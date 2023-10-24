Meet the Candidates
Independent Candidate Walt Mabe Discusses Library Budget and Community Responsibility
Shenandoah District’s incumbent Supervisor talks about the recent library budget decisions and the importance of listening to the community.
It’s not often that local governance grabs the attention of its community like a riveting TV drama, but in Warren County, that’s precisely the case. The recent discussions around the library budget have seen a mix of support, criticism, and passion from residents. Walt Mabe, the incumbent running independently for the Shenandoah District County Supervisor’s position, has been at the center of this storm. In a candid conversation with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner studio, Mabe laid out his perspective on the recent decisions and what they mean for the district’s future.
First and foremost, Mabe wanted to clarify his position on the library. “From a library point of view and Walt’s point of view, I support the library. I always have,” he declared, addressing concerns raised after he voted against the library budget. Mabe cited his recovery from back surgery for his absence during critical budget discussions. Unsure of the budget’s specifics upon his return, he felt the need to vote conservatively.
The library, according to Mabe, is a community gem. And like many gems, its actual value often isn’t appreciated until threatened. “Library is a big asset to any community,” he acknowledged, highlighting the unwavering support it received, even from its critics. Regardless of the debates surrounding its operation or selection of books, the community values its existence. Mabe also stressed the importance of parental involvement, saying, “It’s the parent’s job. That’s the first place that they get their moral compass from.”
The ongoing debate brought attention to the library’s value. Mabe noted, “It did focus the attention of the community to the library that it is a gem that we have and that we want to preserve it in whatever way we can.” He remains optimistic about the library’s future, ensuring that, year after year, it will only get better.
But beyond the library’s walls, Mabe emphasized the importance of budgetary responsibility. Each year, the county has to decide where and how to allocate funds. While it might seem like a simple task, the truth is much more complex. “We too, as a county, have an anticipated budget,” Mabe explained, “so we sit and try to figure out how much we’re going to divvy out for all of the services we need.”
In closing, Mabe’s message was clear: he’s a representative of the people. As an independent candidate, he’s not tethered to any political party or religious group. He prioritizes open communication and is always willing to listen and respond to the community’s concerns. With the elections looming on November 7th, his final plea was universal: “Get out there and vote.”
Meet the Candidates
Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe Shares His Vision for the Community’s Future
Seeking Re-election, Mabe Emphasizes Unity and a Brighter Future for the County.
As the race heats up for the Shenandoah District County Supervisor’s seat, incumbent Walt Mabe shared his vision for the community’s future in this “Meet the Candidate” session. His central theme? Unity and the urgent need for the town and county to work hand-in-hand for the betterment of all.
Mabe lamented the prevailing division between the town and county, stressing that closer collaboration is the key to progress. The mutual benefit of unity became especially apparent when he highlighted the potential improvement in emergency response times through a cohesive E911 communication system, emphasizing that mere seconds can make a difference in life-and-death situations.
Beyond crisis management, Mabe’s vision also extends to the aesthetics and overall vibrancy of the county. He candidly expressed concerns about dilapidated buildings, underscoring the necessity of rejuvenating county and town appearances to better reflect its status as a tourist hub. By enhancing the visual appeal of the county and town, more visitors can be enticed to stop, shop, and possibly even settle down.
Education remains at the forefront of Mabe’s mission. Advocating for improved public education, he sees the potential for a home-grown workforce. Keeping the youth engaged and equipped with the right skills can deter them from seeking opportunities outside Warren County. As Mabe puts it, it’s a balancing act – without an educated workforce, job opportunities may dwindle, and without jobs, there’s little incentive for young professionals to stay.
Despite the challenges, Mabe’s optimism about Warren County’s future is evident. His love for the community drives him to seek solutions, even if he admits to disliking the political arena’s intricacies. With experience under his belt and lessons learned during his tenure, he is confident in his ability to spearhead the change the county needs.
For Warren County to thrive, unity is paramount, and Walt Mabe seems dedicated to achieving this goal. As he campaigns for re-election, his vision of a cohesive, prosperous, and vibrant county resonates with many who dream of a brighter tomorrow for Warren County.
Meet the Candidates
The Road Ahead: Robin Cooke on Frederick County’s Growing Pains and Promises
Balancing Growth with Infrastructure: A Priority for Frederick County.
Frederick County, recognized as the fastest-growing county in the state, teeters on the edge of rapid expansion. But is it prepared for the challenges that come with this accelerated growth? Robin Cooke, a Republican candidate for the Board of Supervisors representing the Opequon District, has set her sights on the pressing concerns and developmental trajectory of the county.
The surging population, particularly in areas like Stephens City and Lake Frederick, inevitably places a strain on the local infrastructure. Stephens City alone will soon see the rise of 690 homes as a part of the D.R. Horton development. With Lake Frederick planning for 2,200 homes, the concern about the district’s roads—particularly Route 11, 277 (Frederick Pike), and I-81—becomes paramount.
Cooke, reflecting on her personal experiences in education, highlights another troubling area—schooling. Sherando, an already overcrowded school, faces logistical issues for expansion. Students, even at the university level, appear to be struggling more than ever before. Cook’s professional background offers unique insights into the depth of the issue. As a former university professor in North Carolina, she noted a concerning lack of basic math skills among students, indicative of a more significant educational lapse.
Despite these challenges, Cooke’s optimism remains unshaken. One of her top priorities is improving the emergency response times in Lake Frederick. The approval of a much-needed fire station, which has been on the docket since 2006, is a step in the right direction. Still, with years passing before any action, there’s a sense of urgency to finalize the plans.
As the district experiences unprecedented growth, the collaboration between small towns along Route 11 is crucial. These towns, integral to the county’s fabric, add layers of complexity to the governance and development processes.
Yet, it’s not just about addressing the problems. Cooke believes there’s immense potential for small businesses to thrive, especially along the Fairfax Pike Corridor. With an increasing population and residents expressing a desire to support local enterprises rather than venturing into Northern Virginia or neighboring towns, the potential for economic growth and community bonding is ripe.
In addition to these, Cooke emphasizes the importance of schools, even for communities predominantly consisting of older adults. After all, many move closer to family, and ensuring a good education for their grandchildren becomes a shared ambition.
With candidates like Robin Cooke taking the helm, it’s evident that while the road to managing growth has its challenges, the journey is filled with opportunities.
For more information about Robin Cooke – click here to visit her website.
Meet the Candidates
Walt Mabe’s Reflective Journey as Shenandoah Supervisor: Listening, Adapting, and Delivering
A Leader Focused on Democracy and Community Involvement.
In this Meet the Candidate session, our publisher, Mike McCool, spoke with Walt Mabe, the current supervisor of the Shenandoah District, who is nearing the end of his inaugural term and has decided to run for a second term.
Walt’s entry into politics was not a walk in the park. In his debut year, the challenges were immense, yet he recalls it as “one of the best learning experiences.” Despite the hurdles, the board, under his leadership, initiated a practice of enhanced public participation. Mabe believes in “letting people that want to speak, speak.” While the vocal minorities on either side of debates are often the loudest, Walt’s mission is to reach the majority, the silent middle, by listening to all sides. This approach, he believes, allows for decisions that benefit the majority.
Over the past few years, the Shenandoah district, under Mabe’s watchful eye, has seen significant improvements and changes. From parks being developed in almost every district to increased amenities, the community has steadily grown and evolved. However, the journey hasn’t been without its bumps. With changing landscapes come challenges. Places initially meant for recreation have now turned into permanent dwellings. This transition brings infrastructural and logistical obstacles that need to be tackled, and Mabe acknowledges the difficulties, especially in areas like Shenandoah Farms. Yet, he believes in learning, adapting, and ensuring the best for his community.
As the discussion wrapped up, a few things were evident. Walt Mabe is not just a supervisor but also a keen learner and listener. He values the community’s input and believes in gradual, constructive change. Though he notes that “change is a really difficult thing,” he remains committed to ensuring that it benefits the majority.
Meet the Candidates
Front Royal’s New Voice: Connie Marshner’s Blend of Tradition and Future Vision
An “Un-Candidate” Vision: From Railroad Safety to Lifelong Communities.
Connie Marshner, the self-described “un-candidate,” is throwing her hat in the ring for one of two coveted seats in Front Royal’s Town Council this November 7th. Her unique perspective, shaped by a diverse background and deep-rooted connections to Front Royal, promises an innovative approach to town challenges.
Marshner’s journey with Front Royal began in the 1980s when her family planted their roots in town. Despite being a newcomer to the electoral landscape, she isn’t a stranger to local governance. Since 2017, she’s been an integral part of the Front Royal Planning Commission, now serving as its vice-chair. Her decision to run is a testament to the “call of duty,” urging her to be the change she wished to see. Instead of succumbing to preconceived notions, Marshner encourages voters to perceive her as an individual, one whose narrative spans growing up as a Navy child, attaining a master’s degree in Ireland, and lending her expertise as a public policy researcher in the heart of Washington.
One pivotal moment that nudged Marshner towards this electoral journey revolves around the ongoing concerns about railroad crossing safety in Shenandoah Shores. It wasn’t just about the problem but the palpable inaction over solutions that had been on paper for three decades. This urgency for new voices resonated deeply with her. Speaking of Front Royal’s inevitable growth, Marshner emphasized the essence of effective management. Rather than merely seeing the town as a hub, she visualizes it as a “lifelong community.” A place that embraces residents across various life stages – from the youthful exuberance of apartment living to serene days in retirement homes, ensuring they don’t drift away towards the allure of “bedroom communities.”
Marshner’s vision doesn’t end here. She’s passionate about breathing life back into downtown, championing the cause for sidewalks and bike trails, and optimizing the trolley system for the town’s diligent workforce. She’s also keen on reimagining zoning laws to promote mixed-use development while being steadfast about enforcing regulations to manage blighted properties.
Closing her candid discussion, Marshner unveiled her strongest card – the ability to think differently, unshackled from the chains of local political webs. She aspires to be a bridge builder and a coalition creator, propelling Front Royal towards a future it truly deserves.
Meet the Candidates
Delegate Dave LaRock Mounts Surprise Write-In Bid for Virginia State Senate District 1
Challenging Republican Norms: LaRock Aims to Fill Open District 1 Senate Seat.
Dave LaRock is taking an unexpected route back to political prominence. After suffering a primary defeat at the hands of businessman Timmy French, LaRock is embarking on a write-in campaign for the Virginia State Senate seat in District 1. As election day approaches, LaRock sits down with Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio, shedding light on his unexpected political move and the reasons behind it.
Questioning Republican Values
Virginia stands at a crucial juncture with a Republican governor, Youngkin, at the helm. LaRock feels the urgent need for “good representation” that genuinely resonates with core conservative values. In the interview, LaRock voiced concerns about French’s commitment to Republican ideals, even going so far as to label him a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only). French’s campaign signs, seen alongside those of Democrats in Frederick County, further raised LaRock’s eyebrows. This, according to LaRock, poses a “dilemma” for GOP leaders, leaving them in a quandary about rallying behind French.
Addressing his unique write-in strategy, LaRock intends to underline these worries, hoping to sway voters in his favor. Though write-in campaigns are challenging, he drew parallels with successful efforts like that of Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, indicating a glimmer of hope for his cause.
Comparing Political Chops
LaRock didn’t mince words, pointing out French’s ambiguity on pressing GOP matters like abortion and the Second Amendment. Moreover, with seasoned Valley legislators hanging up their boots, LaRock believes French’s lack of political experience might be detrimental. “We need power and credibility,” he emphasized.
In stark contrast, LaRock proudly recalled his ten-year stint as a delegate, marked by his readiness to diverge from party leadership when necessary. For instance, he cast a dissenting vote against Dominion Energy’s proposed legislation, which was backed by others. Such independence, in LaRock’s view, is essential for thorough bill scrutiny and effective legislation.
Acknowledging the arduous road ahead for write-in candidates, LaRock remains optimistic. He believes that a well-informed electorate could tilt the scales in his favor. Moreover, he threw down the gauntlet, inviting French for a public discourse to juxtapose their beliefs and qualifications.
LaRock’s determination is evident. His mission is clear: ensure District 1 is led by a committed conservative leader in Richmond. As the election looms, LaRock is all set for a spirited, if unconventional, fight for the State Senate seat that eluded him just a few months ago.
Local News
Front Royal’s Town Council Race: Candidates Share Visions on Housing and Blight
Candidates Open Up About Their Plans and Backgrounds at Recent Forum.
On September 27, the Warren County Builders Association played host to a riveting forum featuring candidates eyeing a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.
Melissa DeDomenico-Payne: A familiar face in the Front Royal political scene, Melissa has been serving on the Town Council since her appointment in January 2023. A local resident since 1971, she vividly remembers the water pollution issues from Avtex during her younger days. Melissa’s approach to blighted properties leans heavily on beefing up the enforcement of rental rules and town codes. She’s vocal about the need for affordable housing. Melissa’s rich background in public service was a focal point during her closing, and she urged builders to establish better communication channels with the council.
Connie Marshner: Branding herself as the “uncandidate,” Connie brings a fresh perspective, free from the binds of political history. She moved to Front Royal in 1995 and recalls a childhood dictated by her Navy family’s frequent relocations. Her take on neglected properties echoes a common sentiment—more hands on deck. She envisions Front Royal as a “lifelong community” with houses everyone can afford. Ending her segment, Connie painted a picture of Front Royal at a crossroads, emphasizing the need to cherish its unique charm and walkable streets.
Glenn Wood: A true Front Royal son, Glenn’s roots trace back to his school days in the local institutions. After dedicating half a century to manufacturing and human resources, he hung up his professional boots, although his heart remains tethered to community service. Glenn expresses deep concern over blighted properties, advocating for prompt actions. On the housing frontier, he’s all for partnerships that benefit those earning under $50k annually. In wrapping up, Glenn put his planning commission experience on display, pledging to ensure the well-being of Front Royal’s residents.
Missing from the forum was the fourth candidate, Skip Rogers, who couldn’t make it to the event. The discussions from that evening painted a clear picture of each candidate’s vision for Front Royal, especially on burning topics like blight and housing affordability. As election day approaches, the residents of Front Royal are undoubtedly better equipped to cast their votes.
Wind: 4mph SW
Humidity: 44%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 2
70/59°F
72/39°F