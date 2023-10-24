Independent Candidate Walt Mabe Discusses Library Budget and Community Responsibility

Shenandoah District’s incumbent Supervisor talks about the recent library budget decisions and the importance of listening to the community.

It’s not often that local governance grabs the attention of its community like a riveting TV drama, but in Warren County, that’s precisely the case. The recent discussions around the library budget have seen a mix of support, criticism, and passion from residents. Walt Mabe, the incumbent running independently for the Shenandoah District County Supervisor’s position, has been at the center of this storm. In a candid conversation with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner studio, Mabe laid out his perspective on the recent decisions and what they mean for the district’s future.

First and foremost, Mabe wanted to clarify his position on the library. “From a library point of view and Walt’s point of view, I support the library. I always have,” he declared, addressing concerns raised after he voted against the library budget. Mabe cited his recovery from back surgery for his absence during critical budget discussions. Unsure of the budget’s specifics upon his return, he felt the need to vote conservatively.

The library, according to Mabe, is a community gem. And like many gems, its actual value often isn’t appreciated until threatened. “Library is a big asset to any community,” he acknowledged, highlighting the unwavering support it received, even from its critics. Regardless of the debates surrounding its operation or selection of books, the community values its existence. Mabe also stressed the importance of parental involvement, saying, “It’s the parent’s job. That’s the first place that they get their moral compass from.”

The ongoing debate brought attention to the library’s value. Mabe noted, “It did focus the attention of the community to the library that it is a gem that we have and that we want to preserve it in whatever way we can.” He remains optimistic about the library’s future, ensuring that, year after year, it will only get better.

But beyond the library’s walls, Mabe emphasized the importance of budgetary responsibility. Each year, the county has to decide where and how to allocate funds. While it might seem like a simple task, the truth is much more complex. “We too, as a county, have an anticipated budget,” Mabe explained, “so we sit and try to figure out how much we’re going to divvy out for all of the services we need.”

In closing, Mabe’s message was clear: he’s a representative of the people. As an independent candidate, he’s not tethered to any political party or religious group. He prioritizes open communication and is always willing to listen and respond to the community’s concerns. With the elections looming on November 7th, his final plea was universal: “Get out there and vote.”