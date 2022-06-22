Local News
Incumbent Cline sweeps to Republican 6th District Primary win
Incumbent Congressman Ben Cline defeated his Republican rival to secure the 6th District nomination for Congress.
With most precincts reporting, the margin of Cline’s victory was over 80%. Here are the numbers as of June 22, 2022.
Republican 6th District Primary results:
Warren County with 13 of 14 precincts reporting:
Ben Cline – 1,019 (80.49%); Merrit Hale – 247 (19.51%)
6th District-wide, 303 of 324 precincts reporting:
Ben Cline – 19,573 (82.24%); Merrit Hale – 4,227 (17.76%)
Incumbent 6th District Congressman Cline’s office issued the following victory statement, Tuesday evening:
“I am so grateful to the Republican voters of Virginia’s Sixth District who have asked me to continue fighting for life, liberty, and the Constitution as their nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives this November. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign today.
Local News
VDOT again postpones I-81 Northbound sinkhole repais in Shenandoah County due to weather
Interstate 81 sinkhole repairs scheduled for the night of Wednesday, June 22 into the day on Thursday, June 23 are postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The sinkhole is located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County.
This is the second postponement due to forecasted weather conditions. The previous repair dates were June 8 into June 9.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will develop a new repair date, to be scheduled after the Independence Day holiday. The new date will be announced once plans are finalized.
The sinkhole location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made. Crews note that there are no visible changes to the hole or its repairs.
All work is weather permitting.
Crime/Court
Grand Jury indicts Leadman in fatal 2021 ATV accident
The Warren County Grand Jury on June 13 indicted Bentonville resident Jerrell Stanton Leadman,62, on two counts of felony child abuse related to the August 2021 ATV accident that claimed the life of Olivia Clatterbuck, 7, and injured her then-four-year-old brother.
The Grand Jury wrote in its indictment, regarding Count 1, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
Regarding Count 2, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life .or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-371.1 (A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
As Royal Examiner had previously reported, the accident occurred on August 10, 2021, at 6:45 pm. Leadman was driving a 2007 Polaris Ranger ATV on private property on Whitney Lane, according to Virginia State Police, who say Leadman was not able to navigate the terrain and overturned.
The ATV flipped and ejected Miss Clatterbuck, killing her on the scene. Her brother was transported to Winchester Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
Leadman had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.
He was arrested on Aug. 11, 2021, and charged with one count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. He was subsequently released on Aug. 19, 2021, on a $75,000 bond and remains free.
Leadman’s DUI charge was nolle prosequi during a May 12, 2022, hearing in Warren County Circuit Court. The legal term means “to be unwilling to pursue” in Latin.
Royal Examiner reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell Tuesday, regarding the DUI charge. Bell replied in an email,” The nolle prosequi was based on the results of the blood test, which established that his blood alcohol levels were far enough below the legal limit that he is presumed to have been not under the influence under Virginia law.”
Leadman, represented by Winchester attorney William “Beau” Bassler, is scheduled to appear at a Warren County Circuit Court hearing on Aug. 8 at 1:30 pm. He stands charged with two counts of felony child abuse with serious injury, a Class 4 felony.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicholas Manthos is prosecuting the case.
If convicted, the Bentonville man faces 2-10 years on each charge, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.
Leadman is not biologically related to the two children; according to Olivia’s father, Jonathan Clatterbuck, Leadman is Olivia’s mother’s ex-stepfather.
Clatterbuck stated Tuesday afternoon, “I just hope it’s a fair and honest trial, but the facts and situation should be looked over again because, in my opinion, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office dropped the ball on the charges. “
Local News
Feast of Corpus Christi Eucharistic Procession attracts large crowd in Front Royal
Each year, Catholics around the world celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi (Latin for “Body of Christ”), symbolizing their belief in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.
Traditionally the feast of Corpus Christi is held on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday. Thursday is the day that Jesus instituted the Most Holy Eucharist, the first Mass, at the Last Supper before his atoning sacrifice on the cross on Good Friday. In the United States, the celebration of Corpus Christi has been transferred to the Sunday after Trinity Sunday.
This annual celebration occurs two weeks after Pentecost toward the beginning of summer in the return to Ordinary Time following the Great Easter 50-Days. This is a time when Catholics can demonstrate their love for Christ in the Real Presence by honoring Him in a very public way. It is also a wonderful approach in which Catholics can also display a love for their neighbors by bringing Our Lord and Savior closer to the community.
In honor of this occasion, Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal held its 23rd annual Eucharistic Procession on Sunday, June 19 at 6:00 pm. Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament was carried from the church following the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. The congregation lined Main Street and joined in the procession after Our Lord (Eucharist in a gold vessel called a Monstrance) passed through. The monstrance itself is protected by a decorated canopy.
The procession was led by the United States Flag and the Papal Flag, followed by four additional priests and a deacon, First Communicants, Knights of Columbus in their 4th-degree regalia, altar servers in their cassocks, members of all parish ministries and lay people and their families. Church leaders estimated that 800 men, women, and children were gathered at the Town Gazebo to give public witness to their belief in the sacrament of the eucharist and to their devotion.
The congregation sang hymns and recited prayers as they walked down Main Street to the Town Gazebo. The Blessed Sacrament was placed on the altar in the Gazebo for a brief recitation of the Fatima Eucharistic Prayers and Benediction. Tantum Ergo was sung from the Eucharistic Hymn (Pange Lingua) composed by St. Thomas Aquinas in the mid-1200s, nearly 800 years ago. On the return procession to the church, the congregation prayed and sang various hymns (such as Anima Christi) that express belief in the True Presence of Jesus—body, blood, soul, and divinity–in the Most Holy Eucharist.
In procession with the Lord and with continuous songs of praise, the faithful returned to the church for the Concluding Benediction where the Blessed Sacrament was then reposed in the Tabernacle. The procession took approximately 45 minutes. Volunteers were positioned on every block to offer assistance, where necessary. Front Royal police officers were on hand to manage traffic control around Main Street and provide oversight.
An Ice Cream Social took place after the procession in the church basement as well as in the adjacent park. St John the Baptist Church thanks Garber Ice Cream Company of Winchester for providing a discount on their delicious ice cream.
The tradition of bringing the Eucharistic Procession out into the Front Royal streets began in 2000. That year was declared a Jubilee Year by Pope (now Saint) John Paul ll. Key members of the Knights of Columbus were motivated to express the Church’s belief in the Real presence of the Front Royal community and take Jesus into the streets to bless the town and all the souls that live in and around it.
“Over the last 23 years, St John the Baptist Catholic Church, led and organized by members of the Knights of Columbus, has faithfully held an annual procession with crowds from 400 to 500 to more than 1,000, depending on various factors such as time of day, weather, or COVID restrictions,” said Vince Criste, Past Grand Knight of Knights Council #7771.
“Since St. John’s sits on West Main Street and the town gazebo sits at the far end of East Main Street, it made sense to take the Blessed Sacrament straight down the center of town with a police escort to the town gazebo, a natural gathering place, which makes for a suitable altar for such a Divine guest,“ said Criste.
According to Criste, the town has always been cooperative and the police support over these many years has been fantastic.
One of the great privileges of liberty in this country is our ability to publicly practice our faith. St. John the Baptist is delighted to honor Our Lord in this way and to bring his love and blessing out into the streets.
“The Eucharist is one of the great mysteries of our Faith. We accept that the Eucharist is the body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ because Jesus himself instituted this great sacrament. As God, He is Truth itself. He can neither deceive nor be deceived. So, we don’t need ‘science’ … just faith and trust in Jesus said, Criste. “In his mercy and to sustain our Faith, Our Lord has confirmed this mystery by allowing amazing Eucharistic miracles in various parts of the world.” (To learn more about Eucharistic Miracles, please go to https://www.ncregister.com/blog/five-eucharistic-miracles).
Saint John the Baptist is located at 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA. The Church (currently a congregation of 6,000) was dedicated on September 7, 1884, by Rt. Rev. John J. Keane, Bishop of Richmond, who was assisted by Rev. O’Connell; the Rev. D. Roley of Baltimore was the Celebrant of the High Mass, with Rev. O’Reilly assisting.
About the Feast:
The Feast of Corpus Christi originated in 1246 when Robert de Torote, Bishop of Liege, ordered the festival celebrated in his diocese. He was persuaded to initiate the feast by St. Juliana, prioress of Mont Cornillon near Liège (1222–58), who had experienced a vision. It did not spread until 1261, when Jacques Pantaléon, formerly Archdeacon of Liège, became pope as Urban IV. In 1264 he ordered the whole Church to observe the feast. Urban’s order was confirmed by Pope Clement V at the Council of Vienne in 1311–12. By the mid-14th century, the festival picked up momentum and in the 15th century, it became one of the principal feasts of the Church.
Local News
Williams’ investiture into local judiciary draws a crowd for latest step in a remarkable personal journey
If not “rags to riches” it was a “rags to judicial robes” story at the investiture of attorney Nancie Williams at a joint meeting of the Warren County Circuit and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judiciaries at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, June 17th. In front of family, friends, and a who’s who of area judiciary past and present, Williams was sworn in as a Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge. She will fill the seat being vacated by Daryl Funk, who is moving to Circuit Court in the Warren County Courthouse to replace retiring Judge William Sharp.
Overseeing legal protections, particularly of children in domestic situations, would seem a natural step in the legal career of Williams, whose early life included some familial instability that led to her and her sister’s oversight in area Social Services Departments, as described by several speakers and Williams herself, during the event that packed the older and grander Warren County Circuit Courtroom. Among those present were the aunt and uncle who eventually adopted Nancie and her sister, her own husband Arnold, and their two sons, among many other relatives and well-wishers.
That personal evolutionary aspect of Williams’ story, along with recollections of BAR associates of Williams’ influence and help in their careers, or work as Guardian ad Litems on cases in which Williams represented the legal interests of at-risk children, presented an unusually emotional aspect to the investiture ceremony.
Welcome to the bench, Nancie Williams.
Local News
Rescheduled I-81 Northbound sinkhole work is June 22 in Shenandoah County – Prepare to take alternate routes
Motorists should prepare for northbound Interstate 81 single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes on June 22-23 for sinkhole repairs in a portion of Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County. The work zone set-up will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, and extend from mile marker 266.5 to mile marker 269. The left shoulder and left lane will be closed within the work zone area.
This location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
Once the work zone is established, it will remain active until the repairs are complete. Repairs may extend into the day on Thursday, June 23. It is possible, but unknown at this time if both northbound lanes will need to be closed.
The size, shape, and location of the sinkhole in relation to the travel lanes will determine how long the lane closure will remain. Once excavation begins crews can determine if the hole is located under the shoulder or if it also extends under the left lane and possibly under the right lane.
Work to stabilize the hole includes determining its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing any disturbed ground and roadway areas. The I-81 travel lanes have an asphalt depth of approximately 10 inches, which will need to be replaced and cooled before reopening. The time to replace the asphalt and cool it to acceptable temperatures for travel can take several hours to approximately one day.
No detour is planned as the work zone begins, but if traffic begins to back up on I-81 travelers will be directed off of I-81 at exit 257 at Route 11 near Mauzy in Rockingham County and travel north on Route 11, rejoining I-81 at exit 269. Exit 264 will be closed at Route 211 in New Market due to tight turning areas for trucks trying to access Route 11 northbound.
If a full northbound closure is needed additional alternate route suggestions will be provided at that time.
The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made.
All work is weather permitting.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 20 – 24, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through Thursday night.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7:00 am to 7:00 pm through July 29.
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), June 21-July15 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
