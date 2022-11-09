Local News
Independent Rappaport breaks GOP stronghold to win seat on Town Council
With 8 of 8 precincts reporting in the Town of Front Royal, it appears that independent conservative Bruce Rappaport has broken through the GOP stronghold to win one of three seats that were up for grabs in the general election.
Asked about his apparent second-place finish for three seats up for grabs in the Front Royal Town Council General Election, Rappaport told Royal Examiner, “I’m really humbled by the town’s voters’ confidence in me for playing a role in the future vision of Front Royal. It appears that early voting played a role in the result, and I worked hard to reach those early voters.
“You never know how things are going to work out until the fat lady sings,” Rappaport added with a nod to the famous NBA playoff quote of former Washington Bullets head coach Dick Motta, adding, “I look forward to serving the citizens of Front Royal, and I won’t let them down.”
Republican R. Wayne Sealock took a majority of the votes in the special election to fill the vacancy created by Councilman E. Scott Lloyd’s resignation. He will fill the unexpired term that ends on Dec. 31, 2024. The unofficial election results show Sealock garnering 61.7 of the votes, which translates to 2, 435 votes. L. Jaroma, who withdrew from the race earlier this year, got 238 votes, or 6.02 % of ballots cast. Gene M. Kilby received 1,24 votes, 5 31.48% of the total ballots cast. Write-In candidates got 37 votes or 0.94% of the vote.
The Front Royal Town Council will see some new faces come January. However, a familiar face, incumbent Amber Faith Morris was the top vote-getter, with 2,345 ballots cast, or 27.29% of the total vote. Rappaport received 2,108 votes, or 24.54 % of votes cast, seeming to assure him a seat on council. Republican Joshua L. Ingram rounded out the top three, with 23.94 % of votes, 2,057, bringing a second new face to council.
Placing fourth in the race was Zachary W. Jackson, garnering 1,948 votes, 2 2.67%, while write-in votes for the open council seats came in at 135 votes or 1.57% of total ballots.
Jackson, a 27-year-old Republican, was appointe in May to replace Councilman Scott Lloyd, who resigned on March 28. He opted to run for an open seat in the election, but coming in behind Morris, Rappaport, and Ingram, his time on council will end Dec. 31 of this year.
Vice Mayor Lori Cockerell, who was the lone candidate for mayor, received 3,407 votes, or 94.53%. Mayor Chris Holloway announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.
Election results are unofficial, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Member House of Representatives (06) Results by Precinct
14 precincts of 14 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Jennifer Lynn Lewis
Democratic
|4,181
|29.68%
|Ben L. Cline
Republican
|9,878
|70.12%
|Write In
Write-In
|29
|0.21%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:20 PM
Mayor (FRONT ROYAL)Results by Precinct
8 precincts of 8 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Lori Athey Cockrell
|3,407
|94.53%
|Write In
|197
|5.47%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:25 PM
Member Town Council – Special (FRONT ROYAL)Results by Precinct
8 precincts of 8 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Nicholas L. Jaroma
|238
|6.02%
|R. Wayne Sealock
|2,435
|61.57%
|Gene M. Kilby
|1,245
|31.48%
|Write In
|37
|0.94%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:30 PM
Member Town Council (FRONT ROYAL) x3Results by Precinct
8 precincts of 8 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Amber Faith Morris
|2,345
|27.29%
|H. Bruce Rappaport
|2,108
|24.53%
|Joshua L. Ingram
|2,057
|23.94%
|Zachary W. Jackson
|1,948
|22.67%
|Write In
|135
|1.57%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:28 PM
Ben Cline statement on his reelection to Congress
Ben Cline, Congressman for the Sixth Congressional District, made the following statement regarding his reelection on November 8, 2022, congressional mid-term.
“I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys as their representative in Congress. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked on doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign.
I am eager to tackle the challenges facing our nation in a new Republican majority and address the many failings of the Biden Administration. Americans voted for a change today because as they’ve felt the pain of high energy costs and the uncertainty of rising crime, Washington has provided few solutions. A Republican majority will put legislation on the President’s desk to rein in Democrat’s inflation-fueling spending, shut off the supply of fentanyl that is poisoning this country by securing our open southern border, and provide much-needed relief at the gas pump by restoring America’s energy independence. I look forward to getting back to work for the people of Virginia’s Sixth District.
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia. He serves on the House Committee on Appropriations and the Committee on the Budget, where he fights to increase transparency, grow the American economy, and preserve individual liberty. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live with their two children in Botetourt County.
Belle Grove Plantation to host Kris Kringle Market November 19 and 20
For the third year, Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.
More than 50 artisans and area businesses will provide an excellent holiday shopping experience. Vendors will sell jewelry, candles, bath products, clothing, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and demonstrate crafts such as woodturning, basket making, and blacksmithing.
There will be German food for sale by Shaffers BBQ Food Truck including pretzels, bratwurst, and strudel. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will sell gourmet hot chocolate, Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Caffeine Machine will sell specialty coffees.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be Storytime with Santa and a program about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley residents by Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck. On Saturday, there will also be a ballet performance by Dancing by His Grace.
To get everyone in the holiday spirit, there will be caroling by the Chancel Choir of Kernstown United Methodist Church on Saturday 11 a.m-1 p.m. and by The Valley Chorale on Sunday 1-4 p.m.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event for a discounted price of $5 for those 12 and older (free for children). While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 2, there will be music in the Parlor on Saturday and Sunday.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked for the holidays with books, toys, unique local gifts, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.
For the full list of vendors and detailed schedule visitbellegrove.org/kris-kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is a rain or shine event.
(About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.)
Pumpkin faces on Serenity Farm
Thank you to the wonderful community of Warren County! You came through in a big way for some local rescue farm animals at Serenity Farm in Berryville. By donating your fall pumpkins, you gave these special animals an unforgettable treat!
Serenity Farm is a sanctuary for a variety of animals who have struggled in one way or another. There are senior animals who are no longer wanted, living out their final days in peace and calm. There are baby animals who were rejected by mama who were bottle fed by owner and head farmer, Jo Bighouse. There are chickens, ducks, and turkeys who grew up and were no longer cute and cuddly, so became unwanted. Serenity Farm has welcomed all of these misfits and created a family!
If you visit www.serenityfarmva.com, you will learn more about this magical place and most likely fall in love! There are three donkeys who are absolutely adorable. Sheep and goats who run up to kiss you! Tours are welcome. Volunteering is welcome. Petting and loving on the animals is welcome. Donations are welcome. The farm is a 501 (c)(3) non profit organization.
Thank you again to our amazing community. How did this pumpkin feeding happen? Jen Avery (a local Realtor & community supporter) and her kids posted on Facebook about the farm and the idea for pumpkins. The community response was truly heartwarming! As a thank you, please enjoy these photos and videos. The animals are grateful!
Please note: Jen will be taking another trip out on November 14. If you have pumpkins with no paint or mold, please text 540-683-0790. We can make a plan to share with the animals!
FRWRC accepting applications for 2023 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2023 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 13, 2023. Recipients will be announced in March 2023.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 191 grants totaling more than $142,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available now at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 26-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $142,000 in grants and scholarships to 191 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate
‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season
Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
The newly-minted Chorale’s artistic director and conductor, Drew A. Young, will present a “Night of Wonder” at each of the venues, described by Freese as “a journey through time and musical styles (that) take us on a holiday-infused trip to a moving and contemplative night of wonder.”
To achieve such a trip, Freese said in a recent e-mail, “We are overjoyed to be working with our new conductor” and to introduce a student group from Shenandoah University who join the Chorale ensemble for the first time
Along with his announcement of the Christmas series, Freese revealed plans for a January-May performance schedule and invited those interested to apply for auditions early in the new year.
More information on the Christmas series, along with future plans for 2023, will be announced at a later date.
To this end, Freese remarked: “We’d love to hear from you (davidcfreese@yahoo.com) if you have thoughts about programming, venue, making ourselves more accessible to the community… so feel free to drop me a line.”
Meanwhile, keep your eyes open for further information on the upcoming concert series. They are free though donations will be gratefully accepted.
County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Gerry R. Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief for the Department. Captain Maiatico is a graduate of Warren County High School and is dedicated to pursuing continuing education
through the completion of several academies related to his position with the Department, including the National Fire Academy for the Management of Fire Prevention Programs, the Virginia Fire Officer’s Academy, the Health and Safety Officer Academy, and most recently, the Virginia Chief Officer Academy.
Captain Maiatico began his career with the Department in 1997 as a community volunteer and was hired as a full-time Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 2005, a position he held until he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008. In 2011, Captain Maiatico was promoted to the position of Fire Marshal and has accepted a number of additional responsibilities, including Budget Officer, Training Officer, Health and Safety Officer, and Staffing Officer.
Throughout his tenure with the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Captain Maiatico has been the recipient of more than fifteen (15) honors and awards, beginning with the Firefighter “Rookie” of the Year Award in 1997 and, most recently, the Fire Chief’s Award for Outstanding Service in 2022. Captain Maiatico is also a member of over ten (10) local, regional, State, national, and international associations and committees, including, but not limited to, the National Fire Protection Association, the National Association of Fire Investigators, the Virginia Fire and Life Safety Coalition, the Virginia Fire Prevention Association, and the Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.
“Captain Maiatico brings a wealth of experience to this position, as well as deep ties to our community,” said Chief Bonzano about Captain Maiatico’s promotion. “Over the last two decades, he has been committed to being a strong and progressive leader for the Warren County Fire and Rescue
Department, and I am thrilled that he will continue to do so as our new Assistant Fire Chief.”
Cheryl Cullers, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, stated, “I would like to congratulate Captain Maiatico on his promotion to Assistant Fire Chief. Captain Maiatico has dedicated his fire service career to Warren County Fire and Rescue Services. This is a wonderful opportunity for
Assistant Fire Chief Maiatico, under the guidance and leadership of Fire Chief Bonzano, to continue to move the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services in a positive direction. A Department that fosters a working environment that is respectful and promotes safe standards, educational opportunities, and advancement. Congratulations again, Assistant Fire Chief Maiatico, may God bless and guide you to be strong but humble in your new position as Assistant Fire Chief.”
Dr. Ed Daley, County Administrator, said this about the new Assistant Fire Chief: “Gerry Maiatico brings extensive experience in the Fire and Rescue Department to this new position. We are pleased to expand his horizons as we enhance our organizational capacity to better serve our Warren County
citizenry.”
Regarding his promotion to Assistant Fire Chief, Captain Maiatico stated, “I am humbled to be entrusted to serve alongside the career and volunteer men and women of this great Department in this new leadership capacity. Together, we will continue to make great strides in the advancements in our
emergency response system and services provided to our community.”
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is in Suite 200 of the Public Safety Building, located at 200 Skyline Vista Drive, telephone (540) 636-3830. Office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.
