ups.
That’s where the mobile clinic came in. Operating in Franklin starting this year, the clinic is treating K-12 students in need of back-to-school and sports physicals and then continuing to operate for other care.
“A lot of these kids aren’t playing sports because they can’t get their physicals,” said Speerhas, overseeing the team of nurses, medical professionals, students, and volunteers staffing the clinic. With the mobile unit, “we’re able to do these free sports physicals, and it also allows us to identify any other needs that they might have.”
Food insecurity, dental issues, and conditions like asthma and scoliosis are just some examples of additional needs discovered by medical workers during these physicals. Doing check-ups on the children has also helped build trust with parents, who have followed up for treatment themselves, Speerhas said.
“It’s amazingly fulfilling and rewarding to not only be able to give pre-care to a community that is so appreciative but to teach and educate students and have them see this population through a different lens,” Speerhas said.
The ODU mobile clinic is modeled after St. Mary’s Health Wagon, a remote area medical clinic that visits several sites in Southwest Virginia annually to provide services to residents who might otherwise have no place to go for health care. The projects are just two of numerous donation-driven and grant-funded initiatives across the state that seek to address the healthcare disparities found throughout rural Virginia.
But despite these efforts, gaps in healthcare access continue to widen. An analysis of July 2023 data by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a national policy center advocating for improved healthcare payment systems, found nine rural hospitals are currently at risk of closing in the state.
“Even before COVID, there were many hospitals — including rural hospitals, but not exclusively rural hospitals — that had negative operating margins,” said Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
There are numerous reasons why healthcare providers struggle in rural areas, but one of the key factors has been their failure to recruit and retain sufficient medical staff. Walker said shortages existed before the pandemic, but the outbreak exacerbated them as contract labor costs spiked.
Last year, the General Assembly tasked the Virginia Healthcare Workforce Development Authority with examining how to reverse staff shortages in the state’s healthcare industry. Published in September, the group’s final report said interventions were necessary to correct a downward trajectory.
“If current trends persist, nursing, primary care, and behavioral health workforce shortages will increase across Virginia,” the report found.
Data shows 102 of Virginia’s 133 counties and cities, accounting for 29% of the state’s population, meet federal criteria to be designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) for primary care. Many of these are in rural regions, which present other unique challenges, such as a lack of infrastructure and cultural differences.
Additionally, while Virginia trains many healthcare workers at schools such as ODU, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the University of Virginia, many also leave: According to the authority’s report, 40% of graduates from four-year nursing programs in Virginia go on to jobs in other parts of the country.
State investments
Based on those findings, VHWDA requested over $14.7 million from the state over the next two years to fund measures to support retention, recruitment and structural efficiency in the workforce. Whether that happens will be up to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who will present his budget proposal to lawmakers this December, and the General Assembly, which is responsible for crafting the state’s biennial spending plans.
“Virginia hasn’t dedicated a lot of operational dollars to support health workforce development initiatives,” said the authority’s executive director, Harrison Hayes.
In a report last year, the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Health Care said that the state ranked 38th in the country on public health spending. Hayes said the authority received funding from the state for the first time last year: $600,000 for operational costs and $600,000 for the workforce study. Although the authority was created in 2010, it was previously federally funded.
That lack of investment has forced rural providers like the Northern Neck Middlesex Free Health Clinic to come up with creative ways to keep their boat afloat. CEO Jean Nelson said balancing the checkbook has turned into a complicated game of searching for funding from alternative sources like private donors.
“We get probably about $170,000 from the state,” Nelson said. “170,000 is nothing. Our budget is $2 million.”
Hayes said one of the main missed opportunities by the state government is not providing supplemental funding to Area Health Education Centers. These federally funded facilities serve as conduits for local healthcare workers, connecting medical students with jobs and internships as well as sponsoring continuing education. There are eight AHEC regions in Virginia.
“North Carolina provides a significant amount, over $56 million” to its AHEC program, Hayes said. “Maryland provides nearly a million, Georgia $6 million. And then when you look at Virginia, we don’t provide any funding to ours.”
Part of the authority’s funding request is for roughly $1.1 million to go toward matching grants for the program over the next two years.
The state could also provide more incentives for young medical professionals, like loan repayment offers, said Nelson. A preliminary VHWDA study published earlier this year touted Virginia as having one of the top loan repayment programs among peer states but also said it could be expanded further.
That study said that in 2022, the Virginia Department of Health allotted $6.8 million for student financial assistance, while the state currently has $3.3 million dedicated to its loan repayment program. However, some of the repayment awards are as low as $1,000 — a drop in the bucket for the average medical student’s total debt.
Attracting medical professionals to rural areas — and keeping them there
Even with incentives, it can be difficult to attract young medical professionals to work in rural areas, said Tracy Douglas, CEO of the Virginia Community Healthcare Association.
“A lot of folks are focused on quality of life, and that means access to activities and events,” Douglas said. “Many of these rural communities don’t have those kinds of activities available.”
While they may not be as exciting as metropolitan areas, Douglas said rural communities still have a lot to offer, and her team has put together online profiles to help market them to aspiring medical professionals as places to both work and live.
The VHWDA report notes that when it comes to rural investments, Virginia has made progress in areas like broadband but still faces shortfalls in housing, transportation, and child care. The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 to develop a statewide telehealth plan that has seen great success in extending care to rural areas, and this year’s long-awaited budget deal included $10 million for mobile behavioral health crisis services in underserved areas. But Hayes said medical staff wanted modern conveniences other than just internet access.
“Some nurses would love to practice in rural settings but oftentimes go to an urban setting to do a travel contract because everything that they need is right in that area, and they don’t have to travel far distances in order to get the services that they need for their family, themselves or their kids,” Hayes said.
One possible solution: recruit more professionals from their rural hometowns. ODU Associate Chair of Nursing Carolyn Rutledge, who grew up in a rural area, said her program does just that.
“If you recruit them from there, you keep them there,” Rutledge said. “Then they’re likely to stay there.”
An additional barrier to getting health professionals into rural settings has been Virginia’s strict scope of practice laws, which limit what advanced nurse practitioners, physician assistants, dental hygienists, and other medical staff can do on their own without supervision.
In 2018, Virginia passed legislation that allowed nurse practitioners to operate their own standalone practices, but only after five years of full clinical experience. That restriction was temporarily lowered further to two years during the pandemic, but it has since been brought back up to five.
Today, Virginia is one of 10 states that still have restricted-practice authority laws for nurse practitioners. Many physicians say the limits are needed to protect patients, arguing nurse practitioners don’t have sufficient training or education to operate practices without a doctor’s oversight. But other groups say the system needs to be changed.
“A nurse practitioner should be able to do everything they were trained to do instead of having these artificial restrictions placed on them,” said Beth O’Connor, the Virginia Rural Health Association executive director. “Scope of practice could be a major issue for Virginia going forward.”
Burnout
One problem rural healthcare workers share with their urban and suburban counterparts is burnout. It’s an issue that only became more pressing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re burnt out,” Hayes said. “There’s an opportunity to ensure that we prevent burnout but also that we have a strong pipeline of nurses and healthcare professionals that get into the profession and actually enjoy being in the profession and staying in the profession.”
On top of the stress that comes with understaffing, many healthcare workers interviewed in the VHWDA report cited concerns related to safety, reporting a spike in workplace violence since COVID. Walker said that healthcare providers are five times more likely to be victims of workplace violence than workers in any other industry.
One person quoted in the final report said that as an emergency room nurse in Virginia, they had been “punched, slapped, bit, kicked, spit on,” and “confronted multiple knives and guns.”
“With every one of these situations, although hospital leadership preached a zero-tolerance policy to workplace violence, I was discouraged,” they said. “Nursing retention is difficult if the threat of physical harm is present every day.”
Facing so many challenges, the Virginia Healthcare Workforce Development Authority is putting together a coalition of healthcare professionals, schools, employers, and government agencies to try to reverse the more worrying workforce trends. While the General Assembly has passed roughly 60 bills related to healthcare workforce development in the past ten years, steep problems remain. Among the goals, VHWDA hopes the coalition will tackle are raising wages, reducing workplace violence and stress, offering more financial assistance to students, and making it easier for young professionals to find jobs.
Despite the obstacles facing rural healthcare workers, professionals like Speerhas and those at the ODU mobile clinic continue their work, many motivated by a simple desire to serve the community.
“I know it’s cliche, but we’re truly making a difference and making an impact,” Speerhas said. “To wake up every day and be able to do that, why would you not?”
by JW Caterine, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Voters Gave Democrats Control of the Legislature. What Will It Mean For Policy?
The two-year period before the arrival of Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the first time in decades that Democrats controlled both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly. Come January, they’ll be back in charge.
That sets up a policymaking dynamic that hasn’t been seen in Virginia since the 1990s: A Republican governor working with a fully Democratic legislature.
Because Youngkin will still be able to veto anything the slim Democratic majorities send to his desk, it won’t be anything like the burst of legislative breakthroughs on big topics that Democrats pushed through in 2020 and 2021. With a 21-19 majority in the state Senate and a 51-49 majority in the House of Delegates, Democrats lack the supermajorities needed to override vetoes and enact new laws over Youngkin’s opposition.
After a redistricting-fueled retirement boom earlier this year, more than a third of the candidates elected to General Assembly seats last week will be new to the body, adding a new element of unpredictability to how votes might shake out.
It’s unclear what might top the state’s legislative agenda once the new legislature is seated, but here’s a look at what last Tuesday’s results could mean for a few big policy issues.
A new push for abortion rights
It wasn’t a sure bet Republicans would have had the votes to pass Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban even if they won majorities. But new limits on abortion are now a nonstarter after Democrats won on promises to stop them.
Virginia Democrats triumph in statehouse elections, reducing Youngkin’s power
Winning both chambers gives Democrats the chance to play offense on abortion rights, and they don’t need the governor to do it.
At a post-election news conference last week, abortion rights advocates said they want the new Democratic majorities to begin the multi-year process of amending Virginia’s constitution to protect abortion access.
“Our victory on Tuesday allows us to work with these majorities to advance a constitutional amendment that will be on Virginia’s ballot in 2026 when we keep an abortion-rights majority in 2025,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.
Under Virginia’s system, constitutional amendments have to pass the General Assembly two years in a row, with an election in between. That means the General Assembly would have to pass an abortion rights amendment in the 2025 and 2026 sessions, with voters having the final say in the fall of 2026.
Though the Democratic-controlled Senate already passed an abortion rights amendment earlier this year that failed in the Republican-led House of Delegates, Lockhart indicated the amendment’s specifics could change now that Democrats have the ability to give it initial passage.
A similar abortion rights constitutional amendment that passed in Ohio this week included clear language allowing abortion limits past the point of fetal viability, usually around 24 weeks. The initial amendment proposed in Virginia didn’t mention fetal viability as a valid reason to restrict abortion access, leading critics to argue it could override Virginia’s existing law banning abortion in the third trimester. During the campaign season, many Democratic candidates said they wanted to keep Virginia’s abortion laws unchanged.
A shift on education?
Youngkin has portrayed himself as being at the vanguard of a parents’ rights movement by restoring a preeminent role for parents in K-12 schools that he says have been derailed by left-wing leaders. Democrats have attacked him as an enemy of public education and accused him of stoking culture war fights over critical race theory, sexual content in books, and accommodations for transgender students.
Those fights could very well continue, but the election results showed there’s a limit to the conservative pushback over the direction of public schools. Democrats can try to repeal or roll back some of Youngkin’s education policies, but the governor can still wield the veto, and his appointees will continue to control the Virginia Board of Education. A stalemate on more controversial school-related issues could precede a pivot toward the nuts-and-bolts elements of education, such as funding levels, teacher pay, testing reform, and student performance.
After campaigning on more school funding and better pay for educators, Democrats and their allies hailed Tuesday’s results as a clear victory for public education.
“This means that our communities want to fund our public schools fully,” House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said at an election party late Tuesday night when it became clear Democrats had won enough seats to make him the state’s first Black House speaker. “This means that our communities said, ‘Don’t turn teachers against parents and [have] students snitching on teachers for teaching about our history.’ They said, ‘No, we don’t want that. Don’t ban books. We don’t want that.’”
Youngkin also stressed education as an ongoing priority at his post-election news conference without dropping hints about specific areas of focus.
“Educational excellence, and making sure that our children have an opportunity to not just go to school but receive an extraordinary education, continues to be hugely important,” the governor said.
Youngkin has had mixed success pushing for more alternatives to traditional public schools, but those efforts are also likely to stall in a less friendly legislature.
New hope for weed dispensaries
Bipartisan efforts to legalize retail sales of marijuana have failed in the last two sessions largely because the Youngkin administration’s quiet opposition has prevented the legislation from reaching his desk.
A fully Democratic General Assembly might not be as inclined to let the governor avoid the issue.
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Fairfax, who has sponsored retail sales bills in the past, said he intends to keep pushing forward on the issue.
“It will still be an accomplishment if we can all agree on a bill,” Ebbin said in an interview.. “Whether or not we can agree on something that the governor will live with remains to be ascertained.”
Democrats legalized possession of small amounts of marijuana in 2021 and allowed adults to grow up to four marijuana plants at home; Democratic victories last week closed the door on the possibility of Republicans rolling back those laws. The state also has a small medical marijuana industry.
Authorizing recreational sales has been a tougher puzzle to solve because of differing viewpoints on how that industry should be structured and who should be allowed to profit from it.
Democrats and some Republicans have argued that moving forward with regulated retail dispensaries is the best way to rein in the booming, unregulated market for cannabis products.
JM Pedini, executive director of the pro-legalization group Virginia NORML, said the election result “clears a path” for something to get to Youngkin’s desk.
“However, without the supermajority of votes required to overturn a veto, any serious adult-use retail legislation must be both pragmatic and palatable in order to succeed,” Pedini said. “The bill should be easy to read, narrow in scope, and will absolutely require bipartisan support.”
Budget and tax cuts
Youngkin has gotten billions in tax relief passed in his first two years with bipartisan support, including the $200 per person rebate payments that went out just before the elections. But his more aspirational calls to cut the corporate tax rate and lower the top income tax rate are most likely dead under Democratic control.
Because the budget begins with the Youngkin administration, it will remain one of the most direct ways for the governor to lay out his priorities and make new proposals. However, any new tax-cutting plans he sends down are likely to face an even tougher reception now that Democrats are in charge of both General Assembly money committees.
Some bipartisan tax ideas — such as overhauling the state’s outdated income tax structure in which the highest bracket starts at $17,000 in income — were left on the table in the last round of budget negotiations.
There are also signs that the relatively flush years for the state budget coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending as federal relief dollars disappear. Earlier this month, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported next year’s budget is expected to be much tighter and that Youngkin is proposing spending cuts for some state agencies.
One of the governor’s main budgetary priorities has been overhauling the state’s struggling mental health system, a relatively apolitical issue that’s likely to continue to be a focus moving forward.
The governor is scheduled to introduce his budget proposal next month.
More gun-control bills
Though Youngkin ran as a gun rights supporter, he hasn’t fully embraced the absolutist rhetoric of groups like the National Rifle Association.
His views might be tested in the new legislature, with Democrats promising to push forward with enhancements to the state’s red flag law and toughening laws requiring gun owners to keep firearms locked up away from children.
“The first bill I will submit in the Senate is the safe storage legislation I’ve carried in the House. We can and must do more to keep our kids safe from gun violence,” Sen.-elect Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said on X after defeating Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant. “The Governor should sign it when it passes the House and Senate.”
After a 6-year-old student shot a teacher at a Newport News Elementary School early this year, VanValkenburg introduced a bill that would’ve created criminal penalties for gun owners if their firearms were taken by minors and used to commit a crime or violence. Opponents argued the state’s existing laws already criminalized that behavior in other ways. The mother of the Newport News shooter pleaded guilty to felony child neglect in August, but her charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm was set aside in court.
The recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, has also led Virginia Democrats to call for reinvigorating the red flag law their party passed in 2020 as part of a landmark gun-control package.
Democrats also could re-up their push to restrict the sales of assault-style weapons, but that could be a more difficult task, given their small majorities and the party’s inability to agree on the issue the last time it had control.
After realizing the legislature will not have pro-gun majorities, the gun-rights group Virginia Citizens Defense League said it’s planning to fight against gun control on multiple fronts.
“We will be using the courts to invalidate bad gun laws that we probably can’t repeal in the General Assembly as it is now configured,” VCDL President Philip Van Cleave said in a message to the group’s members.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Elections Overshadowed by Cultural Issues as Environmental Concerns Languish Despite Major Energy Lobby Funding
RICHMOND, Va. — Environment concerns rank low among surveyed voters and candidate platforms, despite the fact that climate change will impact Virginia citizens and that two of the largest campaign contributors are very different energy lobby groups.
According to Lee Francis, deputy director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, environmental policy is still an important topic to Virginia voters. He has been with the organization since 2015.
“Virginians, and a clear majority of Virginians, support efforts that the state is doing to address climate change [and] to expand clean energy,” Francis said.
Voter concern does not always show up in a poll.
“When you ask what a person’s top issue during an election is, the environment’s usually No. 5,” Francis said. “That doesn’t mean voters don’t support environmental policy but when you’re talking about the economy and health care and things like that, that is what usually breaks through.”
The Republican Party has shifted away from environmental issues and conservation, according to Francis.
“There have been past election cycles where Virginia LCV has worked to elect Republicans, has run programs to elect Republicans, has endorsed Republicans,” Francis said. “This cycle, not a single Republican would even go through our interview process to be considered for an endorsement.”
According to Francis, cultural issues have drowned out environmental issues in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly election.
“It is a noisy election cycle,” Francis said.
According to Alex Keena, associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University, candidates campaign on issues that can often be different than the sources of their campaign donations.
“Campaigns have focused on these cultural wedge issues, but if you actually look at the money, all of the money is coming from Dominion Energy and Clean Virginia,” Keena said. “This election is really about the future of how we use power … clean energy versus fossil fuels, and that’s really what’s at stake.”
Aside from Republican and Democratic political action committees, Clean Virginia Fund and Dominion Energy rank as top donors in 2023, funneling over $23 million combined into the statehouse races. Dominion Energy donations are mostly split between parties, and Clean Virginia mostly donated to Democrats, though not exclusively.
Traditionally, climate change discussion has been inconsistent during election cycles. It was discussed heavily — apace with the economy, health care, and immigration — in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. It was less of a pressing issue for campaigns in the 2016 race, according to the Brookings Institution.
While climate change remains one of the ten most important issues to voters, the number of voters who consider it the most important issue decreased by four percentage points from December 2022 to February 2023, according to a Roanoke College poll. The poll’s survey size was 680 adults and had a margin of error of 4.23%.
Key issues for the Virginia League of Conservation Voters include clean water, air pollution, land conservation, energy use, and offshore drilling.
Climate change has and will impact Virginia through rising seas and retreating shores, warming temperatures that affect people and agriculture, vulnerable infrastructure, and overall human health, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Previous legislation
Democrats passed several key environmental bills after they won the General Assembly in 2019. For a two-year period, the statehouse and governorship were led by Democrats.
The Clean Economy Act passed in 2020 helped establish energy efficiency standards. The bill had some support from a few Republicans because of the jobs it created, according to Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico.
The Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, also passed in 2020, entered Virginia into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap and trade program intended to reduce pollution in the state. It is known as RGGI and pronounced as “reggie.”
Virginia legislators passed a bill known as the Clean Car Law in 2021, which was adopted from a California standard. It created a timeline to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles, with a mandate that all new vehicles sold must be electric by 2035. The bill takes effect in January 2024.
Republicans, who control the House of Delegates, have spent the last two years attempting to roll back some of the environmental policies. But the General Assembly has mostly hit a legislative stalemate with Democrats in control of the Senate.
While some Republicans have opposed energy transition and pollution measures, party members have shown support for land conservation efforts and utility reform.
Youngkin bypassed state lawmakers through the State Air Pollution Control Board, which voted in favor of removing the state from RGGI. Willett called the administrative action unconstitutional.
“To repeal a law, you have to do that with another law or a budget amendment; you can’t do that with administrative actions,” Willett said. “It’s just a basic constitutional principle.”
Environmental groups have filed a suit to block withdrawal from RGGI. Virginia received over $730 million since its first RGGI auction in March 2021, according to the RGGI website.
The question remains if Republicans would actually overturn some of the legislation they recently opposed if they had complete control in the General Assembly. Or perhaps the bills were introduced in the past sessions, knowing the counter legislation would not make it past the Senate.
It could be a way to show they are taking action, and it changes the conversation, according to Keena.
“It gives them something to run on,” Keena said. “It says we tried; it gives them some credit claiming opportunities.”
Voters should consider environmental policy on Election Day, Francis said.
“If folks care about the air that they breathe, they care about having safe, clean water to drink, if they care about being able to access green spaces in their communities and get outside and enjoy nature, then they need to pay attention,” Francis said.
Francis also highlighted the importance of contacting lawmakers and simply getting involved with environmental efforts.
By Sam Brown
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia Democrats Celebrate Legislative ‘Blue Wall’ Built From Election Day Victories
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats maintained control of the Senate and narrowly took control of the House on Tuesday, in a contest some consider a mid-point evaluation of the governor’s leadership and influence.
All 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for election, with many new contestants due to redistricting. The previous majorities in both legislative bodies were narrow and remain tight still.
Democrats kept their 21-19 majority in the Senate. They flipped the House, but one race could hinge on mail-in votes, and the Democrat has not conceded. Their new majority will closely mirror the hold Republicans had and currently sits at 51-48 until the final race is declared.
This is the largest group of women of color to be elected to the state legislature, according to the political advocacy group Care in Action.
Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, will serve as Virginia’s first Black House Majority Leader. Virginians are ready to “move on,” he said, speaking to the significance of his historic appointment in the “oldest continuous democracy” in the U.S.
“To see that this will be the first time a Black person holds the gavel in the House of Delegates, and it would be me? It’s an honor,” Scott said. “All of the Commonwealth of Virginia, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, can be proud of this day.”
Democrats hoisted blue bricks at the victory party and thanked voters for giving them a “brick House” and a “blue wall” to stop the momentum of Republican policy, a reference to the “brick wall” often used by Senate lawmakers the past two years.
The campaign efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state Republicans were substantial but ultimately “rejected” by voters, according to a press release from the Democratic Party of Virginia.
Democrats reclaimed the majority they lost two years ago, but now under a Republican governor. Democrats could struggle to get the constitutional two-thirds majority needed to overturn a veto, meaning their legislative ability could be impacted.
Youngkin expressed optimism at a press conference Wednesday about working with what he described as a “pretty bipartisan-looking” General Assembly but said legislators need to be dedicated to cooperation.
Senate Republicans celebrated holding 19 seats, and the new freshman senators added to their ranks.
“We had so many partners who aided this effort, which was driven by strong nominees,” stated Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, in a press release. They said Youngkin was an “outstanding team leader” in the effort.
The caucus lamented the loss of Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and recognized her “leadership, strength, resolve, and selflessness.”
Dunnavant’s opponent, Schuyler VanValkenburg, won by just over 7,000 votes. He now moves from the lower chamber, where he represented Henrico as a delegate, into a four-year Senate term. VanValkenburg pointed to the victory as a “sign of social progress to continue” and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his first act as senator will be to advance legislation on the safe storage of firearms – something that failed to pass last session.
“Henrico County shows up,” VanValkenburg said in his victory speech Tuesday. “People come up, roll up their sleeves, put a smile on their face, and talk about the things that matter. Because of that, people show up to vote, and we win elections.”
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, nearly 800,000 votes were cast during the early voting period. This marks a decrease in early voter participation compared to previous years. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, final turnout numbers will not be available until after the election results have been certified.
Del. Kim Taylor, R-Petersburg, announced victory, though her Democratic opponent Kimberly Pope Adams said the race is “too close to call.” The 173-vote margin is too narrow, according to Adams, and there are still mail-in votes to count.
Republican Danny Diggs announced victory over Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, in the Senate District 24 race. Mason had not conceded as of Tuesday night, with a 1,022-vote difference.
Such tight margins were seen across several other races. This shows how important it is for voters to turn out.
“If you don’t wanna vote for yourself, vote for your children,” said Chesterfield County voter Patricia Ighodalo. “They’re your future. And if we wanna make a difference in our future, we have to vote.”
Republican early voter participation increased compared to previous years, according to VPAP data, possibly after a hearty endorsement from the governor that included a statewide bus tour. Democrats still cast more early votes this year.
“Sometimes people don’t vote, thinking that nothing’s going to change,” said Stafford County voter Carrie Schaefer. “When we come out in large numbers, things can happen.”
The last full General Assembly election in 2019 saw the highest turnout for statehouse elections this century, with over 42% of all Virginia voters taking part.
“People died for this privilege and right to vote,” said Petersburg voter Polina Norman, who grew up during the Civil Rights Movement. She was up early Tuesday morning, “bugging” her neighbors to go vote.
Chesterfield County voter Kirk Johnson said his parents paid a poll tax, which makes him value his ability to vote.
“All I have to do is come up here,” he said.
Elected officials have substantial decision-making power that influences everyday life, though turnout rarely matches the impact.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a presidential or local election,” said Chesterfield County voter Marlene Wheelhouse. “It’s important to vote at all.”
The election was historic money with a narrow return. Democratic candidates outraised Republicans, according to most recent finance reports. Democrats raised $62,2 million and $48.2 million in the Senate and House, respectively. Republicans raised $41.9 million and $36.8 million.
A lot of the races were predictable. There were only 11 races ranked as competitive – four Senate and seven House – and a handful of closely watched suburban races where turnout mattered. Competition is a positive for the state, said Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The majority of Southern states lack the same competitiveness, according to Keena.
“Virginia isn’t as polarized as other states where Democrats and Republicans can’t really work together,” Keena said, cautiously optimistic for bipartisan progress.
However, a Democratic majority in the legislature could prove troublesome for Youngkin’s future political odds.
“There isn’t a lot of appetite for Youngkin outside of Virginia,” Keena said, despite high in-state approval rates.
Democrats saw their victory as a voter resistance against an abortion ban and a win against Republican efforts to roll back some recent laws. Virginia is the only Southern state that hasn’t implemented new abortion restrictions after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“The number one thing is that [voters] rejected the extremism of trying to tell women what to do with their bodies,” Scott said.
Republican lawmakers “stand ready” to oppose Democrats despite their new majority, according to McDougle.
“[We will] promote our positive agenda of fighting inflation, lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, and controlling energy prices,” McDougle stated. “We will also stand strong against the Democrats’ extreme progressive agenda.”
Pundits believe Virginia is a bellwether state, and the election results could portend the lean of the 2024 presidential election.
Virginians were not just casting ballots for legislators this cycle. Voters made big decisions on referendums, such as the Richmond casino, which failed for a second time and on a larger margin.
“We are proud to have run a community-centered campaign to create more opportunities for residents of this great city to rise into the middle class,” organizers Richmond Wins, Vote Yes, stated in a press release.
Additionally, Hanover County voters rejected a contested measure that would have allowed them to elect their school board leaders with 52% of the vote. Gloucester County voters struck down a 2-cent per $100 assessed real estate tax that would have funded capital projects such as a fire station and renovation of school buildings.
By Ryan Nadeau
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Wind: 4mph S
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.29"Hg
UV index: 0
70/46°F
52/30°F