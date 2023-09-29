Independent Voice for Change: Elizabeth Melson Runs for Senate District 28

An Advocate, Businesswoman, and Farmer Shares Her Vision.

Elizabeth Melson, a candidate for State Senate District 28, represents a mosaic of roles: a mother, wife, advocate, business owner, and farmer. Known for her grassroots initiatives, her vision for the district illuminates a roadmap for governance that seeks to bridge divides and uplift communities.

Melson’s story is as remarkable as her aspirations. A justice-impacted individual, she has returned to the confines of RSW Regional Jail, not as an inmate, but as a beacon of hope offering trauma-informed programs. This experience, combined with her tenure in several state-wide boards like the Virginia Farmers Market Association and Virginia Hemp Coalition, has equipped her with insights into the challenges and opportunities in our legal and agricultural systems.

Balancing her civic roles, Elizabeth’s day-to-day life revolves around her occupation as a Farm and Farmers Market Manager and also as a Yoga Instructor. Her candidness about her personal life—from cheering for her daughter’s equestrian ventures to weekend getaways with her chef husband—adds a relatable touch to her campaign.

The issues at the heart of her campaign resonate deeply with the residents of Senate District 28. She aims to:

Champion Small Businesses : Recognizing the struggles that local enterprises face from over-regulation, taxation, and inflation, Melson wants to ensure that small businesses have the support they need to thrive.

: Recognizing the struggles that local enterprises face from over-regulation, taxation, and inflation, Melson wants to ensure that small businesses have the support they need to thrive. Empower Local Decisions : Citing the bureaucratic hurdles with VDOT in her own county, Melson is advocating for greater local authority in making decisions about traffic safety and patterns.

: Citing the bureaucratic hurdles with VDOT in her own county, Melson is advocating for greater local authority in making decisions about traffic safety and patterns. Advocate for Consumer Rights : From raw milk to plant medicine, she proposes a Right to Food amendment, emphasizing consumer freedom and sovereignty.

: From raw milk to plant medicine, she proposes a Right to Food amendment, emphasizing consumer freedom and sovereignty. Reform Agriculture & Land Use : Encouraging biodiversity over monocropping and giving tax breaks to productive landowners, Melson seeks to cultivate regional resilience.

: Encouraging biodiversity over monocropping and giving tax breaks to productive landowners, Melson seeks to cultivate regional resilience. Strengthen Local Supply Chain : She proposes investment in infrastructure like cold storage and commercial kitchens to bolster the local food ecosystem.

: She proposes investment in infrastructure like cold storage and commercial kitchens to bolster the local food ecosystem. Prioritize Mental Health: Highlighting the urgent need for mental health care accessibility in rural communities, Melson’s vision includes promoting telehealth and affordable care.

Furthermore, her stances on governance reforms, voter ID requirements, education, data centers, 2nd Amendment rights, criminal justice, and women’s reproductive rights showcase a comprehensive approach to governance.

Elizabeth Melson’s candidacy is a testament to her unwavering commitment to her community. A blend of her personal experiences and professional endeavors informs her campaign’s vision. District 28 awaits a transformative election season, and with voices like Melson’s, the future looks promising.

Senate District 28 covers the counties of Rappahannock, Fauquier (part), Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, and Spotsylvania (part).

For more information on Elizabeth Melson, click here to visit her website.