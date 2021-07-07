Local News
Independence Day holiday traffic crashes claim ten lives in Virginia
Virginia is experiencing a disturbing trend on its roadways – increased traffic crash fatalities – with the state on pace to have another unfortunate increase in 2021. Preliminary reports indicate 10 individuals died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during the July 4 holiday statistical counting period that began at 12:01 a.m. July 2, 2021 and concluded at midnight July 5, 2021. Four of the crashes involved motorcycles and a fifth was an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Since Jan. 1, 2021 through July 7, 2021, preliminary reports indicate 399 lives have been lost to traffic crashes in Virginia, compared to 395 during the same time period in 2020.
The 10 fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Essex, Fairfax, Mecklenburg, Patrick and Stafford and the City of Newport News. The fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Essex, Fairfax and Stafford. The Patrick County crash involved the ATV.
“Virginia State Police substantially increased our presence on Virginia roadways this past weekend, and yet, we still have people flaunting the safety of others on the road by driving at excessive speeds and under the influence,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We are at the height of the summer travel season, which is why we need every Virginian committed to being a safe, responsible driver. Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning your summer getaway. You and Virginia’s safety depend on it.”
During the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort’s (C.A.R.E.) four-day statistical counting period, Virginia troopers arrested 61 drunk drivers. In addition, state troopers cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 citations to individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up. During the holiday statistical counting period, Virginia State Police responded to a total 669 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,550 disabled/stranded motorists. Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
For more information on traffic safety and how to keep Virginia “Moving Toward Zero Roadway Deaths,” go to www.tzdva.org.
Crime/Court
WCSO firearm arrest leads to multiple drug charges
On July 4, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an individual, identified as Eric Anthony Capps, 29-years-old, of Winchester was currently in Warren County and was in possession of a stolen firearm.
During the ensuing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a location in Warren County. Before executing the search warrant, further investigation revealed that Capps had moved to a second location, also in Warren County. Deputy J.D. Rima located the suspect driving a vehicle on N. Royal Avenue, and a traffic stop was conducted. As a result of the traffic stop, the stolen firearm was located, and a second search warrant was obtained. Both search warrants were then executed, resulting in the location and seizure of the following:
- Approximately 137 grams of methamphetamine (street value of $16,440.00)
- Approximately $2000 U.S. Currency
- Digital scales and packaging material consistent with narcotics sales
Capps was arrested and transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he was charged with the following and held without bond:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Grand Larceny
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon
This investigation was the result of coordinated efforts between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Division, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the community as we continue to combat drug trafficking in Warren County and the Shenandoah Valley.
This incident is another example that highlights the collaboration between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the community as we aim to protect and serve the public by locating and arresting individuals involved in dangerous criminal activity. Anyone with information related to drug activity in Warren County in encouraged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635-4128.
Local News
July 6th Warren County Emergency Management Situation Report
The below information comprises this week’s Warren County Emergency Management SITREP:
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
- Hazardous Weather Outlook (as of 7/6 at 7:55 AM):
- Today and Tonight:
- A Heat Advisory is in effect for the eastern West Virginia Panhandle and north-central Maryland from 11 AM until 8 PM. Heat indices around 100 to 105 degrees are expected.
- Several severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.
- Next six days:
- Heat indices in the 100 to 105 degree range are possible for Wednesday, especially in the eastern West Virginia Panhandle and for locations east of the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains. As a result, Heat Advisories may be required.
- Consult the latest guidance and information from the National Hurricane Center concerning the possible effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.
iii. There is a slight severe storm threat for Sunday. Scattered severe storms are possible.
- Tropical Storm Elsa.
- A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Georgia coast and portions of the South Carolina coast, where tropical storm conditions are possible late Wednesday and early Thursday.
- Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to pass over/by the Virginia coastline this coming Thursday evening. Current NWS predictions do not show Elsa significantly impacting the Shenandoah Valley region; expect normal amounts of rain associated with the remnants of Elsa as the storm passes by our area.
- Happy Creek Road Closure (Route 624; as of 7/6):
- Scheduled VDOT construction hours are 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday.
- The project impacts Happy Creek Road from the Town of Front Royal limit east to Dismal Hollow Road; it includes work on the railroad crossing site just prior to Dismal Hollow Road. Norfolk Southern is expected to begin crossing work after July 5th. Dismal Hollow Road will remain open. Please plan your area travels accordingly.
- The scheduled project completion date is on or about August 6, 2021.
- Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 7/6/2021)
- STATEWIDE: Get your shot and help others make a plan to get vaccinated. Getting a shot has never been easier—vaccines are readily available at many supermarket pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices, local health department clinics, and state-run community vaccination centers. To find a vaccine provider near you:
- Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, or
- Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Call center representatives are available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
- Executive Order 79 (2021)(Effective May 28, 2021):
- EO-79 is in furtherance of Amended Executive Order 51 (2020). Further, this Order terminates Seventh Amended Number Seventy-Two (2021) and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine, shall be effective midnight on May 28, 2021, and shall remain in full force and effect until amended or rescinded by further executive order.
- EO-79 (2021): governor.virginia.gov
- EO-51 (2020): governor.virginia.gov
- CDC Update as of May 28, 2021. cdc.gov/coronavirus
- Updated Choosing Safer Activities infographic with new considerations for the example activity for outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
- Current Executive Orders and Local Directives (not all inclusive):
- Local – Declaration of Local Emergency by the Local Director of Emergency Management due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), effective March 17, 2020 until further notice
- Local – Designation of Critical and Essential Employees during an Emergency Memorandum, effective May 7, 2020 until further notice
- Key Leader Public Messaging (CDC) – Take Prevention Measures:
- Vaccinated People:
- Prevention measures not needed
- Unvaccinated People:
- Wear a mask
- Stay 6 feet apart
iii. Wash your hands
LONG-TERM (scheduled completion over 3-months)
- FEMA Emergency Protective Measures (Category B) Reimbursement (Deputy County Administrator)
- Warren County. Main lead is Taryn Logan, Planning Director
- All departments/staff send monthly expense update to Taryn NLT the last working day of each month
- Approximate County expenditure to date is approximately $510,000 (5/18/2021)
- Town of Front Royal. Main lead is B.J. Wilson, Finance Director
- Approximate Town expenditure to date is $70,000 (10/14/2020)
- Point of Distribution (POD)(Parks and Recreation)
- POD established at the 15th St. Gym/Cafeteria in coordination with VH/VDH for the mass distribution of critical medical supplies as required. Another term being circulated is “CVC” or Community Vaccination Center.
- Administration Information Requirements (Emergency Coordinator):
- Attention Warren County and Town of Front Royal staffs: There is a short-list of incidents that must be reported to the (virtual) EOC in order to notify the “Administration” (County and/or Town) in a timely manner. This short-list is collectively known as Administration Information Requirements.
- Administrative Information Requirements List:
- Personnel: Death or hospital admission of any County Board of Supervisor, County Administrator, Town Council member, Town Manager, County or Town employee, or their immediate family members (currently residing in same residence)
- Employees: Anytime an employee becomes a Person Under Investigation (PUI) and tests negative or positive for COVID-19 (or their immediate household members).
iii. Medical: Any infectious disease outbreak** (long term care facility, congregate setting, healthcare setting, RSW Jail, or educational setting) of COVID-19 in Warren County [**Note VDH states that at least two (2) lab confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.]
- Critical Infrastructure: Any incident involving County or Town identified critical infrastructure that results in the degradation or loss of primary function for more than two hours. For example, facilities that include: Continuity of Government: Courthouse, Government Center, Town Hall; Emergency Services: fire stations, police department, public safety building, RSW jail, social services complex; Transportation: major local roads (I-66, U.S. 55/340/522, Route 11/79), all railroads; Utilities: Town electric, Town water/wastewater, Transfer Station
- Weather: Any adverse weather warning issued for Warren County
LOCAL AND REGIONAL “PHASE THREE” TIMELINE:
- Local and Regional “Phase Three” Timeline/Updates –
- July 28: Warren County Fire Rescue. Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) “Train the Trainer” course.
- August 3-6: County/FRPD. Add designated frequencies to FRPD radios, as appropriate, to enable “interoperability” between County and Town first responders.
- August 6: VDOT. Happy Creek Road (Route 624) scheduled to reopen to all traffic.
- August 9-20: WCSO/WCFR. Date window to transition communications hardware over to new towers.
- August 17: Warren County Public Schools. First day of school for AY 2021-2022.
- August 19 (T): LEPC. The next scheduled meeting is at 3:00 pm at the Public Safety Building.
- August 24: Christendom College. First day of classes for AY 2021-2022.
- September 30: Deputy County Administrator. Final scheduled day for FEMA-B authorized expenditures.
- November (TBD): County. Emergency Operations Plan due for 4-year BOS approval.
- November (TBD): DSS. Reopening of the Thermal Shelter for the “season”.
- December 31: U.S. Treasury/Commonwealth. Allowable expenditures of CARES Act funding, to include CRF, be incurred through December 31, 2021
- TBD: County. End of Federal, State, and Local COVID-19 Emergency Declaration(s).
- TBD: First Responders. Walk-thru/familiarization of the new Christendom College Chapel.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle
Do Not Paint (or kidnap) Turtles!
This box turtle was admitted after being found in the road with some blood on the plastron (lower part of the shell). Luckily, there were no fractures, just a small wound. When the finder went to contain this turtle, they noted blue paint on the carapace (upper shell).
This paint was minimal compared to most cases that we see and it appears that much of the paint had chipped off naturally or perhaps only a little paint was applied. We were able to get the remainder off with some scrubbing and this patient has now been released!
These turtles use sunlight, which is absorbed through their shells when basking, to make vitamin D. Paint prevents this absorption. Vitamin D is important in development, growth, bone maintenance, and much more. Painting turtles non-natural colors can draw predator attention and toxic chemicals from the paint can negatively impact the turtle. The shell is made of living bone and it is part of the turtle’s skeleton.
If you need to paint, use a canvas not a living animal!
New Regulations from Virginia DWR
It is now unlawful to possess any Species of Greatest Conservation Need in Virginia’s Wildlife Action Plan (such as box turtles), to possess more than 1 native and/or naturalized non-Species of Greatest Conservation Need per address, and to collect off public lands, which includes roads and other publicly owned properties.
As it was previously lawful to have up to 5 non-threatened/endangered reptiles in possession, Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is giving those who already have native species as pets the opportunity to keep them legally by registering those animals. If you had one or more native species in your possession legally before July 1, 2021, please register them as soon as the registry is up (not yet up on DWR website).
If you are looking for a pet reptile, please look into local reptile rescues and never take from the wild. Thank you for protecting our wildlife!
Local News
WCSO announces arrests related to regional vehicular theft ring
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office celebrated July 4th with an announcement of multiple arrests at several locations related to the thefts of a variety of vehicles, including ATV’s, motorcycles, mini-bikes, and other property, operating out of Warren County. The release acknowledged outstanding inter-departmental and community involvement in bringing charges against a criminal enterprise believed to have targeted “several counties in Virginia and West Virginia.” See full detail of the multi-faceted operation in the July 4 WCSO Press Release below:
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting a comprehensive investigation into a recent string of thefts of all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and other crimes that have occurred throughout the county in the month of June 2021. According to Sheriff Butler, members of the Patrol, Investigations, and Special Problems and Drug Enforcement (SPADE) divisions have worked diligently with the public to piece together the individual clues and evidence that revealed the criminal enterprise operating in our county.
On 06/30/2021 at 12:14 AM, Deputy A. Stevens stopped a black 2001 Chevrolet van on Fellows Drive near Howellsville Road after the deputy recognized the driver, Troy Michael Brill from a recent contact as being unlicensed, and the vehicle was improperly registered. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Troy Michael Brill, age 21, of Front Royal for Possession of Narcotics (Schedule I or II drugs), and driving on a revoked driver’s license.
The passenger, Christina S. Hottinger, age 40, of Front Royal was arrested and charged with several offenses. These included Possession of Narcotics (Schedule I or II drugs), authorizing a person to operate a vehicle while the license is revoked or suspended, and two counts of violations of Family Offenses – Gross, wanton, or reckless care for a child(ren). The later charges stemmed from Hottinger’s two minor children being present within the vehicle at the time the alleged criminal offenses were observed by Deputy Stevens. Hottinger has been released on bond pending a hearing.
The children were turned over to the temporary custody of their family.
The black Chevrolet van driven by Brill and its attached, pull-behind automobile trailer was towed pursuant to his arrest, and not being lawfully titled or registered. The van and trailer were later linked to having been used in the commission of thefts of motorized vehicles.
On 06/30/2021, members of the Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants related to this investigation. The first search warrant was served by members of the Sheriff’s Office at 03:29 PM on a single-family home on the 200 block of River Isle Lane, unincorporated Front Royal. The brief search was unsuccessful in locating Phillip C. Roberston, age 42, of Front Royal; however, Roberston was later arrested by members of the Sheriff’s Office SPADE Unit in Frederick County on an active warrant out of Warren County for Possession of a Schedule I or II drugs, not related to this case.
A black Ford Ranger pickup truck was seized at the River Isle Lane residence because it had been identified as allegedly being used by suspects in this investigation during the commission of a crime. It had been previously established by law enforcement that the group was using a variety of vehicles to conduct surveillance of homes, and then later returning in a different vehicle to steal property.
Roberston was subsequently charged with six counts of Grand Larceny – $200 or more, not from a person, which was linked to this investigation. Roberston is currently held in the RSW Jail awaiting a hearing.
A search warrant at 724 Western Drive, unincorporated Front Royal yielded the recovery of evidence linked to the investigation of the thefts of ATVs, the recovery of stolen property, and two firearms and ammunition were also recovered. Charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other criminal charges are pending. Unrelated to the search warrant, the Sheriff’s Office had received a request from a school counselor for a check on wellbeing for two juveniles living in this residence. The juveniles were not on-premise and later located safe in the custody of family living elsewhere.
Major Driskill described this home as being the source of numerous citizen complaints and therefore more comprehensive investigative actions were taken during the search warrant execution. Based on the arrests of the residents, and the home is unoccupied, five canines were taken into protective custody by Animal Control Officers and transported to the local shelter. Major Driskill describes the conditions of the residence and property as being extremely unsafe, and unsanitary to the degree that the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted.
Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico arrived and assisted in the investigation. The preliminary findings were that the residence itself was structurally unsound, with exposed wiring, holes in the flooring and roof, and unsanitary conditions throughout. Major Driskill thanks Fire Marshal Maiatico for his quick response and assistance. The electric company was contacted and the electricity to the home temporarily disconnected to prevent a possible fire. Other county agencies, including planning and zoning and child protective services, are being contacted to further address the health and public safety concerns pertaining to this property.
Evidence developed during this ongoing investigation is believed to be linked to thefts of motor vehicles, mini-bikes, motorcycles, and other property in several counties in Virginia, and West Virginia. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with those law enforcement agencies, with additional charges anticipated. Investigations Supervisor Laura Nelson-Haas states her Office is still in the process of identifying some of the recovered property, and assistance from the public will be needed.
During this investigation, it was discovered that another criminal trend was emerging. It was determined that unattended motor vehicles in parking lots and rural areas throughout the county had been damaged by having their catalytic converters removed. These items are appealing to persons who wish to make a quick dollar by selling them to a scrapyard.
Aside from being resold as replacement items for older vehicles, the catalytic converter or “cats” as they are referred to on the street, are also stolen for another reason. Inside the converters are precious metals such as palladium, rhodium, and platinum, which have high-dollar values. Catalytic converters have been recovered by the Sheriff’s Office and their original and ownership are being traced.
Major Driskill credits the success of this investigation to the excellent communication and coordination between the Sheriff’s Office and the community. Many of these crimes had not been discovered or reported due to homeowners being away on vacation or having second homes in other areas. Major Driskill extends his appreciation to those homeowners who had been looking out for each other in the true spirit of a Neighborhood Watch program. Major Driskill also acknowledged the professional investigative work conducted by members of both Patrol Shifts, who were very proactive in collecting information and evidence leading to the identification of the suspects. Major Driskill stated “this was outstanding law enforcement work done by our Patrol Deputies,
and they deserve immense credit! Residents should know that they patrolled their streets, did surveillance, and more. These Deputies went beyond expectations.”
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that their Community Policing Unit, led by Sergeant Cindy Burke and Lieutenant Robbie Seal is actively working to enhance and expand the Neighborhood Watch program and interested homeowners’ associations should contact them.
Finally, residents are reminded to check on the unattended rural property to ensure the safety of their property and vehicles. If anything is found missing or damaged in the county, please report this by calling the Warren County Emergency Communications Center (9-1-1), or if out of the area, call (540) 635-4128. Persons having information regarding this investigation are asked to contact WCSO Investigator Kristin Hajduk at (540) 635-4128.
(Approved for release on 07/04/2021: Major J. A. Driskill)
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 5 – 8, 2021
VDOT suspends most highway work zones and lifts lane closures on interstates and other major roads for Independence Day travel from noon Friday, July 2, until noon Tuesday, July 6.
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Ramp to southbound I-81 narrows for bridge inspection, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement repairs and pavement marker installation, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 9.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 15 to 6, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control just south of Route 605 (Poor House Road) for inspection of Gooney Run bridge, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for a safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Crime/Court
William Luckey denied bond on child sex abuse charges
Despite defense counsel arguments that child abuse charges against William R. Luckey were the product of a misunderstanding and that the release on bond of the 72-year-old with a 35-year tie to this community would present no danger to the community or risk of flight, Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Nancy Reed wasted little time in denying bond to the defendant Thursday afternoon. Dr. Luckey heard the judge’s decision by video connection to the bond hearing from Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail.
Defense attorney Shannon Johnson would not verify an appeal of the bond denial prior to discussion with her co-counsel Thaddeus Furlong. However, comments in the courtroom seemed to indicate an appeal is likely. Johnson had her client testify to describe his military service, including an honorable discharge from the Marines, his lengthy academic career, which continued into the 2020-21 school year as a teacher at the Padre Pio Academy out of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, and extensive family ties to the community, in seeking bond for her client. Dr. Luckey cited the bulk of his teaching career as 33 years as a Christendom College professor and semi-retired Professor Emeritus.
“This isn’t what happened,” Julie Luckey told her husband of specific sexual acts described in one of the warrants, later adding, “It’s not like you raped somebody.”
“No, it doesn’t say ‘Show me your hiney,’ Dr. Luckey seemed to laugh in response to his wife’s dispute over the content of the warrants. At another point in recorded conversations in the days after his arrest, Dr. Luckey told his wife his situation was a result “of 15 minutes of stupidity on my part.”
But during closing statements and rebuttals, defense counsel Johnson again disputed the prosecution assertion such statements were a partial admission of guilt. Rather, she said they reflected nervousness over the severity of the charges and other dynamics related to the charges being brought.
In arguing against the bond, prosecutor Meadows noted Dr. Luckey’s continued connection to the Padre Pio Academy as a reason not to issue bond.
Contacted about Dr. Luckey’s relationship to the Padre Pio Academy in the wake of his June 25 arrest, the Academy’s Board Chairman Francois Flippen told Royal Examiner that they were now in the summer break and had not expected Dr. Luckey to return to the school for the next semester due to the myriad health concerns his attorney addressed during the bond hearing. Flippen also said that Julie Luckey, whom he described as “a generous volunteer for different school functions” in addition to her elementary school teaching role, had “resigned from all of her involvement with the school on Sunday to minimize negative impacts for the school” from her husband’s arrest.
Information received by Royal Examiner this week also indicates that Dr. Luckey is no longer listed as a Professor Emeritus on the Christendom College website.
A preliminary hearing on the cases is scheduled for August 5, on the morning docket of Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 5
88/63°F
84/64°F