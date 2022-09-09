Regional News
In Washington, British embassy becomes focus of Queen Elizabeth II tributes
WASHINGTON – Mourners gathered at the British Embassy in Washington Friday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. For many, the queen, who died Thursday, was the only monarch they have ever known.
Some Washingtonians stopped in front of the embassy during their morning walks, while others made intentional visits. Guests signed a condolence book inside the embassy and left flowers or cards along a Union Jack emblem on Massachusetts Avenue.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left their condolences in the embassy Thursday evening. Biden told reporters Friday that he planned to attend the queen’s funeral, but “I don’t know what the details are yet.”
“I wanted to pay my respects to an icon, a wonderful woman and monarch who I respected all my life,” said Ellen Harmon, 71, of Alexandria, Virginia.
Harmon said the queen was always popular in her house growing up and that she identified the queen with her parents.
“The connection with the country is through the queen, her presence, her speaking out. It’s always her as the center in my mind,” said Juanita Illera of Alexandria, who visited the embassy with Harmon.
“Frankly, yesterday was sad for me because it reminded me of my father’s death. Two World War II-era people who suffered and came through and did their best and did good,” Harmon said.
“I’m here to pay condolences to my queen,” said Mark O’Neill, who grew up in the United States but had a British mother. He said he felt “deeply sad” when he heard of the 96-year-old queen’s death, although he expected it would happen sometime over the next few years.
“She meant everything. She was brilliant; she was compassionate,” O’Neill said.
Terri Miracle, who traveled to Washington from Xenia, Ohio, for a wedding, also went to the embassy to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. “She was, is, and always will be an inspiration to people worldwide,” Miracle said.
She brought a small doll with her and put it between the flowers on the Union Jack emblem.
“I’ve had her since I was about eight or ten years old,” Miracle explained. “I’ve taken her everywhere I’ve moved. And I thought she should be here to honor Queen Elizabeth.”
Rushad Thomas, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, said he has been a fan of the queen and the royal family since he was in fourth grade, citing his love of history for his vested interest. He wore a “God Save The Queen” t-shirt to leave his condolences.
“I think she really left her mark on the institution,” Thomas said. “The fact that this feudal institution from a thousand years ago survives into the 21st century is largely due to her shepherding of it into the new millennium.”
Thomas visited London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, one of her last public appearances.
“It was great because it was such a big celebration of her life,” Thomas said. “We weren’t anticipating her death, but when she’s that old, and she wasn’t able to participate in a lot of the celebrations, it was sort of like a big ‘thank you’ while she was still with us.”
“In the Black church, we call it ‘Giving you your flowers while you are still living,’” Thomas added. “I feel like the Platinum Jubilee was giving her her flowers while she was still living.”
Mourners are invited to visit the embassy and sign the condolence book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. again on Monday or sign a virtual condolence book on the royal family’s website, www.royal.uk.
Isaiah Cummins, a freshman politics major at the Catholic University of America, was one of the early visitors to the embassy. He decided to go to the embassy Thursday afternoon, shortly after he heard the news of the queen’s passing.
He said he is thankful to be attending school in the nation’s capital so he can witness important moments like this.
“When historical events go down, you’re right where it all happens,” Cummins said.
By EKATERINA PECHENKINA and NOLAN CLANCY
Capital News Service
Capital News Service Washington reporter Courtney Cohn contributed to this report.
U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal
More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health, and taxes bill that passed last month.
The House members signed onto a letter led by House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat aligned with the party’s progressive wing. The letter urges House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland to omit permitting legislation from a must-pass spending bill this month.
Congressional leaders have not released text of a permitting bill, but a one-page summary last month indicated it would set time limits on agency reviews and environmental litigation challenging energy projects, designate high-priority projects for fast-track reviews and require completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia.
Federal climate deal could force completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in the run-up to a vote on Democrats’ $750 billion budget bill that he had pledged to Manchin, a moderate Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia, that the Senate would take up a separate bill reforming environmental permitting.
Schumer said he didn’t generally like limiting environmental reviews but that the deal was worth it to ensure passage of the Democrats’ bill that would spend $370 billion on clean energy programs, marking the greatest federal investment to date in addressing climate change.
Schumer said that renewable energy projects could also benefit from a more streamlined review process last month.
But the Grijalva letter says the permitting legislation would weaken the tools used to ensure energy projects comply with environmental regulations and would specifically hurt communities near proposed projects.
“The inclusion of these provisions in a continuing resolution, or any other must-pass legislation, would silence the voices of frontline and environmental justice communities by insulating them from scrutiny,” the letter reads. “Such a move would force members to choose between protecting (environmental justice) communities from further pollution or funding the government.”
Communities of color and low-income communities are often the most negatively affected by pollution and climate change.
A movement known as environmental justice seeks to protect those communities from further environmental harm, and President Joe Biden’s administration has committed to including such communities in environmental decision-making.
End of fiscal year
Congress this month will almost certainly pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government open after the fiscal year ends Sept. 30. The alternative would be a government shutdown.
The spending measure is expected to be among the last pieces of legislation Congress will pass before November’s midterm elections, and members often try to attach other priorities to this type of must-pass bill.
Many Republicans and others who favor more robust energy production have often complained that the federal permitting process, including requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, is too burdensome for builders and costs too much time and money.
The Grijalva letter advocates for additional funding for federal agencies to hasten the review process but says that NEPA and other federal reviews are too important to sacrifice.
“The permitting and public notice and comment provisions mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) are among the only tools local communities have to force careful review of federal projects that may have serious, long-term, environmental, and public health consequences in those communities,” the letter says.
Grijalva is still gathering signatures from members and expects to send the letter by the end of the week, House Natural Resources Committee spokeswoman Lindsay Gressard said. She declined to list the members who have already signed until the letter is sent but said more than 50 had attached their names as of Wednesday.
In the letter, members “urge” Pelosi and Hoyer not to include permitting provisions in a continuing resolution but do not explicitly say they would vote against such a package.
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week that 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far, only a few facilities have the new medication.
Pharmacies at several Maryland Giant groceries have them, but officials at Walmart said they don’t expect to receive shipments until the end of the week. Kaiser Permanente, CVS, and Walgreens locations also said they had not received doses at the beginning of the week.
The Maryland Department of Health suggests residents use the state’s COVID Vaccination Site Searcher to find the new booster nearby. More shipments will be ordered as “they become available from the federal government,” state health department officials said..
In Annapolis, Cindy Borchadt, a 61-year-old cancer survivor, was one of a handful of people waiting at the pharmacy at a Giant grocery Tuesday morning to get their booster. Pharmacy officials said the store received 50 Pfizer and Moderna booster vials earlier that morning. Prospective recipients filled out the required paperwork and then awaited their turn to go behind the privacy screen for a shot.
“So many people have let their guard down, and I don’t want to be the one to deliver the bug to my 80-year-old mother,” said Borchardt, a volunteer at Chesapeake Children’s Museum in Annapolis. “The research says that this protects you against the latest variant, and at any moment, we are uncharted territory.”
Sitting in one of the black chairs spaced out in the pharmacy waiting area, Carolyn Gardiner, a 73-year-old retired broker, waited to receive her shot. Gardiner quickly signed up for an appointment after Hogan’s Friday press release and said she caught a ride down to her local Giant for the newest shot.
“I think it’s common sense to get the shot,” Gardiner said. “I want to live, and I want to enjoy life. So, I got my booster.”
David McCallister, public information officer for the Maryland Department of Health, and other health care officials recommend residents get the new booster because it will provide much greater protection from the current Omicron variant.
Unlike previous COVID shots, according to health care officials, the new bivalent booster is a completely new version from the primary Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, specifically made to target Omicron and its variants. The booster uses the two components found in the original COVID vaccines, one strain of SARS-CoV-2 and a strain combining both BA.4 and BA.5 versions of the Omicron variant, according to the FDA.
Authorized as a single dosage shot, Maryland residents can receive the booster two months or later after completing their primary COVID vaccine series or previous booster shot. All adults can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna booster regardless of their initial vaccine series. Moderna is not authorized as a booster for individuals younger than 18.
Dr. Gregory M. Schrank is an assistant professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and associate hospital epidemiologist at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
Schrank said the new vaccine is a dramatic improvement.
“This is really the first time in two years we’ve had a vaccine for COVID-19 that matches the currently circulating virus,” he said.
“Because this is the closest a vaccine has come to matching the variant that’s out there in well over a year and a half, I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll see a good response from people and that it will improve vaccine efficacy. I’m leaning on the optimistic side of how this one will perform out there.”
By Shannon Clark
Capital News Service
Virginia War Memorial to host Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony
The Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony will be held Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. Former Virginia Governor James S. Gilmore will be the keynote speaker.
This annual ceremony will commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Northern Virginia and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania that occurred on September 11, 2001.
Governor Gilmore was serving as the Commonwealth’s Chief Executive on September 11, 2001 and he and his staff were immediately called into action to respond when the airliner crashed into the Pentagon. This was the first enemy attack on American soil since the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony. Attendees are requested to arrive early in order to be in place for the 11 a.m. start time. Beginning at 10:40 a.m. ceremony, the Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will play a selection of patriotic music. There is no admission charge and parking is free. The Virginia War Memorial will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitation.
September 11 has been designated each year as Patriot Day, a National Day of Mourning, by the United States Congress to honor and remember the 2,997 men and women and more than 6,000 who were injured on that day in 2001. As Patriot Day will fall on a Sunday this year, the Virginia War Memorial will host the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday, September 12.
“We are especially pleased that Governor Gilmore can join us this year to give his first-hand account of how Virginia’s government agencies including the Virginia National Guard, Virginia State Police, local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and emergency medical technicians came together to respond to the attack on the Pentagon,” said Virginia War Memorial Director and host of the ceremony, Dr. Clay Mountcastle.
“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died on this terrible day two decades ago. There is no more fitting place to honor them than here on the hallowed grounds of the Virginia War Memorial,” Dr. Mountcastle said.
In addition to taking part in the ceremony, guests will be able to view an actual piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center on display at the Memorial and a portion of the concrete wall from the Pentagon scarred from the 9/11 attack.
For more information on the 2022 Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804.786.2060.
Business continues to grow as Port processes heavy imports and sets volume record for July
The Port of Virginia® continues processing record-setting amounts of cargo having handled nearly 318,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in July and in doing so making it the most productive July in the port’s history.
July’s TEU total was ahead of the same month last year by more than 24,500 units, or 8.4 percent. Additionally, July was the fourth consecutive month of TEU volumes exceeding 317,000 units. The combined volume of April, May, June and July is 1.3 million TEUs, resulting in the busiest four-month stretch in port history. Comparatively, the total TEU volume for the same period in 2021 was 1.17 million TEUs, a difference of more than 10 percent.
Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, is expecting business to remain strong during the peak retail months leading up to the holiday season. This, he said, will position the port to have its best calendar year performance on record.
“We’ve brought on 10 new vessel services in the last 12 months and five of those in the last five months, so our growth is attributable to the reworked [and new] ship line services that are calling here and our efficiency is the result of an experienced team maximizing modern terminals,” Edwards said. “What we are seeing is growing interest from ship lines and cargo owners that are working to restore some predictability and reliability to their vessel services and supply chains. We have a proven track-record of success in what remains a challenging trade environment and the result is growth at The Port of Virginia.”
August Cargo Snapshot (2022 vs. 2021)
- Total TEUs – 317,691, up 8.4%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 85,170, up 5.1%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 149,829, up 4.8%
- Total Containers – 176,441, up 7.4%
- Total Rail Containers – 59,143, up 2.6%
- Total Truck Containers – 109,089, up 9.1%
- Total Barge Containers – 8,209, 24.3%
August Cargo Snapshot (2022 vs. 2021)
- Total TEUs – 317,691, up 8.4%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 85,170, up 5.1%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 149,829, up 4.8%
- Total Containers – 176,441, up 7.4%
- Total Rail Containers – 59,143, up 2.6%
- Total Truck Containers – 109,089, up 9.1%
- Total Barge Containers – 8,209, 24.3%
Three years of Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center
Northwestern Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center or CITAC, is celebrating three years of collaboration between the Community Services Board, Local Law Enforcement Agencies, and Valley Health. This collaboration with local Law Enforcement Agencies in our catchment area, began as state and local agencies listened to the needs of the communities and rose to fill a need for those experiencing a Mental Health Crisis. Woodstock Police Chief Chris Baker stated, “With the implementation of CITAC, our community members who suffer from mental illness have been afforded a higher level of care that is immediate and designed to meet them where they are.”
CITAC aims to streamline the process of involuntary detention and preadmission screening in a number of ways to reduce burden on the client, law enforcement, the hospital Emergency Department, and CSB personnel. CITAC provides a client centered environment while facilitating transfer of custody in order to allow local law enforcement to return to duties in the community.
CITAC is staffed by Northwestern Community Services Board as well as area or local Law Enforcement Agencies in the area. Law Enforcement Officers who sign up for shifts at CITAC must be trained through the Crisis Team Intervention Program. This 40-hour training is a collaboration of twenty-one Law Enforcement Agencies, Mental Health Advocacy groups, and Non-Profit Community Service Organizations.
For more information regarding CIT Training, reach out to Donna Trillio at 540-536-2422 or via email at dtrillio@nwcsb.com.
You can also find more information about Virginia’s CIT Programs at: https://virginiacit.org.
Rebecca Segal named CEO of Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health announced today that Rebecca Segal, FACHE, has been named its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 6. She joins Fauquier from Rutherford Regional Health System (RRHS), a Duke LifePoint facility in Rutherfordton, NC, where she has served as CEO since 2017. Segal replaces Tony Young, who has been serving as interim CEO at Fauquier for the past several months.
“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to Warrenton,” said Steve Wojcik, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Fauquier Health. “She is a Virginia native who is familiar with our region and passionate about its health. She also is a proven leader with the skill set to lead Fauquier Health and expand the services and quality care provided to our region. We thank Tony for his service and look forward to the future with Rebecca’s leadership.”
A strategic healthcare leader with more than a decade of hospital operations experience, Segal joins Fauquier after a five-year tenure as CEO at Rutherford Regional Health System (RRHS). During Segal’s time at RRHS, the hospital made strides in physician recruitment, expanding access to primary and specialty care through their region, and in employee engagement and patient safety and experience. The facility also had improvements in quality outcomes and reductions in preventable harms. Segal also oversaw a $17M master facility renovation plan during her time at RRHS.
Prior to RRHS, Segal served as chief operating officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, a LifePoint Health facility in Somerset, Ky., and as assistant administrator for two other LifePoint facilities in Virginia and West Virginia and has been in the industry since 2001.
“I look forward to joining Fauquier Health and to serving the employees, patients and community in Warrenton,” said Segal. “Being from Virginia, coming to Fauquier is a homecoming for me and I am excited to get to know the team and work towards advancing the care and services we provide here and fulfilling our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Segal earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va., and a Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. In 2017, she was named one of Becker’s Hospital Review’s “Rising stars: 60 healthcare leaders under 40.” She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS).
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties.
