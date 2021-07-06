Independence Day commemorations with the Sons of the American Revolution

On July 3, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in an Independence Day commemoration event by marching through the Winchester, Virginia Walking Mall and then presenting a reading of the Declaration of Independence. The color guard was led by Chapter President Marc Robinson. Participating in the reading of the document were Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marty Keesecker, Erick Moore, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and Mike St. Jacques.

On July 4, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in multiple events to commemorate Independence Day. They began with a march on the Winchester Walking Mall. Color Guard Commander Marc Robinson led Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall and Mike St. Jacques as they presented the colors and then read the Declaration of Independence. They next went to Middletown to participate in the annual parade. Participating with the chapter were President Marc Robinson with his wife Vangy, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Eric Robinson, Jim Simmons and Mike St. Jacques.

After this, a reading of the Declaration of Independence was conducted at the Middletown town park. Included in the ceremony for the chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Dan Hesse, Larry Johnson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and Mike St. Jacques.

On July 5, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution provided readings of the Declaration of Independence to two senior living facilities in Warren County. They began the day at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville with members Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Larry Johnson and Marc Robinson. After the reading, 101-year-old Frank Brandon presented the Colonel James Wood II Chapter with a framed 1st day stamp cover commemorating Independence Day. This was received by Chapter President Marc Robinson and Dale Corey. Next members Carrigan, Corey, Daniel and Robinson went to Commonwealth Senior Living Facility, Front Royal where they repeated the program. At both sites, the residents joined the compatriots in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “God Bless America”.