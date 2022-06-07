Local Government
In wake of Uvalde school shooting County Supervisors get security update from WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger
At its regular 9:00 am meeting on Tuesday, June 7, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got a detailed report from Public Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger on security methods, standards, and a recent review and planned upgrades in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. That May 24th shooting by a rifle armed 18-year-old who shot and severely wounded his grandmother before stealing her car earlier that day, took 21 lives, including 19 young students, with 17 other students or staff being wounded. Ballenger lauded the school system’s relationship with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which provides School Resource Officers (SROs) to augment physical plant security measures with an armed in-school defensive presence.
After beginning his monthly report with an update on the system’s transitioning from the school year to summer school, planned construction projects, and financing, Ballenger pivoted toward school security: “One thing I wanted to kind of spend time on today was to talk about school safety and security a little bit …
“The unfortunate event at Robb Elementary School, I know that’s on everybody’s mind. Our children are our most precious commodity when it comes to their safety, their security, their education. And of course, that is always on the forefront of our minds on a daily basis at all of our school sites,” Ballenger told the county’s elected board that authorizes funding of significant portions of county public schools, law enforcement, and emergency services budgets.
Dr. Ballenger said that he often meets with Sheriff Mark Butler or Major Jeff Driskill on a weekly basis, and rarely goes two weeks without contact with the Sheriff’s Office’s administrative staff, as well as what he termed “constant contact” with lead SRO officer Sgt. Cindy Burke “on a daily basis”.
“So, there’s a lot of communication between the schools and the sheriff’s office related to school security,” Ballenger observed of a joint proactive stance on that front, a front now at the forefront of many people’s minds from coast to coast. The Robb Elementary School shooting is the third-highest school shooting fatality number in the U.S., after Virginia Tech (2007, 32 dead, 17 wounded) and Sandy Hook Elementary School (2012, 26 dead, including 20 children aged 6 and 7).
“We have a crisis management plan that is reviewed on an annual basis and we do have entities that come in to help us,” Ballenger told the supervisors, adding, “And our next scheduled meeting for our Crisis Management Plan update is July 20,” Ballenger said of some timely timing.
In addition to Public Schools and the Warren Sheriff’s Office, the Crisis Management team includes the Front Royal Police Department and County Fire & Rescue, among other organizations like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that may come in from time to time from other than the local level “making sure that we have a good process in place.”
But closer to home, Ballenger pointed to each school’s in-house staff from all levels, including a Threat Assessment Team made up of teachers from those schools who meet each year to review specifics from an in-class perspective. He also pointed to planned upgrades to some schools’ physical plant security to address individual issues that may be found from school to school.
“We will get with Mr. Livesay and (his) Maintenance Department, and Mr. Buck Smith (assistant superintendent for administration), and we will go through and make the changes that we need to make to make sure that we’re continually updating and securing our buildings,” Ballenger said in describing a fluid and ongoing process.
The Warren Public School System also actively seeks grants applied to security measures through the Virginia Department of Education, Ballenger noted, pointing to the system’s Director of Technology Tim Grant’s recent receipt of a grant (makes sense he got it with that last name) “for technology purposes as in updating cameras.” And Ballenger added Maintenance Director Livesay’s grant application to add card readers to entrance security system-wide as a potential replacement to dependence on keys, which if lost can require a costly re-keying of an entire building, as opposed to simply deactivating a missing access card.
Superintendent Ballenger cited grants received in the past two years, including card readers installed in all elementary schools; security camera additions and updates to (video) systems; an update to the entire intercom system at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, including outside speakers; as well as camera system additions at EWM, Skyline and Warren County Middle Schools, Warren County High School, Blue Ridge Tech Center, the Brighter Futures and Diversified Minds program.
Ballenger’s full report, as well as a subsequent Q&A with the supervisors in which a variety of issues were broached including the role of mental health evaluations inside and out of the schools, will be featured in a LINKED Warren County meeting video when it becomes available, likely Wednesday afternoon.
Supervisors add Real Estate, Sanitary District Taxes to June 25 late payment extension – and assure citizens they have not raised taxes this year
At 1:43 pm Friday afternoon, June 3rd, the media along with county staff and board members were alerted by email that the Warren County Board of Supervisors would hold a Special Meeting called as an “Emergency” at 5:00 pm that afternoon. The purpose of the meeting was to complete the board’s effort to allow the temporary altering of county codes related to penalties and interest being attached to late payment of certain taxes.
It was the board’s second meeting within two weeks to deal with the issue. A public hearing and vote at a special meeting on May 24, applied the 20-day extension to June 25 to Personal Property, Machinery and Tools, and Vehicle License Taxes. See: Supervisors approve 20-day extension on deadline to pay first installment of certain County Taxes
With the normal late payment date of June 5 quickly approaching with the weekend, Friday’s Emergency Meeting added Real the Estate Tax and Sanitary District fee-based Taxes to the June 25th extension. It was noted that means that those impacted taxes must be paid or mailed and postmarked by June 24 to avoid any imposition of penalties and interest for late payment of the first installment of those taxes normally due by June 5. – Good thing with that approval coming about 5:22 pm on Friday afternoon, with the WCGC offices closed at 5:00 pm and not scheduled to reopen until Monday morning, June 6. Hence the “emergency” nature of the meeting.
After some back and forth with staff, including County Administrator Ed Daley, Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan, Treasurer Jamie Spiker, and Finance Director Matt Robertson, over dynamics of the proposed motion to accommodate the code change legally as to which tax payments would be impacted or not by the payment extension, board Chair Cheryl Cullers read a motion prepared by staff into the meeting record. Cullers then called for a motion on approval of what she had just read.
“Madam Chair, so moved,” Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler replied, with Walt Mabe offering a second. The board then unanimously approved the delay of the imposition of penalties and interest on Real Estate and Sanitary District fee-based taxes until June 25.
The meeting started five minutes late to accommodate the arrival of Supervisor Butler, who contacted by phone noted he was on his way. Board Chair Cullers explained the full board was required to be present for action at a meeting called on an “emergency” basis.
No members of the public appeared at either the May 24th or June 3rd meeting to address the issue of delayed late fees. However, on June 3 board members spent some time explaining that the higher County Personal Property Taxes being received this year were due to the increased valuation of certain used cars due to supply chain issues, and was not the result of any tax increase imposed by the board of supervisors this year. It was also noted that municipalities continue to work without a final state budget having been approved in Richmond.
See the final motion, vote, and full discussion, including Finance Director Matt Robertson’s explanation of how the County has attempted to go above and beyond in offering tax relief variables to citizens (9:20 video mark) at a $400,000 loss this year, in this 16-minute-and-41-second Warren County meeting video.
Town Planning Commission Work Session focuses on Data Center Zoning proposal; spike in Short-term Tourist Rentals
At a June 1st work session of the Front Royal Planning Commission, members revisited a town council referral of a Zoning Ordinance change to allow Data Centers as a by-right use in the Industrial Employment (I-2) Zoning District. The Royal Examiner previously reported on this request here. Although the Town has pointed out that the program does not identify specific sites, the referral asks the commission to develop an amended zoning ordinance that would, under the current zoning map, affect the use of two areas in the town – the majority of the former Avtex site off Kendrick Lane, and an area adjacent to Shenandoah Shores Road and Progress Drive.
Commission Chairman Darryl Merchant indicated at the previous meeting and again at this work session, that he was concerned about the language that made the use by-right, rather than subject to Special Use Permit review. He reiterated that he believed that a data center could be a good developmental use for the community, but added, “It has to be done right.”
Royal Examiner asked in our last article why the town council chose this time to propose a change to the Zoning Ordinance since part of the Comprehensive Plan rewrite project now underway will result in new Zoning Ordinance recommendations within a few months. That update is part of the deliverables from the Town Planning Department’s contract with Summit Engineering.
According to Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks, “The state has (a) Virginia’s Business Ready Sites Program, which establishes a pool of potential sites across the Commonwealth that are well prepared and positioned (pro-actively) for selection … of economic development projects.”
“The EDA, Town, and County frequently receive inquiries from prospective developers or companies that would like to relocate or expand in our area. The County and the Town are both going through this process to make sure we are in a position to entertain any economic opportunity that will expand the community’s tax base and create jobs,” Hicks said of the Zoning Ordinance proposal.
The potential for siting of a Data Center in the Town of Front Royal raises a lot of questions, including the inevitable “What will this mean for the town?” At first glance, a new employer and increased tax revenues seem like great benefits. But the planning commission and the town council will also have to consider the unintended consequences, including how much impact will there be on utilities?
Data centers use massive amounts of electricity, even as processors and data storage systems become ever more efficient. Nationwide, data centers consumed 73 million megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2020. That’s about a 4% increase since 2014, at the same time processing and storage capacity increased by about 900%, from 100 million Terabytes (Tb) to around 990 million Tb. According to the US Department of Energy, which conducts extensive research on energy use, Data Centers can consume up to 100 MWh, or enough power for 80,000 homes.
For perspective, the Dominion Energy power plant north of Front Royal generates 1300 MWh of power for the Northern Virginia area. Data centers also consume water for cooling, often pulling it directly from municipal water supplies, meaning that it is treated just like drinking water.
Finally, Data Centers are by necessity large-footprint facilities – the economics demand that as much capacity as possible is housed in a single building. The town, if it is to participate in the state’s program, will have to carefully plan for the consequences of attracting a Data Canter to locate in the town. For example, the maximum building height permitted under the current ordinance is 75 feet. The proposed ordinance allows a height of up to 100 feet if it is set back an additional five feet for each additional foot of height. A 100-foot-tall building is much more visible than a 75-foot tall one, no matter how far from the property line it is set back, and surrounding properties, particularly residentially zoned ones, would certainly be affected by the loss of viewshed. Commissioner Joshua Ingram questioned the need for a building height greater than the 75 feet already allowed in the I-2 Zone.
The Planning Commission will vote at its June 15th meeting on whether to advertise a public hearing on the zoning ordinance change. The public hearing would then take place at the regular July meeting. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke pointed out that the County is producing a similar ordinance change.
In other business, the commissioners discussed two applications for special use permits for short-term tourist rentals that will be the subject of public hearings at their June 15th meeting. They are located at 108 Virginia Avenue and 201 East Main Street. Both application packages are complete and the planning staff has conducted site inspections.
Since these two applications were the first two for short-term tourist rentals under the Town’s jurisdiction, Chairman Merchant asked if all the questions from the previous meeting had been answered. There was some question about the parking facilities for the East Main Street building, the former Trout Drug Store building. The planning staff indicated that there would be adequate parking for the facility. It was not clear whether a parking space lease with the Town was complete.
Since there are now two more applications in the pipeline that will be considered at the June 15 meeting for authorization to advertise for a public hearing, one at 425 North Royal Avenue and the other at 18 East Stonewall Drive, it seems that short-term tourist rentals may become a regular workload for the commissioners.
Poe’s Rivers Edge, LLC is applying for a special exception to create a private road for improved access to its property at 508 Kendrick Lane. The proposal is to create a right-of-way that will allow the creation of a street that complies with town requirements and serves the intended use of the property. The commission previously recommended approval of a special use permit for a campground on that site.
Enterprise Rent-a-Car is seeking a zoning permit to build an addition to their building at 1500 North Shenandoah Avenue in the North entrance corridor.
Those two requests will be considered at the June 15th meeting for authorization to advertise a public hearing.
The commissioners then discussed the current draft of the Future Land Use map being developed as part of the Comprehensive Plan rewrite. Chairman Merchant asked the members to complete their reviews and recommendations prior to the June 15th meeting. Planning Director Kopishke said that the public engagement sessions on May 20 and 21 were well attended and provided good feedback for the project. The contractor will provide a summary of the comments.
The next regular Planning Commission meeting will be held on June 15 at 7:00 pm at the Warren County Government Center.
Out of Friday Closed Session, EDA announces Settlement Agreement with Linda Hassenplug in financial scandal civil case claim
Following a lengthy closed session to open its meeting of Friday, May 27th, the Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors announced a civil case Settlement Agreement with Linda Hassenplug related to her former Little Rug Rats daycare center. Hassenplug, Jennifer McDonald’s mother, was one of the co-defendants named by the EDA in its civil litigation effort to recover as much as $21 million in assets the EDA believes to have been misdirected to the personal financial gain of herself and others by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald between 2014 and 2018.
That Settlement Agreement as described to Royal Examiner by EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, is for payment of $50,000 at a 6% interest rate at the time Hassenplug and her husband’s house is sold. As we understand the agreement there is no imposed timeframe on the Hassenplugs having to leave their home. But as with the “no-fault” $9-million civil case Settlement Agreement also involving real estate reached with McDonald earlier, resolution of EDA claims outside the courtroom reduces the time and resources put into legal actions related to asset recovery tied to the financial scandal. Settlements with four or five other civil case defendants have also been reached.
In other business the EDA board approved a change in its bylaws as it currently operates with two vacant board positions. That change reduces the number of members required to be present to create a meeting quorum from four to three. The four-person quorum was created for a full seven-person board. At two members down, the EDA board is currently at five.
Also approved at the meeting was an annual housekeeping matter, reaffirmation of the Support Agreement with First Bank and Trust of Winchester on the EDA’s reworked loan package. As Browne explained, that renegotiated loan package accomplished several years ago saved the EDA several hundred thousand dollars over the life of the loan.
Warren County: Notice of Personal Property taxes due
Warren County Personal Property tax bills for the first half of the year 2022 have been mailed. If you do not receive a bill for Personal Property, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540-635-2215.
Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the penalty for late payment. Tax bills are due on June 5th, 2022. When the due date falls on the weekend, bills will be due the following business day. Penalty will be added June 25th, 2022, if not paid or postmarked on or before June 24th, 2022.
Treasurer’s Office hours are 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Jamie L. Spiker
Treasurer
Supervisors approve 20-day extension on deadline to pay first installment of certain County Taxes
In a perhaps record-setting meeting for brevity, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, minus one – Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler arrived a tad late for the 3-minute-29-second meeting – approved the lone agenda item following a Public Hearing at which no one spoke, and no letters by absent citizens were received.
Approved by a 4-0 vote on a motion by Walt Mabe, seconded by Vicky Cook, was adoption of an ordinance “to delay penalties and interest upon personal property, machinery and tools, and vehicle license taxes until June 25, 2022”. The 20-day delay in imposing late payment penalties on the above taxes is due to the ongoing delay in resolution of state budget variables by the General Assembly in Richmond.
With the matter having been discussed at length at previous meetings or work sessions, there was little board discussion preceding the opening and closing of the public hearing. Delores Oates wondered if the tax notices would be mailed out with the normal payment deadline of June 5th on them. Discussion indicated that while they would carry the normal June 5 (first installment) and December 5 (second installment) due date deadlines that are part of County Codes, an explanation of passage of the evening’s ordinance amending the imposition of first installment penalties and interest in 2022 would be added to the bills by the involved County departmental staff.
Supervisor Mabe asked if the late-payment waiver could be extended beyond June 25 if ongoing issues at the state level continued. County Administrator Ed Daley suggested a further extension not be done. He explained that the potential delayed revenue from specific County taxes did not impact the State revenue side of the County’s budget equation, so an additional payment extension locally wouldn’t be necessary regardless of further delays in Richmond. Much of the discussion locally on budget delays at the state level has revolved around Personal Property Tax rates, particularly as they relate to increased valuations on used vehicles due to supply chain issues with new vehicles.
Following those two brief board Q&A’s with the county administrator, Board Chair Cullers opened the public hearing to a meeting room with no public present at the 2:35 mark of the meeting.
Following Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi’s negative response to the chair’s question on receipt of any public correspondence on the matter, the public hearing was closed 13 seconds later, leading to Mabe’s motion to approve the 20-day extension on late payment penalties and interest.
And following the 4-0 roll call vote of approval, Mabe responded to the chair’s call for a motion to adjourn, which was enthusiastically responded to by a voice vote, as noted above, 3-minutes-and-29 seconds after the special meeting was convened at 6 p.m.
The meeting can be viewed in its entirety – all 3:29 of it – in the County video.
Town Council reviews $25 million in infrastructure improvements, recognizes scholarship awardees
At the regular Front Royal Town Council meeting on Monday, May 23, Mayor Holloway recognized the three recipients of this year’s Town Scholarship awards: Jocelyn Moyer, Skyline High School, and Anthony Carter and Ian Hoelsher of Warren County High School.
Scholarship Committee members Gary Gillispie and Letasha Thompson expressed their appreciation for all this year’s applicants and congratulated the winners. Councilman Gillispie said, “It’s one of the most enjoyable things we do as council members, and we know you all will hit it out of the park.”
Councilwoman Thompson, who, along with Gillispie again this year, oversaw the scholarship competition, agreed with Gillespie’s assessment, observing, “It’s almost like Christmas, and it’s tough to decide, but I’m very impressed.”
Due to a previously planned family getaway, Councilman Zach Jackson joined by teleconference the Front Royal Town Council for his first regular meeting after his surprise appointment by council at a May 9th special meeting (see report here). Mayor Holloway officially welcomed him to the council. Jackson, who announced a November run for council at a February Warren County Republican Committee meeting, will hold resigned councilman Scott Lloyd’s seat until a November Special Election allows voters to determine who will fill out the rest of Lloyd’s term ending December 2024.
With a happy holiday wish, Town Manager Steven Hicks reminded the Council that the town offices will be closed on Monday, May 30th, in observance of Memorial Day. He also reported that this year’s Wine and Craft Festival on May 21 was the largest on record, and he commended the Town Staff and the Chamber of Commerce, and all who assisted in making it a successful event the Town can look forward to a repeat of next year.
Hicks provided an overview of the infrastructure projects that are ongoing or soon to begin in town. There is a lot of preparatory work going on – repairing water lines and so forth, before the new asphalt overlay. “I call it ‘Pardon our dust,’” he said.
Over the past year, Council has committed to investing over $25 million in infrastructure projects – curb and gutter projects, crosswalks, line painting, and paving, many of which – including the infamous bumpy hill at Royal and Commerce Avenues, will be kicking off in June. He also listed the waterline upgrade project, sanitary sewer repairs, stormwater management systems, redundant waterline project scheduled to start this summer, and the continuation and completion of the Automated Meter Reading system.
Mr. Hicks concluded, “I know that it is sometimes inconvenient, and it may sometimes look that the roads don’t look good, but there is a method to the madness. At the end of the year, the town is going to look different.”
Vice-Mayor Cockrell commended the Town Planning Department’s Comprehensive Plan public engagement sessions – one on May 20 and two on May 21 during the festival, where a good crowd of citizens provided input with maps and forms and discussions. Material developed so far is posted on the Town’s Comprehensive plan website.
Councilwoman Thompson reminded the public to mark the date of Saturday, June 25, for a “Block Party” for George Banks Blvd. Last month, council unanimously voted to rename part of Edgemont Avenue and all of Scranton Avenue as “George Banks Blvd.” for the former mayor.
The council moved on to its consent agenda items, and Vice Mayor Cockrell asked that item “I” be pulled from the Consent Agenda – a Resolution Authorizing the Execution of the 2025-2028 Fixed Volume Energy Supply Schedule with American Municipal Power (AMP), the Town’s eastern regional municipal energy cooperative. Vice Mayor Cockrell indicated that since the subject of the supply schedule had been discussed at the Council’s work session, but the resolution was not complete at that time, the council might wish to discuss it prior to voting on it. Council unanimously agreed.
The remaining Consent Agenda items included:
A. Purchase of Bucket Truck for Department of Energy Services Department
B. Engineering for Design of Shenandoah Avenue Streetlights
C. Maintenance Agreement for Nutrient Analyzers
D. Septage Receiving Station Mixing System
E. FY22-23 Budget Amendment Engineering Consultant for Water Tower Antenna for T-Mobile
F. Revise Resolution “To Provide Water and Sewer Services to Certain Out-of-Town Lots”
G. Virginia Municipal League (VML) Policy Committee Nominations
H. Resolution for Solar Generated Energy Purchases/Execution of 2022 Solar Energy Schedule
J. Refer to Planning Commission an Ordinance Amendment to Town Code Chapter 175 re: Data Centers
The Consent Agenda, as amended was passed unanimously.
On the subject of the AMP power agreement, council declined to vote on that item until it can be further discussed at a work session. Despite a lengthy track record of reduced-cost energy purchases enabled by the AMP municipal cooperative’s group purchasing and production power, Councilman Gillispie observed that it would benefit the town to research other energy purchasing sources as well. Councilwoman Morris agreed, and the full council followed suit.
There being no other public business, Mayor Holloway then adjourned the open meeting, and the Council went into closed session.
Topics included the town attorney and town manager positions, as well as the dueling FR-WC EDA litigations with the County EDA and former Council Clerk Jennifer Berry-Brown’s federal discrimination lawsuit against the Town.
There were no announcements following the closed meeting.
See the full Town Council Meeting video here.
